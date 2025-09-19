2025-09-19 Friday

Jiang Guofei Joins Yunfeng for Web3 Leadership

The post Jiang Guofei Joins Yunfeng for Web3 Leadership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points:Jiang Guofei leads Yunfeng’s Web3 efforts post-Ant Group tenure.Yunfeng invests $44M in ETH for treasury enhancement.Institutional ETH buys signal Asian corporate crypto adoption. Yunfeng Financial Group names Jiang Guofei, former senior executive of Ant Group, as Chairman of its Web3 Development Committee, strengthening its commitment to blockchain technology initiatives. Jiang’s appointment underscores Yunfeng’s strategic focus on expanding its blockchain footprint, coinciding with the acquisition of 10,000 ETH, reflecting growing institutional interest in Ethereum as a digital asset. Jiang Guofei Heads Yunfeng’s $44 Million Web3 Strategy Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,522.18 with a market cap of $545.84 billion. It comprises 13.41% of the total market and has seen significant fluctuations, including a 7.89% rise over 30 days despite a recent 1.2% dip, according to CoinMarketCap. Coincu analysts highlight potential regulatory scrutiny as Web3 adoption rises. ETH’s volatility could increase, especially with regulatory bodies closely monitoring institute-driven Ethereum stockpiling. Future market responses will depend on both adoption rates and emerging technological innovations. Ethereum’s Role in Corporate Treasury Boosting Confidence Geoff Jiang, Chairman, Yunfeng Financial Group, – “Yunfeng’s leadership represents a strong Web3 DNA and talent pool.” Ethereum’s Role in Corporate Treasury Boosting Confidence Did you know? Ethereum has been a key player in the rise of decentralized finance, significantly altering traditional financial systems. Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,522.18 with a market cap of $545.84 billion. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 07:05 UTC on September 19, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu analysts highlight potential regulatory scrutiny as Web3 adoption rises. ETH’s volatility could increase, especially with regulatory bodies closely monitoring institute-driven Ethereum stockpiling. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing. Source: https://coincu.com/news/yunfeng-web3-leadership-jiang-guofei/
Coinbase launches onchain USDC lending with up to 10.8% APY

Coinbase is deepening its decentralized finance push with the launch of onchain lending for USDC directly within its app. Coinbase has rolled out an onchain lending feature for USDC, allowing users to earn yields as high as 10.8% directly through…
Why Brazil’s Nubank Wants Stablecoins on Credit Cards and What It Means for Crypto Use

TLDR: Nubank will test credit card payments with dollar-pegged stablecoins, linking crypto directly to banking services. Campos Neto says tokenized deposits could be used to back credit, transforming how banks lend in the future. Stablecoin use is accelerating in emerging markets due to local currency risk and demand for price stability. Regulatory delays could slow [...] The post Why Brazil’s Nubank Wants Stablecoins on Credit Cards and What It Means for Crypto Use appeared first on Blockonomi.
Little Pepe soars from presale to market spotlight

The post Little Pepe soars from presale to market spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. Early investors often capture the biggest rewards in crypto, and Little Pepe, priced under $0.005, is emerging as a memecoin that could rival big players. Summary LILPEPE has sold over 15 billion tokens in its presale, raising $25.4 million. The project’s community has grown to more than 41,000 holders and 30,000 Telegram members. Analysts suggest the token could see gains of up to 55x in two years and 100x by 2030. Crypto enthusiasts are aware that early investors tend to benefit the most from the market. Ripple (XRP) and Solana (SOL) are popular tokens that have profited traders. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), valued at less than $0.005, might produce more profit. LILPEPE is swiftly gaining popularity despite its recent introduction. Little Pepe: The market-changing memecoin Little Pepe has surprised everyone with its quick surge in cryptocurrencies. LILPEPE is becoming a popular meme currency. Its presale price is below $0.003. Strong foundations, a distinct market presence, and a developing and enthusiastic community distinguish it from other meme tokens. Many meme currencies use hype to attract investors, but LILPEPE’s rarity, community support, and distinctive roadmap have effectively drawn them in. Currently in its 13th presale stage, more than 15 billion tokens have been sold, generating over $25.4 million and sparking considerable interest. As the token approaches official listing, enthusiasm is growing, and many people believe it could be one of the following major memecoin success stories. LILPEPE’s growing community drives growth The strong community surrounding LILPEPE is a primary reason for its success. LILPEPE has built a loyal following of over 41,000 holders and about 30,000 active members on Telegram. Its rise is being fueled by this. The support of its community…
Defiance launches Ethereum ETF combining leverage and options income strategy

Defiance has rolled out a first-of-its-kind product with the launch of ETHI, a leveraged Ethereum exchange-traded fund that blends amplified exposure with an options-driven income stream. Defiance has unveiled the Defiance Leveraged Long + Income Ethereum ETF (ETHI), the first…
Private Credit Is the Next Big Step for RWA Capital After Treasuries

The post Private Credit Is the Next Big Step for RWA Capital After Treasuries appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. If 2023–2024 saw tokenized Treasuries play the role of a “first stage,” then 2025 marks a clear shift, with capital gradually flowing into Private Credit and other higher-yield products. In 2025, on-chain capital is no longer just about stablecoins and staking. A new asset class — Real World Assets (RWA) — has taken center stage, as crypto investors seek yield from traditional financial instruments “wrapped” in token form. Sponsored Sponsored RWA 2025: The Big Picture According to the Dune x RWA 2025 report, the total value of tokenized assets continues to grow strongly, reaching approximately USD 30.26 billion. Among these, U.S. Treasuries are the fastest-growing segment, with a market size of about USD 7.3 billion, led by products such as BlackRock (BUIDL) and Franklin (BENJI). This is considered “market proof” that tokenization is truly working. Tokenized U.S. Treasuries Value. Source: RWA.xyz At the same time, Private Credit is emerging as the next key piece, with a total value of around USD 15.9 billion, far outpacing Treasuries. Platforms like Maple Finance and Centrifuge lead the charge, bringing off-chain credit into DeFi via permissionless or semi-permissioned pools. The report also highlights that RWAs are becoming increasingly composable in DeFi: from being used as collateral on Aave (AAVE) to being integrated into AMMs or structured vaults. This turns RWAs from mere digital replicas into actual building blocks for DeFi. “RWA adoption is moving beyond vanity TVL figures concentrated in a few wallets. The real progress comes from active users holding and using assets onchain — making them liquid, composable, and part of DeFi.” — Chris Yin, CEO and Co-Founder, Plume Network, shared in the report. Capital Flow: From Safety to Risk The most interesting aspect of the RWA landscape is that capital is steadily climbing the yield curve. This journey has three key…
Glassnode Data Shows Bitcoin May Drop To $105.5K This Week, Here’s Why

The post Glassnode Data Shows Bitcoin May Drop To $105.5K This Week, Here’s Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Traders predominantly brace for Bitcoin and Ethereum options expiry today, anticipating a drop in prices after the recent rebound across the crypto market. Leading on-chain platform Glassnode predicts Bitcoin risks dropping back towards $105.5k if bulls fail to hold a key level. $4.5 Billion in Bitcoin and Ethereum Options to Expire Today The latest Bitcoin options expiry will set the stage for the largest options expiry, which could shake the broader crypto market immensely. 30K BTC options with a notional value of $3.52 billion set to expire on the largest derivatives exchange Deribit, September 19. The put-call ratio is 1.23, indicating bearish sentiment as traders continue to place put bets in response to the quarterly expiry next week after the latest crypto market rally. In the last 24 hours, the put-call ratio is at 0.77 as call volume surpasses 22,300 in comparison to a put volume of 17,250. This signals a cautious sentiment among options traders awaiting cues leading up to the next major expiry. The max pain price is $114,000, way below the current market price. Options traders may look to bring BTC down towards the max pain point, with puts clustered around $100,000-108,000 strike price. BTC Options Open Interest. Source: Deribit Meanwhile, over 177K ETH options of notional value $0.80 billion to expire on Deribit, with a put-call ratio of 1. It indicates bearish sentiment among traders and a likely drop in ETH price. In the last 24 hours, the call volume was 66,142, slightly higher than put volume of 62,281 at publishing time. The put-call ratio is at 0.77. Moreover, the max pain price is at $4,500, still below the current ETH price of $4,539. Notably, the $4,500 strike price has higher total call options bets of $22 million than $17 million in put options. This suggests…
Analysis: Macroeconomic factors help Bitcoin continue to rise, while inflation remains the core risk

PANews reported on September 19th that a Matrixport investment research report indicated that the US economy is resilient. Narrowing credit spreads are reducing corporate refinancing costs, driving the application of artificial intelligence to improve operational efficiency, and providing support for risky assets. Historical data shows that narrowing credit spreads often accompany strong stock markets and Bitcoin, increasing the likelihood that the current Bitcoin rally will continue. However, inflation remains a core risk. Models predict that the inflation rate will fall below 2.0% in the future, which differs from market consensus. Falling energy prices and lower housing costs may reduce the likelihood of prolonged high inflation. Although the drivers of Bitcoin's next rally remain unclear, a new round of upward momentum is gradually building.
Bitcoin mining chips see exciting new entrant

The post Bitcoin mining chips see exciting new entrant appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Bitcoin mining chips see exciting new entrant On August 14, 2025, Jack Dorsey said that Proto, a United States company, is now better than China at designing Bitcoin mining chips. A bold claim considering China’s role has led the field for years. Still, with few people talking about this, it shows promise that the U.S. is becoming a leader in block reward mining tech, or at least making large pushes too. Good rules and money conditions are bringing miners from other countries to the United States. The mining business is moving from Asia to North America, and Proto’s progress suggests the U.S. will be in charge, which will change how mining works, how sustainable it is, and how companies compete. Proto’s advance in ASIC design is a significant step forward. ASICs are key to block reward mining, as they are built for the computing needs of securing blockchains such as BTC. Chinese companies like Bitmain led this field in the past, making over 80% of the world’s mining hardware. But China’s ban on cryptocurrency activities on August 2, 2025, has changed things, giving U.S. companies like Proto a chance to take over. Dorsey’s statement implies that Proto’s chips work better in terms of energy use and hash rate, which are very important in this competitive business. By not depending on foreign hardware, U.S. miners can cut expenses and improve their operations, especially considering that Bitmain’s U.S. factory will not be ready until 2026. Proto’s impact is magnified by America’s supportive setting for Bitcoin mining. After China’s ban, the U.S. mining landscape is positioned to act as a global mining center, now handling about 40% of BTC’s hash rate. States such as Texas, Wyoming, and Montana are leading the way in attracting mining businesses because…
Presale Frenzy: Why Over 12,000 Investors Are Calling Lyno AI the Best Crypto to Buy Now

Over 12,000 investors are pouring in on Lyno AI. The project has also generated over 31,462 dollars with 632,398 tokens being sold in the early bird presale. This trend makes Lyno AI the most invested cryptocurrency this time, particularly after the market balances due to the recent Fed reduction. The price of Early Bird presale […] The post Presale Frenzy: Why Over 12,000 Investors Are Calling Lyno AI the Best Crypto to Buy Now appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
