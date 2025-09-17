2025-09-19 Friday

ACE Launches Legal Proceedings Against USA Cricket As Dispute Intensifies

The post ACE Launches Legal Proceedings Against USA Cricket As Dispute Intensifies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cricket is in tumult in the U.S. (Photo by Matt Roberts-ICC/ICC via Getty Images) ICC via Getty Images American Cricket Enterprises has filed legal proceedings against USA Cricket, its strategic partner to operate Major League Cricket, in an escalation of a dispute feared to undermine cricket’s development in the sport’s number one target growth market. The future of MLC, having steadily grown over its first three seasons, is uncertain and potential ramifications could also extend to cricket’s return to the Los Angeles Olympics. USA Cricket, on the brink of suspension from the International Cricket Council, last month terminated its 50-year commercial agreement with private consortium ACE, alleging several breaches, including financial commitments, infrastructure development, organizational structural and governance responsibilities. ForbesChaos Continues In American Cricket Amid Governance IssuesBy Tristan Lavalette With the developments being closely monitored in the ICC’s Dubai headquarters and Lausanne, the Olympic capital, it is believed that USA Cricket agreed to suspend the termination amid much furore. But with the original termination now reinstated, ACE has hit back in a matter that is set to hit court. “We’re disappointed with the actions of USA Cricket,” ACE chief executive Johnny Grave told me. “For the last six years, ACE has been focused on the athletes, fans and partners who have helped develop U.S. cricket. “We have commenced legal proceedings against USAC to prevent the irreparable harm caused by its wrongful termination of the ACE agreement and to protect the thriving cricket community that ACE has cultivated in America.” USA Cricket chair Venu Piske said the legal action was a “welcoming move for USA Cricket, its community and its stakeholders”. “For once and all, this will give us an opportunity to reveal all the truth in front of the judiciary system and clean up the much required pending issues since…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 13:24
Lee Ka-chiu: Hong Kong is implementing the stablecoin issuer system

PANews reported on September 17th that, according to a Shanghai Securities News report cited by Jinshi, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee stated in his fourth Policy Address that the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) will encourage commercial banks to launch tokenized deposits and promote the trading of real tokenized assets. Examples include using tokenized deposits to settle tokenized money market funds, assisting the government in regularizing the issuance of tokenized bonds, and encouraging banks to strengthen risk management through a regulatory sandbox. Lee also stated that Hong Kong is implementing a stablecoin issuer regime and formulating legislative proposals for a licensing system for digital asset trading and custody services. The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) is exploring expanding the types of digital asset products and services available to professional investors while ensuring adequate investor protections. The SFC is also strengthening international tax cooperation to combat cross-border tax evasion.
PANews2025/09/17 13:23
Top Pundit Predicts $100 XRP Could Be a Flight to Safety

Pundit Zach Rector has triggered a new discussion about XRP reaching $100, referring to it as a "$100 XRP flight to safety." He attributes much of this potential to macroeconomic factors, particularly the poor condition of the U.S. economy, with fewer jobs available, and explains why people would seek flight to safety in promising assets like XRP, gold, and other tokens.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic2025/09/17 13:23
SEC's Peirce Denies Endorsing Crypto Projects

Hester Peirce has denied "working alongside" startup OpenVPP, stating that she does not actually endorse crypto projects
Coinstats2025/09/17 13:20
Tether is Preparing to Launch a New Token, But Analysts Say Questions Remain

The largest stablecoin company, Tether, will launch a new token, but some questions remain. Continue Reading: Tether is Preparing to Launch a New Token, But Analysts Say Questions Remain
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01377-5.03%
Coinstats2025/09/17 13:20
Ethereum Targets $5k, Avalanche Hits ATH, as BullZilla becomes the Top Presale with 100x Potential

The post Ethereum Targets $5k, Avalanche Hits ATH, as BullZilla becomes the Top Presale with 100x Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 08:15 BullZilla’s presale ROI, Ethereum’s liquidity, and Avalanche’s scalability define the top presales with 100x potential in 2025. Cryptocurrency markets are at a pivotal stage in 2025. With Ethereum holding steady above $4,500 and Avalanche gaining traction at $30, the market’s depth is clear. Yet, presales like BullZilla ($BZIL) are drawing outsized attention for their ability to deliver exponential returns. Investors, analysts, and students alike are studying these projects as case studies in risk, utility, and reward. Ethereum provides the liquidity rails, Avalanche brings scalability, and BullZilla is positioning itself as one of the top presales with 100x potential (top presales with 100x potential). Together, these projects represent the balance between established infrastructure and early-stage momentum that drives wealth creation cycles in crypto. BullZilla: Engineered Scarcity Meets Viral Presale Momentum BullZilla is more than just another meme coin launch. Updated on September 16, 2025, the project is currently in its third stage, aptly named Whale Signal Detected, signaling early backing from high-capital participants. With a price of just $0.00005908, BullZilla has already raised over $430,000, sold 26 billion tokens, and attracted more than 1,500 holders. Its appeal lies in its ROI potential. The projected listing price of $0.00527 translates into an extraordinary 8,822% gain from Stage 3A. Even the earliest participants are already sitting on 927% gains. This structure is why analysts consider Bull Zilla among the few genuine top presales with 100x potential in the market today. BullZilla Presale ROI Table Metric Value Current Stage 3rd (Whale Signal Detected) Current Price $0.00005908 Presale Raised $430,000+ Token Holders 1,500+ Tokens Sold 26B ROI (to listing $0.00527) 8,822% ROI (Stage 3A) 927% $1,000 Investment 16.926M $BZIL Next Price Increase +11.27% (to $0.00006574) The accessibility of BullZilla also stands out. Participation requires only a Web3 wallet…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 13:18
Massive $60.45M Impact Rocks Crypto Market

The post Massive $60.45M Impact Rocks Crypto Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ETH Liquidations: Massive $60.45M Impact Rocks Crypto Market Skip to content Home Crypto News ETH Liquidations: Massive $60.45M Impact Rocks Crypto Market Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/eth-liquidations-market-impact/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 13:17
2025’s Crypto Shift: Ethereum Targets $5k, Avalanche Hits ATH, as BullZilla becomes the Top Presale with 100x Potential

Cryptocurrency markets are at a pivotal stage in 2025. With Ethereum holding steady above $4,500 and Avalanche gaining traction at […] The post 2025’s Crypto Shift: Ethereum Targets $5k, Avalanche Hits ATH, as BullZilla becomes the Top Presale with 100x Potential appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/17 13:15
69,000 Victims, $200 per Photo: India Employee Tied to Coinbase Data Leak

The post 69,000 Victims, $200 per Photo: India Employee Tied to Coinbase Data Leak appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Newly unsealed court filings and state records reveal details about a massive data breach at Coinbase, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges. The incident, traced to an employee of Coinbase’s customer service contractor TaskUs, exposed sensitive data of more than 69,000 customers and led to losses estimated as high as $400 million. Insider Breach …
CoinPedia2025/09/17 13:14
GD Culture Plummets 28% After $875M Bitcoin Investment Deal

Shares of GD Culture Group, a livestreaming and e-commerce company, declined sharply on Tuesday following the announcement of a major asset acquisition involving Bitcoin. The company disclosed plans to acquire assets from Pallas Capital Holding, including 7,500 BTC, by issuing nearly 39.2 million of its common shares in exchange. The deal, finalized last Wednesday, valued [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/17 13:10
