2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Peter Schiff Again Asks Why Bitcoin Isn't Hitting New Highs Like Stocks, Gold, Miners ETF — Here Is What BTC Backers Are Saying

Economist Peter Schiff continued to question Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) lack of momentum on Monday, while stocks and gold surged to fresh record highs.read more
Bitcoin
BTC$116,314.13-1.19%
Coinstats2025/09/17 13:37
Sharps Technology partners with BONK to enhance BONK's liquidity staking infrastructure

PANews reported on September 17 that according to Cointelegraph, Nasdaq-listed company Sharps Technology announced a strategic partnership with BONK, aiming to utilize BONK's liquidity staking infrastructure. The company plans to pledge part of its $450 million Solana treasury to BonkSOL.
PANews2025/09/17 13:34
Bitwise files with SEC for stablecoin and tokenization ETF

Bitwise is moving to bridge Wall Street and blockchain, filing for the first U.S. exchange-traded fund dedicated to stablecoins and tokenized assets amid record sector growth. Bitwise Asset Management has filed with U.S. regulators to launch the first ETF focused…
Crypto.news2025/09/17 13:31
Bitcoin and Ethereum on the Edge of Breakout Ahead of Fed Decision

Social data shows nearly two-thirds of online discussion tilting positive — a sign that expectations are running hot just as […] The post Bitcoin and Ethereum on the Edge of Breakout Ahead of Fed Decision appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/17 13:30
Is SpacePay’s The Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now? Real Utility Meets Strong Investor Interest

The post Is SpacePay’s The Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now? Real Utility Meets Strong Investor Interest appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ever tried explaining to your uncle why his corner store should accept Bitcoin? It’s tough. SpacePay just made that conversation a whole lot easier.  This London startup figured out how to let any business accept crypto payments using the same card reader they already have. No fancy new equipment, no tech headaches, and merchants get …
CoinPedia2025/09/17 13:29
“Powering Asia’s Financial Transformation With Bitcoin And RWA” – Blockstream, Safeheron, And EchoX Host An Exclusive Financial Leadership Summit In Tokyo

The post “Powering Asia’s Financial Transformation With Bitcoin And RWA” – Blockstream, Safeheron, And EchoX Host An Exclusive Financial Leadership Summit In Tokyo appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Powering Asia’s Financial Transformation With Bitcoin And RWA” – Blockstream, Safeheron, And EchoX Host An Exclusive Financial Leadership Summit In Tokyo – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release “Powering Asia’s Financial Transformation with Bitcoin and RWA” – Blockstream, Safeheron, and EchoX Host an Exclusive Financial Leadership Summit in Tokyo Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/powering-asias-financial-transformation-with-bitcoin-and-rwa-blockstream-safeheron-and-echox-host-an-exclusive-financial-leadership-summit-in-tokyo/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 13:29
Judge Rules Denver Pastor Defrauded Investors in $3M Crypto Scheme

A Colorado court has entered judgment against a Denver pastor and his wife after finding they defrauded hundreds of investors by selling crypto tokens created for their church. The ruling, handed down last Friday in Denver District Court, found that Eli and Kaitlyn Regalado violated state securities laws and must repay $3.39 million, according to […]
Coinstats2025/09/17 13:28
Pudgy Penguins’ ‘masterpiece’ Pudgy Party tops 500K downloads: Web3 Gamer

The post Pudgy Penguins’ ‘masterpiece’ Pudgy Party tops 500K downloads: Web3 Gamer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pudgy Penguins clocks 500K downloads in two weeks  Pudgy Penguins’ new battle royale game, Pudgy Party, has racked up half a million downloads within the first two weeks of launching, and gamers are praising how subtle and well-integrated the Web3 elements are. “It has just the right am [amount] of Web3 and doesn’t force you to buy tokens or NFTs from the start,” gamer Spike said in an X post. “I’ve played 300+ Web3 games and it’s safe to say @PlayPudgyParty is nothing short of a masterpiece.” (Pudgy Penguins) Several blockchain and gaming firms have recently told Magazine that the key to onboarding a mass wave of gamers onto Web3 is to make blockchain itself “invisible.” This may be an element in Pudgy Party’s success with the official X account recently sharing that it has officially passed 500,000 downloads on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store since launching on Aug. 29. Co-developed by Pudgy Penguins and Mythical Games, the multiplayer mobile title brings Pudgy Penguin characters into fast-paced mini-games while incorporating optional Web3 features like item ownership and trading via the Mythical Platform marketplace. The Empirex founder Zorin said he “onboarded” his sister into Pudgy Party. “This is exactly how you onboard new users, make it fun to play,” Zorin said. Spike explained, “The core loop is insanely fun, and the progression and collecting mechanics keep you coming back.”  While the PENGU token is still down from its July all-time highs, PENGU has bounced up almost 20% over the past seven days, trading at $0.03292 at the time of publication, according to CoinMarketCap. CEO Luca Netz told Yellow Panther to expect new maps and gameplay, partnerships with big brands and influencers and a million-dollar tournament in Q4 with PENGU rewards. Recent alpha on @PlayPudgyParty 🪩 Amazing interview done…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 13:28
What Time Is ‘South Park’ Season 27 Episode 5? How To Watch

The post What Time Is ‘South Park’ Season 27 Episode 5? How To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 1998 “Kenny”, “Cartman”, “Kyle”, and “Stan” are the characters in the hit series “South Park.” Getty Images South Park returns with the fifth episode in its 27th season this week, but what it will be about is anybody’s guess. South Park, of course, has put its political commentary on full blast this season, with creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone pulling out all the stops in their skewering of President Donald Trump, his administration and his policies surrounding immigration and global tariffs. Forbes‘South Park’ Is Back With New Episode This Week. Will It Be Political?By Tim Lammers Episode 2 this season has taken on a new meaning since it was released on Aug. 3, however, because it mocked conservative activist Charlie Kirk. In the wake of Kirk’s assassination on Sept. 10, the debate has intensified between Republicans and Democrats over whether inflammatory rhetoric has led to an escalation in political violence. Comedy Central removed reruns of the Kirk episode from its cable lineup the day of Kirk’s death, but it continues to make the show available for streaming on Paramount+. After the episode first aired, Kirk made it clear that he wasn’t offended by it and even told Fox News (via Newsweek) that being mocked on South Park was a “badge of honor.” Now, a week after Kirk’s assassination, the big question of whether South Park will continue to get political and skewer the right wing in Episode 5 or avoid politics altogether remains unanswered. ForbesComedy Central Pulls ‘South Park’ Charlie Kirk EpisodeBy Tim Lammers As of Tuesday night, South Park’s X account still hasn’t teased any hints of what Episode 5 will be about, something the show has done consistently before the previous three episodes. Unless the South Park drops an 11th-hour teaser, Episode 5’s storyline will not be…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 13:27
Stablecoins: Unlocking a Crucial Financial Firm Revolution Within a Year

BitcoinWorld Stablecoins: Unlocking a Crucial Financial Firm Revolution Within a Year A remarkable shift is underway in the financial world. A recent survey reveals that more than half of financial institutions currently not using stablecoins are planning to adopt them within the next year. This isn’t just a ripple; it’s a clear signal of mainstream acceptance and a future where digital assets play a pivotal role in traditional finance. The Crucial Surge of Stablecoin Adoption in Finance The groundbreaking survey, conducted by EY-Parthenon, the strategy consulting arm of Ernst & Young, polled 350 financial executives. The findings are compelling: 54% of firms that haven’t yet embraced stablecoins intend to start using them within the next six to twelve months. This rapid planned adoption highlights a growing recognition of the unique benefits these digital currencies offer. For institutions already leveraging stablecoins, the advantages are tangible. A significant 41% reported achieving cost savings of at least 10% compared to traditional payment methods. This efficiency gain is a powerful motivator for firms looking to modernize their operations and reduce overheads. When it comes to preferred choices, the survey offers clear insights into the current market leaders: USDC: Dominates with 77% adoption among current users. USDT: Follows closely at 59%. Euro-denominated stablecoins: Show strong regional interest at 45%. These figures underscore the practical utility and trust being built around specific stablecoins within the financial sector. Why Are Financial Firms Embracing Stablecoins? The move towards stablecoins isn’t arbitrary; it’s driven by a confluence of factors that address critical pain points in traditional finance. Financial institutions are constantly seeking ways to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance the speed of transactions. Stablecoins offer a compelling solution to these challenges. Consider the benefits: Reduced Transaction Costs: As reported, significant savings of 10% or more are a major draw. Faster Settlements: Transactions can settle in minutes, not days, improving liquidity and operational flow. Enhanced Transparency: Blockchain technology provides an immutable ledger for all transactions. Global Reach: Facilitating seamless cross-border payments with fewer intermediaries. These advantages make a strong case for integrating stablecoins into existing financial frameworks, particularly for payment processing and treasury management. Navigating the Path to Stablecoin Integration While the benefits of stablecoins are clear, their integration isn’t without its considerations. Financial firms must navigate an evolving regulatory landscape. Governments and central banks worldwide are still developing comprehensive frameworks for digital assets, including stablecoins. Staying informed and compliant is paramount for any institution venturing into this space. Moreover, firms need to address: Technological Integration: Ensuring seamless compatibility with existing legacy systems. Security Concerns: Implementing robust cybersecurity measures to protect digital assets. Scalability: Choosing stablecoins and platforms that can handle high transaction volumes. Risk Management: Understanding and mitigating risks associated with digital asset volatility and smart contract vulnerabilities. Despite these challenges, the proactive stance of over half of non-adopting firms indicates a willingness to overcome these hurdles, viewing stablecoins as an inevitable and beneficial evolution. What Does This Mean for the Future of Payments? The survey’s findings paint a vivid picture of a future where stablecoins are no longer niche digital assets but integral components of the global financial infrastructure. This widespread adoption by financial institutions could revolutionize how payments are made, how capital is moved, and how financial services are delivered. The increasing use of USDC, USDT, and euro-denominated stablecoins points to a diversified ecosystem. This suggests that different stablecoins may find specialized roles, catering to various regional needs or specific use cases within the financial industry. The trend also signals a potential shift away from traditional correspondent banking models, offering more direct and efficient payment rails. This is a transformative moment for finance. The clear intent of institutions to adopt stablecoins underscores their potential to drive significant innovation and efficiency across the industry. It’s an exciting time to watch as these digital assets reshape the future of financial transactions. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoins institutional adoption. Frequently Asked Questions About Stablecoin Adoption Q1: What is a stablecoin? A1: A stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a stable value, typically pegged to a fiat currency like the US dollar or a commodity like gold. This stability makes them suitable for transactions and as a store of value, avoiding the volatility often associated with other cryptocurrencies. Q2: Why are financial institutions interested in stablecoins? A2: Financial institutions are drawn to stablecoins primarily for their potential to offer significant cost savings, faster transaction settlements, enhanced transparency, and improved efficiency in cross-border payments compared to traditional methods. Q3: Which stablecoins are most popular among adopting firms? A3: According to the EY-Parthenon survey, USDC is the most popular, adopted by 77% of firms already using stablecoins, followed by USDT at 59%, and euro-denominated stablecoins at 45%. Q4: What are the main challenges for firms adopting stablecoins? A4: Key challenges include navigating the evolving regulatory landscape, ensuring seamless technological integration with existing systems, implementing robust security measures, addressing scalability for high transaction volumes, and managing associated digital asset risks. Q5: How quickly do non-adopting firms plan to integrate stablecoins? A5: The survey indicates that 54% of financial firms not currently using stablecoins plan to adopt them within the next six to twelve months, signifying a rapid pace of integration. Share Your Thoughts on the Stablecoin Revolution! What are your predictions for the future of stablecoins in finance? Do you believe these digital assets will truly revolutionize payments? Share this article on your social media channels and join the conversation! Let us know your insights and perspectives on this exciting development. This post Stablecoins: Unlocking a Crucial Financial Firm Revolution Within a Year first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/17 13:25
