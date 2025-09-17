China tests first homegrown tools for AI chipmaking

The post China tests first homegrown tools for AI chipmaking appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China’s biggest chipmaker is testing the country’s first advanced locally made chipmaking machines. The move shows progress in China’s plan to rely less on foreign technology and compete in producing processors for artificial intelligence. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) is testing a deep-ultraviolet (DUV) lithography machine made by Yuliangsheng, a start-up based in Shanghai. SMIC runs tests on China-made lithography machines This is a big step for China because the country has always relied on lithography machines built by the Dutch company ASML. Without them, China would struggle to make advanced processors that power AI applications. However, the recent U.S.-led export controls limited China’s ability to buy the latest ASML machines, so companies had to invest a lot of money and resources into developing their own technology. The new DUV machine by SMIC uses the same technology as those by ASML (immersion technology), and people connected to the project say the first results look promising. SMIC’s machines currently produce chips at the 28-nanometre level, and engineers are trying advanced multi-patterning techniques to make them more efficient. With these methods, SMIC aims to make chips at the 7-nanometre level. Experts say the machines might be able to make 5-nanometre chips in the future with more developments and adjustments. However, at this level, efficiency would be reduced, and the company might only produce fewer chips compared to global competitors like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. China still struggles with production due to a lack of extreme ultraviolet, or EUV, lithography machines. EUV machines make the most powerful processors for AI and high-performing computing, and companies like TSMC use them to make chips for Nvidia and other global leaders. ASML is the only company globally that can make EUV machines, but because U.S. pressure forced the Dutch government to ban their sales to China,…