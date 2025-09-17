Decentralized mining pools offer path to empowering masses
The post Decentralized mining pools offer path to empowering masses appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Decentralized mining pools offer path to empowering masses The block reward mining flandscape is always shifting, and a lesser-known but significant trend is on the uptick. In early August, CryptoSlate reported a growing interest in decentralized peer-to-peer pools, which operate without centralized servers and offer miners a trustless way to earn rewards. Unlike BTC, which has become a playground for corporate giants and wealthy investors, decentralized pools like P2Pool promote fairness and accessibility, aligning with Satoshi Nakamoto’s 2008 vision of a peer-to-peer cash system. As the world moves toward broader crypto adoption, expanding these pools is crucial to empowering the general population, countering BTC’s elite-driven model that often exploits middle- and lower-class users, and offering BSV as a people-first solution. P2Pool, a decentralized mining network, allows miners to link directly to a peer-to-peer system, avoiding central pool operators. For BSV and Litecoin, P2Pool uses a sharechain to keep track of work, making sure payouts are open and direct, as its site says. Unlike normal pools such as AntPool, which control a large portion of BTC’s hash rate, P2Pool needs no sign-up, just a wallet address and a simple setup, making it easy for small miners to use. Recent posts on X from August 2025 show how much people like it, with miners praising it as a big change from BTC’s central mining scene. In July, the BTC network’s mining difficulty reached a high of 126.98 trillion, according to Cointelegraph. This makes it nearly impossible for single miners to compete without large-scale resources. Big pools such as Foundry USA, with 30% of BTC’s hashrate, lead the network, helping corporate players with cheap energy and high-end ASICs. This shift to central control weakens BTC’s first promise, turning it into a system that helps top hedge funds,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 15:11