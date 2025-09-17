2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Sui Network Partners With Google, Analyst Predicts 150-200% Price Pump

Sui Network Partners With Google, Analyst Predicts 150-200% Price Pump

TLDR: Sui joins Google’s AP2 launch, bringing programmable crypto payments and privacy-first identity to AI-powered agents. AP2 supports over 60 partners, including PayPal and Salesforce, creating a standardized way for agents to transact securely. SUI trades at $3.59 with slight weekly gains as traders eye a potential breakout from historically tight Bollinger Bands. Past similar [...] The post Sui Network Partners With Google, Analyst Predicts 150-200% Price Pump appeared first on Blockonomi.
SUI
SUI$3.7141-5.07%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.007119-9.79%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1432-4.40%
Kopīgot
Blockonomi2025/09/17 13:06
Kopīgot
UNDP sets the stage for governments to master blockchain tech – But why?

UNDP sets the stage for governments to master blockchain tech – But why?

The post UNDP sets the stage for governments to master blockchain tech – But why? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways What is the UNDP’s Government Blockchain Academy? It is an initiative by UNDP in 2025 to educate public sector officials on blockchain solutions for key development areas. How is crypto adoption trending worldwide? Crypto adoption is accelerating globally, led by India, the U.S., and Pakistan. In 2025, as a growing number of public companies integrate cryptocurrency into their treasury reserves, the demand for crypto literacy has never been higher. UN’s Government Blockchain Academy The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is set to launch the “Government Blockchain Academy.” This academy, in a nutshell, recognizes the need to equip public sector officials with a deeper understanding of the risks, benefits, and opportunities within the crypto ecosystem,  This initiative aims to guide governments in exploring practical blockchain solutions across five key pillars, bridging the gap between education and real-world implementation. The five key areas include advancing inclusive digital finance, enhancing transparent governance, ensuring supply chain integrity, supporting climate resilience, and providing verifiable digital identities. That being said, preparatory work, including curriculum design and stakeholder engagement, will begin in 2025, with the first country programs launching in 2026. Execs weighing in Remarking on the same, Irena Cerovic, Innovation Team Leader, UNDP Europe and Central Asia, said,  “At UNDP, we are committed to institutional innovation, including creating spaces for governments to explore and test frontier technologies.” Echoing similar sentiments, Prof. Paolo Tasca, Executive Chairman of Exponential Science, added,  “This is not just an educational initiative. It’s a collective blueprint for public innovation. By bringing together diverse partners under one framework, we can ensure that governments have the tools and the talent they need to navigate the next wave of digital transformation.” What’s more? Finally, the Government Blockchain Academy will provide governments with in-person workshops, online modules, and leadership forums, offering tailored resources, expert…
Union
U$0.014589+3.14%
RealLink
REAL$0.06409-2.07%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0874-0.69%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 13:04
Kopīgot
AI Meets Stablecoins: Google’s Open-Source Protocol for Blockchain Payments

AI Meets Stablecoins: Google’s Open-Source Protocol for Blockchain Payments

Google has also announced an open-source protocol that allows artificial intelligence (AI) software to receive and send payments even in stablecoins. It is an important step toward combining blockchain technology with AI. The action underscores the increasingly important place of stablecoins, especially dollar-pegged cryptocurrencies, in the growing AI-powered web. Google is collaborating with more than […]
Moonveil
MORE$0.0874-0.69%
Suilend
SEND$0.529-4.56%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1432-4.40%
Kopīgot
Tronweekly2025/09/17 13:04
Kopīgot
$190M In August Signals Explosive Growth

$190M In August Signals Explosive Growth

The post $190M In August Signals Explosive Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana App Revenue Soars: $190M In August Signals Explosive Growth Skip to content Home Crypto News Solana App Revenue Soars: $190M in August Signals Explosive Growth Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/solana-app-revenue-growth/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017755-4.39%
RWAX
APP$0.002489-0.91%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 13:02
Kopīgot
A whale sold over 167,000 HYPE tokens in the past 12 hours in exchange for 9.06 million USDC.

A whale sold over 167,000 HYPE tokens in the past 12 hours in exchange for 9.06 million USDC.

PANews reported on September 17th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0xd282 sold another 167,645 HYPE tokens in the past 12 hours at an average price of $54 in exchange for 9.06 million USDC. He still holds 80,057 HYPE tokens (worth $4.33 million), with a total profit of over $16.6 million.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.33-2.97%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994--%
Kopīgot
PANews2025/09/17 13:02
Kopīgot
Bitcoin to $750K By 2030, ETH And SOL Will Survive

Bitcoin to $750K By 2030, ETH And SOL Will Survive

The post Bitcoin to $750K By 2030, ETH And SOL Will Survive appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pantera CEO: Bitcoin to $750K By 2030, ETH And SOL Will Survive Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-750000-by-2030-eth-sol-survive-pantera-ceo/
Solana
SOL$242.13-2.14%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,273.93-1.22%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017755-4.39%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 13:01
Kopīgot
PayPal Adds Crypto To P2P: Bitcoin, Ethereum, & More Coming Soon

PayPal Adds Crypto To P2P: Bitcoin, Ethereum, & More Coming Soon

PayPal has announced crypto integration for its P2P system, adding support for Bitcoin and more alongside a new feature called PayPal Links. PayPal To Allow Users To Transfer Crypto With Personalized Payment Links According to a press release, PayPal has expanded its peer-to-peer (P2P) offerings to include cryptocurrencies. US users will soon be able to […]
Moonveil
MORE$0.0874-0.69%
SOON
SOON$0.3441+4.65%
Kopīgot
Bitcoinist2025/09/17 13:00
Kopīgot
Sei and Pi Coin Gain Traction; BlockDAG’s Security Drives Nearly $410M Presale

Sei and Pi Coin Gain Traction; BlockDAG’s Security Drives Nearly $410M Presale

The post Sei and Pi Coin Gain Traction; BlockDAG’s Security Drives Nearly $410M Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 08:00 Read how Sei unveils real-time data streams and Pi Coin rebounds on ETF buzz, while BlockDAG’s nearly $410M raise and security audits place it among the top crypto coins right now. Investor focus is shifting toward platforms showing tangible development and stability. Sei has introduced real-time data streams for over 300 assets, boosting its utility narrative, while Pi Coin has rebounded on renewed speculation linked to broader ETF momentum. These contrasting paths highlight how traders are balancing innovation and sentiment while evaluating the top crypto coins right now. Meanwhile, BlockDAG (BDAG) is winning confidence by embedding security at its core. Its $0.0013 presale has raised nearly $410 million and sold 26.2B + coins, supported by full audits from CertiK and Halborn, plus multi-sig wallets and time-delay protocols. This security-first approach is helping BlockDAG stand apart from purely momentum-driven plays. Sei (SEI) News Highlights Utility Expansion Sei has taken a major step toward becoming a real-time infrastructure hub after reporting the launch of data streams for over 300 assets. This feature brings live data feeds directly on-chain, reducing reliance on external APIs and strengthening Sei’s role in powering DeFi applications. This upgrade has improved sentiment, with developers praising its potential to support decentralized trading and risk modeling tools. If adoption accelerates, Sei could emerge as a top contender among the top crypto coins right now. However, price action has lagged the technical progress. Analysts say SEI must convert developer interest into sustained trading demand to push prices meaningfully higher. Without that follow-through, its recent momentum could stall despite the strong fundamental upgrade. Pi Coin Price Rebounds on ETF Speculation Pi Coin has seen a price rebound tied to renewed speculation around a broader memecoin-driven ETF trend. Traders are betting that Pi could benefit from…
SEI
SEI$0.3277-2.49%
RealLink
REAL$0.06409-2.07%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002182-16.04%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 13:00
Kopīgot
‘It’s Hyperliquid Moment,’ Circle States, Seizing HYPE’s 1,500% Surge With New Investment

‘It’s Hyperliquid Moment,’ Circle States, Seizing HYPE’s 1,500% Surge With New Investment

Circle Internet Financial (CRCL), the firm behind the USDC stablecoin, has announced a significant investment in Hyperliquid (HYPE), a layer-1 blockchain that has experienced high demand this year.  Circle’s Strategic Move Into Hyperliquid As part of this initiative, Circle has launched Native USDC and Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP V2) on HyperEVM, an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) integrated into Hyperliquid’s layer-1 blockchain. This move is expected to streamline the adoption of USDC and enhance its utility. Plans also include enabling direct deposits and ensuring CCTP interoperability for Hyperliquid USDC on HyperCore, a platform that specializes in on-chain financial operations. Related Reading: Crucial Ten Days Ahead For Crypto: Will They Ignite Mega Altcoin Season? Circle’s announcement further revealed that it has become a direct stakeholder in Hyperliquid. The stablecoin issuer is also considering becoming a Hyperliquid validator, which would strengthen its position within the network. Hyperliquid also boasts nearly $6 billion in USDC, which is a little over 8% of Circle’s total USDC supply. These deposits would reportedly generate approximately $250 million in annual interest for partners such as Circle and Coinbase (COIN). Jeremy Allaire, Circle’s CEO stated on X (formerly Twitter): Don’t Believe the Hype. We are coming to the HYPE ecosystem in a big way. We intend to be a major player and contributor to the ecosystem. Happy to see others purchase new USD tickers and compete . Hyper fast native USDC with deep and nearly instant cross chain interoperability will be well received.  HYPE Token Hits New All-Time High The blog post further asserted that the integration of Native USDC onto HyperEVM—and the upcoming support from HyperCore—promises to enhance the capital efficiency of transactions within the Hyperliquid ecosystem.  This initiative is said to allow developers and users to transact seamlessly across the crypto economy, making it easier for fintech firms and other service providers to leverage USDC. Circle’s investment in Hyperliquid is just the beginning as the company plans to introduce incentive programs for builders working on HyperEVM, aiming to stimulate innovation and collaboration. The blog post concluded: We’ve simply been blown away by the growth and success of Hyperliquid over the last year, and as we’ve gotten to know Jeff and team, and many of the major emerging builders in the ecosystem, it’s very clear that this is something incredibly unique and special. Circle is here. We’re investing. We’re thrilled to be supporting this incredible community. Related Reading: Analyst Raises Red Flags On Bitcoin Price: Allegations Of Market Manipulation According to CoinGeko data, HYPE has surpassed a market capitalization of $14 billion, surging over 1,500% since its inception and debut on December 1, 2024. As of this writing, the price of Hyperliquid’s native token has retraced toward $53 after reaching a new all-time high of $57 last Friday. Circle’s stock, on the other hand, which recently debuted on the Nasdaq, is trading at $135 per share — a nearly 55% drop compared to its all-time high of over $298. However, relative to its IPO price of $64, the stock has gained 157%.  Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com
Threshold
T$0.01675-3.68%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30627-3.19%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.33-2.97%
Kopīgot
NewsBTC2025/09/17 13:00
Kopīgot
Pi Coin’s ETF Buzz and Sei’s On-Chain Utility Sound Exciting; Yet BlockDAG’s Security Audits & Nearly $410M Presale Make It the Safer Bet

Pi Coin’s ETF Buzz and Sei’s On-Chain Utility Sound Exciting; Yet BlockDAG’s Security Audits & Nearly $410M Presale Make It the Safer Bet

Investor focus is shifting toward platforms showing tangible development and stability. Sei has introduced real-time data streams for over 300 […] The post Pi Coin’s ETF Buzz and Sei’s On-Chain Utility Sound Exciting; Yet BlockDAG’s Security Audits & Nearly $410M Presale Make It the Safer Bet appeared first on Coindoo.
SEI
SEI$0.3277-2.49%
RealLink
REAL$0.06409-2.07%
Pi Network
PI$0.35664-0.52%
Kopīgot
Coindoo2025/09/17 13:00
Kopīgot

Populārākās ziņas

Vairāk

Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining

Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Ripple (XRP) Flagged as Top Picks