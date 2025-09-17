Atlético Madrid Expected Lineup And Team News Vs. Liverpool, Champions League

Atlético Madrid secured their first win of the season against Villarreal at the weekend. Getty Images The UEFA Champions League group stage has given both Atlético Madrid and Liverpool a thrilling opening fixture as it pits the Spanish side up against the Premier League champions in their first meeting since 2021 as they meet with a 9pm CEST/3pm ET kick-off on Wednesday, September 17. Four years ago, with Jurgen Klopp still at the helm for the Reds, Liverpool won both fixtures in the group stage, with Atlético having a man sent off in both, as they got revenge for the dramatic 4-2 aggregate win from the last 16 in 2019/20, which saw Marcos Llorente become a hero with two goals in extra-time at Anfield. This meeting will be the first between the clubs since Arne Slot moved to England, having previously clashed with Diego Simeone while at his previous club Feyenoord. The Argentine will be looking to get the better of the Dutchman and secure what would be Atleti's first ever win inside 90 minutes at Anfield. Atlético Madrid team news vs. Liverpool Diego Simeone has been dealt a series of injury blows to his squad ahead of this game. The most important is to striker Julián Álvarez. The former Manchester City man has been ruled out after suffering a knee injury against Villarreal at the weekend, and Simeone has opted not to run any risks with his star man. Also missing will be midfielder Johnny Cardoso, who arrived from Real Betis this summer. Cardoso was in line to start before twisting his ankle in training on Monday, and will now not be available and has stayed in Madrid to recover. Two players who have been included are Robin Le Normand and David Hancko, despite both defenders being withdrawn against…