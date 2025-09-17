UNDP sets the stage for governments to master blockchain tech – But why?
The post UNDP sets the stage for governments to master blockchain tech – But why? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways What is the UNDP’s Government Blockchain Academy? It is an initiative by UNDP in 2025 to educate public sector officials on blockchain solutions for key development areas. How is crypto adoption trending worldwide? Crypto adoption is accelerating globally, led by India, the U.S., and Pakistan. In 2025, as a growing number of public companies integrate cryptocurrency into their treasury reserves, the demand for crypto literacy has never been higher. UN’s Government Blockchain Academy The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is set to launch the “Government Blockchain Academy.” This academy, in a nutshell, recognizes the need to equip public sector officials with a deeper understanding of the risks, benefits, and opportunities within the crypto ecosystem, This initiative aims to guide governments in exploring practical blockchain solutions across five key pillars, bridging the gap between education and real-world implementation. The five key areas include advancing inclusive digital finance, enhancing transparent governance, ensuring supply chain integrity, supporting climate resilience, and providing verifiable digital identities. That being said, preparatory work, including curriculum design and stakeholder engagement, will begin in 2025, with the first country programs launching in 2026. Execs weighing in Remarking on the same, Irena Cerovic, Innovation Team Leader, UNDP Europe and Central Asia, said, “At UNDP, we are committed to institutional innovation, including creating spaces for governments to explore and test frontier technologies.” Echoing similar sentiments, Prof. Paolo Tasca, Executive Chairman of Exponential Science, added, “This is not just an educational initiative. It’s a collective blueprint for public innovation. By bringing together diverse partners under one framework, we can ensure that governments have the tools and the talent they need to navigate the next wave of digital transformation.” What’s more? Finally, the Government Blockchain Academy will provide governments with in-person workshops, online modules, and leadership forums, offering tailored resources, expert…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 13:04