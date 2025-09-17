Bitcoin’s Growth Engine Is Running Out Of Steam

The post Bitcoin’s Growth Engine Is Running Out Of Steam appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Opinion by: Joshua Chu, co-chair of the Hong Kong Web3 Association When you were young, you often felt belittled for your lack of experience. Yet, our elders will simultaneously lament to us that time is on our side. Bitcoin, like any youthful emerging tech, is the same. The early years are full of uncertainties, yet filled with the promise of boundless possibilities. Time is on our side to learn, adapt and grow. As we enter midlife, however, blinded by early wins and growing recognition (or adoption – in the technology sense), we start chasing success and increasing wealth with increasing tunnel vision. This is precisely where Bitcoin finds itself today, finally accepted by institutions, the talk of daily news, each step celebrated but also pressured by expectations. This phase brings urgency, risk and uncontrolled panic. As the horizon of what was once infinite opportunity narrows, the immediate moment before the end will feel so sudden and perilously finite. Bitcoin’s rapid rise in 2025 is meeting its own midlife crisis. The exponential growth of its youth as an emerging tech is fading. Recently, CleanCore Solutions saw its shares plunge by 60% right after announcing its plan to jump on the crypto treasury bandwagon with a pivot to become a Dogecoin treasury company. The collapse signals growing investor skepticism over speculative crypto stints, which mirrors broader challenges Bitcoin faces as it struggles to maintain momentum amid increasing market volatility, which the Forbes Cover curse may have further exacerbated. Urgent questions about its longevity, value and purpose demand answers. Like any good legacy planning, having a will is often recommended. What is Bitcoin’s shelf life? Every technology has a life cycle. Bitcoin is no exception. Bitcoin remains a technology subject to the immutable laws of lifecycle dynamics. Bitcoin may have bear runs and…