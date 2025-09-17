2025-09-19 Friday

Crypto Trading: How to Turn a Losing Streak Into a Comeback

Image Cryptocurrency trading can feel like riding a rocket — thrilling when it soars, terrifying when it plummets. One week you’re catching perfect breakouts; the next, you’re staring at a string of red trades wondering if you’ve lost your touch. Every experienced trader, from hobbyists to full-time professionals, eventually encounters the same humbling experience: a losing&nbsp;streak. A losing streak doesn’t mean you’re a bad trader or that the market is “rigged.” It’s part of the game. But how you handle those drawdowns determines whether you eventually thrive or burn out. This guide explores practical, psychology-backed steps to halt the bleeding, reclaim your edge, and come back stronger. Accept the Reality — Fast The first step toward a comeback is radical acceptance. Many traders waste valuable time denying their situation: “It’s just a temporary dip,” “the next trade will fix it,” or “the market is out to get&nbsp;me.” Acceptance doesn’t mean giving up. It means seeing the numbers for what they are. Log into your exchange or trading journal and face the drawdown. Note your total percentage loss, average loss per trade, and how many consecutive losing trades you’ve taken. Clear, objective data cuts through emotional fog and stops magical thinking. Why it matters: Until you acknowledge the full scope of the problem, you can’t design an effective recovery&nbsp;plan. Hit the Emergency Brake: Stop&nbsp;Trading When you’re emotionally charged, even a solid strategy can fail. Over-trading to “win it back” is one of the fastest ways to blow up an&nbsp;account. Give yourself a mandatory cooling-off period. For some traders that’s 72 hours; others need a week or more. During this&nbsp;break: Delete or hide trading apps from your&nbsp;phone. Turn off price&nbsp;alerts. Avoid Twitter or Telegram pump groups that trigger&nbsp;FOMO. Think of this as triage. You’re stopping the financial hemorrhage and allowing your decision-making brain — your prefrontal cortex — to regain&nbsp;control. Conduct a Full Post-Mortem with Your Trading&nbsp;Journal A losing streak is like a plane crash: it demands a black-box investigation. If you’ve kept a detailed trading journal — entries, exits, screenshots, emotional state — you already own the flight recorder. Dissect each trade. Ask yourself: Did I follow my entry rules or chase&nbsp;price? Was my position size within my risk limit (typically 1–2% of capital)? Did I move or cancel stop-loss orders? What was my mental state — boredom, fear, overconfidence? Patterns emerge quickly. Maybe you performed well until you increased leverage, or maybe you traded outside your prime time zone when tired. Seeing these trends on paper removes guesswork and provides the first blueprint for&nbsp;change. Audit Your Risk Management Framework Most devastating drawdowns start as small mistakes compounded by poor risk control. Now is the time to ask hard questions: Position Sizing: Are you risking a fixed percentage of equity per trade? Professionals rarely exceed&nbsp;1–2%. Leverage: Are you consistently using high leverage that magnifies tiny market moves into account-killing swings? Stop-Loss Discipline: Are stops placed based on chart structure, not gut feeling? Did you repeatedly widen or remove&nbsp;them? Re-establish clear rules. For example: “I risk 1% per trade with a maximum daily loss of 3%. If I hit that, I stop trading for the day.” Commit these to paper and treat them as&nbsp;law. Re-Evaluate Your&nbsp;Edge Markets change character. A breakout strategy that thrived in a 2021 bull run might underperform in a choppy 2025 market. Conduct both back-testing and forward-testing: Back-testing: Apply your strategy to recent six-month data to see if it still shows positive expectancy. Forward-testing: Paper trade in real time to verify performance before risking&nbsp;capital. If results lag, tweak parameters: adjust moving-average lengths, require additional confirmation, or change your timeframe. Sometimes the solution is as simple as switching from 15-minute charts to four-hour ones to filter&nbsp;noise. Strengthen Your Psychological Armor Trading is 80% mindset. A losing streak erodes confidence and fuels self-sabotage. Reinforcing mental resilience is non-negotiable. Mindfulness &amp; Meditation: Even ten minutes a day reduces stress hormones and improves&nbsp;focus. Physical Fitness: Regular exercise boosts mood and sharpens decision-making. Structured Routine: Keep regular sleep patterns and schedule screen-free hours. Books like Trading in the Zone (Mark Douglas) and The Daily Trading Coach (Brett Steenbarger) remain classics because they address the inner game. Consider therapy or performance coaching if emotional swings feel unmanageable. Build a Step-by-Step Comeback&nbsp;Plan When you’re ready to trade again, start small and methodical. Micro Size: Reduce position sizes dramatically or trade on a demo account&nbsp;first. Daily Limits: Pre-define maximum daily loss and profit. Hitting either means you stop for the&nbsp;day. Regular Reviews: End every session with a brief written debrief — what worked, what&nbsp;didn’t. Your goal isn’t to “make it all back fast.” It’s to re-establish consistency and rebuild confidence. Diversify Your Financial Base Trading pressure skyrockets when it’s your only source of income. Diversify to reduce emotional weight: Long-term crypto holdings that you don’t actively&nbsp;trade. Traditional investments — index funds, bonds, dividend&nbsp;stocks. Side hustles or freelance work that create steady cash&nbsp;flow. When rent isn’t riding on today’s BTC move, you can wait patiently for high-probability setups instead of forcing&nbsp;trades. Draw Inspiration from Other Traders’ Comebacks History is filled with traders who bounced&nbsp;back: Jesse Livermore, one of the greatest stock speculators, went broke multiple times before earning fortunes&nbsp;again. Modern crypto traders often share similar stories on podcasts and forums — multi-month slumps followed by disciplined recoveries. Seek out trading communities or a trusted mentor. Honest conversations reveal blind spots and remind you that slumps are common rites of&nbsp;passage. Upgrade Your Education Use downtime to sharpen&nbsp;skills: Take advanced technical analysis or risk-management courses. Study blockchain fundamentals to better understand market narratives. Explore new tools: on-chain analytics, order-flow software, or quantitative methods. Continuous learning turns a painful drawdown into an opportunity for long-term growth. Refine Lifestyle Habits that Affect&nbsp;Trading Your daily habits directly impact decision quality. Evaluate: Nutrition: Consistent energy levels matter when you’re monitoring markets for&nbsp;hours. Sleep: Chronic sleep debt impairs judgment as much as&nbsp;alcohol. Environment: A cluttered or noisy workspace invites distraction. Small lifestyle tweaks often produce outsized trading improvements. Develop a Long-Term Perspective Many losing streaks feel catastrophic only because traders measure success in days or weeks. Zoom&nbsp;out: What does your performance look like over 12–24&nbsp;months? Are you improving year over year, even if a single quarter is negative? Adopting an investor’s mindset — thinking in years — reduces the psychological impact of short-term drawdowns and reinforces patient, process-oriented trading. Recognize the Hidden Gifts of a Losing&nbsp;Streak Though painful, drawdowns provide lessons that winners rarely&nbsp;teach: Humility: Markets are bigger than any single&nbsp;trader. Process Discipline: You learn to value risk control above quick&nbsp;profits. Adaptability: Surviving a slump proves you can pivot and&nbsp;thrive. Many seasoned traders look back at their worst months as the events that forged their professional maturity. Key Takeaways Pause trading immediately to stop emotional spirals. Audit every trade and identify recurring mistakes. Reinforce risk management — tighten position sizing, enforce stops, and reduce leverage. Reassess your edge through back-testing and forward-testing. Fortify psychology with mindfulness, exercise, and structured routines. Return with a written plan and micro-sized trades. Diversify income to relieve pressure and encourage patience. Invest in education and community to keep evolving. Final Thoughts Crypto markets reward preparation and punish impulsivity. A losing streak is not the end of your trading career; it’s a crucial checkpoint. By accepting reality, stepping back, analyzing your data, and strengthening both strategy and mindset, you can transform a painful drawdown into a springboard for lasting&nbsp;success. The comeback begins not with a lucky trade but with a deliberate decision to learn and&nbsp;adapt. Liked this story? Hit follow and join me for more firsthand lessons from the wild world of&nbsp;crypto. Crypto Trading: How to Turn a Losing Streak Into a Comeback was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/17
Crypto Treasuries Struggle as Market Values Slide

The post Crypto Treasuries Struggle as Market Values Slide appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitcoinEthereum 17 September 2025 | 11:00 The latest turbulence in crypto markets has put pressure on companies holding large digital asset positions, but not every treasury is feeling the squeeze equally. Analysts say Ethereum-focused firms may be in the strongest position, even as others show signs of strain. According to Geoffrey Kendrick of Standard Chartered, the key number to watch is market net asset value, or mNAV. A reading above 1 suggests treasuries have the flexibility to keep adding to their reserves. Below that, however, the balance sheet weakens, making expansion far more difficult. Recent declines have pulled several treasuries into dangerous territory, raising the risk of consolidation. Yet Ethereum vehicles appear to have a unique buffer. Because staked ETH generates yield, it can directly improve a firm’s mNAV over time. Strategist Tom Lee has calculated that staking alone could add 0.6 points to Ethereum-focused treasuries, providing a natural tailwind that Bitcoin and Solana do not offer. This advantage could help explain why ETH treasuries are expected to keep accumulating even as others pause. The bigger question is what this means for markets. DATs currently hold about 4% of Bitcoin, 3.1% of Ethereum, and 0.8% of Solana in circulation. If Bitcoin treasuries are forced to consolidate, that could mean fewer net purchases and more rotation of existing holdings. Ethereum treasuries, by contrast, may continue building, giving ETH a stronger bid relative to peers. For investors, the spotlight is now on the largest corporate players in this niche corner of crypto. Bitmine, SharpLink, and The Ether Machine have become bellwethers for how sustainable digital asset treasuries really are. With valuations slipping and mNAVs under pressure, the coming months could reveal which firms are built to last and which will struggle to survive. The information provided in this article is for educational…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17
Corporate Bitcoin treasuries will drive BTC yield innovation | Opinion

If the industry delivers secure, auditable yield rails quickly, Bitcoin can lock in its lead as the default venue for institutional-grade returns.
Crypto.news2025/09/17
Interest rate cuts are a foregone conclusion, but three major questions remain to be answered

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting held by the Federal Reserve (Fed) on Tuesday and Wednesday this week was called one of the most "strange" meetings in the history of the institution by well-known financial commentator Nick Timiraos. Markets are almost unanimous in their expectation that the Fed will announce its first interest rate cut in nine months on Wednesday following its two-day policy meeting. According to the CME's FedWatch tool, the probability of a 25 basis point cut to a range of 4.25%–4.50% is as high as 96%, making it virtually certain. The Fed finally decided to start a cycle of interest rate cuts, with the core reason being the continued weakness in the U.S. job market and officials' growing confidence that tariff-induced inflation may be only temporary. Data from the Department of Labor shows that in the three months ending in August, job creation averaged only about 29,000 per month, the weakest three-month growth since 2010 (before the pandemic). Furthermore, the number of unemployed people now exceeds the number of job openings; initial unemployment claims have reached a nearly four-year high; and the number of long-term unemployed (unemployed for more than 26 weeks) has reached its highest point since November 2021. Preliminary revisions to employment data released last week further suggest that the foundations of the US labor market have been more fragile than previously thought since the summer began. In addition, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell laid the groundwork for this rate cut in a speech at the end of August, when he explicitly stated: "Downside risks to employment are rising." This reflects that concerns within the Fed about achieving its "full employment" mission have surpassed concerns about inflation. However, while a rate cut is a foregone conclusion, uncertainty surrounding this meeting and future monetary policy has reached an unprecedented level. These unresolved factors are the real key factors affecting financial markets and asset pricing. Mystery 1: The “dot plot” of the future interest rate path – how many times will interest rates be cut this year? Since a 25 basis point rate cut is already highly priced in by the market, traders will no longer be concerned about whether there will be a rate cut, but will instead focus on the Fed’s policy forecast for the rest of 2025. Market expectations for future guidance In their announcement on Wednesday, Fed officials will release updated economic projections, with the most closely watched component being the "dot plot" – a reflection of FOMC members' expectations for future interest rate levels. Expectations of continued rate cuts: Traders are betting that the Fed will not cut rates in a "one-off" move, but rather begin a cycle. According to the CME's FedWatch tool, the market sees a greater than 70% probability of further rate cuts in October and December. Potential divergence signals: Goldman Sachs economists expect the "dot plot" to show two rate cuts rather than three, but "divergence will be narrow." If the Fed ultimately signals a slower pace of rate cuts than the market expects, it could trigger a repricing and sell-off in risk assets. Conversely, if it signals three or more rate cuts, it would be a significant positive for doves. Goldman Sachs economists believe that the key to this meeting is whether the committee will indicate that "this will be the first in a series of rate cuts." They do not expect the statement to explicitly mention an October rate cut, but Powell may "gently" hint in that direction during the press conference. Split vote between hawks and doves The voting structure of this meeting is also full of uncertainty. Although the majority of members are expected to support a 25 basis point rate cut, there are clear divisions within the committee: Calls for a "substantial" rate cut: Newly appointed Governor Stephen Miran is likely to vote against the bill, arguing for a larger rate cut. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has also publicly encouraged the Fed to take a "full" rate cut. Opposition to a rate cut: Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid and St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem are likely to oppose a rate cut, citing concerns about inflation risks from tariffs. Such a split would highlight growing policy disagreements within the committee and make the central bank’s future actions even less predictable. Suspense 2: Powell’s “tone setting” – how to balance inflation and employment? Powell's choice of words at the press conference following the rate decision is often more important than the FOMC statement itself, as he will be responsible for articulating the committee's thinking. Is inflation "temporary" or "persistent"? Fed officials generally believe that the increase in inflation caused by the Trump administration's tariff policies is likely to be temporary. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said, "Tariff-related price increases will be one-off." Other officials also expect that the tariff effects will be transmitted over the next two to three quarters, and the impact on inflation will then subside. They believe that amid a weak labor market and an unstable economy, businesses have less flexibility to raise prices, so persistent inflationary pressure is low. Powell's speech will have to strike a balance between the Fed's two mandates: maximum employment and price stability. He will need to strike a "pragmatic and more dovish" tone. As strategists at B. Riley Wealth Management put it, his tone will be "pragmatic, but more dovish," suggesting the Fed needs to do more to defend its full-employment mandate. Data dependence and future policy flexibility Traders will be watching closely to see if Powell gives any soft hints about October action. If he emphasizes "data dependence" and suggests there is still a lot of room for future policy adjustments, it will leave the market in suspense, allowing asset prices to continue to fluctuate with the fluctuations of economic data. Suspense 3: Unprecedented political interference – Federal Reserve independence is challenged The uniqueness of this meeting stemmed in part from the political turmoil surrounding the Fed's core power structure. The Trump administration's continued pressure on its independence was the lingering "elephant in the room" during the meeting. New directors’ rapid rise to power Trump's chief economic advisor, Stephen Milan, was confirmed by the Senate on Monday and sworn in on Tuesday morning, securing a vote in time for this FOMC meeting. This expedited process, which typically takes months, is seen as a sign that Trump is eager to secure Milan's crucial vote in favor of a "substantial rate cut" at the September meeting. Milan has stated that he will act independently, but his swift confirmation undoubtedly reflects the impact of political pressure on the Fed's operations. Cook's dismissal controversy Trump has publicly stated his desire for a Republican majority on the Federal Reserve Board and set a precedent by attempting to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook in late August. Although an appeals court temporarily blocked Trump's firing order, allowing Cook to vote in this session, her position remains unresolved and litigation is ongoing. These changes highlight the enormous challenges facing the Federal Reserve's political independence. This means that any policy decision it makes will be politically shadowed, and for investors who rely on macroeconomic stability, this "noise" itself is a risk. Summary: The market is waiting for signals, not decisions A 25 basis point rate cut is already a market consensus. However, the real significance of this meeting lies in how it will set the tone for monetary policy in the last four months of 2025. As BNY strategists put it, the Fed's "dual mandate objectives are 'under strain,'" and growing politicization is complicating the situation. Markets will be hanging on Powell's every word for signals on portfolio allocations.
PANews2025/09/17
Ethereum & Altcoins Capture 85% Of Futures Trading, Bitcoin Share Shrinks

Data shows Bitcoin has lost interest to Ethereum and altcoins recently as their combined futures volume has broken past the 85% mark. Ethereum & Altcoins Have Seen Their Futures Volume Rise Recently In a new post on X, CryptoQuant community analyst Maartunn has talked about the latest trend in the futures trading volume share of […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/17
Pump.Fun (PUMP) Price Predictions for This Week

After an impressive rally, PUMP appears to be entering a pullback. Ripple (XRP) Price Predictions: Analysis Key Support levels: $0.0076, $0.0069 Key Resistance levels: $0.0090 1. Pullback Starting After Massive Rally The price of PUMP has rallied 240% since late August. This allowed it to make a new all-time high and almost reach $0.01. The […]
CryptoPotato2025/09/17
Pudgy Penguin & Shiba Inu Memecoins Will Connect On Solfart Exchange

The post Pudgy Penguin & Shiba Inu Memecoins Will Connect On Solfart Exchange appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 09:50 A NoMusica report (article) has indicated that Pudgy Penguin (PENGU) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) memecoins will soon have a bridge for crypto trading.  These two memecoins, along with all others on the Solana and Ethereum blockchains, will be hosted on a unique cryptocurrency exchange being developed in conjunction with the Solfart (SOLF) token. Pudgy Penguin and Shiba Inu are the two biggest memecoins on the Ethereum and Solana blockchains.  An SPL token and an ERC-20 token, the two cryptocurrency brands are worth nearly $10 billion.  However, it’s the new memecoin that’s going to soft-bridge the two, which may see the most significant benefits of these memecoins uniting. Still in presale phase, the Solfart co-creator MZ announced that their Fart Labs development team is in the process of creating a decentralized crypto exchange that supports ERC20 and SPL tokens, with a focus on speed, arbitrage, and lowering trade fees. This news is huge for the $50 billion memecoin trading industry.  Suppose gas fees can be lowered and arbitrage simplified. In that case, the $ SOLF token will quickly secure hundreds of millions of dollars in market capitalization after its token presale concludes and it launches on exchanges. With over 1.5 billion tokens already purchased by crypto traders anticipating its release, Soflart’s popularity continues to soar on social media platforms like Reddit (r/Solfart), YouTube, and TikTok.  The viral ‘cut the cheese’ video series has generated millions of views. Crypto Exchanges are also ‘warming up’ to the Solfart brand, with the first CEX already confirmed to list the $SOLF token as of last week. Pudgy Penguns & Shiba Inu Worth Almost $10-Billion Together The connection of memecoin traders to ‘sniper tech’ would cause market caps of many meme assets to grow exponentially.   Pudgy Penguins has…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17
Unlocking Surprising Benefits For Digital Assets

The post Unlocking Surprising Benefits For Digital Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fed Intervention Crypto: Unlocking Surprising Benefits For Digital Assets Skip to content Home Crypto News Fed Intervention Crypto: Unlocking Surprising Benefits for Digital Assets Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/fed-intervention-crypto-benefit/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17
Shiba Inu lijkt klaar voor een nieuwe all-time high, volgens analisten

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Shiba Inu is al jaren een van de grootste memecoins. Toch heeft de munt sinds zijn all-time high in oktober 2021 een flinke klap gekregen. Van de ATH op $0,00008616 is meer dan 85% inmiddels weer verloren. Veel beleggers zijn SHIB daarom een beetje vergeten. Maar analisten zien opnieuw kansen. Waarom alleen burns niet meer genoeg zijn Veel Shiba Inu fans hopen dat de munt opnieuw kan stijgen door grote token burns. Dat gebeurde in 2021, toen Ethereum oprichter Vitalik Buterin in één keer 410 biljoen SHIB vernietigde. De prijs schoot toen omhoog, en dat moment leeft nog altijd voort in de community. Maar de realiteit is simpel: een burn van die omvang is niet meer mogelijk. En zelfs als er kleinere burns plaatsvinden, zal dat volgens experts niet genoeg zijn om de koers naar een nieuw record te brengen. Shiba Inu’s eigen lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama, zei het duidelijk:  “Alleen tokens burnen gaat ons niet redden. We hebben adoptie nodig.” Dat is een belangrijk inzicht voor investeerders. Het betekent dat SHIB niet meer alleen afhankelijk is van hype of kunstmatige schaarste, maar moet laten zien dat het echte waarde heeft. Shibarium als groeimotor Daar komt het Shibarium netwerk in beeld. Dit is een layer 2 blockchain die in 2023 is gelanceerd. Het idee is simpel: snellere en goedkopere transacties, speciaal gebouwd om Shiba Inu meer gebruiksmogelijkheden te geven. In theorie kan Shibarium zorgen voor een hele nieuwe serie aan toepassingen: DeFi projecten die draaien op Shibarium NFT-marktplaatsen die SHIB als betaalmiddel accepteren Games en apps waarin SHIB direct gebruikt kan worden Tot nu toe is dat potentieel nog niet benut. Er zijn weinig grote applicaties gebouwd op Shibarium, waardoor de munt nog altijd vooral wordt gezien als een memecoin. Maar als het team er wél in slaagt om developers aan te trekken en nieuwe projecten te lanceren, dan kan dit de adoptie van SHIB enorm vergroten. Meer gebruik = meer vraag. En meer vraag kan de koers structureel omhoog duwen. Nieuwe cryptomuntenKom als eerste te weten wat de nieuwste cryptomunten van dit moment zijn! Elke crypto investeerder is er naar op zoek: de volgende munt met groot groeipotentieel. De inflatie blijft in Nederland hoger dan in de rest van Europa, maar tegelijkertijd zegt Fed-voorzitter Powell dat het mogelijk tijd is voor renteverlagingen. Dit zou zomaar eens een nieuwe crypto bull run af kunnen trappen. Experts zien kansen in altcoins… Continue reading Shiba Inu lijkt klaar voor een nieuwe all-time high, volgens analisten document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Bull run als katalysator Naast adoptie speelt ook de bredere cryptomarkt natuurlijk een serieus grote rol. Shiba Inu is een memecoin, en die zijn berucht om hun extreme bewegingen. In een bear market verliezen ze vaak snel waarde, maar in een bull market kunnen ze juist explosief stijgen. Omdat retailbeleggers tijdens een bull run vaak op zoek gaan naar de volgende “hype coin” die sneller stijgt dan Bitcoin of Ethereum. Shiba Inu profiteert hier in 2021 enorm van. Als de komende maanden inderdaad een nieuwe bullmarkt losbarst, geholpen door bijvoorbeeld renteverlagingen van de Federal Reserve of meer instroom via spot ETF’s, dan kan dat opnieuw leiden tot een kapitaalstroom richting memecoins zoals SHIB. Voor investeerders is dit relevant. Waar Bitcoin vaak gezien wordt als “veiligere” munt, zijn altcoins als Shiba Inu vaak de plekken waar het grote, snelle geld gemaakt wordt tijdens een opgaande markt. Waarom Shiba Inu nog altijd grote kansen biedt Veel mensen vragen zich af: waarom zou je nog in SHIB stappen, nu er zoveel nieuwe projecten zijn? Het antwoord ligt in de community en merknaam. Shiba Inu is, naast Dogecoin, nog altijd de grootste bekendste memecoin ter wereld. Het project heeft miljoenen volgers,heeft een grote community en blijft terugkomen in het nieuws. Dat betekent dat er altijd liquiditeit en aandacht is. Combineer dat met de belofte van Shibarium én de mogelijkheid van een bullmarkt, en je hebt een munt die, ondanks de risico’, nog steeds verrassend kan uithalen. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Shiba Inu lijkt klaar voor een nieuwe all-time high, volgens analisten is geschreven door Gijs Smit en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/09/17
The whale reappeared three months later and spent $2.616 million to buy HYPE

PANews reported on September 17 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale address that had been silent for three months recently deposited 2.616 million USDC into the HyperLiquid platform and purchased 47,390 HYPE tokens at a price of US$55.20 per token.
PANews2025/09/17
