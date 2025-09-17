2025-09-19 Friday

Saudi Awwal Bank Partners With Chainlink: Expert Predicts LINK Price Rally to $52

Saudi Awwal Bank Partners With Chainlink: Expert Predicts LINK Price Rally to $52

TLDR: Saudi Awwal Bank signed an agreement with Chainlink to experiment with blockchain interoperability using CCIP and CRE tools. The bank manages over $100B in assets and aims to boost developer access to tokenized financial infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. Chainlink’s CCIP and CRE will support regulated on-chain finance and connect Saudi markets to global blockchain [...] The post Saudi Awwal Bank Partners With Chainlink: Expert Predicts LINK Price Rally to $52 appeared first on Blockonomi.
2025/09/17 15:45
Japan’s Debt Crisis: Unlocking a Potential Boom for Crypto

Japan’s Debt Crisis: Unlocking a Potential Boom for Crypto

BitcoinWorld Japan’s Debt Crisis: Unlocking a Potential Boom for Crypto Imagine a global economic powerhouse grappling with an unprecedented financial challenge. That’s precisely the situation Japan faces today. Its deepening debt crisis isn’t just a concern for economists; it’s a topic that could surprisingly reshape the future of digital assets. Experts suggest that as traditional financial systems feel the strain, investors might increasingly turn to cryptocurrencies as a viable alternative. Understanding the Severity of Japan’s Debt Crisis Japan, a nation renowned for its economic stability, now confronts a significant hurdle: a soaring national debt. Robin Brooks, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, highlights the country’s alarming debt-to-GDP ratio, which has climbed to roughly 240%. This figure is not merely a statistic; it signals a potential debt crisis on the horizon. What is Debt-to-GDP? This ratio compares a country’s public debt to its economic output. A high ratio indicates that a nation might struggle to repay its debts without further borrowing. Exacerbating Factors: Rising inflation, which erodes purchasing power, and increasing bond yields, which make government borrowing more expensive, are compounding the issue. These elements create a challenging environment for traditional investments. As concerns about this growing financial instability mount, investors are naturally seeking safe havens and alternative instruments to protect their wealth. This shift in sentiment creates an unexpected opening for digital currencies. Why Are Investors Looking Beyond Traditional Assets During Japan’s Debt Crisis? When a major economy like Japan faces such severe financial headwinds, the confidence in conventional assets like government bonds or even certain fiat currencies can waver. Investors typically look for stability and growth, but in a crisis, their priorities shift towards preservation and diversification. The traditional playbook for managing economic uncertainty often involves gold or other precious metals. However, the digital age introduces a new player: cryptocurrencies. These assets offer distinct characteristics that can be appealing in times of economic distress: Decentralization: Unlike fiat currencies, which are controlled by central banks, many cryptocurrencies operate on decentralized networks, making them less susceptible to government policy changes or inflationary pressures. Accessibility: Digital assets are globally accessible, allowing investors to move capital across borders more freely and efficiently than with traditional banking systems. This evolving landscape suggests that Japan’s debt crisis could act as a significant catalyst for broader crypto adoption. The Strategic Appeal of Crypto and Stablecoins Amidst Economic Uncertainty As investors evaluate their options during Japan’s debt crisis, cryptocurrencies, especially stablecoins, emerge as compelling alternatives. Stablecoins, in particular, are designed to minimize price volatility, often by pegging their value to a stable asset like the US dollar. This characteristic makes them particularly attractive for those looking to preserve capital without exposure to the extreme price swings often associated with other cryptocurrencies. For investors, the potential benefits include: Inflation Hedge: While not all cryptocurrencies are inflation hedges, some, particularly Bitcoin, are seen by proponents as ‘digital gold’ due to their limited supply. Diversification: Adding crypto to a portfolio can offer diversification away from traditional financial markets, potentially reducing overall risk. Ease of Transfer: Cryptocurrencies facilitate quick and low-cost international transfers, which can be crucial for capital flight or securing assets in a different jurisdiction. The move towards these digital assets is not just a speculative gamble; it represents a strategic decision by investors seeking robust alternatives in an increasingly uncertain global economy. Navigating Potential Benefits and Risks for Crypto Adoption While the prospect of cryptocurrencies benefiting from Japan’s debt crisis is exciting, it’s essential to consider both the upsides and the challenges. The increasing institutional interest and growing regulatory frameworks could pave the way for more mainstream adoption, but risks remain. Benefits: Innovation: The crypto space is constantly evolving, offering new financial products and services. Financial Inclusion: Cryptocurrencies can provide financial services to the unbanked or underbanked populations. Transparency: Blockchain technology offers a transparent and immutable ledger of transactions. Risks: Volatility: Many cryptocurrencies are highly volatile, meaning their prices can fluctuate dramatically. Regulatory Uncertainty: The global regulatory landscape for crypto is still developing, which can pose risks for investors. Security Concerns: While blockchain is secure, individual users must take precautions against hacks and scams. Ultimately, the long-term impact of Japan’s economic challenges on crypto adoption will depend on how these benefits and risks are managed by both investors and regulators. Conclusion: A New Chapter for Crypto? Japan’s deepening debt crisis serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities inherent in traditional financial systems. As concerns grow, the appeal of alternative assets like cryptocurrencies and stablecoins intensifies. While challenges and risks are part of any emerging market, the unique characteristics of digital assets—such as decentralization, global accessibility, and potential for value preservation—position them as increasingly attractive options for investors seeking to navigate economic turbulence. The unfolding situation in Japan could very well mark a crucial turning point, propelling cryptocurrencies further into the mainstream financial landscape. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the main reason Japan’s debt crisis could benefit crypto? A1: The primary reason is that as confidence in traditional assets like government bonds erodes due to high debt and inflation, investors seek alternative, more resilient assets. Cryptocurrencies, especially stablecoins, offer diversification and a potential hedge against economic instability. Q2: What is Japan’s debt-to-GDP ratio, and why is it significant? A2: Japan’s debt-to-GDP ratio is around 240%. This figure is significant because it indicates that the country’s debt is more than double its annual economic output, raising concerns about its ability to manage and repay its obligations, which can impact investor confidence. Q3: How do stablecoins differ from other cryptocurrencies in this context? A3: Stablecoins are designed to maintain a stable value, often pegged to fiat currencies like the US dollar. This stability makes them particularly appealing during economic uncertainty, as they offer a way to preserve capital without the high volatility typically associated with other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum. Q4: Are there any risks for investors moving into crypto due to Japan’s debt crisis? A4: Yes, risks include the inherent volatility of many cryptocurrencies, the evolving and sometimes uncertain regulatory landscape, and security concerns such as hacks and scams. Investors should conduct thorough research and consider their risk tolerance before investing. Q5: Could Japan’s situation influence other countries’ approaches to crypto? A5: Potentially, yes. If Japan’s debt crisis indeed leads to a significant shift towards crypto adoption, it could serve as a precedent. Other nations facing similar economic challenges might observe Japan’s experience and consider how digital assets could play a role in their own financial strategies. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network to spread awareness about the potential impact of global economic shifts on the cryptocurrency market! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping cryptocurrency institutional adoption. This post Japan’s Debt Crisis: Unlocking a Potential Boom for Crypto first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
2025/09/17 15:45
Kopīgot
VivoPower boosts XRP holdings with discounted swap strategy

VivoPower boosts XRP holdings with discounted swap strategy

VivoPower expands its XRP strategy with mining swaps, Ripple equity, RLUSD payments, and DeFi deployments to strengthen its digital assets.
2025/09/17 15:44
Kopīgot
Solana Corporate Treasuries Soar Past $4 Billion

Solana Corporate Treasuries Soar Past $4 Billion

The Solana network is rapidly solidifying its position as a major player in the institutional crypto space, with the total value of its corporate treasuries now exceeding a significant milestone of $4 billion. This impressive surge reflects a growing trend of companies, traditionally outside the crypto industry, allocating substantial capital to the Solana ecosystem. According … Continue reading "Solana Corporate Treasuries Soar Past $4 Billion" The post Solana Corporate Treasuries Soar Past $4 Billion appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
2025/09/17 15:43
Kopīgot
$187 Billion in Fees: Why Banks Are Fighting the GENIUS Act

$187 Billion in Fees: Why Banks Are Fighting the GENIUS Act

The post $187 Billion in Fees: Why Banks Are Fighting the GENIUS Act appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Why banks might be worried  Backtracking on the GENIUS Act A major fight has emerged between traditional finance and the cryptocurrency industry over regulation.   Banking institutions have been pushing against stablecoins, arguing that they would drain deposits.  However, crypto advocates claim that banks are actually concerned about losing profits.  Banks claim stablecoins will drain deposits and harm lending, but there’s no evidence supporting this. Bank attacks on the bipartisan GENIUS Act and on @POTUS’s crypto agenda aren’t about stability—they’re about protecting $187B in payment fees. Stablecoins modernize payments and… — Faryar Shirzad 🛡️ (@faryarshirzad) September 16, 2025 Why banks might be worried  Faryar Shirzad, chief policy officer at cryptocurrency exchange giant Coinbase, claims that the hostility from banks is all about protecting a staggering $187 billion worth of fees that they are getting from payment-related fees.  If stablecoins end up gaining widespread mainstream adoption, people might avoid using the payment rails offered by banks, thus depriving them of the massive profits.  You Might Also Like Coinbase and other crypto lobbyists argue that stablecoins are primarily used as payment tools. Thus, there is no evidence that they will cause some sort of deposit flight.  Backtracking on the GENIUS Act Even though the banking sector initially supported the GENIUS Act, they later ended up backtracking on it.  Crypto lobbyists now claim that stablecoins are the latest innovation that banks are trying to slow down after previously opposing ATM machines and online banking.  Source: https://u.today/187-billion-in-fees-why-banks-are-fighting-the-genius-act
2025/09/17 15:43
Kopīgot
Bank of America warns of looming stock market downturn

Bank of America warns of looming stock market downturn

The post Bank of America warns of looming stock market downturn appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Paul Ciana, Bank of America’s global chief technical strategist, warned on Monday that the stock market is showing a handful of signs that the latest rally may be about to reverse course. He said those factors could challenge the recent rally that’s pushed the market to all-time highs. BofA noted that the S&P 500 hit the bank’s 6,500 target this summer and pushed to another new high. The bank also revealed that its 6,625 secondary target is close to getting hit, with the index exchanging hands at 6,606. Summer-to-fall transition pushes stocks lower Ciana maintained that the summer-to-fall transition tends to be rough for stocks. According to BofA data, the S&P 500 typically sees its worst performance in September. He also believes the stock market could now be headed for the worst week-and-a-half-long stretch of the year. BofA data shows that stocks tend to have the largest downside risk in the last 10 days of September. The bank’s stock data analysis dating back to 1928 shows that the S&P 500 was only up 40% of the time, with an average return of -1.1%. Ciana said that the prospect of a downturn is worse when coupled with a year that kicks off a president’s term in office, like 2025. BofA data shows that the index is only up 29% of the time and posts an average return of -1.5% during the last 10 days of the month in the first year of a new presidential cycle. The bank’s analyst revealed that the last 10 trading days of the month usually begin on September 17, which coincides with the Fed’s next rate decision. According to Ciana, investors expect Wednesday to be a volatile day for trading since the market priced in a 96.1% chance the Fed will cut interest rates by 25…
2025/09/17 15:42
Kopīgot
Metaplanet Strategically Acquires Bitcoin.jp Domain Name and Establishes Two New Subsidiaries

Metaplanet Strategically Acquires Bitcoin.jp Domain Name and Establishes Two New Subsidiaries

PANews reported on September 17th that Metaplanet announced the strategic acquisition of the Bitcoin-related domain "Bitcoin.jp" and the establishment of a wholly-owned subsidiary, Bitcoin Japan Co., Ltd. The company will be responsible for operating Bitcoin-related media, events, and services, including Bitcoin.jp, Bitcoin Magazine Japan, and the future Bitcoin Japan Conference. Additionally, Metaplanet established a new US subsidiary, Metaplanet Income Corp., focused on Bitcoin income and related derivatives trading. Metaplanet stated that the domain name acquisition and subsidiary establishment will improve operational transparency and profitability, provide important support for its Bitcoin ecosystem layout, and further enhance its competitiveness in the global Bitcoin market.
2025/09/17 15:42
Kopīgot
Why We Need to Reimagine Proof-of-stake Validators in 2025

Why We Need to Reimagine Proof-of-stake Validators in 2025

The post Why We Need to Reimagine Proof-of-stake Validators in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Every day, hundreds of new validators join blockchain networks, and headlines celebrate this as “increasing decentralization.” Ethereum staking participation has climbed to 30% of total supply, with approximately 36 million ETH (~$154 billion) staked, while Solana has grown to 3,248 validators across 45+ countries.  Despite this impressive growth, too many validators remain passive participants, collecting rewards while contributing little to their ecosystems. Meanwhile, real power concentrates in fewer hands than ever, revealing that quantity alone doesn’t guarantee meaningful decentralization. The Problem with Passive Validation While networks celebrate impressive participation rates, most validators contribute nothing beyond transaction processing.This passive approach creates several interconnected systemic problems that reinforce each other, fundamentally undermining the health of blockchain ecosystems. Network governance often proceeds with minimal validator input, despite affecting the systems these validators are meant to secure. Essential services like RPCs, developer tools, and educational resources remain chronically underfunded as validators treat public goods as “someone else’s responsibility.” Meanwhile, protocol upgrades face implementation delays because passive validators lack the technical sophistication to evaluate complex proposals or contribute to network evolution. These issues create a vicious cycle where declining network health drives away engaged participants, leaving behind primarily yield-focused validators who perpetuate the problem.  The Illusion of Decentralization Ethereum’s million validators suggest robust decentralization, yet Coinbase and Lido manage 27.7% of staked ETH while U.S. ETFs are growing in the number of issued ETFs. Moreover, when Ethereum’s Merge approached, only 15,000 validators out of 400,000+ actively participated in testnet validation. These statistics prove that networks celebrate validator growth without distinguishing between engaged ecosystem participants and passive yield seekers. The result is surface-level decentralization masking control by a few powerful players. The restaking phenomenon perfectly illustrates how this passive approach has created opportunities for centralized solutions to fill the gap. EigenLayer’s ability to attract over $19…
2025/09/17 15:41
Kopīgot
Federal Reserve Signals Possible Rate Cuts with New Dot Plot

Federal Reserve Signals Possible Rate Cuts with New Dot Plot

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/federal-reserve-new-dot-plot-rate-cuts/
2025/09/17 15:40
Kopīgot
Revolutionary Crypto ETPs: 21Shares Unveils Groundbreaking AI and Solana Investments

Revolutionary Crypto ETPs: 21Shares Unveils Groundbreaking AI and Solana Investments

BitcoinWorld Revolutionary Crypto ETPs: 21Shares Unveils Groundbreaking AI and Solana Investments The world of digital assets is constantly evolving, and a major player, 21Shares, is once again pushing the boundaries. They’ve just unveiled two groundbreaking crypto ETPs designed to give investors unique exposure to cutting-edge technologies: artificial intelligence and the Solana ecosystem. This move signifies a growing maturity in the market, offering regulated pathways into some of the most exciting areas of decentralized innovation. What Are These New Crypto ETPs and Why Do They Matter? Exchange-Traded Products (ETPs) are financial instruments that track the price of an underlying asset, like a cryptocurrency or a basket of assets. For many investors, crypto ETPs offer a familiar and regulated way to gain exposure to digital currencies without directly owning or securing the underlying assets themselves. This launch by 21Shares is particularly significant because it targets two distinct yet highly promising sectors within the crypto space. AFET: This ETP focuses on decentralized AI protocols. It aims to capture the growth of projects that are building AI applications on blockchain technology, offering a new frontier for investment. ARAY: This product dives into the Solana ecosystem, specifically investing in tokens traded on Raydium, a leading decentralized exchange (DEX) built on Solana. Unlocking Decentralized AI: The AFET Crypto ETP Artificial intelligence is already transforming industries, and its integration with blockchain technology promises even more revolutionary changes. The AFET crypto ETP is designed to track the performance of various decentralized AI protocols. These protocols are working to democratize AI, making it more transparent, censorship-resistant, and accessible. Investors keen on the intersection of AI and blockchain now have a streamlined way to participate. AFET is set to begin trading on prominent European exchanges, Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris. This listing on regulated platforms provides a significant level of accessibility and institutional credibility for an otherwise niche and emerging market segment. Imagine investing in the future of AI through a familiar investment vehicle. This ETP could represent a pivotal shift in how traditional investors approach decentralized AI, bridging the gap between innovative technology and conventional finance. Diving into the Solana Ecosystem with the ARAY Crypto ETP Solana has rapidly emerged as a leading blockchain platform, renowned for its high throughput and low transaction costs. Its vibrant ecosystem hosts a multitude of decentralized applications (dApps), including powerful decentralized exchanges like Raydium. The ARAY crypto ETP offers a unique entry point into this dynamic environment. By investing in tokens traded on Raydium, ARAY provides exposure to the diverse projects and liquidity within the Solana network. This isn’t just about Solana itself; it’s about the innovative projects building on top of it. The ETP will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, further broadening its reach to European investors. This product allows investors to gain exposure to a broad basket of assets within a high-performance blockchain ecosystem, potentially benefiting from its continued growth and development without the complexities of managing individual tokens or navigating decentralized exchanges directly. What Are the Key Benefits of Investing in These Crypto ETPs? These new crypto ETPs from 21Shares offer several compelling advantages for both seasoned crypto enthusiasts and traditional investors looking to dip their toes into the digital asset space: Regulated Access: ETPs trade on traditional stock exchanges, providing a familiar and regulated investment environment. This can offer a sense of security and compliance that direct crypto investments sometimes lack. Diversification: Instead of picking individual tokens, these ETPs offer diversified exposure to specific themes – decentralized AI or the broader Solana DEX ecosystem. This can help mitigate risks associated with single-asset investments. Ease of Investment: Investors can buy and sell ETPs through their standard brokerage accounts, simplifying the process compared to setting up crypto wallets or navigating various exchanges. Institutional Grade: Products from issuers like 21Shares often come with robust infrastructure and oversight, appealing to institutional investors and those seeking professional-grade solutions. Navigating the Landscape: Considerations for Crypto ETPs While the benefits are clear, it’s crucial for investors to understand the inherent considerations when dealing with crypto ETPs. The underlying assets, cryptocurrencies, are known for their volatility and are subject to rapid price fluctuations. Therefore, these ETPs carry similar risks. Market Volatility: The value of these ETPs will largely depend on the performance of decentralized AI protocols and the Solana ecosystem tokens. Cryptocurrency markets can be highly unpredictable. Regulatory Changes: The regulatory landscape for digital assets is still evolving. Changes in regulations could impact the value and availability of these ETPs. Technological Risks: While robust, the underlying blockchain technologies are still developing. Potential bugs, hacks, or network issues could affect performance. It’s always advisable for investors to conduct thorough due diligence and consider their risk tolerance before investing in such innovative, yet potentially volatile, financial products. The launch of AFET and ARAY by 21Shares marks an exciting progression in the digital asset investment landscape. By offering regulated, thematic crypto ETPs focused on decentralized AI and the Solana ecosystem, 21Shares is not only expanding investment opportunities but also validating the long-term potential of these emerging technologies. This development provides a more accessible and structured avenue for investors to participate in the future of finance, showcasing the continued innovation within the cryptocurrency space. Frequently Asked Questions About Crypto ETPs What is an ETP?An Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) is a type of security that tracks an underlying index, asset, or basket of assets. ETPs trade on exchanges like stocks, offering investors a way to gain exposure to markets without directly owning the underlying assets. How do 21Shares’ new ETPs differ from buying crypto directly?These ETPs provide regulated access to specific crypto themes (decentralized AI, Solana ecosystem) through traditional brokerage accounts. You don’t need to manage private keys or set up crypto wallets, simplifying the investment process compared to direct crypto purchases. Where can I trade the AFET and ARAY ETPs?AFET is scheduled to trade on Euronext Amsterdam and Paris. ARAY will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, making them accessible to European investors through conventional financial platforms. Are these crypto ETPs suitable for all investors?While they offer regulated access, the underlying crypto assets are highly volatile. These ETPs are generally more suited for investors with a higher risk tolerance and those who have conducted thorough research into the specific technologies and market dynamics they track. What kind of AI protocols does the AFET ETP track?The AFET ETP tracks the performance of decentralized AI protocols. These are projects that leverage blockchain technology to create more open, transparent, and distributed artificial intelligence applications and services. Did you find this deep dive into 21Shares’ new AI and Solana-based crypto ETPs insightful? Share this article with your network and spark a conversation about the future of digital asset investing! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the cryptocurrency industry and institutional adoption. This post Revolutionary Crypto ETPs: 21Shares Unveils Groundbreaking AI and Solana Investments first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
2025/09/17 15:40
Kopīgot

