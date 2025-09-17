MEXC birža
Atlético Madrid Expected Lineup And Team News Vs. Liverpool, Champions League
The post Atlético Madrid Expected Lineup And Team News Vs. Liverpool, Champions League appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Atlético Madrid secured their first win of the season against Villarreal at the weekend. Getty Images The UEFA Champions League group stage has given both Atlético Madrid and Liverpool a thrilling opening fixture as it pits the Spanish side up against the Premier League champions in their first meeting since 2021 as they meet with a 9pm CEST/3pm ET kick-off on Wednesday, September 17. Four years ago, with Jurgen Klopp still at the helm for the Reds, Liverpool won both fixtures in the group stage, with Atlético having a man sent off in both, as they got revenge for the dramatic 4-2 aggregate win from the last 16 in 2019/20, which saw Marcos Llorente become a hero with two goals in extra-time at Anfield. This meeting will be the first between the clubs since Arne Slot moved to England, having previously clashed with Diego Simeone while at his previous club Feyenoord. The Argentine will be looking to get the better of the Dutchman and secure what would be Atleti’s first ever win inside 90 minutes at Anfield. Atlético Madrid team news vs. Liverpool Diego Simeone has been dealt a series of injury blows to his squad ahead of this game. The most important is to striker Julián Álvarez. The former Manchester City man has been ruled out after suffering a knee injury against Villarreal at the weekend, and Simeone has opted not to run any risks with his star man. Also missing will be midfielder Johnny Cardoso, who arrived from Real Betis this summer. Cardoso was in line to start before twisting his ankle in training on Monday, and will now not be available and has stayed in Madrid to recover. Two players who have been included are Robin Le Normand and David Hancko, despite both defenders being withdrawn against…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 15:27
ETF Floodgates Opening with AVAX, BONK, LTC, SUI, and ORBS Filings
From Bonk ETF to stablecoin-focused ETF: floodgates are already opening
Coinstats
2025/09/17 15:26
Google laat AI zelfstandig betalen met stablecoins en creditcards
Google zet een grote stap in de wereld van kunstmatige intelligentie én crypto met de lancering van een nieuw, open source protocol dat betalingen tussen AI toepassingen mogelijk maakt. Het platform ondersteunt naast traditionele betaalmethoden zoals creditcards ook stablecoins, en is gebouwd om AI’s zelfstandig met elkaar te laten handelen,... Het bericht Google laat AI zelfstandig betalen met stablecoins en creditcards verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats
2025/09/17 15:26
Bloomberg Analysts Hint at XRP and Dogecoin ETFs, Here’s What It Means for Investors
The post Bloomberg Analysts Hint at XRP and Dogecoin ETFs, Here’s What It Means for Investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bloomberg Analysts Hint at XRP and Dogecoin ETFs, Here’s What It Means for Investors | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bloomberg-analysts-hint-at-xrp-and-dogecoin-etfs-heres-what-it-means-for-investors/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 15:25
Why Pi Network Team Is Betting High on Token2049 As Community Seeks Answers
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/09/17 15:25
Jalen Slawson Signing Suggests Roster Battle Coming For Indiana Pacers
The post Jalen Slawson Signing Suggests Roster Battle Coming For Indiana Pacers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 7: Jalen Slawson #18 of the Orlando Magic recovers a loose ball as Jamal Cain #8 and Karlo Matkovic #17 of the New Orleans Pelicans defend during the second half of a preseason game at the Smoothie King Center on October 7, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Derick E. Hingle/Getty Images) Getty Images INDIANAPOLIS – Last week, the Indiana Pacers signed forward Jalen Slawon to an Exhibit 10 contract. Sometimes, such deals are simply a procedural transaction with G League rights in mind, and that might end up being the final result for Slawson when it comes to his time with the Pacers. But over the weekend, the 25-year old attended an Indianapolis Colts game with his teammates, and later it was confirmed that the Furman product will be in training camp with the blue and gold. He’ll get more opportunity than many Exhibit 10 signees, who are just added with finances and the G League in mind. Slawson has 12 games of NBA experience under his belt. He played for the Sacramento Kings in 2023-24 after being selected 54th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, and he averaged 0.7 points per game. Last year, he appeared in a few preseason games for the Orlando Magic but was with their G League outfit for the entire regular season. The Pacers G League affiliate, the Noblesville Boom, acquired Slawson’s rights via a trade in August. If he’s waived by the Pacers during training camp, he could end up with the Boom and receive a monetary bonus if he stays there for 60 days thanks to his Exhibit 10 deal. He’s a quality ball handler and defender on the wing. The fact that Slawson is coming to camp could be a sign that a battle…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 15:24
Ju.com launches a buyback and destruction plan, and the first batch of compensation will be completed within 3 working days
PANews reported on September 17th that Ju.com announced the launch of a buyback and burn program for its platform token, JU. All buyback records are transparent and traceable, and 100% of the tokens will be burned to achieve deflationary goals. In response to the project's 5M abnormalities, the platform has activated the JuTrust insurance mechanism, which provides compensation for both computing power and tokens. The first batch of payments will be made within three business days. According to previous news, JuCoin platform currency JU plummeted in the early morning, and the platform responded that it was "affected by the market environment and external liquidity."
PANews
2025/09/17 15:22
4 Arrested For Projecting Trump-Epstein Images On Windsor Castle
The post 4 Arrested For Projecting Trump-Epstein Images On Windsor Castle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline British authorities arrested four people for projecting videos and images of President Donald Trump alongside convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on the wall of Windsor Castle on Tuesday night, a short while after the American leader arrived in the U.K. for a state visit. Political campaign group Led By Donkeys project an image of Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump onto Windsor Castle ahead of the President’s second state visit to the UK. In Pictures via Getty Images Key Facts The British political activist group, Led By Donkeys, appeared to take credit as they shared a photo of the projection on the walls of the British monarch’s royal residence on Instagram, followed by the caption: “Hey Donald, welcome to Windsor Castle.” The projections showed old videos of Trump’s interactions with Epstein and photos of an alleged inscription signed by the president, which read “To Jeff — You are the greatest!” In an official statement, Thames Valley Police said four people were “arrested on suspicion of malicious communications following a public stunt in Windsor,” and all four were kept in custody. The police department’s Chief Superintendent Felicity Parker said: “We take any unauthorised activity around Windsor Castle extremely seriously…Our officers responded swiftly to stop the projection.” Parker added that the department is conducting a “thorough investigation” into the “circumstances surrounding this incident and will provide further updates.” Tangent Earlier on Tuesday, a group of protestors had unfurled a large banner of a photo of Trump and Epstein in an area outside Windsor Castle to protest the president’s visit. A separate activist group called Everyone Hates Elon, which usually goes after billionaire Elon Musk, took credit for the banner in an Instagram post, saying: “The British public welcomed him with THIS gigantic banner right outside Windsor Castle where he is staying with…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 15:21
TaskUs accused of “silencing” employees investigating Coinbase data breach
The post TaskUs accused of “silencing” employees investigating Coinbase data breach appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An amended lawsuit filed against U.S.-based outsourcing firm TaskUs claims the company concealed key information regarding the Coinbase data breach and downplayed the scale of insider involvement. Summary Amended lawsuit alleges TaskUs concealed details of the Coinbase data breach. TaskUs Employee Ashita Mishra is accused of leading the scheme that exposed data of more than 69,000 Coinbase customers. According to Greenbaum Olbrantz, the law firm that originally brought the class action in May and filed the amended complaint on Tuesday, a TaskUs employee named Ashita Mishra is at the center of the scheme that reportedly affected more than 69,000 customers of the exchange. Coinbase disclosed the breach in May, saying it had reimbursed impacted users, notified regulators, and cut ties with TaskUs while tightening its internal security controls. Mishra, along with other unnamed accomplices, allegedly stole confidential information about Coinbase customers between September and January and sold it to the hackers who used it to impersonate Coinbase employees and steal crypto from unaware victims. Coinbase, however, has previously claimed that the breach transpired in December. “Ms. Mishra was part of a sophisticated hub-and-spoke conspiracy that funneled Coinbase customer data from TaskUs computers to criminals at the center of the conspiracy,” the lawsuit claims, citing a TaskUs employee charged with investigating the breach. Mishra and another key accomplice reportedly operated “circles of disconnected TaskUs employees” who were not aware that others were also involved in the scheme, a structure designed to “continue exfiltrating highly sensitive PII from TaskUs even if one of the spokes in the conspiracy was caught,” the filing added. Bad actors allegedly paid Mishra and her team $200 for every photo that contained Coinbase data, and according to an earlier complaint from Coinbase, she sometimes took as many as 200 photos a day. At the time when TaskUS…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 15:20
From Niche to Millions: Blockchain Games Break Into the Mainstream
The post From Niche to Millions: Blockchain Games Break Into the Mainstream appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The blockchain gaming industry has shifted its focus from overcoming regulatory and platform challenges to developing high-quality games that can attract a mass audience. From Regulatory Hurdles to High-Quality Games The blockchain gaming industry has successfully overcome its initial hurdles and has shifted its focus to a core tenet of the gaming industry: building high-quality […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/from-niche-to-millions-blockchain-games-break-into-the-mainstream/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 15:19
