2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Little Pepe (LILPEPE) vs Cardano (ADA): Which will be the bigger cryptocurrency by 2030?

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) vs Cardano (ADA): Which will be the bigger cryptocurrency by 2030?

Cycles of innovation, speculation, and adoption have always characterized the crypto market. At present, ADA […]
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001096-3.69%
Cardano
ADA$0.9056-1.51%
Coinstats2025/09/17 15:40
UK and US Crypto Cooperation Gains Momentum as Stablecoins Dominate Talks

UK and US Crypto Cooperation Gains Momentum as Stablecoins Dominate Talks

Highlights: The UK and US are preparing a joint digital asset framework, with stablecoins leading discussions. Stablecoins dominated the talks as officials weighed alignment to expand access and attract investment. The joint sandbox aims to test blockchain in finance as public interest in crypto increases. According to the Financial Times, UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves met with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in London to talk about digital assets and financial collaboration. The meeting united crypto companies such as Coinbase, Circle, and Ripple, as well as big banks such as Citi, Barclays, and Bank of America. Yello Paradisers UK + US set to align on #crypto rules Rreports say stablecoins are the first target as London & Washington tighten coordination under a pro-crypto US agenda. What it means: clearer, more compatible rules→ easier listings, fewer frictions, more… pic.twitter.com/Rq79tYBeNX — MyCryptoParadise.com (@MCryptoParadise) September 17, 2025 Stablecoins dominated the agenda, reflecting their growing role in cross-border financial discussions. According to sources, the agreement for talks came at short notice after crypto advocacy groups urged the UK government to prioritize digital assets ahead of President Donald Trump’s state visit. British officials believe aligning rules with the US could expand UK firms’ access to American markets while also attracting more US investment into the country. The talks arrive at a sensitive moment for Britain, as London-listed companies continue exploring New York listings for higher valuations. Government officials see closer cooperation with Washington as a way to counter this trend. One person present at the talks said much of the discussion centered on digital asset alignment. They added that there was “a huge opportunity for the UK in digital assets” if cooperation with the US advances. Stablecoins Dominate UK and US Crypto Cooperation Talks The most burning matter of discussion between the UK and the US has become stablecoins. The Trump administration has been supportive of stablecoins, unlike the more cautious nature of the UK authorities. British crypto firms caution that such disparity puts them at a disadvantage relative to their US counterparts. The former Chancellor, George Osborne, has also warned that Britain is at risk of being left behind by the rest of the world. He compared the current moment to the 1980s financial reforms, saying momentum must not be lost. Osborne pointed to the US, the European Union, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Abu Dhabi as regions advancing faster on clear frameworks for crypto. INSIGHT: EX-CHANCELLOR OSBORNE SAYS U.K. WILL BE "LEFT BEHIND" IF THEY DON'T SPEED UP CRYPTO ADOPTION LAWS! pic.twitter.com/36tJZDHWC7 — Coinvo (@ByCoinvo) August 22, 2025 Industry concerns also target the Bank of England’s proposal to cap individual stablecoin holdings between £10,000 and £20,000. Advocacy groups argue that the cap would be expensive to implement and risk slowing industry growth. A petition demanding a pro-innovation blockchain strategy has already surpassed 5,600 signatures. Meanwhile, the US market continues to move rapidly. Wyoming introduced a state-supported stable token while Congress enacted the GENIUS Act. Meanwhile, Tether announced USA₮, a US-regulated stablecoin backed by Anchorage Digital and Cantor Fitzgerald. In a related development, banking groups in Washington have also pushed lawmakers to close potential yield loopholes. Coinbase disputes these concerns, calling fears over deposit flight a myth. Digital Sandbox and Public Interest in Crypto Officials confirmed that work is underway on a joint UK-US digital securities sandbox. The initiative will allow companies to test blockchain applications in financial services under the supervision of both governments. Reeves previously supported this approach, echoing calls from US SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce for a joint framework. A recent Aviva survey showed that 27% of UK adults are open to including crypto in retirement savings. About one in five respondents reported holding or having held crypto, with two-thirds of them still owning digital assets. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Sidekick
K$0.1596-1.54%
Threshold
T$0.01676-3.78%
Union
U$0.014611+2.86%
Coinstats2025/09/17 15:36
Why Shiba Inu Is Becoming a Risky Bet for its 1.5M Holders

Why Shiba Inu Is Becoming a Risky Bet for its 1.5M Holders

In the Shiba Inu ecosystem, several factors ranging from leadership concerns to slow ecosystem growth highlight increasing risks for its 1.5 million holders. Shiba Inu remains among the most popular cryptocurrencies globally, retaining its position as the second-largest meme coin by market capitalization.Visit Website
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000621+1.14%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002619-4.48%
The Crypto Basic2025/09/17 15:36
Sharps Technology Announce Plans to Stake Treasury in BONK, Analyst Projects Parabolic Rally

Sharps Technology Announce Plans to Stake Treasury in BONK, Analyst Projects Parabolic Rally

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Bonk
BONK$0.00002444-2.43%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017755-4.44%
Coinstats2025/09/17 15:33
New Fire Technology and Boyaa Interactive have reached a strategic cooperation to expand the Web3 ecosystem. Boyaa Interactive held approximately 3,670 BTC as of late August.

New Fire Technology and Boyaa Interactive have reached a strategic cooperation to expand the Web3 ecosystem. Boyaa Interactive held approximately 3,670 BTC as of late August.

PANews reported on September 17th that Newfire Technology Holdings Limited (1611.HK), Hong Kong's first publicly listed digital asset management platform, and Boyaa Interactive International Limited (0434.HK) announced a strategic partnership to jointly explore opportunities in the Web3 ecosystem. Newfire Technology will provide Boyaa Interactive with a digital asset compliance management program to support the development of its Web3 gaming ecosystem. It is reported that Boyaa Interactive has been deploying its Web3 strategy since 2023, and as of late August 2025, it has held approximately 3,670 bitcoins. Earlier news reported that Boyaa Interactive spent approximately HK$219 million this week to purchase a total of approximately 245 bitcoins .
Bitcoin
BTC$116,380.63-1.22%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01432-8.49%
PANews2025/09/17 15:31
Bitcoin Flows Surge as Lyno AI Shows 100x Potential

Bitcoin Flows Surge as Lyno AI Shows 100x Potential

The post Bitcoin Flows Surge as Lyno AI Shows 100x Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On September 11, 2025, when the Fed rate cut was expected, Bitcoin spot ETFs received inflows of up to 552.78 million, with tremendous trade volumes. This boom is indicative of new institutional attention to cryptocurrency. Meanwhile, the presale of Lyno AI gains momentum, which is an indicator of a significant possibility of investors getting exponential returns. Bitcoin ETF Inflows Signal Growing Market Confidence The latest addition of 552.78 million in Bitcoin spot ETFs highlights the growing trust of institutional investors in crypto assets. As the volumes of trading reached $111,000, and markets responded to potential easing of Fed policy, Bitcoin is still receiving a surge of liquidity. This background provides a perfect ground on which new crypto projects can thrive. Lyno AI Emerges as the Top Presale with 100x Upside The most promising presale opportunity in this dynamic environment is Lyno AI. The project has been able to raise a sum of 24911, selling 498222 tokens in the Early Bird stage at a price of 0.050 each. The second step will be raised to $0.055 per token, and the fourth step will be raised to 0.100 per token. Lyno AI provides the next-generation AI-assisted cross-chain arbitrage allowing retailing investors to outcompete institutional traders by automating multi-chain trades, liquidity mining rewards and flash loans strategies. The market intelligence of Lyno AI and its autonomous AI algorithms can handle the risks and pursue the profit opportunities that cannot be reached by the liquidity flows of Bitcoin alone. This will be tiered staking yields that will attract users anywhere in the world- including small business owners in the Middle East. Some of the best investors who accurately predicted that XRP would rise to $3 in 2025 are now looking at Lyno to grow 1000x, making $LYNO a unique win-win product for retail. Exclusive…
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009939-0.01%
Boom
BOOM$0.009051-1.39%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005077+0.15%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 15:30
Top 3 Best Ethereum Cryptos to Invest in 2025

Top 3 Best Ethereum Cryptos to Invest in 2025

As Ethereum price continues to soar in 2025, investors are now looking to ETH ecosystem tokens that could follow its rise. Through the hype, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe Coin (PEPE) are quickly becoming top coins to keep an eye on.  Mutuum Finance is emerging as something greater than a mere ERC-20 […]
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001304-3.12%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.42-2.80%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009939-0.01%
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 15:30
Bank of America warns investors of impending market slump

Bank of America warns investors of impending market slump

Ciana believes the central bank’s Wednesday rate cut decision could cause a potential decline in the stock market.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08025-6.22%
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 15:29
DATs Face September Losses as mNAVs Collapse

DATs Face September Losses as mNAVs Collapse

The post DATs Face September Losses as mNAVs Collapse appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. September is showing an uneasy mood across digital asset treasuries (DATs). What began as a year of aggressive accumulation by corporate players has now run into the harsh reality of collapsing market net asset values (mNAVs), investor caution, and punishing stock declines. DATs Holding Top Crypto Assets Are Losing Purchasing Power as September Mutes the Rally Sponsored Sponsored According to Kaiko’s latest report, digital asset treasury companies have been central to crypto’s 2025 rally. Firms like Strategy (MSTR), BitMine, and SharpLink have been steadily accumulating Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, helping to support spot prices and attracting new inflows. Strategy has been the most visible example. In less than nine months, it has added 190,000 BTC, bringing total holdings to over 638,000, almost on pace with its record 2024 purchases. Top Public BTC Treasury Companies. Source: Bitcoin Treasuries. BitMine and SharpLink have mirrored this strategy with Ethereum (ETH), while new entrants are diversifying into XRP, SOL, and even smaller coins like HYPE and ENA. This activity has fueled enthusiasm around listed crypto treasury firms, particularly in Asia-Pacific, where the model has taken off. mNAV Collapse Signals Investor Caution Sponsored Sponsored However, risks are piling up beneath the surface. Artemis Analytics data shows that the mNAV of companies holding BTC, ETH, and SOL has dropped sharply for three consecutive months, hitting a fresh low in September. mNAV by Digital Asset Treasury. Source: Artemis The numbers suggest that, despite accumulation, DATs are bleeding purchasing power as underlying assets fail to offset equity declines. The pressure has been visible in stock performance. BeInCrypto previously reported that Next Technology Holding’s shares (NXTT) fell nearly 5% after the firm filed to raise $500 million for additional Bitcoin purchases. The firm already holds 5,833 BTC, valued at $673 million, but the announcement triggered skepticism rather than confidence.…
Solana
SOL$242.58-2.11%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,380.63-1.22%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.42-2.80%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 15:29
Why Are Old Bitcoin Wallets Suddenly Active?

Why Are Old Bitcoin Wallets Suddenly Active?

A significant Bitcoin transaction has stirred curiosity within the crypto community as a formerly inactive whale moved 1,000 BTC, equivalent to about $117.5 million, marking the first activity from this account since 2014. Who Transferred 1,000 BTC?Continue Reading:Why Are Old Bitcoin Wallets Suddenly Active?
Bitcoin
BTC$116,380.63-1.22%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003253+8.14%
Coinstats2025/09/17 15:28
