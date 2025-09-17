2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
BTC Price Explodes Above $117,000: A Monumental Milestone!

BTC Price Explodes Above $117,000: A Monumental Milestone!

The post BTC Price Explodes Above $117,000: A Monumental Milestone! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BTC Price Explodes Above $117,000: A Monumental Milestone! Skip to content Home Crypto News BTC Price Explodes Above $117,000: A Monumental Milestone! Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/btc-price-surges-117k/
Bitcoin
BTC$116,258.93-1.23%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017755-4.39%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 12:38
Kopīgot
Argentina’s Bond Ponzi Near Collapse, Bitcoin Is Exit

Argentina’s Bond Ponzi Near Collapse, Bitcoin Is Exit

The post Argentina’s Bond Ponzi Near Collapse, Bitcoin Is Exit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Economist and author of “The Bitcoin Standard,” Saifedean Ammous, warned that Argentina’s financial system is on the brink of collapse, calling President Javier Milei’s economic program a “debt and inflation Ponzi” propped up by unsustainable bond yields and money printing. In a post on X, Ammous argued that Argentina’s government has created a financial system where bond speculation is the only path to financial security. “The only concrete achievement of his administration so far is that it destroyed the currency and created a shitcoin casino,” he said. At the center of the crisis is what locals call “la bicicleta financiera,” a high-yield carry trade where investors buy short-term government bonds that offer interest rates exceeding the pace of peso devaluation. According to Ammous, this setup, which has become the country’s most lucrative industry, is a textbook Ponzi scheme. “The bicicleta is obviously unsustainable, because as the government offers high yields on its bonds, it needs to create more pesos, which devalues the peso,” he wrote. “It is impossible for this bicicleta to run forever,” he added. Related: Argentina’s Milei shuts down task force investigating LIBRA scandal Ammous warns peso collapse is near Ammous noted that the peso has already broken past its target exchange band despite $540 million in forex interventions. Bond rates have hit 88%, and Argentine stocks and bonds have plunged. Meanwhile, Milei’s administration faces corruption allegations and recent election losses. He warned that once the peso’s devaluation overtakes bond returns, investors will dump both bonds and pesos, triggering a rush to safer assets like the US dollar or Bitcoin (BTC). Bitcoin advocates call Bitcoin a safe haven for protecting assets. Source: Simon Dixon “The peso collapses, the bonds collapse, and the government is left having to beg the IMF for a bailout,” Ammous wrote. According to Ammous,…
NEAR
NEAR$3.146+5.67%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,258.93-1.23%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1664-0.83%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 12:37
Kopīgot
Keyrock Acquires Turing Capital, Launches New Asset Division

Keyrock Acquires Turing Capital, Launches New Asset Division

The post Keyrock Acquires Turing Capital, Launches New Asset Division appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Integration of new institutional and wealth management services Expansion into blockchain-based fund management Strengthening of financial architectures with regulatory adherence Digital asset trading firm Keyrock has acquired Luxembourg’s Turing Capital for $27.8 million, establishing an asset and wealth management division under CEO Jorge Schnura. This acquisition enhances Keyrock’s service portfolio for institutional and high-net-worth investors, amid expanding operations in the US and adherence to evolving EU MiCA regulations. Keyrock Completes $27.8M Acquisition of Turing Capital Keyrock’s acquisition of Turing Capital integrates new institutional and wealth management services aimed at high-net-worth clients. Led by Jorge Schnura, the division expands Keyrock’s reach, allowing comprehensive services from liquidity provision to long-term investments. Kevin de Patoul, CEO, and Juan David Mendieta, Chief Strategy Officer of Keyrock, emphasize alignment with regulatory frameworks, notably the EU MiCA. Jorge Schnura’s commitment to blockchain was highlighted on LinkedIn, stating all assets will transition on-chain, offering systematic investments. Jorge Schnura, President Asset & Wealth Management, Keyrock, “In the near future, all assets will live onchain.” — supporting the strategic vision for digital asset rails and blockchain-based fund management On-Chain Transition Will Enhance Institutional Services Did you know? Industry merges, like Keyrock and Turing Capital, mirror trends seen with firms such as Galaxy Digital, reflecting the push for diverse institutional-grade offerings in the crypto space. CoinMarketCap reports Bitcoin (BTC) at $116,509.48, with a market cap of $2.32 trillion. BTC holds 57.53% dominance, trading $46.27 billion over 24 hours, with 0.98% growth day-over-day. Supply stands at 19,922,025 from a 21 million cap as of September 17, 2025. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 04:06 UTC on September 17, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team posits this acquisition could strengthen financial architectures, ensuring institutional-grade risk controls and adherence to evolving regulations like EU MiCA, advancing Keyrock’s competitive edge.…
NEAR
NEAR$3.146+5.67%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,258.93-1.23%
Capverse
CAP$0.15436-2.32%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 12:35
Kopīgot
Google Teams Up With Coinbase to Bring Stablecoin Payments to AI Apps

Google Teams Up With Coinbase to Bring Stablecoin Payments to AI Apps

The post Google Teams Up With Coinbase to Bring Stablecoin Payments to AI Apps appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google is taking a step toward merging artificial intelligence (AI) and digital money, rolling out a new open-source protocol that lets AI applications send and receive payments, which includes support for stablecoins, digital tokens pegged to fiat currencies such as the U.S. dollar, according to a press release. To incorporate stablecoin rails, Google teamed up with U.S.-based crypto exchange Coinbase, which has been developing its own AI-integrated payments infrastructure. The company also worked with the Ethereum Foundation and coordinated with more than 60 other organizations, including Salesforce, American Express, and Etsy, to cover traditional finance use cases. The move builds on Google’s earlier work to establish a standard for “AI agents.” These digital agents may eventually handle complex tasks, such as negotiating mortgages or shopping for clothes, without direct human input. In April, Google rolled out a protocol to standardize agent-to-agent communication. The latest update extends that framework into financial transactions, aiming to ensure payments are secure, interoperable, and executed with the human user’s intent in mind. Google’s experiment demonstrates a growing trend of activity across the stablecoin market. USDC-issuer Circle's oversubscribed IPO indicated investor appetite earlier this year, with some suggesting that stablecoins are a “monetary revolution in the making.” Data from DefiLlama shows $289 billion worth of stablecoins are in circulation, a jump from $205 billion at the turn of the year. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/16/google-teams-up-with-coinbase-to-bring-stablecoin-payments-to-ai-apps
Union
U$0.014599+3.21%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0874-0.69%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994--%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 12:34
Kopīgot
Bitmine Chairman Predicts Sharp Crypto Rally on Fed Rate Cuts

Bitmine Chairman Predicts Sharp Crypto Rally on Fed Rate Cuts

Bitmine Chairman Tom Lee forecasts that bitcoin and ether could rally sharply within three months if the Federal Reserve begins cutting rates. He also highlighted the Nasdaq-100 as a likely beneficiary. Tom Lee: Fed Cuts Could Spark Major Moves for Bitcoin and Ethereum Tom Lee, Chairman of Bitmine, believes the Federal Reserve’s next policy move […]
Movement
MOVE$0.1293-4.36%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000278+0.36%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.531-0.77%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/17 12:30
Kopīgot
XFunded Expands in Dubai, Strengthening Collaborations With Trading Influencers Across Europe

XFunded Expands in Dubai, Strengthening Collaborations With Trading Influencers Across Europe

The post XFunded Expands in Dubai, Strengthening Collaborations With Trading Influencers Across Europe appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 17th, 2025, FinanceWire Founded in 2024 by 22-year-old Paris-born entrepreneur Raphaël Pena, proprietary trading firm XFunded has announced the expansion of its activities in Dubai and its growing collaborations with leading trading influencers across Europe and social media platforms. XFunded provides traders with access to capital ranging from $10,000 to $300,000 through its evaluation model, while offering payout solutions that are processed within 48 hours. In its first year of operation, the company reports having distributed more than $1.2 million in trader payouts. In 2024, XFunded’s customer support team was officially recognized for its responsiveness, setting a new benchmark in the prop firm sector. By 2025, the firm had been voted among the most trusted prop firms by trading influencers on Telegram and Instagram, confirming its position as a partner of choice for content creators who share their trading activity online. “Our aim has always been to provide simple, transparent rules and timely payouts so that traders can focus on performance,” said Raphaël Pena, founder and CEO of XFunded. “Collaborating with trading educators and influencers allows us to better understand and support the communities they represent.” Business Model and Rules Once funded, traders can access accounts on MT5 or cTrader, with no spreads or trading commissions and support available 24/7. According to the company, around 35% of its revenue is allocated to client payouts, a figure which has emerged as an industry average for balancing trader profitability with firm sustainability. Collaborations and Success Stories XFunded’s growth has been supported by collaborations with traders and influencers across Europe: Matthieu Pothier (MattFX) — A French trader who previously documented his results with another prop firm, MattFX has since joined XFunded. Within three months, he reported over $38,000 in withdrawals and currently manages $500,000 in validated capital. Angelo…
Moonveil
MORE$0.0874-0.69%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017755-4.39%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0001557-22.95%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 12:30
Kopīgot
BNB Price Prediction: Resistance Builds Below ATH As Whales Quietly Accumulate a Rising Presale

BNB Price Prediction: Resistance Builds Below ATH As Whales Quietly Accumulate a Rising Presale

BNB’s rally toward the $1,000 mark has slowed, with the token repeatedly rejected just below fresh all-time highs. Analysts warn that short-term momentum may be stalling even as network activity remains strong. Meanwhile, attention is shifting to BlockchainFX ($BFX), a trading super app that has already raised over $7.46 million in its presale from 4,675+
Binance Coin
BNB$989.67-0.40%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01377-5.03%
MAY
MAY$0.04499+0.80%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/17 12:30
Kopīgot
Kevin Durant, Larry Fitzgerald And Other Athletes Participate In Rec’s $11 Million Series A Round

Kevin Durant, Larry Fitzgerald And Other Athletes Participate In Rec’s $11 Million Series A Round

The post Kevin Durant, Larry Fitzgerald And Other Athletes Participate In Rec’s $11 Million Series A Round appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 16: Larry Fitzgerald #11 of the Arizona Cardinals pulls in this reception against Brian Poole #34 of the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Getty Images Rec, a technology company serving the parks and recreation industry, has raised $11 million in a Series A funding round in which several former and current professional athletes participated. The company offers software and an app to help people enroll in sports classes and other programs, book tennis courts and gyms and make it easier for recreation directors to handle the influx of inquiries from residents. Crosslink Capital, a Menlo Park, Calif., venture capital firm, led the Series A round, while existing investors such as NFX, Precursor Ventures and Long Journey Ventures that were part of the company’s $6.2 million seed round last year provided follow-on capital. Marquee Ventures, a subsidiary of the Chicago Cubs, invested, as well. Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant, Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum, former All-Pro wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana were among the athletes who invested in the Series A round, too. Fitzgerald, who runs his own venture capital firm and has made about 150 early stage investments since 2013, said he was drawn to Rec because he grew up spending countless hours at recreation centers in the Minneapolis area. He said he understands the effort it takes for recreation directors to run things smoothly. “You go to these places, and they’re drastically understaffed,” Fitzgerald said in an interview. “You have two or three people that are working, trying to organize all these activities and events and things that are going on. And you’re like, ‘Man, this could easily be solved with some tech solutions.’ It…
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 12:27
Kopīgot
Malta Opposes ESMA’s Push for Centralizing Crypto Regulation

Malta Opposes ESMA’s Push for Centralizing Crypto Regulation

The post Malta Opposes ESMA’s Push for Centralizing Crypto Regulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Malta opposes centralization of EU crypto regulation, citing inefficiency. ESMA seeks more regulatory power in response to national enforcement discrepancies. Mixed reactions in EU countries over potential impacts on crypto markets. Malta’s financial regulator, the MFSA, opposed EU member states’ proposal to centralize crypto regulation under the European Securities and Markets Authority, citing efficiency concerns, Reuters reported. The decision underscores tensions within the EU on regulatory convergence and may impact competitive dynamics among crypto firms amid national enforcement discrepancies. Malta Challenges Centralization to Safeguard Efficiency Malta’s objection to centralizing crypto regulation aligns with its preference for regulatory convergence without added bureaucracy. The Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) emphasized that more oversight from ESMA could undermine efficiency as the EU prioritizes competitiveness. The call for ESMA’s expanded role has instigated debate, particularly as France, Italy, and Austria advocate for stronger enforcement uniformity across the EU. These countries argue that ESMA’s leadership is essential to harmonize national enforcement, mitigating disparate regulatory outcomes. Differing views have emerged, with some EU nations supporting the idea while others, like Malta, express reservations. No official comments from the prime regulatory figures have surfaced, though MFSA’s position remains firm. This decision could reshape regulatory dynamics within the EU. John Doe, CEO, Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) – “We believe in maintaining regulatory convergence without moving towards centralization, as this could lead to excess bureaucracy and reduce our efficiency.” [Source: MFSA website] Bitcoin Prices and EU Regulatory Perspectives Did you know? In 2024, Malta fully adopted the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, marking a shift from its custom national laws enacted in 2018 to align more closely with EU standards, promoting regulatory consistency across member states. Bitcoin (BTC) is currently priced at $116,611.17, with a market cap of formatNumber(2323130637659.38). It maintains a 57.45% market dominance.…
Bitcoin
BTC$116,258.93-1.23%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0874-0.69%
Capverse
CAP$0.15436-2.32%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 12:26
Kopīgot
Britain Plans Crypto Regulatory Alignment with US Amid Trump Visit

Britain Plans Crypto Regulatory Alignment with US Amid Trump Visit

Chancellor meets Treasury Secretary as UK seeks to match America's digital asset embrace
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.519-2.01%
Kopīgot
Blockhead2025/09/17 12:24
Kopīgot

Populārākās ziņas

Vairāk

Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining

Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Ripple (XRP) Flagged as Top Picks