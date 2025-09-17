2025-09-19 Friday

Momentum Community Event: Unleashing Sui’s Future on Sept. 19

BitcoinWorld Momentum Community Event: Unleashing Sui’s Future on Sept. 19 Are you ready to dive deep into the future of decentralized finance? The upcoming Momentum community event, “Keep the Momentum,” is set to ignite discussions and unveil innovations within the Sui ecosystem. This highly anticipated gathering promises to be a pivotal moment for enthusiasts and developers alike, offering a unique glimpse into the advancements shaping the blockchain landscape. What to Expect at the Thrilling Momentum Community Event? Momentum, recognized as the largest ve(3,3) decentralized exchange (DEX) and liquidity hub in the Sui (SUI) ecosystem, is taking the lead in fostering community engagement. For those unfamiliar, a ve(3,3) DEX combines vote-escrowed tokenomics with game theory principles to align incentives for users, liquidity providers, and the protocol itself, aiming for sustainable growth and capital efficiency. On September 19, the platform will host its signature Momentum community event, “Keep the Momentum.” This isn’t just another online meeting; it’s a collaborative effort designed to bring together key players and thought leaders. The event is proudly co-hosted by Momentum itself, alongside Sui developer Mysten Labs, and BuidlPad. This collaboration underscores the commitment to advancing the Sui network and blockchain technology as a whole. Attendees can anticipate a rich program featuring: In-depth insights into the latest innovations within the Sui ecosystem. Discussions on cutting-edge blockchain technology trends and their practical applications. Opportunities to connect directly with project teams and fellow community members, fostering valuable networking. A forward-looking perspective on the future trajectory of decentralized finance and the role of Sui. This gathering is an essential platform for anyone keen on understanding the evolving dynamics of the Sui blockchain. It provides a direct channel to the minds behind its development and future direction. Why is the Momentum Community Event Crucial for Sui’s Growth? The “Keep the Momentum” event serves as more than just a promotional activity; it is a vital catalyst for the Sui ecosystem’s ongoing development and adoption. By bringing together developers, users, and stakeholders, the Momentum community event facilitates direct communication and feedback loops. This interaction is crucial for identifying challenges, celebrating successes, and collaboratively exploring solutions. Active community participation is a cornerstone of decentralized networks, ensuring they evolve in line with user needs. Furthermore, such events highlight the strength and vibrancy of the Sui community. They demonstrate a shared vision for a robust and efficient decentralized future. The insights shared will not only inform participants but also inspire new projects and collaborations within the ecosystem. This collective intelligence drives innovation forward, addressing real-world needs within the DeFi space. Moreover, it builds trust and transparency, essential elements for any thriving blockchain project. The event’s focus on “innovations in the ecosystem and blockchain technology” signifies a commitment to pushing boundaries. It reinforces Sui’s position as a hub for groundbreaking advancements in the DeFi space. Keeping the community informed and engaged is paramount for sustainable growth and ensures that the ecosystem remains competitive and relevant. Unlocking Opportunities at the Momentum Community Event Participating in the upcoming Momentum community event offers several tangible benefits and actionable insights. For developers, it’s an unparalleled opportunity to learn about new tools, SDKs, and protocols directly from Mysten Labs, gaining practical knowledge that can be immediately applied to their projects. For users, it provides clarity on the future direction of Momentum and the broader Sui ecosystem, helping them make informed decisions about their engagement. For investors and enthusiasts, the event offers insights into potential growth areas and technological advancements, allowing for a deeper understanding of market trends and emerging opportunities within Sui. The collaborative spirit of this event is particularly noteworthy. With Mysten Labs and BuidlPad as co-hosts, the event promises a diverse range of perspectives and expertise. This ensures a comprehensive overview of the current state and future potential of Sui. Engaging directly with these leaders can provide invaluable knowledge and networking opportunities that extend beyond the event itself. Do not miss this chance to be part of a significant discussion that will shape the trajectory of decentralized finance on Sui. Mark your calendars for September 19 and prepare to immerse yourself in a world of innovation. This is where ideas converge and the future of DeFi is actively being built. In conclusion, the “Keep the Momentum” Momentum community event on September 19 is poised to be a landmark occasion for the Sui ecosystem. It brings together leading entities to share vital insights and foster community growth. By focusing on innovation and collaboration, Momentum, Mysten Labs, and BuidlPad are setting the stage for the next wave of advancements in blockchain technology. This event is a testament to the dynamic and forward-thinking nature of the Sui community, highlighting its commitment to continuous progress and user empowerment. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the “Keep the Momentum” event? A: The “Keep the Momentum” event is a community gathering hosted by Momentum, the largest ve(3,3) DEX on Sui, to discuss innovations and the future of the Sui ecosystem and blockchain technology. Q2: Who are the co-hosts of the Momentum community event? A: The event is co-hosted by Momentum, Sui developer Mysten Labs, and BuidlPad, bringing together key stakeholders in the Sui ecosystem. Q3: What key topics will be discussed at the event? A: Attendees can expect discussions on innovations within the Sui ecosystem, cutting-edge blockchain technology trends, and the future trajectory of decentralized finance. Q4: Why is this event significant for the Sui ecosystem? A: The Momentum community event is crucial for fostering communication, inspiring new projects, and driving the adoption and sustainable growth of the Sui blockchain by engaging its community and highlighting advancements. Q5: How can I benefit from attending this event? A: Developers can learn about new tools, users can gain clarity on Sui’s direction, and investors can uncover insights into growth areas, all while networking with industry leaders and community members. To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping the Sui ecosystem's institutional adoption.
Coinstats2025/09/17 14:45
Federal Reserve Division Impacts Cryptocurrency Market

The post Federal Reserve Division Impacts Cryptocurrency Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Market volatility due to Federal Reserve’s interest rate division. BTC dropped below $110,000, ETH under $4,400. Over $9 billion liquidated in major tokens. On September 17, 2025, the Federal Reserve’s internal division over interest rate decisions led to significant volatility in the cryptocurrency markets, affecting major tokens like BTC and ETH. This interest rate uncertainty heightened market volatility, with BTC and ETH experiencing notable price drops and large-scale liquidations across major crypto exchanges. Fed’s Interest Rate Indecision Sparks Crypto Market Turmoil The Federal Reserve’s internal division on interest rates created heightened uncertainty on September 17th, 2025. Members were split with no rate decision made, resulting in market speculation and wide-ranging impacts on cryptocurrency valuations. As a result, cryptocurrency prices entered a volatile state, with Bitcoin dropping below $110,000 and Ethereum falling under $4,400. Institutional and on-chain data highlighted significant liquidations and market jitters. “As of today, we have not issued any official statements regarding a change in our interest rate policy. The division among FOMC members reflects the complexity of current economic conditions.” — Jerome Powell, Chair, Federal Reserve Source: BlockBeats Official Commentary Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices Plunge Amid Fed Uncertainty Did you know? Previous Fed meeting periods, similar to this event, have historically triggered sharp price swings in major cryptocurrencies, echoing trends observed during the September 2025 market upheaval. Bitcoin (BTC) currently stands at $117,049.37, with a market cap of $2.33 trillion and a trading volume decreasing by 7.02% over 24 hours. As per CoinMarketCap, BTC has a 57.56% market dominance and circulatory supply nearing 19.92 million coins. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:35 UTC on September 17, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap According to Coincu research, the continued volatility due to Fed uncertainties may drive renewed interest in cryptocurrency as a hedge. Historical trends suggest watching…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 14:44
Tether’s Africa Pitch Revives ETHSafari Web3 Questions

The post Tether’s Africa Pitch Revives ETHSafari Web3 Questions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A century ago in North America, investors betting on power grids, post offices, and financial systems were backing the infrastructure that would define generations. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino believes Africa is at a similar inflection point today. However, his bold analogy and its online reactions have reopened the question of how Africa’s Web3 future will be built. Paolo Ardoino Reveals Tether’s Vision for Africa Sponsored Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino revealed on Tuesday that the firm plans to invest in a company whose name has been withheld. “Tether is investing in an amazing company,” wrote Ardoino. In a follow-up post on X (Twitter), Paolo Ardoino extrapolated the speculation. While he still withheld the company name, Ardoino compared Africa to North America a century ago. He framed Tether’s African push as an infrastructural moonshot. The crypto executive equated stablecoin-powered rails to the backbone systems that modernized economies in the early 20th century. His remarks came alongside claims that Tether operates at a 99% profit margin. Together, these signal the resources and ambition backing the initiative. “If you were asked to invest in the Company that would build the power grid, the post office, and finance markets one century ago in North America, would you take that bet? That’s what we’re doing in Africa. Building decentralized energy, communications, and finances for the continent,” wrote Ardoino Sponsored However, not everyone embraced the framing, with some calling out the Tether executive for implying Africa is 100 years behind. [This] is not the case. Best to rephrase the tweet,” challenged analyst Duo Nine. Moreover, the debate reflects the tightrope global players must walk when discussing Africa’s growth potential. Oftentimes, they must balance the continent’s challenges with respect for its progress and agency. ETHSafari’s Parallel Debates These tensions mirror the conversations that dominated ETHSafari 2025 in Nairobi. Sponsored…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 14:41
What Is Lyno AI? Best New Presale to Buy as AI-Driven Token Jumps in Popularity

Lyno AI is quickly becoming the new fast-lightning AI-blockchain protocol to revolutionize crypto trading. Its presale is ongoing as Early Bird at 0.050 per token, and the following step is 0.055. Already 498,224 tokens have been sold to investors, bringing in $24,911 of the projected final target price of $0.10. Seizing Market Opportunities Before Surge […] The post What Is Lyno AI? Best New Presale to Buy as AI-Driven Token Jumps in Popularity appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/17 14:40
Plasma Stablecoin: Unlocking the Future of Digital Finance

BitcoinWorld Plasma Stablecoin: Unlocking the Future of Digital Finance Imagine a digital future where your financial transactions are as smooth and intuitive as browsing the internet. This isn’t a distant dream, according to leading Asian Web3 research firm Tiger Research. Their latest report makes a compelling case: Plasma stablecoin infrastructure is on the cusp of becoming the “Chrome” of the decentralized financial world. Just as Chrome revolutionized web browsing by offering superior performance and ease of use, Plasma stablecoin aims to simplify and accelerate stablecoin interactions, fundamentally changing how we engage with digital money. Unlocking the Power of Plasma Stablecoin Infrastructure Tiger Research’s report highlights a significant parallel between the early days of Chrome and the current trajectory of Plasma stablecoin. Chrome initially captivated users with its blazing speed and streamlined interface, eventually evolving into an indispensable platform for digital life. Similarly, Plasma stablecoin is meticulously building its foundational infrastructure, prioritizing core functionalities before its anticipated mainnet launch. What makes Plasma stablecoin so promising? The report emphasizes several key features: Fee-less Transactions: A major hurdle in many blockchain networks is the cost associated with every transaction. Plasma aims to eliminate these fees, making micro-transactions and frequent transfers economically viable for everyone. Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) Compatibility: This crucial feature means that developers familiar with Ethereum can easily build and deploy applications on Plasma. It lowers the barrier to entry for innovation and fosters a vibrant ecosystem. These initial features are described as Plasma’s equivalent of Chrome’s early speed advantage. They lay the groundwork for a more accessible and efficient stablecoin ecosystem, promising a truly transformative shift. How Will Plasma Stablecoin Transform Your Digital Experience? The true ambition of Plasma stablecoin extends beyond just technical specifications. Its ultimate goal is to replicate the profound shift Chrome brought to the internet. Remember how Chrome made complex web technologies disappear behind a simple, intuitive user interface? Plasma seeks to achieve the same for stablecoins. Users often find blockchain technology daunting due to its perceived complexity, transaction fees, and sometimes slow speeds. By offering fee-less transactions and a seamless experience, Plasma stablecoin could make interacting with digital currencies feel as natural as using a banking app or sending an email. This focus on user experience is paramount for mass adoption. Consider the potential benefits: Enhanced Accessibility: Lowering transaction costs and complexity opens up stablecoin usage to a broader global audience, including those in emerging markets. Faster Adoption: A more user-friendly interface will encourage both individuals and businesses to integrate stablecoins into their daily operations. Developer Friendliness: EVM compatibility attracts a large pool of existing blockchain developers, accelerating the creation of innovative applications built on Plasma stablecoin. This vision aligns perfectly with the broader Web3 movement’s goal of decentralization without sacrificing usability. Navigating the Future: Challenges and Opportunities for Plasma Stablecoin While the outlook for Plasma stablecoin is undeniably bright, the journey to becoming the “Chrome” of stablecoin infrastructure won’t be without its challenges. The competitive landscape for blockchain scaling solutions is fierce, with many projects vying for developer and user attention. Building a robust, secure, and truly decentralized network requires continuous innovation and rigorous testing. However, the opportunities are immense. If Plasma can successfully deliver on its promise of an intuitive, high-performance, and cost-effective platform, it could significantly accelerate the mainstream adoption of stablecoins. This would, in turn, drive further innovation in decentralized finance (DeFi), cross-border payments, and various Web3 applications. Tiger Research’s report serves as a crucial indicator of Plasma’s potential. It underscores the strategic importance of focusing on foundational infrastructure and user experience. The future of digital finance might just be built on the back of platforms that prioritize simplicity and efficiency, much like the internet’s most popular browser. In conclusion, the vision for Plasma stablecoin is ambitious yet achievable. By prioritizing fee-less transactions and EVM compatibility, it’s setting the stage for a paradigm shift in how we interact with digital currencies. Just as Chrome made the internet accessible to billions, Plasma aims to make stablecoins an intuitive, natural part of our digital lives, fostering an era of unparalleled financial accessibility and innovation. Frequently Asked Questions About Plasma Stablecoin What is Plasma stablecoin infrastructure? Plasma stablecoin infrastructure refers to a new blockchain layer designed to facilitate fast, fee-less, and scalable transactions for stablecoins. It aims to provide a user-friendly experience, similar to how web browsers simplify internet access. How is Plasma stablecoin similar to Chrome? Tiger Research draws a parallel by noting that just as Chrome initially attracted users with superior performance and then evolved into a core platform, Plasma stablecoin is building foundational infrastructure (like fee-less transactions and EVM compatibility) to eventually offer an intuitive, natural experience for digital finance. What are the main benefits of using Plasma stablecoin? Key benefits include fee-less transactions, which significantly reduce costs, and Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility, which makes it easy for developers to build on. This combination aims to enhance accessibility, speed up adoption, and foster innovation. When is Plasma stablecoin expected to launch its mainnet? The article states that Plasma is currently focusing on building its foundational infrastructure ahead of a mainnet launch. Specific timelines are typically announced by the project team as development progresses. Will Plasma stablecoin replace existing stablecoins like USDT or USDC? To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoins institutional adoption.
Coinstats2025/09/17 14:40
Symbiotic, Chainlink Join For Cross-Chain Bitcoin Security

The post Symbiotic, Chainlink Join For Cross-Chain Bitcoin Security appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Symbiotic, Chainlink Join For Cross-Chain Bitcoin Security Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Rubmar is a crypto enthusiast who likes learning and improving constantly. She enjoys reporting on the latest news and developments in the crypto industry. Rubmar also enjoys scrapbooking, crafting, simulation games, and watching football. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/symbiotic-chainlink-lombard-cross-chain-bitcoin/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 14:40
Lyno AI Presale Surges: Why It Outshines BlockchainFX, Ozak AI, and Layer Brett as the Best Cryptos to Buy

Lyno AI is rapidly becoming popular in the crypto world. Early Bird presale phase is in operation at 0.05 per token. The next stage will see the price rising to $0.055 and investors are supposed to move fast. In the case of September 2025 pre-sale, BlockchainFX raised funds of 7.3 million to trade in multi-assets. […] The post Lyno AI Presale Surges: Why It Outshines BlockchainFX, Ozak AI, and Layer Brett as the Best Cryptos to Buy appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/17 14:34
Gold, Euro rally as policy uncertainty grips global markets

The post Gold, Euro rally as policy uncertainty grips global markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The dollar weakened, equities fell, and gold set new records on Wednesday as investors waited for a Fed rate cut later in the day. A day earlier, the euro’s rise showed the change in sentiment. It touched a four-year high versus the dollar as traders bet on Fed easing. Oil held firm after Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian refineries and ports kept supply risks in view. The Fed is widely expected to cut its benchmark by 25 basis points to 4.00%–4.25% when the meeting ends. After the decision, investors will focus on Chair Jerome Powell’s outlook for policy and how officials balance inflation gains with growth risks according to Reuters. “Markets are effectively daring the Fed to over-deliver on the dovish side,” said Dilin Wu, research strategist at Pepperstone. “The bigger question, though, is whether Powell can satisfy markets already leaning heavily on a dovish view, or whether conditions are ripe for a near-term shakeout in both USD and gold positioning.” Dollar struggles to recover from earlier slide After Tuesday’s steep slide, the dollar only edged back. The dollar index, which measures the currency against major peers, rose 0.1% to 96.689, recouping a sliver of the prior day’s 0.7% fall that had marked the lowest since early July. The euro dipped 0.1% to $1.1857 after hitting $1.1867 on Tuesday, the strongest since September 2021. The dollar held at 146.52 yen, barely changed after a 0.6% drop the previous day. “If the (Fed) chair is more dovish than expected, of course, you would expect that to weigh on the dollar, but really, how much more bearish can you get from here?” said Mahjabeen Zaman, head of foreign exchange research at ANZ, on a podcast. “We’ve already got more than five cuts priced in for the cycle.” In Washington, Stephen Miran took…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 14:33
China is testing its first locally made chipmaking machine

SMIC begins trials of China’s first advanced lithography tools.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 14:30
GD Culture Group Sinks 28% After Acquiring 7,500 Bitcoin via Pallas Capital Deal

Shares of GD Culture Group plunged 28% on Tuesday following news that the company is acquiring 7,500 Bitcoin through a deal with Pallas Capital Holding.
Coinstats2025/09/17 14:30
