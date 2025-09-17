2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Metaplanet Goes All-In on Bitcoin Growth, Establishes Japan and U.S. Subsidiaries

Metaplanet Goes All-In on Bitcoin Growth, Establishes Japan and U.S. Subsidiaries

TLDR: Metaplanet has set up Bitcoin Japan Co. to expand Bitcoin-focused initiatives and boost institutional adoption in Japan. A new Miami-based subsidiary, Metaplanet Income Corp., will scale its Bitcoin income generation business and derivatives activity. The company allocated $15 million in initial capital for Metaplanet Income Corp. to grow revenue streams tied to Bitcoin. The [...] The post Metaplanet Goes All-In on Bitcoin Growth, Establishes Japan and U.S. Subsidiaries appeared first on Blockonomi.
Union
U$0.014696+3.46%
Triathon
GROW$0.0595-2.77%
Boost
BOOST$0.08785-3.52%
Kopīgot
Blockonomi2025/09/17 16:10
Kopīgot
What is Polymarket? A Deep Dive into the Prediction Market and Its Game-Changing Data

What is Polymarket? A Deep Dive into the Prediction Market and Its Game-Changing Data

Polymarket lets people bet on real-world events, turning crowd wisdom into sharp forecasts on everything from elections to sports outcomes. Built on blockchain tech, it runs as a decentralized platform where users trade shares in event results, paying out based on what actually happens. Launched back in 2020, it quickly grew into the biggest player in prediction markets, handling billions in trades and drawing in traders who see value in its transparent setup. Unlike old-school betting sites, Polymarket skips the house edge, letting market forces set the odds directly. How Polymarket Operates: Betting Meets Blockchain Picture this: you spot a market on whether a new bridge gets built by year’s end. You buy “yes” shares if you think it will, or “no” if you doubt it. Each share pays $1 if you’re right, nothing if wrong. Prices fluctuate based on what others bet, reflecting real-time probabilities. Running on Polygon for cheap fees and fast trades, it covers politics, news, culture, tech, and more. Recent upgrades like Chainlink oracles speed up resolutions, making settlements near-instant and secure. No wonder volumes hit $969 million in one stretch, with millions of bets&nbsp;placed. Traders love the on-chain transparency — it shows user trends and behaviors without hiding anything. Tools track top performers, whale moves, and influencer bets, adding layers to strategy. But it’s not all smooth; regulatory hurdles, like CFTC scrutiny, force careful navigation, especially in restricted areas. Why Polymarket Data Holds Real&nbsp;Weight Polymarket data cuts through noise, pricing information efficiently where experts turn insights into profits. It’s proven 90% accurate a month out from events, jumping to 94% just hours before. This beats traditional polls by aggregating skin-in-the-game opinions, not just guesses. In volatile times, like stock slumps or pharma trials, it signals shifts before headlines catch&nbsp;up. Take elections: mainstream media cites Polymarket odds for probabilities, exposing hidden truths amid spin. Or market crashes — data showed a $5.5 trillion U.S. stock wipeout’s sentiment in real time. Even in crypto, it forecasts token pumps or regulatory wins, guiding investors. Partnerships, like with news outlets for live odds, blend price signals with facts, redefining how we gauge&nbsp;events. Beyond bets, this data fuels decisions in finance, policy, and beyond. Collective expectations from informed traders offer insights no single expert can match. It’s why big names pour in double-digit millions — validating prediction markets as a fresh finance frontier. Real-World Impact: From Politics to Everyday&nbsp;Bets During high-stakes moments, like candidate swaps or geopolitical flare-ups, Polymarket data acted as a truth filter against misinformation. Traders shifted odds on upsets, like halftime leads in games turning -150 favorites, showing live volatility’s edge. In emerging economies’ routs or cyber hacks, it highlights risks, stressing transparent metrics over&nbsp;hype. Communities buzz about its growth: zero-fee pivots boosted volumes, while integrations build trust. Yet, challenges like episodic use — peaking in elections — point to needs for simpler onboarding, fiat links, and broader topics like daily life or sports to go mainstream. The Road Ahead for Polymarket and Prediction Markets With $7.5 billion in cumulative volume but liquidity thin in most markets, Polymarket eyes TradFi ties and AI tools for better liquidity. Regulatory wins, like U.S. re-entry via acquisitions, could set blueprints for compliant on-chain betting. If it cracks mass adoption — think app tabs for predictions — it shifts from niche to habit, pooling liquidity across&nbsp;chains. In short, Polymarket isn’t just a betting spot; its data reshapes how we predict and act on the future, blending tech with human insight for clearer views in uncertain worlds. What is Polymarket? A Deep Dive into the Prediction Market and Its Game-Changing Data was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.7964-6.50%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.134406-4.67%
Kopīgot
Medium2025/09/17 16:10
Kopīgot
Donald Trump Sues New York Times for $15B Over Meme Coin ‘Smear Campaign’

Donald Trump Sues New York Times for $15B Over Meme Coin ‘Smear Campaign’

The post Donald Trump Sues New York Times for $15B Over Meme Coin ‘Smear Campaign’ appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News President Donald Trump has filed a $15 billion lawsuit against the New York Times, claiming the paper’s reporting damaged the reputation of his meme coin project and other business interests. The lawsuit, submitted in a Florida federal court on Monday, argues that multiple articles and a book published in 2024 contained false information that harmed …
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.53-1.99%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002619-4.48%
Kopīgot
CoinPedia2025/09/17 16:09
Kopīgot
Why September 2025 Could Trigger Record Liquidations

Why September 2025 Could Trigger Record Liquidations

The post Why September 2025 Could Trigger Record Liquidations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The latest derivatives data for Bitcoin and the broader altcoin market indicate that traders face a major liquidation risk in September 2025. How should traders prepare for this threat? This article examines the latest data and insights from experienced market participants. September Derivatives Market Overheats With More Than $220 Billion in Open Interest Sponsored Sponsored The first reason lies in the record-high Open Interest in September. This figure represents the total value of open positions in the market and signals potential liquidation risk at any moment. According to data from CoinGlass, total crypto futures Open Interest surpassed $220 billion, setting a new monthly high. Short-term traders are aggressively increasing leverage, with open positions rising sharply on expectations of upcoming economic events. Crypto Market Open Interest. Source: Coinglass The second reason confirms that derivatives trading now dominates spot trading. CoinGlass data shows the trading volume ratio of Bitcoin Perpetual Futures to Spot remains elevated, with futures volumes eight to ten times higher than spot. Bitcoin Perpetual Futures/Spot Volume Ratio. Source: Coinglass These metrics signal the possibility of record liquidations, especially as key interest rate decisions approach. The third reason stems from unexpected volatility, even though most traders believe they already know how the Federal Reserve will decide. Sponsored Sponsored While debates continue over whether the market will trend after the FOMC meeting, analyst Crypto Bully noted on X that the FOMC outcome does not guarantee price direction. Instead, it mainly brings volatility. This volatility can trigger losses for long and short positions, leading to mass liquidations. FOMC does not bring guaranteed upside or downside It brings volatility. And that’s where opportunity lies for traders Notes on chart + How to use:– Delta– Price Action– Open Interest Here’s how you trade FOMC and News events profitably pic.twitter.com/Klg8Q8kGeY — Crypto Bully 🔥 (@BullyDCrypto)…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08745-0.63%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005096-3.83%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017756-4.44%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 16:08
Kopīgot
XRP Price Consolidates Near Support As Analysts Point To Rollblock As The Smarter Meme Coin Bet

XRP Price Consolidates Near Support As Analysts Point To Rollblock As The Smarter Meme Coin Bet

Moving into September XRP is maintaining a position close to important support levels, while Rollblock (RBLK) makes waves with its growing relevance in GambleFi.
NEAR
NEAR$3.15+5.66%
Waves
WAVES$1.1298-1.14%
XRP
XRP$3.034-3.02%
Kopīgot
The Cryptonomist2025/09/17 16:05
Kopīgot
Hex Trust Adds stETH Custody, Brings Lido Liquid Staking to Institutions

Hex Trust Adds stETH Custody, Brings Lido Liquid Staking to Institutions

Hex Trust adds custody and one-click staking for Lido’s stETH, letting institutions earn ETH rewards and use stETH in DeFi without running validators.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005077+0.15%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00189-10.93%
Ethereum
ETH$4,537.27-1.77%
Kopīgot
Blockchainreporter2025/09/17 16:05
Kopīgot
Why Bitcoin Mining Stocks Are Crushing Bitcoin Performance Right Now

Why Bitcoin Mining Stocks Are Crushing Bitcoin Performance Right Now

TLDR Bitcoin mining stocks surged 73-124% in September, far outperforming Bitcoin’s 3% decline Mining companies pivoting to AI infrastructure are driving investor interest, with stocks hitting yearly highs Industry fundamentals remain challenging with hashprice below $55/PH and rising difficulty adjustments Miners are accumulating Bitcoin reserves as a treasury strategy while diversifying into high-performance computing Combined [...] The post Why Bitcoin Mining Stocks Are Crushing Bitcoin Performance Right Now appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1436-4.39%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00585-0.84%
Farcana
FAR$0.000316-4.24%
Kopīgot
Coincentral2025/09/17 16:04
Kopīgot
Etoro Now Authorized Under MiCA to Offer Crypto Services in Germany

Etoro Now Authorized Under MiCA to Offer Crypto Services in Germany

The post Etoro Now Authorized Under MiCA to Offer Crypto Services in Germany appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Etoro Europe Ltd. (Etoro EU) is now authorized under the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) to offer cryptoasset services in Germany, the company announced, and has updated its Terms & Conditions for German residents. Beginning around Oct. 30, 2025, crypto trading services will be provided directly by Etoro EU—users must accept the revised […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/etoro-now-authorized-under-mica-to-offer-crypto-services-in-germany/
Omnity Network
OCT$0.09322+2.29%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017756-4.44%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00585-0.84%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 16:04
Kopīgot
21Shares Unveils Groundbreaking AI And Solana Investments

21Shares Unveils Groundbreaking AI And Solana Investments

The post 21Shares Unveils Groundbreaking AI And Solana Investments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Revolutionary Crypto ETPs: 21Shares Unveils Groundbreaking AI And Solana Investments Skip to content Home Crypto News Revolutionary Crypto ETPs: 21Shares Unveils Groundbreaking AI and Solana Investments Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-etps-21shares-launch/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017756-4.44%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1436-4.39%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 16:02
Kopīgot
Building AI‑Powered Smart Contracts: From Predictive DeFi Rates to Autonomous Agents

Building AI‑Powered Smart Contracts: From Predictive DeFi Rates to Autonomous Agents

Smart contracts have become the foundation of decentralized applications and the broader blockchain economy. They introduce a model where rule-based execution removes intermediaries, making transactions faster, cost-effective, and transparent. With the growing complexity of decentralized finance (DeFi), NFT ecosystems, and digital identity systems, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into smart contracts is creating a new class of dynamic, responsive, and autonomous digital agreements. Businesses exploring decentralized applications are no longer just thinking about static contracts that execute a fixed set of instructions. They want intelligent contracts capable of analyzing data, adjusting conditions, and interacting with external systems in real-time. This is where AI‑powered smart contracts are making a significant impact. Companies offering Smart Contract Audit Services and development expertise are now engaging in projects where intelligence is embedded into the very logic of decentralized systems, making them adaptive and business-centric. This blog explores the concept of AI‑powered smart contracts, how they work, practical examples such as predictive DeFi rates, autonomous agent workflows, and why they matter to startups, enterprises, and financial institutions. It also lays out the development process, challenges, and the role expertise plays in making these solutions reliable. What Are AI‑Powered Smart Contracts? Traditional smart contracts are written in languages such as Solidity (Ethereum) or Rust (Solana), with the logic defined at the creation stage. Once deployed, these contracts only operate within the coded parameters and blockchain environment. They rely on oracles or off-chain data feeds to fetch updates but act as static executors of conditions. AI‑powered smart contracts extend this approach by integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning models into the decision-making logic. Instead of waiting for fixed inputs, these contracts can process real-time data, analyze patterns, and even predict future outcomes. For&nbsp;example: A DeFi liquidity pool agreement that can adjust interest rates dynamically based on predicted demand. An insurance contract that automatically validates claims through predictive fraud detection models. A supply chain agreement that validates delivery time expectations using predictive logistics data. In essence, AI adds a layer of cognitive flexibility to the deterministic nature of smart contracts. Why Businesses Should Care About AI‑Powered Smart Contracts For companies evaluating blockchain strategies, AI‑embedded smart contracts are relevant because they introduce automation that goes beyond execution — they introduce adaptability. Businesses that rely on evolving market data, customer profiles, and external conditions no longer need manual updates or human oversight for every&nbsp;change. Key benefits&nbsp;include: Dynamic pricing: Smart contracts that read live market data and adjust token prices automatically. Fraud reduction: AI‑enabled anomaly detection integrated into crypto transactions. Cost savings: Long-term process automation with reduced reliance on human intervention. Scalability: Contracts that can manage more complex logic as industries evolve. Improved customer trust: Users engage with smarter financial and business products that respond to real-time insights. For forward-looking organizations, these benefits mean smarter products in DeFi, tokenized assets, digital identity management, and cross-industrial applications. Core Components: How AI and Smart Contracts Work&nbsp;Together The combination of blockchain and AI requires a modular system. Businesses developing AI‑powered smart contracts must combine these elements effectively: Smart Contract LogicThe base layer coded in Solidity, Rust, or Vyper. It defines the rules and execution structure. AI ModelsAlgorithms that allow prediction, classification, and recommendation. These models can be deployed on-chain (basic AI logic) or off-chain (more resource-intensive models). OraclesGateways that bring external data, model outputs, or real-world events back onto the blockchain. AI contracts rely on trustworthy and tamper‑resistant oracles. Data PipelinesTraining AI requires data. Data from DeFi markets, supply chains, IoT devices, or customer interactions must be aggregated, cleaned, and structured for modeling. Consensus and Verification Unlike regular decentralized consensus (PoW, PoS), AI‑driven decisions may require additional verification methods to maintain&nbsp;trust. Predictive DeFi Rates: A Use Case&nbsp;Example DeFi protocols rely heavily on interest rate models that determine borrowing costs, lending returns, and risk assessment. Traditionally, these rates are defined by static formulas or governance voting. AI‑powered smart contracts open a more advanced mechanism — predictive DeFi rates. Here’s&nbsp;how: Historical transaction data is analyzed with AI models to detect demand patterns. Contracts predict future borrowing activity and automatically adjust&nbsp;rates. Rates can also adapt to macroeconomic data (such as inflation figures brought into the blockchain by trusted oracles). Borrowers and lenders get a fairer model, while liquidity providers mitigate&nbsp;risks. Businesses in the financial technology sector can integrate such models to introduce innovative DeFi products that differentiate them from existing services. Autonomous Agents in Smart Contracts One of the most exciting implications of combining AI and blockchain is the creation of autonomous agents — self-governing units capable of executing complex sequences of transactions, negotiations, or verifications. Consider an autonomous agent in logistics: A shipment container has a digital identity linked to an AI model on the blockchain. The contract autonomously verifies shipping routes, predicted delays, and customs documents. Payment milestones are auto-executed as checkpoints are validated. The agent negotiates with multiple stakeholders (shipping firms, ports, customs authorities) — all without human involvement. Such autonomous contracts extend the scope of blockchain beyond financial applications to global industries like real estate, healthcare, and&nbsp;trade. Development Process: Building AI‑Powered Smart Contracts For businesses working with Smart Contract Development companies, the process can be broken into key&nbsp;stages: 1. Defining Objectives Clear understanding of what the contract must achieve. Examples: predictive interest rates, fraud detection, supply chain monitoring. 2. Data Preparation Identifying clean and relevant datasets, essential for training AI models that will be linked to contracts. 3. Model&nbsp;Training Selecting AI methods such as regression, reinforcement learning, or neural networks depending on requirements. 4. Integration with Smart Contracts Deploying models or their outputs through oracles and APIs. The contract must remain secure, auditable, and efficient even with AI&nbsp;logic. 5. Testing and Smart Contract&nbsp;Audit Before mainnet deployment, contracts undergo testing, simulations, and a detailed Smart Contract Audit, which includes not only vulnerabilities in on‑chain code but also in data pipelines and AI model integrity. 6. Deployment and Monitoring Live contract execution across blockchain networks with monitoring tools to validate performance. Challenges and Considerations Businesses planning AI‑powered contract adoption must address these challenges: Gas costs: More complex contracts require higher execution fees. Transparency in AI: Black-box models can cause disputes; explainability is&nbsp;vital. Model decay: AI models require retraining with updated&nbsp;data. Data quality: Biased or incomplete data can lead to faulty contract outcomes. Regulation: DeFi and AI both face evolving regulatory scrutiny. Addressing these concerns early smooths the adoption&nbsp;journey. Real-World Applications for Businesses InsuranceAI‑driven smart contracts flag fraud by analyzing claim patterns. HealthcareAutonomous AI contracts validate health‑data integrity and track drug distributions. Supply ChainsContracts predict delays and settle disputes using verified external&nbsp;data. Energy Trading AI models forecast usage and settle micro-transactions in near-real time. Decentralized Identity Adaptive contracts authenticate access to digital services securely. These industries are finding tangible value in combining AI’s predictive capabilities with blockchain’s immutability. The Role of Smart Contract Development Companies For organizations, building AI‑powered smart contracts from scratch is often impractical. It requires blockchain architects, AI engineers, auditors, and integration experts. This is why specialized Smart Contract Development companies play a key role. They not only deliver secure smart contracts but also integrate AI features and conduct ongoing audits to maintain efficiency and compliance. Conclusion AI‑powered smart contracts are taking decentralized applications to new levels of intelligence and functionality. From predictive DeFi rates to self-operating agents, these contracts provide a glimpse of how automation and decision-making can coexist on the blockchain. For businesses and financial institutions, this technology unlocks ways to build more adaptive, intelligent, and secure decentralized solutions. However, success in this field depends on expertise, reliable audits, and robust development methodologies. If your business is ready to explore AI‑powered Smart Contracts — whether for DeFi, enterprise automation, or digital identity — the right development partner makes all the difference. Take the next step in building intelligent blockchain solutions. Partner with Codezeros for Smart Contract Development and gain access to secure, business-ready AI‑powered contracts that align with your&nbsp;goals. Building AI‑Powered Smart Contracts: From Predictive DeFi Rates to Autonomous Agents was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
DeFi
DEFI$0.00189-10.93%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1436-4.39%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005262+1.58%
Kopīgot
Medium2025/09/17 16:01
Kopīgot

Populārākās ziņas

Vairāk

Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining

Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Ripple (XRP) Flagged as Top Picks