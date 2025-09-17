2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
WWE Wrestlepalooza Full Card, Date, Time And How To Watch

WWE Wrestlepalooza Full Card, Date, Time And How To Watch

The post WWE Wrestlepalooza Full Card, Date, Time And How To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 15: CM Punk looks at Becky Lynch in anger to what she did to his wife AJ Lee during Monday Night RAW at Mass Mutual Center on September 15, 2025 in Springfield, Massachusetts. (Photo by Rich Freeda/WWE via Getty Images) WWE via Getty Images The final pieces are being put into place ahead of Wrestlepalooza on Saturday, September 20. WWE is swinging for the fences with this show as they plan to kick off their relationship with ESPN in a major way. WWE has brought out most of its biggest guns with a card that features CM Punk, Seth Rollins, AJ Lee, Becky Lynch, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and more. Here’s everything you need to know about the card. Where Will WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Be Held? Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, plays host to Wrestlepalooza on Sept. 20. Indianapolis has become a strong host for WWE events, and it is a major get for the city to play host to the inaugural Wrestlepalooza show. What Time Does Wrestlepalooza 2025 Start? The pre-show coverage starts at 5 p.m. ET, but the official premium live event begins at 7 p.m. ET. How to Watch Wrestlepalooza 2025? Wrestlepalooza will streamed ESPN Unlimited. This event will kick off the network and wrestling promotion’s new rights deal. Here is a look at the full card. Wrestlepalooza Full Card Women’s World Championship (Vacant) – Singles MatchIyo Sky vs. Stephanie Vaquer Tag Team MatchThe Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) vs. The Vision (Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker) Mixed Tag Team MatchCM Punk and AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch Undisputed WWE Championship – Singles MatchCody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre Singles MatchJohn Cena vs. Brock Lesnar Something to Watch in Every Wrestlepalooza Match Vaquer vs. Iyo – A Great Match…
Chainbase
C$0.25401-5.69%
MemeCore
M$2.35192-12.43%
Sky Protocol
SKY$0.07532-2.01%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 14:30
Kopīgot
SEC’s “Crypto Mom” Hester Peirce Denies Endorsing Private Crypto Project

SEC’s “Crypto Mom” Hester Peirce Denies Endorsing Private Crypto Project

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce, widely known as “Crypto Mom” for her favorable stance on the cryptocurrency industry, has publicly denied endorsing a private crypto project. The incident occurred after a project named OpenVPP, which focuses on using blockchain technology to improve the electric utility sector, made a social media post … Continue reading "SEC’s “Crypto Mom” Hester Peirce Denies Endorsing Private Crypto Project" The post SEC’s “Crypto Mom” Hester Peirce Denies Endorsing Private Crypto Project appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
Union
U$0.014611+3.05%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/17 14:29
Kopīgot
Ethereum treasury company The Ether Machine filed an S-4 filing with the US SEC to advance its IPO plans

Ethereum treasury company The Ether Machine filed an S-4 filing with the US SEC to advance its IPO plans

PANews reported on September 17 that according to The Block, Ethereum treasury company The Ether Machine announced on Tuesday that it has submitted a draft registration form S-4 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to advance its goal of listing in the United States. The S-4 registration form is used to register securities issued in a corporate merger, merger or acquisition. For The Ether Machine, the draft registration is related to the proposed business merger with special purpose acquisition company Dynamix Corporation, which is traded on the Nasdaq under the stock symbol ETHM. The Ether Machine announced its plan to go public through a business merger as early as July of this year and said it expected to complete the transaction in the fourth quarter. The company announced that the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including obtaining approval from Dynamix shareholders, and will be voted on at the upcoming special shareholders meeting.
Union
U$0.014611+3.05%
FORM
FORM$1.7401-9.37%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06719-6.29%
Kopīgot
PANews2025/09/17 14:28
Kopīgot
After Hilary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren, Now Chris Coons Accuses The Trumps Of Crypto 'Corruption'

After Hilary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren, Now Chris Coons Accuses The Trumps Of Crypto 'Corruption'

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) joined fellow Democrats on Tuesday in alleging that President Donald Trump and his family engaged in corruption tied to their cryptocurrency ventures.read more
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.01847-3.19%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03517-3.53%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.528-1.96%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/17 14:27
Kopīgot
Colorado Pastor And Wife Ordered To Pay $3.39M

Colorado Pastor And Wife Ordered To Pay $3.39M

The post Colorado Pastor And Wife Ordered To Pay $3.39M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Devastating Crypto Scam: Colorado Pastor And Wife Ordered To Pay $3.39M Skip to content Home Crypto News Devastating Crypto Scam: Colorado Pastor and Wife Ordered to Pay $3.39M Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/colorado-pastor-crypto-scam/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017754-4.43%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000185--%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 14:26
Kopīgot
Devastating Crypto Scam: Colorado Pastor and Wife Ordered to Pay $3.39M

Devastating Crypto Scam: Colorado Pastor and Wife Ordered to Pay $3.39M

BitcoinWorld Devastating Crypto Scam: Colorado Pastor and Wife Ordered to Pay $3.39M The cryptocurrency world, while offering incredible opportunities for innovation and financial growth, unfortunately, also presents avenues for deceit. A recent, devastating crypto scam has come to light in Colorado, where a pastor and his wife have been ordered to pay a staggering $3.39 million in restitution. This case serves as a crucial reminder of the importance of vigilance and due diligence in the digital asset space, especially when promises seem too good to be true. What Happened in This Colorado Crypto Scam? According to reports, a U.S. court in Colorado delivered a significant ruling against Eli Gallegos, a pastor, and his wife, Kaitlyn Gallegos. They were found responsible for defrauding hundreds of investors, primarily members of their own congregation, through a self-created cryptocurrency called INDXcoin. The couple lured individuals into investing a total of $3 million, promising guaranteed returns—a classic red flag in any investment, let alone a nascent market like crypto. The allure of quick riches, combined with the trust placed in religious leaders, created a fertile ground for this elaborate crypto scam. Investors were led to believe that INDXcoin would deliver substantial profits, yet the reality was a systematic exploitation of their faith and financial hopes. This incident highlights how easily trust can be manipulated when combined with the promise of high financial gains in an unfamiliar investment landscape, making it vital for individuals to be cautious. The Legal Ramifications of the INDXcoin Fraud The court’s decision was unequivocal: the scheme orchestrated by the Gallegos couple violated Colorado’s stringent securities laws. This ruling underscores the increasing regulatory scrutiny on cryptocurrency projects, especially those that fail to adhere to established financial regulations designed to protect investors. The order for $3.39 million in restitution is not just a penalty; it is an attempt to compensate the victims for their significant financial losses. This legal action sends a strong message to anyone considering launching a digital asset without proper registration or disclosure. It reinforces the principle that even in the decentralized world of cryptocurrency, accountability remains paramount. The court’s finding emphasizes that promoting unregistered securities, particularly with false promises of guaranteed returns, constitutes a serious offense. Such a definitive judgment against a high-profile crypto scam perpetrator is a significant development in the ongoing efforts to regulate the digital asset market. Protecting Yourself from a Crypto Scam: Essential Tips In an evolving market like cryptocurrency, knowledge is your best defense against fraud. The Colorado pastor crypto scam serves as a powerful cautionary tale. To safeguard your hard-earned money from a potential crypto scam, consider these crucial steps: Do Your Due Diligence: Always research any project or investment thoroughly. Look for whitepapers, team backgrounds, and genuine community engagement. Verify claims independently. Beware of Guaranteed Returns: High, guaranteed returns are a classic red flag in any investment, especially a crypto scam. Legitimate investments always carry risk and do not offer such assurances. Verify Identities: Scammers often use fake identities or exaggerate their credentials. Cross-reference information from multiple reliable sources to confirm legitimacy. Consult Experts: Before making significant investments, seek advice from independent financial advisors or legal professionals who specialize in digital assets. Understand the Technology: Don’t invest in what you don’t understand. Take time to learn about blockchain, specific cryptocurrencies, and their underlying value propositions. Official Sources Only: Only use official websites, reputable exchanges, and verified channels for transactions and information. Avoid clicking suspicious links. The Broader Impact of Crypto Scams on Trust and Innovation Every reported crypto scam, like the one involving INDXcoin, unfortunately, erodes public trust in the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem. This makes it harder for legitimate projects and innovations to gain traction and widespread adoption. Investor confidence is a fragile commodity, and incidents of fraud can set back the progress of an entire industry, hindering its potential for positive change. However, these legal actions also highlight the growing maturity of the regulatory environment. As authorities become more adept at identifying and prosecuting bad actors, the space becomes safer for genuine investors and innovators. The challenge lies in striking a balance between fostering innovation and implementing robust investor protections. This Colorado crypto scam, therefore, becomes a pivotal case study in the ongoing dialogue about crypto regulation and consumer safety. Conclusion: Vigilance is Your Best Ally in Crypto The Colorado pastor crypto scam is a powerful cautionary tale, reminding us that even those in positions of trust can exploit vulnerability for financial gain. The $3.39 million restitution order against the Gallegos couple underscores the severe consequences for orchestrating such schemes. As the cryptocurrency market continues to grow, so too does the sophistication of fraudsters, necessitating constant vigilance from investors. Ultimately, protecting yourself from a crypto scam hinges on education, skepticism, and adherence to sound investment principles. Always question promises that seem too good to be true, and prioritize security and verification above all else. By staying informed and cautious, you can navigate the exciting world of digital assets more safely and confidently, avoiding the pitfalls of deceit. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is a crypto scam? A crypto scam is a fraudulent scheme designed to trick individuals into investing in fake cryptocurrencies or sending real cryptocurrencies to scammers, often under false pretenses of high returns or exclusive access to new projects. 2. How can I identify a potential crypto scam? Look for red flags such as guaranteed high returns, pressure to invest quickly, anonymous teams, vague whitepapers, unsolicited investment offers, and requests for personal wallet keys or direct crypto transfers. Always verify information independently. 3. What are common types of crypto scams? Common types include fake ICOs (Initial Coin Offerings), rug pulls (where developers abandon a project and disappear with funds), phishing attacks, pump-and-dump schemes, romance scams involving crypto, and pyramid/Ponzi schemes disguised as crypto projects, much like the INDXcoin crypto scam. 4. What should I do if I fall victim to a crypto scam? If you suspect you’ve been scammed, immediately stop all communication with the perpetrators, gather all evidence (transaction IDs, communications, wallet addresses), report the incident to relevant authorities (e.g., FBI, FTC, local law enforcement), and consider consulting a legal professional specializing in crypto fraud. 5. How do regulations help prevent crypto scams? Regulations aim to prevent crypto scams by requiring transparency from projects, enforcing anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) policies, prosecuting fraudulent activities, and establishing clear guidelines for digital asset offerings. These measures help to increase investor protection and foster a more secure market. If you found this article insightful and believe it can help others navigate the complexities of cryptocurrency investments, please consider sharing it on your social media channels. Your share can help raise awareness and protect more individuals from falling victim to a crypto scam. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping cryptocurrency investment protection. This post Devastating Crypto Scam: Colorado Pastor and Wife Ordered to Pay $3.39M first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.10901-5.57%
Gravity
G$0.0112-3.36%
Threshold
T$0.01677-3.62%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/17 14:25
Kopīgot
Circle lanceert stablecoin USDC op Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM

Circle lanceert stablecoin USDC op Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM

Circle breidt zijn stablecoin ecosysteem uit met de lancering van native USDC en CCTP V2 op HyperEVM, de high performance blockchain binnen het Hyperliquid netwerk. Ontwikkelaars, traders en institutionele partijen kunnen nu direct aan de slag met USDC op deze nieuwe keten, inclusief cross chain stortingen vanuit meer dan 14... Het bericht Circle lanceert stablecoin USDC op Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994--%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24237-2.47%
MetYa
MET$0.2397-0.24%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/17 14:25
Kopīgot
UK inflation data for August 2025

UK inflation data for August 2025

The post UK inflation data for August 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A branch of supermarket retailer Sainsbury’s in Bristol, England. Matt Cardy | Getty Images News | Getty Images The U.K.’s annual inflation rate was steady at 3.8% in August, according to data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Wednesday. Economists polled by Reuters had expected inflation to reach 3.8% in the twelve months to August. August core inflation, which excludes more volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices, rose by an annual 3.6%, down from 3.8% in the twelve months to July. The data comes after the consumer price index hit a hotter-than-expected 3.8% in July, exceeding forecasts. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves commented that she recognized that “families are finding it tough and that for many the economy feels stuck. That’s why I’m determined to bring costs down and support people who are facing higher bills.” Pound sterling was slightly lower against the dollar after the data release, at $1.3637. The Bank of England is closely watching inflation data after forecasting the consumer price index could peak at 4% in September, before retreating in the early half of 2026. The central bank cut interest rates in August, taking the key rate from 4.25% to 4%, and saying it would take a “gradual and careful” approach to monetary easing, mindful of inflationary pressures but aware of the need to promote growth and investment. It next meets on Thursday, but it is not expected to adjust rates this month, and there’s uncertainty as to whether it could cut in November. Sticky inflation is restricting the opportunity for a fourth rate by the BOE this year, Scott Gardner, investment strategist at J.P. Morgan-owned digital wealth manager, Nutmeg, commented Wednesday. “While wage growth has fallen in recent months, more progress is required on the inflation front to convince the Bank’s policymakers that a further rate cut…
Sidekick
K$0.1595-1.17%
MemeCore
M$2.35192-12.43%
Union
U$0.014611+3.05%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 14:24
Kopīgot
Ethereum treasury firm The Ether Machine files with SEC to go public via Dynamix merger

Ethereum treasury firm The Ether Machine files with SEC to go public via Dynamix merger

The Ether Machine recently revealed raising 150,000 ETH for its corporate treasury, bringing its total holdings to 495,362 ETH.
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06719-6.29%
Octavia
VIA$0.0154+0.65%
Ethereum
ETH$4,536.66-1.64%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/17 14:22
Kopīgot
Unlocking A New Era For Digital Assets

Unlocking A New Era For Digital Assets

The post Unlocking A New Era For Digital Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hong Kong’s Pioneering Tokenization Initiatives: Unlocking A New Era For Digital Assets Skip to content Home Crypto News Hong Kong’s Pioneering Tokenization Initiatives: Unlocking a New Era for Digital Assets Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/hong-kong-tokenization-initiatives/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017754-4.43%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01432-8.38%
ERA
ERA$0.7236-2.53%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 14:20
Kopīgot

Populārākās ziņas

Vairāk

Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining

Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Ripple (XRP) Flagged as Top Picks