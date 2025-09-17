2025-09-19 Friday

LMAX raises the bar: cash-settled perpetual futures with 100X leverage on BTC and ETH for institutional investors

The London group LMAX has announced the debut of perpetual contracts on Bitcoin and Ethereum with 100X leverage.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/17 15:04
Analysis: Money supply indicators suggest Bitcoin prices may rise further

PANews reported on September 17th that according to an analysis by Markus Thielen, an independent analyst at Matrixport, money supply indicators have been closely correlated with Bitcoin (BTC) price movements since November 2023, reflecting the depreciation of the US dollar and market expectations for expanding global liquidity. While this correlation is more of a proxy for market sentiment than a reliable driver, it still suggests further upside for Bitcoin prices, though historical data suggests this trend is cyclical. With the Federal Reserve expected to cut interest rates, if Chairman Powell sends a dovish signal and hints at further rate cuts, the US dollar may weaken, which will enhance market liquidity and support the rise in Bitcoin prices.
PANews2025/09/17 15:04
Preparing for Fed Rate Cuts, Crypto Traders Earn $15K/Day on GoldenMining

The Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts have boosted market optimism and sparked investor interest in cryptocurrencies. Economic indicators, such as inflation and GDP growth, directly impact market liquidity. The uncertainty brought about by the rate cuts has increased volatility in the cryptocurrency market, necessitating effective risk management to mitigate price fluctuations. The volatility associated with […] The post Preparing for Fed Rate Cuts, Crypto Traders Earn $15K/Day on GoldenMining appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/17 15:04
Trump files $15 billion lawsuit against The New York Times

US President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against The New York Times, some journalists and the publishing house Penguin Random House LLC for defamation. The politician claims that he suffered reputational damage that affected, among other things, his cryptocurrency project TRUMP. The lawsuit mentions certain materials and the book Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump Squandered […] Сообщение Trump files $15 billion lawsuit against The New York Times появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted2025/09/17 15:04
Why JuCoin Price Crashed 70% Today?

The post Why JuCoin Price Crashed 70% Today? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto market never fails to surprise, and this time it was JuCoin’s turn in the spotlight. The platform’s native token, JU, shocked traders when its price suddenly dropped from a high of $24 to $7 in just a few minutes.  That’s a stunning 70% crash that has shaken investor confidence and wiped billions from …
CoinPedia2025/09/17 15:03
U.S. and U.K. Push Toward Joint Crypto Framework as Adoption Race Heats Up

The post U.S. and U.K. Push Toward Joint Crypto Framework as Adoption Race Heats Up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Regulations 17 September 2025 | 10:00 Washington and London are moving closer to a unified approach on digital assets, with both sides signaling that crypto will be part of their broader economic cooperation. Sources told the Financial Times that the United Kingdom is eager to narrow its regulatory gap with the United States in order to attract investment and speed up mainstream adoption. The timing is significant. Under President Donald Trump, the U.S. has already taken aggressive steps to reposition itself as a global hub for digital finance. Washington dismantled “Operation Chokepoint 2.0,” which had limited banking access for crypto firms, and passed the Genius Act to create legal clarity for stablecoin payments. Those moves have given American regulators a head start that Britain is now trying to match. Talks Expand Beyond Tariffs The latest discussions took place Tuesday between U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.K. Chancellor Rachel Reeves, according to the report. The talks, originally focused on tariffs, included crypto executives from Coinbase, Circle, and Ripple Labs. Officials outlined early ideas for regulatory alignment, with the goal of making it easier for U.S. firms to establish operations in Britain without navigating conflicting rules. President Trump and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer are expected to continue those conversations later this week. Observers believe stablecoin regulation will be front and center, given its importance in cross-border payments and financial stability. Britain’s Push to Catch Up The U.K. government has faced mounting criticism for lagging behind on digital asset oversight. Former chancellor George Osborne, now serving on Coinbase’s global advisory council, put it bluntly: “On crypto and stablecoins, as on too many other things, the hard truth is this: we’re being completely left behind. It’s time to catch up.” The British government hopes that aligning with the U.S. will create a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 15:03
Drake song leaked by pump.fun streamers, token soars by 3,000%

The post Drake song leaked by pump.fun streamers, token soars by 3,000% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A pair of pump.fun streamers allegedly leaked Drake’s single from his upcoming album ICEMAN in a stream to promote their meme coin BAGWORK. The duo have since made more than $83,410 from creator fees in just two days after streaming the song. Summary Drake’s unreleased track from ICEMAN was leaked by a pair of streamers on pump.fun. The developers behind the token, BAGWORK, gained $83,410 within just two days of streaming the song. Pump.fun livestreamers went viral for playing what sounds like an unreleased song from rapper Drake’s upcoming album over the weekend in an effort to promote their token. The video clip shows the pair of livestreamers in the backseat of a car, listening to what they claim is an “unreleased” song. “First time this song is ever played,” said the one of the streamers “Buy f**king BAGWORK right now,” yelled the other streamer. Both streamers jam to the song wearing white t-shirts that spell out the name of their token, BAGWORK on SOLANA (SOL), in big bold marker-written letters. It did not take long for the clip to spread all over social media and catch the attention of Aubrey “Drake” Graham himself, who was taken off guard by the fact that two teenagers leaked his song on a meme coin launchpad livestream. According to a report by the Rolling Stone, the rapper called into the Kick stream of Adin Ross to find out who the leakers were. At first, Ross believed that it was one of Drake’s unconventional methods of releasing music. But the rapper denied it. “I don’t even know who the f**k those kids are,” Drake said to Ross over the phone. “What, you actually don’t know who those kids are?” the streamer responded. “I just asked you who they are. What the f**k?” Drake snapped…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 15:02
TaskUs accused of ‘silencing’ employees investigating Coinbase data breach

An amended lawsuit filed against U.S.-based outsourcing firm TaskUs claims the company concealed key information regarding the Coinbase data breach and downplayed the scale of insider involvement. According to Greenbaum Olbrantz, the law firm that originally brought the class action…
Crypto.news2025/09/17 15:02
8.3 Million Bitcoin Will Be Considered ‘Illiquid’ By 2032: Fidelity Report

According to a recent report by Fidelity Digital Assets, Bitcoin’s (BTC) illiquid supply could climb to 8.3 million BTC – roughly 42% of its total supply – by Q2 2032. As a result, the digital asset’s price may experience extraordinary price appreciation by then. Bitcoin Illiquid Supply Could Jump To 8.3 Million For their analysis, […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/17 15:00
Analysis Company Shares Key Levels for Bitcoin (BTC) Price! What Could Be the Bottom and Top?

The post Analysis Company Shares Key Levels for Bitcoin (BTC) Price! What Could Be the Bottom and Top? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency analysis firm Alphractal has published a comprehensive analysis that evaluates Bitcoin’s market cycles from a multi-layered value perspective. The company aims to help investors better understand market regimes by integrating more than 12 on-chain valuation models. According to the report, Bitcoin’s key economic price levels include the Realized Price at $53,300, the Real Market Average at $78,700, and the Active Realized Price at $85,500. Looking at investor groups, the cost floor for short-term investors is calculated as $110,800, while the cost floor for long-term investors is calculated as $36,500. According to the company, the Alpha Price (Fair Value) is at $169,400, the CVDD model is at $41,900, and the Alpha CVDD, which signals cycle tops, is at $239,800. Furthermore, the long-term support point, known as the Thermo Price, is at $4,300. Among other indicators, the historical average price stands out as $16,800, the Delta Price as $36,500, and the Peak Price as $586,800, which set the peaks in the past. Alphractal notes that investors should pay particular attention to intersections between the spot price and investor cost floors (STH, LTH, active, and general investor prices). According to the company, such intersections generally signal trend reversals, while prices approaching the CVDD or Thermo levels have historically indicated strong buying zones. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/analysis-company-shares-key-levels-for-bitcoin-btc-price-what-could-be-the-bottom-and-top/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 14:58
