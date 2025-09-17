ACE Launches Legal Proceedings Against USA Cricket As Dispute Intensifies

The post ACE Launches Legal Proceedings Against USA Cricket As Dispute Intensifies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cricket is in tumult in the U.S. (Photo by Matt Roberts-ICC/ICC via Getty Images) ICC via Getty Images American Cricket Enterprises has filed legal proceedings against USA Cricket, its strategic partner to operate Major League Cricket, in an escalation of a dispute feared to undermine cricket’s development in the sport’s number one target growth market. The future of MLC, having steadily grown over its first three seasons, is uncertain and potential ramifications could also extend to cricket’s return to the Los Angeles Olympics. USA Cricket, on the brink of suspension from the International Cricket Council, last month terminated its 50-year commercial agreement with private consortium ACE, alleging several breaches, including financial commitments, infrastructure development, organizational structural and governance responsibilities. ForbesChaos Continues In American Cricket Amid Governance IssuesBy Tristan Lavalette With the developments being closely monitored in the ICC’s Dubai headquarters and Lausanne, the Olympic capital, it is believed that USA Cricket agreed to suspend the termination amid much furore. But with the original termination now reinstated, ACE has hit back in a matter that is set to hit court. “We’re disappointed with the actions of USA Cricket,” ACE chief executive Johnny Grave told me. “For the last six years, ACE has been focused on the athletes, fans and partners who have helped develop U.S. cricket. “We have commenced legal proceedings against USAC to prevent the irreparable harm caused by its wrongful termination of the ACE agreement and to protect the thriving cricket community that ACE has cultivated in America.” USA Cricket chair Venu Piske said the legal action was a “welcoming move for USA Cricket, its community and its stakeholders”. “For once and all, this will give us an opportunity to reveal all the truth in front of the judiciary system and clean up the much required pending issues since…