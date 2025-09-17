2025-09-19 Friday

The post Swiss Banking Giants Complete Blockchain Study for Bank Deposits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Some of Switzerland’s largest banks completed a proof-of-concept (PoC) that tested blockchain technology and smart contracts for interbank payments, marking what they said was the first legally binding bank payment via a public blockchain. Under the umbrella of the Swiss Bankers Association (SBA), UBS, PostFinance and Sygnum Bank conducted a feasibility study on blockchain-based deposit tokens and payments infrastructure, the SBA announced Tuesday. The test initiated an offchain fiat money transfer triggered by payment instructions tokenized on the blockchain as a “deposit token.” The first use case executed a payment between bank customers of the participating banks, while the second tested an escrow-like process that exchanged deposit tokens for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) with automatically processed transactions. The announcement touts the test as the first time banks have carried out a legally binding payment across institutions using bank deposits and a public blockchain. Scalability challenges remain The system’s underlying smart contracts enable “verifiable processes, technical security, and compliance with regulatory requirements,” said the SBA, adding that public blockchains with permissioned applications can trigger “legally binding” payments. Related: Nasdaq-listed Helius announces $500M funding for Solana treasury While the results confirm the “feasibility” of institutional payment using blockchain technology, scalability requires “additional design adjustments and increased cooperation with other banks, infrastructure providers, and authorities,” the SBA added. The successful study may signal more interest toward blockchain-based payment rails from large financial institutions, accelerating the convergence of traditional and decentralized finance (DeFi). Founded in Basel in 1912, the SBA is an umbrella organization of the Swiss banks that comprises about 265 organizations and more than 12,000 individuals. Related: Standard Chartered venture arm to raise $250M for crypto fund: Report UBS says interoperability possible The study signals that interoperability between traditional bank deposits and public blockchains is becoming a “reality,” said Christoph Puhr, digital…
2025/09/17
Why Is MYX Finance (MYX) Price Up Today?

MYX is the top gainer in the top-100 today, ripping more than 35% on the session. With that kind of move, we checked X and the project’s socials for an obvious catalyst. There isn’t a clear announcement driving it right now, so the best place to look for answers is the chart and the market
2025/09/17
Turn Pocket Change Into a Fortune? Kart Rumble Presale Tipped as 2025’s Meme Coin Breakout

The post Turn Pocket Change Into a Fortune? Kart Rumble Presale Tipped as 2025’s Meme Coin Breakout appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Meme coins have already created life-changing returns for early investors. Shiba Inu (SHIB) delivered gains of over 400,000% at its peak, while Pepe Coin rewarded its holders with more than 20,000% in just months. But those rallies are behind us — the biggest upside now lies in new contenders. One project increasingly being tipped as …
2025/09/17
Solana Stronger Bet Than ETH as SOL Holds Key Support, Says Analyst

The post Solana Stronger Bet Than ETH as SOL Holds Key Support, Says Analyst appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to CoinDesk Data, Solana's SOL traded at $232.11 as of 12:30 UTC on Sept. 16, holding relatively firm after a choppy day that saw prices test both the $230 and $238 levels. Analyst's view Altcoin Sherpa, a widely followed trader, said earlier today on X that he sees SOL and BNB as stronger bets than ETH. He noted that new funding flows and market structures appear more SOL-oriented, while ETH has already made a substantial run and may need time to consolidate. He added that majors still move in step with BTC: if BTC weakens, it is unlikely SOL, BNB, or ETH will keep rising. But if bitcoin rallies on positive macro developments, he expects majors to follow — with SOL and BNB likely leading in performance. Sherpa said he remains long both SOL and BNB, while his ether position is comparatively small. CoinDesk Research's technical analysis According to CoinDesk Research's technical analysis data model, SOL traded within an $8 range during the Sept. 15–16 analysis window, moving between a $238.09 high and a $230.13 low. The heaviest selling occurred between 12:00 and 17:00 UTC on Sept. 15, when SOL slid nearly $8 from peak to trough. Volume spiked to 1.5 million units during this decline, marking intense selling pressure. Afterward, buyers repeatedly defended the $233–$234 area, establishing a short-term “floor.” SOL consolidated with participation from around 650,000 units of volume, suggesting a mix of institutional distribution and retail accumulation. Toward the end of the session, price action improved. Between 07:00 and 08:00 UTC on Sept. 16, SOL broke out of a tight $235.52–$236.50 band, briefly climbing to $236.90 on a 46,000-unit spike in just a few minutes. That surge pushed the price toward a $237.50–$238 resistance zone before momentum cooled. Overall, the data shows SOL stabilizing after sharp…
2025/09/17
Bessent sees trade deal likely with China before November deadline on reciprocal tariffs

The post Bessent sees trade deal likely with China before November deadline on reciprocal tariffs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed confidence Tuesday that a trade deal with China is near. With so-called reciprocal tariffs set to take effect in November, Bessent said during a CNBC interview that he expects further talks to happen before then. “We’ll be seeing each other again,” he said during a wide-ranging exchange on “Squawk Box. “Each one of those talks has become more and more productive. I think the Chinese now sense that a trade deal is possible.” The statement comes with talks taking a series of twists and turns since Trump announced his initial “liberation day” duties on U.S. global trading partners April 2. Under the initial move, China would have faced tariffs up to 145%, but those were suspended as talks continued. An initial pause on reciprocal tariffs was to expire on Aug. 12, but Trump extended the suspension to Nov. 10. Bessent said he has been told by U.S. trading partners that “Chinese goods are flooding their markets, and they don’t know what to do about it. They’re slightly apoplectic that these goods are coming in.” The U.S. had a nearly $300 billion trade deficit with China in 2024. That’s on pace to decline significantly in 2025 and was at $128 billion through July. Bessent noted that U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer expects the deficit “will narrow by at least 30% this year and probably more in 2026.” “So the idea here is to come into balance, to have fair trade,” he said. Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/16/bessent-sees-trade-deal-likely-with-china-before-november-deadline-on-reciprocal-tariffs.html
2025/09/17
Awwal Bank Forges A Pioneering Path In Saudi Blockchain

The post Awwal Bank Forges A Pioneering Path In Saudi Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chainlink Partnership: Awwal Bank Forges A Pioneering Path In Saudi Blockchain Skip to content Home Crypto News Chainlink Partnership: Awwal Bank Forges a Pioneering Path in Saudi Blockchain Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/awwal-bank-chainlink-partnership/
2025/09/17
Top 5 Altcoins To Buy Before FOMC Meeting Today

The post Top 5 Altcoins To Buy Before FOMC Meeting Today appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Altcoins are beginning to move as Bitcoin and Ethereum consolidate their gains. The Federal Reserve’s September 17 meeting could act as the next market catalyst. In past cycles, altcoins have outperformed once the larger assets found direction. The Altcoin Season Index is now at 68 out of 100. That level shows that altcoins are starting …
2025/09/17
4.5 Trillion Shiba Inu Lost as Key Metric Flashes Red

The post 4.5 Trillion Shiba Inu Lost as Key Metric Flashes Red appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On September 16, the leading memecoin, Shiba Inu, faced a major setback in its deflationary metric, according to fresh on-chain data shared by renowned blockchain tracking platform, Shibburn. According to the data provided by the tracker, the SHIB burn rate has moved in an unusual direction, showing a sharp decline of 57.88% over the last 24 hours. The data, which appears concerning to the SHIB community, shows that only 69,420 SHIB tokens were burned in the last day. It is important to note that SHIB burns are regular measures taken by the SHIB team to permanently remove certain quantities of SHIB from circulation.  While this is done by sending SHIB tokens to dead or inaccessible wallets, it is a decisive action taken to consistently reduce the asset’s circulating supply, thereby fueling scarcity for the token. SHIB stabilizes at $0.00001308 The negative trend in SHIB’s deflationary metric comes amid a broad crypto market rebound, where prices of leading cryptocurrencies are seen moving on an upside trajectory. However, the price of SHIB has only shown a decent surge of 1.48% over the last day, sparking debates among the crypto community. While other cryptocurrencies have shown notable increases in their daily gains, investors are worried that the negative trend in the Shiba Inu burn metric might have caused a slowdown in the token’s potential ascent. Further data shared by the tracker shows that the decline in the key metric was even more pronounced on its 7-day chart. Notably, the token has seen just 2,741,316 SHIB sent out of circulation over the last week, marking a decrease of 87.11%. You Might Also Like With this data showcasing a slowdown in burn activity over a long period, it appears that the demand for the asset might have reduced significantly during the period. Thus, the overall…
2025/09/17
TikTok ‘framework’ deal overshadows U.S.-China trade talks

The post TikTok ‘framework’ deal overshadows U.S.-China trade talks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent arrives to meet Spain’s Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, to continue discussions on trade, economic and national security issues, in Madrid on Sept. 14, 2025. Ana Beltran | Reuters U.S. and Chinese trade negotiations concluded in Spain Monday, after two days of talks on several sticking points ranging from tariff rates, export controls and the imminent deadline for a divestment of Chinese-owned TikTok. Talks on trade were overshadowed by a “framework” deal regarding the social media platform, announced by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Monday. “It’s between two private parties, but the commercial terms have been agreed upon,” he said from U.S.-China talks in Madrid. Both President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will speak on Friday to discuss the terms. The news comes ahead of a Wednesday deadline to either divest TikTok’s U.S. business or shut down the social media app in the country. Bessent led negotiations alongside Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on the U.S. side, with the Chinese represented by Vice Premier He Lifeng and top trade negotiator Li Chenggang. There were no major developments in trade discussions, however, with Greer saying talks on “those kinds of things” had been “deferred” to another time. “We were very focused on TikTok,” he added. The meetings in Madrid mark the fourth round of bilateral meetings in four months, after both sides reached an agreement in May to pause most of the steep tariffs and walk back some of their mutual restrictions. A trip to Washington by Chinese senior trade negotiator Li Chenggang last month yielded little progress. Tensions between the countries have ramped up in recent days. Over the weekend, China launched two investigations targeting the U.S. semiconductor industry, including an anti-dumping probe relating to certain American-made analog IC chips, along with an anti-discrimination investigation into U.S. moves against…
2025/09/17
Insight Investment and Market Reactions Amid Fed Rate Decisions

The post Insight Investment and Market Reactions Amid Fed Rate Decisions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Insight Investment executive discusses Fed rate cut implications for US bonds. Market reactions mixed amid inflation concerns. Potential implications for diversified portfolios. Insight Investment’s Harley Bradley comments that the Fed’s rate cut decision on September 17 might benefit US bond investors with globally diversified portfolios, amid ongoing inflation concerns. The Fed’s willingness to tolerate inflation for labor market health could influence global fixed income dynamics, prompting investor focus on future rate cut forecasts. Fed Rate Cuts Seen as Bond Market Catalyst Harley Bradley, Co-Head of Global Rates at Insight Investment, highlighted the potential positive outcomes of the Federal Reserve’s anticipated rate cuts for globally diversified portfolios. He pointed out that while inflation persists, the Fed seems determined to prioritize employment stability over immediate inflation targets. In the immediate aftermath of the Fed’s actions, investors are likely to see changes in bond market yields and returns. Safe-haven demand could shift, reflecting increased confidence in diversified asset holdings amid gradual rate adjustments. News of potential rate cuts has generated mixed reactions. While some financial experts endorse the Fed’s focus on employment, concerns about inflationary impacts remain, creating skepticism within market circles. Bitcoin Price Decline Amid Fed Speculation Did you know? The last significant Fed rate cut in early 2023 led to increased inflows in Bitcoin and Ethereum, sparking discussions about inflation hedge strategies. Bitcoin’s current market landscape shows a price of $117,234.98 with a notable market cap of $2,335,562,231,379.00, commanding a 57.65% market dominance. Daily trading reached $46,482,456,552.00, indicating stable interest despite an 8.60% decrease. These insights come from CoinMarketCap as of September 17, 2025. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:05 UTC on September 17, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Insight’s analysis hints at possible shifts in regulatory landscapes as monetary policies adjust. These adaptations may stimulate innovations, promoting stability…
2025/09/17
