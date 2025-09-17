2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
ZOOZ Power Integrates Crypto.com to Launch Digital Asset Treasury Strategy

ZOOZ Power integrates Crypto.com to execute its Bitcoin treasury strategy by using OTC trading to accelerate institutional adoption and crypto growth.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017755-4.39%
Blockchainreporter2025/09/17 13:00
Changpeng Zhao: We have contacted about 50 potential DAT teams and will only support a few strong companies

PANews reported on September 17th that B Strategy, the BNB treasury, released a video on the X platform featuring a conversation between its founder, Leon Lu, and Changpeng Zhao. In the video, Zhao explained that BNB is a utility token and the native currency of multiple blockchains. BNB is also one of the few tokens with numerous use cases on CEXs, including trading discounts, yield generation, Launchpad, Launchpool, and Alpha. It is also used for payments in some countries. Regarding the BNB Digital Asset Treasury (DAT), Zhao stated that he has contacted approximately 50 potential DAT teams, but that he cannot support all BNB DAT companies and will only support a small number of strong ones.
B
B$0.4957-1.57%
Binance Coin
BNB$989.67-0.40%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01377-5.03%
PANews2025/09/17 12:59
5 Best Crypto Presales in September 2025

Hey crypto enthusiast, are you thrilled to know the latest crypto Presales in 2025 ?. Don’t overthink. This article will help you identify the Best crypto presales in September 2025.  Cryptocurrency continues to play an essential role in the present era by delivering a decentralized financial method and operating the exchange of value without the ... Read more The post 5 Best Crypto Presales in September 2025 appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Threshold
T$0.01674-3.73%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04467-6.54%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0874-0.69%
Bitemycoin2025/09/17 12:47
Hong Kong Expands Gold Market and Tokenization Efforts

The post Hong Kong Expands Gold Market and Tokenization Efforts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: John Lee leads Hong Kong’s gold market expansion with storage and tokenization. Plans include building a regional hub with over 2,000 tons of gold. Potential impacts on gold trading and digital token markets. Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee announced plans to elevate Hong Kong into a global gold trading hub by expanding gold reserves and introducing tokenized investment products, targeting over 2,000 tons within three years. This initiative could strengthen Hong Kong’s financial infrastructure, attracting international investors and enhancing the digital asset market with tokenized gold products. Hong Kong’s Gold Strategy Aims for 2,000 Ton Storage John Lee announced Hong Kong’s ambitious plan to enhance its role in the global gold market. By developing storage facilities and a regional gold reserve hub, Hong Kong aims to bolster gold trading and introduce new gold investment tools like tokenized gold products. Market implications include potential growth in gold trading infrastructure and the digital tokenization of gold investments. This initiative might influence both traditional and digital asset markets. John Lee emphasizes creating a well-rounded gold trading ecosystem with international partnerships. According to Government promotes 2025 initiatives for economic recovery and sustainability, these efforts align with broader economic recovery strategies. Industry reactions have primarily been cautious, with no major public opinion yet from leading figures. John Lee’s public announcements have been well-received within government circles. However, wider market sentiment remains yet to be shaped as the plan unfolds. Record Investment Push Seen as a Game-Changer Did you know? Hong Kong’s strategic push for a gold reserve hub marks its largest gold-related economic initiative in decades, significantly exceeding previous gold market enhancements. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum’s current price is $4,485.62, with a market cap of $541.43 billion. Ethereum holds a 13.43% market dominance, with trading volume witnessing a 12.17% decline. Prices changed…
Capverse
CAP$0.15436-2.32%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.7161-6.48%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01377-5.03%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 12:47
BlackRock’s IBIT buys 1,810 Bitcoin worth $209.2M on Sept. 16

The post BlackRock’s IBIT buys 1,810 Bitcoin worth $209.2M on Sept. 16 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF, IBIT, purchased 1,810 Bitcoin on September 16. The value of this purchase amounts to $209.2 million. BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF IBIT purchased 1,810 Bitcoin worth $209.2 million on Sept. 16. The acquisition represents continued institutional investment in the leading digital asset through the exchange-traded fund vehicle. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/blackrock-ibit-buys-1810-bitcoin-sept-16/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017755-4.39%
FUND
FUND$0.01851--%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 12:44
Nasdaq-listed GD Culture drops 28% on $875M Bitcoin acquisition deal

Shares in GD Culture dropped 28% on Tuesday after it made a deal to swap tens of millions of its shares to acquire 7,500 Bitcoin from Pallas Capital. Shares in the livestreaming and e-commerce company GD Culture Group fell 28% on Tuesday after announcing a share deal to acquire all the assets from Pallas Capital Holding, including 7,500 Bitcoin.GD Culture will issue nearly 39.2 million shares of its common stock in exchange for all Pallas Capital’s assets, including $875.4 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC), the firm said on Tuesday. The deal was made last Wednesday.GD Culture’s CEO and chairman, Xiaojian Wang, said the deal would “directly support” its plan to build a “strong and diversified crypto asset reserve” while benefiting from Bitcoin’s growing institutional acceptance as a reserve asset and store of value. Read more
Bitcoin
BTC$116,258.93-1.23%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0874-0.69%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.08702+2.01%
Coinstats2025/09/17 12:42
Expert Says ‘Solana Will Never Be Ethereum’: Here’s Why

TLDR: Experts say Solana cannot replace the role of Ethereum as a neutral global settlement layer despite higher transaction throughput. Ethereum secures most of the app capital and holds over $160B in stablecoins, maintaining its network dominance. Analysts say Solana’s validator requirements and centralization risks limit its long-term competitiveness. Ethereum’s L2 rollup ecosystem is growing, [...] The post Expert Says ‘Solana Will Never Be Ethereum’: Here’s Why appeared first on Blockonomi.
SphereX
HERE$0.00026+4.41%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.001039-0.95%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5304-4.56%
Blockonomi2025/09/17 12:42
Analysts See Ethereum Rally Ahead, Standard Chartered Predicts $7,500 by Year-End

Ethereum (ETH) is once again in the spotlight as analysts weigh the potential for a significant rally, with forecasts suggesting price targets as high as $8,500 if institutional demand and favorable conditions persist. Institutional Flows Fuel Optimism Recent reports highlighted one-day ETF inflows nearing $730 million, a surge that market observers say helped stabilize prices […]
Fuel
FUEL$0.00654+9.54%
Ethereum
ETH$4,532.97-1.62%
Coinstats2025/09/17 12:40
Ethereum Bulls Target $8,500 With Big Money Backing The Move

The post Ethereum Bulls Target $8,500 With Big Money Backing The Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
STUFF.io
STUFF$0.00477+13.03%
Mode Network
MODE$0.001642-2.08%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04467-6.54%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 12:40
Spanish Banking Giant Banco Santander Rolls Out Retail Crypto Services

Banco Santander has begun offering retail crypto trading through its online bank Openbank, marking one of the boldest moves yet by a major European lender into digital assets. Starting Tuesday, Openbank customers in Germany can buy and sell Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, Polygon and Cardano. The bank said it will add more tokens in the coming months and expand the service to Spanish clients in the weeks ahead. The launch places Santander among the first large European banks to offer retail crypto services at scale, following the implementation of the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation. Santander Bets on Crypto as Retail Demand Grows in Europe It also points to growing interest in the sector at a time when US banks are considering similar offerings, following recent legislation on stablecoins and President Donald Trump’s open endorsement of the industry. Openbank plans to broaden the range of digital currencies available and add new features, including direct conversion between tokens. The service charges 1.49% fees per transaction, with a minimum of one euro, and no custody fees. For German retail clients, the addition of crypto extends Openbank’s growing suite of investment tools. The platform already offers an automated Robo Advisor, access to more than 3,000 stocks, 3,000 funds from over 120 asset managers and more than 2,000 exchange traded funds. Move Into Digital Assets Builds on Tech-Driven Tools Earlier this year, it also introduced a broker platform equipped with artificial intelligence tools that provide target prices for more than 1,000 European and US shares. The bank said expanding into crypto is a natural step in strengthening Openbank’s appeal to investors looking for diversified products. By entering Germany first, Santander is also testing demand in Europe’s largest economy, where traditional banks have started to face competition from fintech firms offering retail access to digital assets. Spain, where Santander is headquartered, will follow shortly. Local regulators there have been cautious but increasingly open to well-regulated crypto offerings, especially after MiCA came into force. Santander Aims to Retain Younger, Tech-Savvy Investors By aligning its services with the new European framework, Santander is signaling confidence that mainstream banks can play a leading role in bringing digital assets into regulated finance. The push mirrors developments in Germany, where banks such as Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank have explored digital custody and token services, and comes as European retail demand for crypto remains resilient despite volatility. For Santander, the move also reflects a bid to keep younger, tech-savvy investors within its ecosystem. Analysts say offering crypto alongside traditional investments could help the bank capture clients who might otherwise shift assets to fintech platforms. The global backdrop is favorable for such a rollout. With the US Federal Reserve expected to cut rates this week, optimism for risk assets has lifted Bitcoin and Ethereum, reinforcing investor appetite. In Europe, MiCA’s clarity is giving institutions the legal cover to move faster
CryptoNews2025/09/17 12:38
