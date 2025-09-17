MEXC birža
Live: Crypto Market Turns Green on Sept. 17, What Else Is Happening Today?
The crypto market is looking strong on Sept. 17, with the majority of leading coins moving into positive territory. The post Live: Crypto Market Turns Green on Sept. 17, What Else Is Happening Today? appeared first on Coinspeaker.
LIVE
$0.01829
+6.95%
Coinspeaker
2025/09/17 14:57
Coinbase Data Breach Exposes 69,000 Customers
The post Coinbase Data Breach Exposes 69,000 Customers appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Court documents reveal that Ashita Mishra, an outsourced Coinbase support employee in India, stole customer data starting September 2024. She took photos of sensitive info like Social Security numbers and bank details, selling them to hackers for $200 each. These hackers then used the data to scam users out of their cryptocurrency. The breach affected …
LIKE
$0.009566
+0.80%
BANK
$0.08025
-6.11%
SCAM
$0.0000185
--%
CoinPedia
2025/09/17 14:57
FY Energy Free Cloud Mining App Redefines Crypto Wealth Generation Strategy in 2025
The post FY Energy Free Cloud Mining App Redefines Crypto Wealth Generation Strategy in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While cloud mining is an efficient passive wealth generator in 2025, the platform investors choose can make or break their portfolios. Take FY Energy; this next-gen mining site uses efficient operations and clearly defined fees to turn medium investors into blockchain millionaires. Part of its unique investment strategies involves using 100% green energy to power over 200 data centers. Amazingly, FY Energy rises to the challenge of providing convenient, inclusive passive wealth through its dedicated cloud mining app. This app, evidently, caters to a significant portion of the ever-expanding demand for remote wealth-generating opportunities. That’s just the beginning. This crypto mining app operates with the full capabilities of its cloud-based platform. It facilitates contract purchases and renewal, wallet transactions, and earnings monitoring. It also features a live notification feature that keeps users up to speed with live market trends. As we expound on the FY Energy App benefits, a $20 free bonus awaits all new users. Could Generating Cryptocurrency Wealth on Phone Be the Next Million-Dollar Investment Opportunity? More and more investors are shifting to ‘earn from home’ income opportunities, with cloud mining leading this revolution. With the constraints of traditional cryptocurrency mining eliminated, anyone can access various contracts for multiple assets with small to medium-sized capital. For instance, a $100 capital is enough to purchase a green computing contract on the FY Energy platform that earns $4 daily. Now, with the FY Energy mobile mining app available to all mobile device operating systems, there is no excuse to slack. Our investment walks with us to work, to the park, and to that family event. Every minute is an opportunity to earn some crypto profits. On the FY Energy cloud mining app, investors conveniently access various mining contracts for Bitcoin and more than six top altcoins. As the altcoin season…
SIX
$0.02195
-0.94%
MORE
$0.0874
-0.86%
ALTCOIN
$0.0005085
-4.12%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 14:57
Unleashing Sui’s Future On Sept. 19
The post Unleashing Sui’s Future On Sept. 19 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Momentum Community Event: Unleashing Sui’s Future On Sept. 19 Skip to content Home Crypto News Momentum Community Event: Unleashing Sui’s Future on Sept. 19 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/momentum-community-event-sui/
SUI
$3.7228
-4.93%
COM
$0.017755
-4.42%
FUTURE
$0.12176
-3.70%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 14:56
BONK Gets $400M Boost as Sharps Technology Deploys Its Solana Treasury
TLDR: Sharps Technology will stake over $400M worth of SOL into BonkSOL, BONK’s liquid staking token. The company built its Solana treasury through a PIPE deal led by Cantor Fitzgerald. BONK’s tools, including BONKBot and Bonk.fun, have driven $14B in trading and $28M in quarterly revenue. BonkSOL currently holds 200,000 SOL staked, set to increase [...] The post BONK Gets $400M Boost as Sharps Technology Deploys Its Solana Treasury appeared first on Blockonomi.
FUN
$0.009465
+0.50%
SOL
$242.42
-2.09%
BONK
$0.00002442
-2.43%
Blockonomi
2025/09/17 14:54
UK’s Cyber Crime Strategy: Strengthening Crypto Policing
The post UK’s Cyber Crime Strategy: Strengthening Crypto Policing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Timothy Morano Sep 16, 2025 15:33 UK law enforcement is ramping up its fight against crypto crime through government funding, training, and strategic partnerships, according to insights from NPCC’s Andrew Gould. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, UK law enforcement is intensifying its efforts to combat crypto-related crime, leveraging government funding and strategic collaborations. This initiative was highlighted by Andrew Gould, Detective Chief Superintendent and Cybercrime Team Lead at the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), in a recent discussion on the Public Key podcast, according to Chainalysis. Boosting Capabilities Through Training and Partnerships The UK’s approach to tackling crypto crime involves enhancing investigative capabilities through comprehensive training programs and forming public-private partnerships. Gould emphasized that government funding has been pivotal in equipping officers to address cyber threats and ransomware attacks effectively. These resources have enabled the NPCC to establish a robust framework for handling crypto investigations, which includes collaborating with private sector entities like Chainalysis and international law enforcement bodies. Strategic Vision for Future Crypto Policing Gould shared insights into the strategic vision for future crypto policing, which involves expanding training to more officers and integrating blockchain data with other datasets to enhance investigative processes. This approach aims to create a more resilient and capable force that can adapt to the dynamic nature of cybercrime. The NPCC’s efforts are not just limited to specialized units but extend to broader law enforcement personnel, ensuring a comprehensive national capability in cybercrime. Operational Success and Financial Incentives Highlighting the operational success of the NPCC, Gould pointed to significant crypto seizures, including a notable operation linked to Chinese investment fraud. These successes underscore the importance of crypto investigations in recovering criminal assets and disrupting illicit activities. The financial incentives from such recoveries further justify the…
MORE
$0.0874
-0.86%
COM
$0.017755
-4.42%
LIKE
$0.009566
+0.80%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 14:49
China tests first homegrown tools for AI chipmaking
The post China tests first homegrown tools for AI chipmaking appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China’s biggest chipmaker is testing the country’s first advanced locally made chipmaking machines. The move shows progress in China’s plan to rely less on foreign technology and compete in producing processors for artificial intelligence. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) is testing a deep-ultraviolet (DUV) lithography machine made by Yuliangsheng, a start-up based in Shanghai. SMIC runs tests on China-made lithography machines This is a big step for China because the country has always relied on lithography machines built by the Dutch company ASML. Without them, China would struggle to make advanced processors that power AI applications. However, the recent U.S.-led export controls limited China’s ability to buy the latest ASML machines, so companies had to invest a lot of money and resources into developing their own technology. The new DUV machine by SMIC uses the same technology as those by ASML (immersion technology), and people connected to the project say the first results look promising. SMIC’s machines currently produce chips at the 28-nanometre level, and engineers are trying advanced multi-patterning techniques to make them more efficient. With these methods, SMIC aims to make chips at the 7-nanometre level. Experts say the machines might be able to make 5-nanometre chips in the future with more developments and adjustments. However, at this level, efficiency would be reduced, and the company might only produce fewer chips compared to global competitors like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. China still struggles with production due to a lack of extreme ultraviolet, or EUV, lithography machines. EUV machines make the most powerful processors for AI and high-performing computing, and companies like TSMC use them to make chips for Nvidia and other global leaders. ASML is the only company globally that can make EUV machines, but because U.S. pressure forced the Dutch government to ban their sales to China,…
U
$0.014673
+3.49%
MORE
$0.0874
-0.86%
MOVE
$0.1295
-4.35%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 14:48
Bitcoin ETFs See $292M Inflows, Ethereum ETFs Drop $61M on September 16
The post Bitcoin ETFs See $292M Inflows, Ethereum ETFs Drop $61M on September 16 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News On September 16, spot Ethereum ETFs saw a net outflow of $61.74 million, with only Bitwise ETHW posting inflows for the day. According to SoSoValue, Bitcoin ETFs recorded a total net inflow of above $290 million, marking the seventh consecutive day of inflows. Bitcoin ETF Breakdown Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a combined inflow of $292.27 …
ETHW
$1.605
-1.83%
NET
$0.00008777
-0.05%
CoinPedia
2025/09/17 14:48
Unlocking The Future Of Digital Finance
The post Unlocking The Future Of Digital Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Plasma Stablecoin: Unlocking The Future Of Digital Finance Skip to content Home Crypto News Plasma Stablecoin: Unlocking the Future of Digital Finance Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/plasma-stablecoin-future-finance/
COM
$0.017755
-4.42%
FUTURE
$0.12176
-3.70%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 14:47
Bitcoin ETFs See $2.3B Inflows: Strongest Since July as Ethereum ETFs Face Heavy Outflows
The recent market analytics suggest that the Bitcoin ETFs have experienced their strongest inflows since July and pushing Bitcoin holdings to a new all-time high. The U.S. Spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted $2.34 billion in inflows in the last week, reporting the highest tally since mid-July. According to the K33 Research, one of the prominent digital ... Read more The post Bitcoin ETFs See $2.3B Inflows: Strongest Since July as Ethereum ETFs Face Heavy Outflows appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
U
$0.014673
+3.49%
MORE
$0.0874
-0.86%
Bitemycoin
2025/09/17 14:46
