2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
The dollar weakened, equities dipped, and gold hit record highs

The dollar weakened, equities fell, and gold set new records on Wednesday as investors waited for a Fed rate cut later in the day. A day earlier, the euro’s rise showed the change in sentiment. It touched a four-year high versus the dollar as traders bet on Fed easing. Oil held firm after Ukrainian drone […]
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00187977-5.33%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009939-0.01%
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 14:10
Coinbase Data Hack Suspect Named, Filing Alleges TaskUs Employees Earned $500K From Bribes

Court filings in New York have named a suspect in the data breach that exposed thousands of Coinbase customers and allege that employees at outsourcing firm TaskUs took bribes worth more than half a million dollars to leak sensitive information. The amended class-action complaint, filed Tuesday in the Southern District of New York, expands on earlier disclosures about how criminals infiltrated Coinbase’s support operations in India. Plaintiffs accuse TaskUs of systemic failures and concealment, saying insiders funneled user data to hackers from late 2024 until the breach was uncovered in Jan. 2025. TaskUs Staff Allegedly Paid $200 a Photo to Leak Coinbase Data According to the filing, TaskUs employees were paid $200 per picture to photograph customer information displayed on their computer screens. The complaint estimates that the bribes generated at least $500,000, a sum equivalent to the annual salaries of more than 100 employees in India. Investigators identified one worker, Ashita Mishra, as joining the conspiracy as early as Sept. 2024. The filing says she stored personal data from more than 10,000 Coinbase customers on her phone and at times took up to 200 photos a day. The documents describe a “hub-and-spoke” conspiracy in which Mishra and an accomplice directed smaller groups of TaskUs employees to collect and pass along Coinbase user records. The filing claims that many participants were unaware of others’ involvement, allowing the operation to continue even if one individual was exposed. Complaint Says TaskUs Tried to Silence Insiders Over Data Leak TaskUs dismissed around 300 staff in January after discovering the scope of the breach. Plaintiffs allege the company attempted to silence insiders who raised concerns and even fired human resources personnel who began investigating. Reuters previously reported that TaskUs staff used personal phones to capture screenshots of Coinbase accounts, exposing names, addresses, transaction logs and bank details. The new complaint characterizes the scheme as “a far broader and coordinated criminal campaign” than TaskUs has admitted publicly. The plaintiffs also accuse TaskUs of delaying disclosure. They argue that Coinbase knew about the leak in January. However, the company only went public in May. By then, criminals had already stolen between $180m and $400m in customer assets. Exchange Cut Ties With Overseas Agents Following Data Leak Coinbase said it notified regulators and users as soon as it became aware of the breach and reimbursed affected customers. In response, the company said it terminated the TaskUs personnel involved, cut ties with other overseas agents and implemented tighter controls. It has not publicly named the other foreign agents implicated. The case exposes the risks of outsourcing critical customer functions in the crypto industry, where exchanges handle sensitive personal data alongside financial assets. Analysts say the allegations, if proven, could reshape how exchanges manage offshore operations. For TaskUs, the claims could prove damaging to its reputation as a trusted business process outsourcing provider
CryptoNews2025/09/17 14:06
I Built a WordPress-like Hook System for Node.js to Decouple My Code

Node-hooker is a zero-dependency, open-source library that faithfully implements the WordPress Hooks API. Hooks is a pattern of **Actions** and **Filters** that allows for a level of decoupling and extensibility that is the envy of many ecosystems.
Hackernoon2025/09/17 14:04
Pump. fun, Solana-Based Memecoin Recorded More than $1 Billion as Memecoin Rises in Daily Trading Volume

On Sunday, Pump. fun, a platform on the Solana blockchain that reduces the development and introduction of memecoin, recorded a trading volume of $942 million, followed by a spike of over $1.02 B on Monday due to the sudden growth of the memecoin market. On Sunday, Pump. fun operated $942 million in transaction volume, according ... Read more The post Pump. fun, Solana-Based Memecoin Recorded More than $1 Billion as Memecoin Rises in Daily Trading Volume appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/09/17 14:03
Unlocking A Crucial Financial Firm Revolution Within A Year

The post Unlocking A Crucial Financial Firm Revolution Within A Year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoins: Unlocking A Crucial Financial Firm Revolution Within A Year Skip to content Home Crypto News Stablecoins: Unlocking a Crucial Financial Firm Revolution Within a Year Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/stablecoins-financial-firm-revolution/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 14:02
Payment giant PayPal released a major late-night update: integrating crypto transfers into daily communication channels

PayPal has taken decisive steps to advance the convergence of conversations and transactions, launching a peer-to-peer payments initiative that transforms messaging channels into payment corridors. The financial payments giant launched a new service, PayPal Links, on September 15th local time. Users can use the service to create a one-time personalized link and put it in a text message, private message or email to send or request funds. The company said the service, designed for speed and simplicity, will initially be available to its 278 million customers in the U.S. It will expand to other markets, including the U.K. and Italy, later this month. PayPal also said the plan includes changes designed to ease tax concerns: Transfers between friends and family via Links or Venmo will no longer trigger 1099-K filing requirements, meaning gifts, reimbursements, or shared expenses won't generate unnecessary tax forms. How PayPal Links works: Create a personalized link: Open the PayPal app, enter your payment or request details, and generate a unique, one-time link to share. Always the right person: Each link is private, one-time use, and created for a specific transaction. Send anywhere: Send your link via SMS, direct message, email, or chat. Add notes, emojis, or payment instructions. Manage payment activity: Unclaimed links expire after 10 days, and users can send reminders through the PayPal app before the link is claimed, or even cancel a payment or request. Click and go: The recipient clicks a link to complete or accept a payment using their PayPal account within the PayPal app. Funds are instantly credited to your account: Once accepted, the recipient will receive the funds immediately via their PayPal balance. At the same time, PayPal is not limited to US dollar transfers, it also plans to support cryptocurrency transfers. The company said the upgrade will allow users to transfer Bitcoin, Ethereum, PYUSD and other assets through the same link, regardless of whether the recipient holds a PayPal wallet, Venmo account or external crypto address. The integration highlights PayPal’s growing emphasis on digital assets. Data shows that the company’s stablecoin, PYUSD, has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion. By embedding cryptocurrency into messaging-based payments, PayPal is aiming to drive adoption and utility in a space where convenience often dictates usage. Diego Scotti, general manager of PayPal's consumer business, sees the launch as part of its mission to make "money as mobile as communications." "Whether you're texting, messaging or emailing, your money can now follow your conversation," said Scotti. "Combined with PayPal World, this is an unmatched value proposition that appears where people connect, making it easy and efficient to pay friends and family no matter where they are or what app they're using."
PANews2025/09/17 14:00
Google Unveils AI Payment Protocol With Coinbase As Partner For Stablecoin Integration

On Tuesday, the multinational tech company Google announced the release of a new payment protocol designed to streamline the process of sending and receiving money for artificial intelligence (AI) applications. This open-source initiative expands beyond traditional payment methods like credit and debit cards to include stablecoins. Google’s New Payments Protocol To facilitate the integration of […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/17 14:00
KernelDAO to launch new reward-bearing stablecoin KUSD

The post KernelDAO to launch new reward-bearing stablecoin KUSD appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BNB Chain-based restaking protocol KernelDAO is stepping into real-world credit with a reward-bearing stablecoin that generates yield from institutional usage rather than sitting idle. Summary KernelDAO unveiled KUSD, a reward-bearing stablecoin backed by short-term receivables. Designed for remittances, payroll, and trade finance, KUSD generates yield from institutional usage. Built on KernelDAO’s $2.4B DeFi base, targeting the $30T RWA market by 2034. KernelDAO is set to enter the stablecoin market with KUSD, a reward-bearing token backed by short-term receivables and designed for both fintechs and decentralized finance.  The new stablecoin, unveiled on Sept. 16 in a blog post by KernelDAO, is powered by Kred, the project’s new “Internet of Credit” layer that aims to connect idle crypto liquidity to real-world financial activity. Backed by receivables, built for scale According to the team, KUSD will be fully collateralized by receivables from institutional usage such as remittances, payroll, brokerage settlements, and trade finance. Unlike traditional stablecoins, which often sit idle, KUSD is structured to earn rewards from real repayment flows, creating what KernelDAO describes as a self-reinforcing cycle of liquidity and yield. The stablecoin builds on KernelDAO’s existing $2.4 billion ecosystem, which includes its liquid restaking protocol Kelp, high-performing vaults under Gain, and core infrastructure deployed on BNB (BNB) Chain. With 150 DeFi integrations and more than 350,000 users, the DAO is expanding its model to include real-world assets, a market expected to grow to $30 trillion by 2034. A stablecoin designed to earn KUSD is positioned as both a settlement currency for institutions and a composable yield-bearing stablecoin for DeFi protocols. Liquidity providers can mint KUSD by depositing stablecoins, which are then lent to vetted institutional borrowers. Repayments generate yield that flows back to the system, while the token itself circulates across AMMs and lending platforms. This strategy, according to KernelDAO, tackles…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 13:59
Build AI Agents: YouTube Summarizer Agent

This is the first article in a two-part series on building AI Agents from the ground up. In this article, we will explore the value of AI Agents, introduce popular Agentic AI platforms, and walk through a hands-on tutorial for building a simple AI Agent. The second part of the series will dive deeper with a hands on tutorial, where we’ll build Agents that can automate tasks and interact with external tools.
Hackernoon2025/09/17 13:58
Avoiding Configuration Bleed: Cleanly Separating Staging and Production on Netlify (in a Monorepo)

Netlify is a deployment pipeline bundled into a developer-friendly platform. It takes your code from a Git branch, runs your build commands, and instantly publishes a live version of the app. The platform’s flexibility can become a liability when we don’t establish clear boundaries.
Hackernoon2025/09/17 13:56
