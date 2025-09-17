2025-09-19 Friday

Security company: Suspicious transactions were discovered on BSC for an uncontracted entity, resulting in a loss of approximately $150,000

Security company: Suspicious transactions were discovered on BSC for an uncontracted entity, resulting in a loss of approximately $150,000

PANews reported on September 17th that BlockSec Phalcon alerted its system to detect a series of suspicious transactions targeting an unverified contract (0x93fD192e1CD288F1f5eE0A019429B015016061F9) on Bitcoin Cash (BSC) a few hours ago, resulting in a loss of approximately $150,000. The issue stemmed from the contract's referral reward design: the reward calculation relied on the manipulable spot price of the BURN/BUSD trading pair. Attack details: When a user stakes or locks BURN tokens through a referral, the contract issues referral rewards in the form of BUSD to the user. These rewards are calculated based on the amount of BURN staked/locked and the real-time spot price of BURN/BUSD. The attacker exploited this vulnerability to manipulate the price of BURN through flash loans. They then repeatedly created new contracts to bypass two key restrictions: the "one referral per address" rule and the maximum investment limit, allowing them to accumulate artificially inflated BUSD rewards. The attacker then sold the remaining borrowed BURN tokens and repurchased BUSD, causing the price of BURN to drop. Finally, they used their previously accumulated BUSD to purchase BURN at this low price, intending to profit from the transaction.
PANews2025/09/17 13:52
Expert Shares Bold XRP Price Target for Its ‘Phoenix Flight’

Expert Shares Bold XRP Price Target for Its ‘Phoenix Flight’

A well-known community analyst has suggested that XRP is looking to begin the "flight of the phoenix" to higher price levels. Notably, XRP has been fighting to hold its ground in September.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic2025/09/17 13:50
Shiba Inu Bulls Are Back: Here’s The 512 Billion SHIB Accumulation That Triggered A Spark

Shiba Inu Bulls Are Back: Here’s The 512 Billion SHIB Accumulation That Triggered A Spark

Shiba Inu Bulls Are Back: Here's The 512 Billion SHIB Accumulation That Triggered A Spark

Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 13:49
US judge finds pastor guilty of defrauding investors in $3 million cryptocurrency scam

US judge finds pastor guilty of defrauding investors in $3 million cryptocurrency scam

PANews reported on September 17th, according to Decrypt, that the Colorado Securities Regulator announced on Tuesday that a Denver District Court recently convicted Pastor Eli Regalado and his wife of fraud and ordered them to repay $3.39 million to investors. The court found that they violated securities laws by issuing INDXcoin and Sumcoin tokens through their church, illegally raising funds from at least 596 investors. The verdict revealed that the Regalados claimed that "God" instructed them to create, sell, and "seed" INDXcoin. They also formed a "prophetic team" that held multiple weekly conference calls to obtain updates on the token and the exchange. They prayed and provided "divine advice" on key decisions, strengthening their religious promotion framework. However, this did not protect them from scrutiny. Furthermore, they deposited investor funds into their own accounts, spending at least $1.3 million on personal luxury items.
PANews2025/09/17 13:47
Hong Kong Digital Asset Policy Misreported as Carrie Lam’s Address

Hong Kong Digital Asset Policy Misreported as Carrie Lam’s Address

Hong Kong Digital Asset Policy Misreported as Carrie Lam's Address

On September 17, 2025, news reports attributed statements on digital asset initiatives to former Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, although these claims lack verification from official records. Clarification of leadership roles is critical, as policy credit should go to current Chief Executive John Lee, impacting market understanding and future digital asset strategies. Carrie Lam Misattributed: Focus on John Lee's Policies Reports citing Carrie Lam as the source for a Hong Kong policy on digital asset tokenization are unsubstantiated. Current official leadership is John Lee. Official sources, such as this Hong Kong Government Announcement, do not reflect these changes. Economic focus under John Lee remains on innovation hubs and traditional growth measures rather than digital assets. Actual policy addressed economic revival without specific mentions of tokenization. John Lee stated, "Our focus remains on boosting the economy and improving livelihoods, emphasizing traditional sectors rather than digital asset innovations." – South China Morning Post Market and industry reactions revolve around clarification needs for Hong Kong's policy direction, emphasizing current administrative records and dismissing erroneous reporting as potentially misleading. 2025 Hong Kong Crypto Landscape: Lack of Tokenization Focus Did you know? In 2023, Hong Kong launched a virtual asset service provider regime, yet cryptocurrency tokenization initiatives have not reached full policy support. As of September 17, 2025, Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,487.93, with a market cap of $541.71 billion and a 24-hour trading volume change of -3.58%. Ethereum's 90-day increase has reached 77.41%, according to CoinMarketCap.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 13:44
Bonk, Sui and Litecoin Jump as Tuttle Capital Files for Blast Income ETFs

Bonk, Sui and Litecoin Jump as Tuttle Capital Files for Blast Income ETFs

Bonk, Sui and Litecoin Jump as Tuttle Capital Files for Blast Income ETFs

Tuttle Capital files Bonk Income Blast ETF, Tuttle Capital Sui Income Blast ETF, and Tuttle Capital Litecoin Income Blast ETF. Traders respond immediately to the announcement, causing BONK, SUI, and Litecoin (LTC) to jump more than 3% over the last 24 hours. Tuttle Capital Files ETF Applications for Bonk, Sui, and Litecoin ETF Opportunities Trust applied for Tuttle Capital Income Blast exchange-traded funds (ETFs) targeting Bonk, Sui, and Litecoin with the U.S. SEC under the Investment Company Act of 1940 on September 16. The primary investment objective of the Tuttle Capital Income Blast ETF is to seek current income. "The fund's secondary investment objective is to seek exposure to the share price of the daily performance of Bonk, subject to a limit on potential investment gains," as per the U.S. SEC filing. The fund will generate income for shareholders by using a put credit spread strategy with FLexible EXchange Options (FLEX Options). FLEX Options are customized options contracts that allow investors to customize key contract terms like strike price, style, and expiration date. This ensures investors achieve price discovery and avoid the counterparty exposure of over-the-counter (OTC) options positions. Bloomberg ETF analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart reacted to the filing, discussing the new crypto income ETFs strategy to generate income and asking the community about the volatility of Solana-based Bonk meme coin. In response to multiple ETF filings by Tuttle Capital and REXShares, James Seyffart said: "I personally think there should be a warning label on these products from brokerages when you go to trade them. But other than that. Let the spaghetti cannon continue firing away." Tuttle Capital earlier filed for 2x Bonk ETF and 2x Litecoin ETF, along with other ETFs for altcoins, in January after US President Donald Trump expressed support for the crypto industry.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 13:43
Chainlink Partnership: Awwal Bank Forges a Pioneering Path in Saudi Blockchain

Chainlink Partnership: Awwal Bank Forges a Pioneering Path in Saudi Blockchain

BitcoinWorld Chainlink Partnership: Awwal Bank Forges a Pioneering Path in Saudi Blockchain The financial landscape in Saudi Arabia is witnessing a groundbreaking evolution. In a significant move set to redefine digital finance in the region, Awwal Bank, a leading financial institution with over $100 billion in assets, has officially announced a pivotal Chainlink partnership. This collaboration marks a critical step towards integrating advanced blockchain capabilities into traditional banking, signaling a new era for on-chain applications within the Kingdom. What Does This Chainlink Partnership Mean for Saudi Arabia? This strategic alliance positions Awwal Bank at the forefront of digital innovation in the Middle East. The Chainlink partnership empowers Awwal Bank developers to harness Chainlink’s robust services, including its industry-standard Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) and its powerful runtime environment. For Saudi Arabia, this means: Accelerated Innovation: Rapid development and deployment of secure, reliable on-chain applications. Enhanced Connectivity: Seamless interaction between different blockchain networks and traditional banking systems. Future-Proofing Finance: Laying the groundwork for decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions and tokenized assets within a regulated framework. Ultimately, this move solidifies Saudi Arabia’s ambition to become a global hub for technological advancement and digital transformation. The Power Behind the Chainlink Partnership: CCIP and On-Chain Applications At the heart of this collaboration is Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP). CCIP is designed to be the secure standard for cross-chain communication, enabling smart contracts to send messages, transfer tokens, and initiate actions across various blockchain networks. For Awwal Bank, leveraging CCIP through this Chainlink partnership translates into: Secure Data Exchange: Ensuring the integrity and confidentiality of information moving between systems. Expanded Service Offerings: Creating new financial products and services that can operate across multiple blockchains. Developer Empowerment: Providing developers with the tools to build sophisticated applications without being limited to a single chain. The runtime environment further provides a secure and efficient space for these applications to operate, ensuring high performance and reliability crucial for banking operations. Awwal Bank’s Vision: Spearheading Innovation Through This Chainlink Partnership Awwal Bank’s decision to engage in this Chainlink partnership reflects a forward-thinking vision. With assets exceeding $100 billion, the bank understands the importance of embracing cutting-edge technology to maintain its competitive edge and serve its customers better. This move is not just about technology; it’s about strategic positioning: Leading Digital Transformation: Establishing Awwal Bank as a pioneer in digital finance within the Kingdom. Meeting Evolving Demands: Catering to a tech-savvy generation seeking more integrated and transparent financial services. Building a Robust Ecosystem: Contributing to the development of a secure and interconnected blockchain infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. The bank’s commitment to innovation through this Chainlink partnership could inspire other financial institutions in the region to explore similar blockchain integrations. Future Horizons: The Impact of the Awwal Bank Chainlink Partnership While the immediate benefits are clear, the long-term implications of the Awwal Bank Chainlink partnership are even more profound. This collaboration could pave the way for a wide array of new financial services, from tokenized real estate and supply chain finance to enhanced payment systems and digital identity solutions. Potential future developments include: Cross-Border Payments: More efficient and cost-effective international transactions. Digital Asset Management: Secure platforms for managing various digital assets. Enhanced Transparency: Increased visibility and auditability for financial processes. Of course, like any pioneering endeavor, there will be challenges related to regulatory clarity and technological adoption. However, the foundational step taken by Awwal Bank and Chainlink sets a powerful precedent for future growth. The announcement of Awwal Bank’s significant Chainlink partnership is more than just a headline; it is a landmark event for both the Saudi Arabian financial sector and the broader blockchain ecosystem. By embracing Chainlink’s secure and interoperable protocols, Awwal Bank is not only enhancing its own capabilities but also contributing to the global adoption of decentralized technologies. This collaboration truly underscores the growing recognition of blockchain’s transformative potential in traditional finance, marking a bold step towards a more interconnected and innovative financial future. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is Chainlink CCIP? Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) is a secure and reliable standard for smart contracts to send messages and transfer tokens across different blockchain networks, enabling seamless communication between them. Why is Awwal Bank partnering with Chainlink? Awwal Bank is partnering with Chainlink to leverage its advanced blockchain services, including CCIP, to deploy secure on-chain applications in Saudi Arabia, driving digital transformation and innovation in its financial offerings. What are the benefits of this partnership for Saudi Arabia? This partnership is expected to accelerate innovation in digital finance, enhance connectivity between traditional and blockchain systems, and help future-proof financial services within the Kingdom, aligning with its vision for technological advancement. Will this lead to new financial products? Yes, by utilizing Chainlink’s technology, Awwal Bank developers can create a wide array of new financial products and services that operate securely across multiple blockchains, potentially including tokenized assets, enhanced payments, and digital identity solutions. Is Chainlink a cryptocurrency? Chainlink is a decentralized oracle network that provides real-world data to smart contracts. Its native cryptocurrency is LINK, which is used to pay for oracle services on the network. Did you find this insight into Awwal Bank’s pioneering Chainlink partnership valuable? Share this article with your network on social media to spread the word about Saudi Arabia’s exciting steps into blockchain innovation! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping institutional adoption. This post Chainlink Partnership: Awwal Bank Forges a Pioneering Path in Saudi Blockchain first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/17 13:40
Urgent Suspect Identified In Massive Customer Data Leak

Urgent Suspect Identified In Massive Customer Data Leak

The post Urgent Suspect Identified In Massive Customer Data Leak appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase Data Breach: Urgent Suspect Identified In Massive Customer Data Leak Skip to content Home Crypto News Coinbase Data Breach: Urgent Suspect Identified in Massive Customer Data Leak Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/coinbase-data-breach-suspect/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 13:38
Crypto Regulation News Today: U.S. and UK Plan Joint Crypto Framework

Crypto Regulation News Today: U.S. and UK Plan Joint Crypto Framework

Crypto Regulation News Today: U.S. and UK Plan Joint Crypto Framework

The U.S. and the UK are preparing to work more closely on cryptocurrency regulations, a move that could reshape the future of global digital finance.  According to the Financial Times, UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent discussed a joint framework for crypto rules during a high-level meeting in London.
CoinPedia2025/09/17 13:38
Avalanche, Sui, and Bonk ETFs Test SEC as Issuers Push Into Riskier Territory

Avalanche, Sui, and Bonk ETFs Test SEC as Issuers Push Into Riskier Territory

Basis trading products may face "more scrutiny" while AVAX ETF gets the highest approval odds, analysts told Decrypt.
Coinstats2025/09/17 13:37
