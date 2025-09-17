Drake song leaked by pump.fun streamers, token soars by 3,000%

A pair of pump.fun streamers allegedly leaked Drake's single from his upcoming album ICEMAN in a stream to promote their meme coin BAGWORK. The duo have since made more than $83,410 from creator fees in just two days after streaming the song. Summary Drake's unreleased track from ICEMAN was leaked by a pair of streamers on pump.fun. The developers behind the token, BAGWORK, gained $83,410 within just two days of streaming the song. Pump.fun livestreamers went viral for playing what sounds like an unreleased song from rapper Drake's upcoming album over the weekend in an effort to promote their token. The video clip shows the pair of livestreamers in the backseat of a car, listening to what they claim is an "unreleased" song. "First time this song is ever played," said the one of the streamers "Buy f**king BAGWORK right now," yelled the other streamer. Both streamers jam to the song wearing white t-shirts that spell out the name of their token, BAGWORK on SOLANA (SOL), in big bold marker-written letters. It did not take long for the clip to spread all over social media and catch the attention of Aubrey "Drake" Graham himself, who was taken off guard by the fact that two teenagers leaked his song on a meme coin launchpad livestream. According to a report by the Rolling Stone, the rapper called into the Kick stream of Adin Ross to find out who the leakers were. At first, Ross believed that it was one of Drake's unconventional methods of releasing music. But the rapper denied it. "I don't even know who the f**k those kids are," Drake said to Ross over the phone. "What, you actually don't know who those kids are?" the streamer responded. "I just asked you who they are. What the f**k?" Drake snapped…