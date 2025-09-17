2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Sui Partners With Google AP2 as ETF Filing Fuels Momentum

Sui Partners With Google AP2 as ETF Filing Fuels Momentum

The post Sui Partners With Google AP2 as ETF Filing Fuels Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sui made a significant move by becoming one of the first partners in Google’s Agentic Payments Protocol. This opens the door to an era of AI-powered payments with stablecoins. At the same time, an ETF filing tied to SUI has been submitted to the SEC, and technical indicators show the tightest “price compression” phase in SUI’s history. From a strategic standpoint, this is a crucial moment for investors to watch closely and prepare their plans. A strong price move that could redefine $SUI’s price narrative may be near. Consolidating Before a Big Breakout? In a recent announcement, Mysten Labs revealed that Sui Network (SUI) has been named one of the launch partners for the Agentic Payments Protocol (AP2), Google’s new standard for AI-driven payments. The protocol allows AI agents to execute transactions (including stablecoin payments) on behalf of users. Sponsored Sponsored From a foundational perspective, choosing Sui as a “layer” for agentic payments positions it as infrastructure deeply integrated with AI-driven services. If AP2 achieves broad adoption, this could significantly increase on-chain demand. As a result, micro-payments, automated transactions, and new value flows may see a significant boost. In addition, institutional capital continues to heat the Sui narrative. Tuttle Capital has filed with the SEC to launch a series of crypto-related ETFs, including the “Tuttle Capital SUI Income Blast ETF.” This signals that SUI-based investment products are structured for a broader institutional and retail investor pool. If such funds are approved and widely launched, it could drive stronger underlying demand. On the technical side, the community is paying attention to a key indicator. Some traders mark the Bollinger Band Width (BBW) on SUI’s weekly chart as the “tightest” in history. This state often signals a period of energy accumulation before a major breakout (volatility expansion). SUI 1W chart. Source: X…
NEAR
NEAR$3.154+5.98%
SUI
SUI$3.7251-4.97%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000782-3.45%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 15:17
Kopīgot
UK and US Plan Deeper Crypto Cooperation Following High-Level Talks

UK and US Plan Deeper Crypto Cooperation Following High-Level Talks

TLDR UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent discussed deeper cooperation on digital assets during Tuesday meeting Representatives from major crypto companies including Coinbase, Circle, and Ripple attended the discussions along with traditional banks The collaboration will likely focus on stablecoins, which Trump has made a policy priority for his administration UK [...] The post UK and US Plan Deeper Crypto Cooperation Following High-Level Talks appeared first on CoinCentral.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.531-1.98%
Major
MAJOR$0.16162-1.97%
Kopīgot
Coincentral2025/09/17 15:16
Kopīgot
Economist: Japan's debt crisis risk may drive up demand for cryptocurrencies

Economist: Japan's debt crisis risk may drive up demand for cryptocurrencies

PANews reported on September 17 that economist Robin Brooks analyzed that Japan is facing a potential debt crisis, with its debt-to-GDP ratio reaching approximately 240%, further exacerbated by inflation and rising bond yields. However, a US recession could provide a brief window of relief for Japan, lowering global bond yields and easing fiscal pressure. Brooks noted that Japan currently faces a dilemma: maintaining low interest rates could lead to further depreciation of the yen and runaway inflation; allowing yields to rise further to stabilize the yen could jeopardize debt sustainability. This dilemma could prompt investors to turn to alternative financial instruments such as cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. Notably, Japanese startup JPYC plans to issue its first yen-pegged stablecoin this year. In addition, the yen has depreciated by 41% since 2021, exacerbating domestic inflationary pressures. At the same time, Japan's 10-year government bond yield has risen from near zero in 2020 to 1.60%, the highest level since 2008, and the 30-year yield has also reached a multi-decade high, reflecting investors' concerns about fiscal risks. Brooks believes that a U.S. recession could temporarily lower Japanese bond yields, buying Japan time. However, a long-term solution would still require spending cuts or tax increases, but whether the Japanese public would accept such measures remains uncertain.
NEAR
NEAR$3.154+5.98%
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1721-2.82%
Union
U$0.014611+2.86%
Kopīgot
PANews2025/09/17 15:15
Kopīgot
VivoPower Loads Up on XRP Cheap Using New Mining Swap Strategy

VivoPower Loads Up on XRP Cheap Using New Mining Swap Strategy

TLDR: VivoPower expands Caret Digital mining operations and secures bulk rig discounts to improve token output efficiency. Mined tokens will be swapped into XRP, giving VivoPower an effective 65% discount at current market prices. The company follows a treasury plan focused on building XRP exposure through token swaps and Ripple shares. Management says asset allocation [...] The post VivoPower Loads Up on XRP Cheap Using New Mining Swap Strategy appeared first on Blockonomi.
XRP
XRP$3.0322-3.08%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01377-5.16%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.0871+2.17%
Kopīgot
Blockonomi2025/09/17 15:12
Kopīgot
Bitcoin ETFs See 7th Day of Inflows as Ethereum ETFs Drop $61M

Bitcoin ETFs See 7th Day of Inflows as Ethereum ETFs Drop $61M

The post Bitcoin ETFs See 7th Day of Inflows as Ethereum ETFs Drop $61M appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News On September 16, Ethereum spot ETFs saw net outflows totaling $61.74 million, with only the Bitwise ETHW ETF posting gains. Meanwhile, Bitcoin spot ETFs experienced strong inflows of $292 million, marking seven consecutive days of investor interest. The contrasting flows highlight Bitcoin’s growing appeal as a stable investment, even as Ethereum faces short-term withdrawals. Investors …
ETHW
ETHW$1.604-2.19%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02571+2.75%
LayerNet
NET$0.00008777-0.05%
Kopīgot
CoinPedia2025/09/17 15:12
Kopīgot
Decentralized mining pools offer path to empowering masses

Decentralized mining pools offer path to empowering masses

The post Decentralized mining pools offer path to empowering masses appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Decentralized mining pools offer path to empowering masses The block reward mining flandscape is always shifting, and a lesser-known but significant trend is on the uptick. In early August, CryptoSlate reported a growing interest in decentralized peer-to-peer pools, which operate without centralized servers and offer miners a trustless way to earn rewards. Unlike BTC, which has become a playground for corporate giants and wealthy investors, decentralized pools like P2Pool promote fairness and accessibility, aligning with Satoshi Nakamoto’s 2008 vision of a peer-to-peer cash system. As the world moves toward broader crypto adoption, expanding these pools is crucial to empowering the general population, countering BTC’s elite-driven model that often exploits middle- and lower-class users, and offering BSV as a people-first solution. P2Pool, a decentralized mining network, allows miners to link directly to a peer-to-peer system, avoiding central pool operators. For BSV and Litecoin, P2Pool uses a sharechain to keep track of work, making sure payouts are open and direct, as its site says. Unlike normal pools such as AntPool, which control a large portion of BTC’s hash rate, P2Pool needs no sign-up, just a wallet address and a simple setup, making it easy for small miners to use. Recent posts on X from August 2025 show how much people like it, with miners praising it as a big change from BTC’s central mining scene. In July, the BTC network’s mining difficulty reached a high of 126.98 trillion, according to Cointelegraph. This makes it nearly impossible for single miners to compete without large-scale resources. Big pools such as Foundry USA, with 30% of BTC’s hashrate, lead the network, helping corporate players with cheap energy and high-end ASICs. This shift to central control weakens BTC’s first promise, turning it into a system that helps top hedge funds,…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00188156-5.32%
BitcoinSV
BSV$26.22-1.39%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,380.66-1.17%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 15:11
Kopīgot
Trump family made $2 billion from cryptocurrency and was exposed! How to use RI Mining free cloud mining to earn more than $7,999 a day?

Trump family made $2 billion from cryptocurrency and was exposed! How to use RI Mining free cloud mining to earn more than $7,999 a day?

With the rapid development of digital finance, cryptocurrencies have become a popular investment field worldwide. However, traditional cryptocurrency mining models, due to expensive equipment, high technical thresholds, and complex maintenance, have deterred most ordinary investors. Recently, the Trump family’s involvement in the crypto market, accumulating as much as $2 billion, was exposed by multiple media […] The post Trump family made $2 billion from cryptocurrency and was exposed! How to use RI Mining free cloud mining to earn more than $7,999 a day? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.531-1.98%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0875-0.57%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.13933+4.65%
Kopīgot
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/17 15:10
Kopīgot
21Shares Launches Two New Crypto ETPs: Focusing on AI Protocols and Raydium Tokens

21Shares Launches Two New Crypto ETPs: Focusing on AI Protocols and Raydium Tokens

PANews reported on September 17 that 21Shares announced the launch of two new crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs), namely 21Shares Artificial Superintelligence Alliance ETP (AFET) and 21Shares Raydium ETP (ARAY). It is reported that AFET aims to track a group of decentralized AI protocols, including Fetch.ai, SingularityNET, Ocean Protocol and CUDOS, while ARAY provides investors with investment exposure to the Raydium token of the Solana-based decentralized exchange. It is reported that AFET has been listed on the Euronext Amsterdam and Paris exchanges, while ARAY is traded on the Swiss Stock Exchange SIX.
SIX
SIX$0.02195-0.94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01377-5.16%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1436-4.39%
Kopīgot
PANews2025/09/17 15:10
Kopīgot
Unveils Ambitious SPAC Merger Plans

Unveils Ambitious SPAC Merger Plans

The post Unveils Ambitious SPAC Merger Plans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ether Machine US Listing: Unveils Ambitious SPAC Merger Plans Skip to content Home Crypto News Ether Machine US Listing: Unveils Ambitious SPAC Merger Plans Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ether-machine-us-listing/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017755-4.44%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 15:08
Kopīgot
Bitcoin’s Growth Engine Is Running Out Of Steam

Bitcoin’s Growth Engine Is Running Out Of Steam

The post Bitcoin’s Growth Engine Is Running Out Of Steam appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Opinion by: Joshua Chu, co-chair of the Hong Kong Web3 Association When you were young, you often felt belittled for your lack of experience. Yet, our elders will simultaneously lament to us that time is on our side.  Bitcoin, like any youthful emerging tech, is the same. The early years are full of uncertainties, yet filled with the promise of boundless possibilities. Time is on our side to learn, adapt and grow.  As we enter midlife, however, blinded by early wins and growing recognition (or adoption – in the technology sense), we start chasing success and increasing wealth with increasing tunnel vision. This is precisely where Bitcoin finds itself today, finally accepted by institutions, the talk of daily news, each step celebrated but also pressured by expectations. This phase brings urgency, risk and uncontrolled panic.  As the horizon of what was once infinite opportunity narrows, the immediate moment before the end will feel so sudden and perilously finite.  Bitcoin’s rapid rise in 2025 is meeting its own midlife crisis. The exponential growth of its youth as an emerging tech is fading. Recently, CleanCore Solutions saw its shares plunge by 60% right after announcing its plan to jump on the crypto treasury bandwagon with a pivot to become a Dogecoin treasury company. The collapse signals growing investor skepticism over speculative crypto stints, which mirrors broader challenges Bitcoin faces as it struggles to maintain momentum amid increasing market volatility, which the Forbes Cover curse may have further exacerbated. Urgent questions about its longevity, value and purpose demand answers. Like any good legacy planning, having a will is often recommended.  What is Bitcoin’s shelf life? Every technology has a life cycle. Bitcoin is no exception. Bitcoin remains a technology subject to the immutable laws of lifecycle dynamics. Bitcoin may have bear runs and…
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01521-13.53%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009939-0.01%
Triathon
GROW$0.0595-2.77%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 15:07
Kopīgot

Populārākās ziņas

Vairāk

Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining

Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Ripple (XRP) Flagged as Top Picks