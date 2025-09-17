2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Metaplanet Acquires Bitcoin.jp, Launches Subsidiaries in Japan and US

Metaplanet Acquires Bitcoin.jp, Launches Subsidiaries in Japan and US

The post Metaplanet Acquires Bitcoin.jp, Launches Subsidiaries in Japan and US appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Metaplanet’s Bitcoin-focused operations expand with a new acquisition and subsidiaries. Key takeaway: Establishes Bitcoin Japan Co., Ltd. for digital currency events and services. Anticipates positive market impact, boosting Bitcoin’s presence in the Asian markets. Metaplanet announced the acquisition of “Bitcoin.jp” on September 17, 2025, establishing Bitcoin Japan Co., Ltd. and Metaplanet Income Corp. to expand their Bitcoin-related operations. This move is likely to enhance Metaplanet’s Bitcoin strategy, increasing its market influence and operational transparency in the global Bitcoin ecosystem. Metaplanet Strengthens Bitcoin Ecosystem with New Subsidiaries Metaplanet, a prominent player in the cryptocurrency market, announced the purchase of the domain “Bitcoin.jp” and the launch of two subsidiaries in Japan and the US to bolster its Bitcoin operations on September 17th. The acquisition and business expansion signify Metaplanet’s dedication to enhancing operational transparency and profitability within its Bitcoin-oriented ventures. The focus includes developing Bitcoin.jp, Bitcoin Magazine Japan, and planning the Bitcoin Japan Conference. Market observers note the company’s aggressive expansion, with CEO Simon Gerovich emphasizing opportunities in the global Bitcoin market. The company continues to position itself as a major Bitcoin holder in Asia, following a trajectory likened to MicroStrategy’s in Western sectors. Bitcoin Prices Surge Amid Metaplanet’s APAC Strategy Did you know? In a move reminiscent of MicroStrategy’s influence in the West, Metaplanet aims to increase Bitcoin’s institutional adoption and market credibility across Asia. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin’s current market cap stands at approximately $2.33 trillion with a 57.48% dominance. It saw a 1.09% increase over 24 hours, and its value has shifted by 11.80% over the past 90 days. The price is $117,139.07 with 19,922,093 BTC in circulation. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:06 UTC on September 17, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Insights from the Coincu research team highlight that Metaplanet’s expansion may catalyze further institutional…
Bitcoin
BTC$116,380.6-1.22%
Capverse
CAP$0.15436-2.62%
Movement
MOVE$0.1296-4.42%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 16:14
Kopīgot
Is XRP the Next Bitcoin? BitBoy Weighs In

Is XRP the Next Bitcoin? BitBoy Weighs In

Famous crypto influencer Ben Armstrong, aka BitBoy, recently shared his perspective on whether XRP could become the next Bitcoin. In a video shared on X, he explored the possibilities and challenges surrounding XRP’s future.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.0344-3.01%
She Rises
AKA$0.001064-7.68%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12166-3.75%
Kopīgot
The Crypto Basic2025/09/17 16:14
Kopīgot
Shiba Inu Latest News; Which Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now For Maximum Gains In September

Shiba Inu Latest News; Which Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now For Maximum Gains In September

Meme coins are heating up this September, and Shiba Inu is once again drawing attention with its steady performance.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000621+1.14%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02571+2.75%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002617-4.55%
Kopīgot
The Cryptonomist2025/09/17 16:13
Kopīgot
Ripple Price Prediction; The Latest XRP ETF News & Why Layer Brett Could Become A Top 20 Crypto

Ripple Price Prediction; The Latest XRP ETF News & Why Layer Brett Could Become A Top 20 Crypto

But away from all the noise, is Layer Brett (LBRETT), a new crypto project that is gaining traction as quickly […] The post Ripple Price Prediction; The Latest XRP ETF News & Why Layer Brett Could Become A Top 20 Crypto appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP
XRP$3.0344-3.01%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5313-4.69%
Kopīgot
Coindoo2025/09/17 16:13
Kopīgot
Israel’s Counterterror Unit Flags Large Stablecoin Flows Linked To Iran

Israel’s Counterterror Unit Flags Large Stablecoin Flows Linked To Iran

The post Israel’s Counterterror Unit Flags Large Stablecoin Flows Linked To Iran appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Israel’s Counterterror Unit Flags Large Stablecoin Flows Linked To Iran Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/israels-counterterror-unit-flags-large-stablecoin-flows-linked-to-iran/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017755-4.44%
Sign
SIGN$0.07991+0.50%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.013232-7.57%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 16:13
Kopīgot
RippleX: Enhances XRP with fresh functionalities and safety protocols

RippleX: Enhances XRP with fresh functionalities and safety protocols

New suggestions for enhancing the XRP Ledger include how suggested security measures might be put into practice and how optimizations can…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
XRP
XRP$3.0344-3.01%
Kopīgot
Medium2025/09/17 16:12
Kopīgot
How I Make $500/Day with AI Tools (No Coding Required)

How I Make $500/Day with AI Tools (No Coding Required)

A year ago, I was stuck wasting hours on activities that just covered the bills. Then I discovered a secret: AI tools are not only…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1436-4.39%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001899-2.21%
Kopīgot
Medium2025/09/17 16:11
Kopīgot
Why Companies Are Building Bitcoin Savings (Treasuries) for the Long Term

Why Companies Are Building Bitcoin Savings (Treasuries) for the Long Term

From Tesla to MicroStrategy: Why companies are saving in Bitcoin — and what it means for youContinue reading on Coinmonks »
WHY
WHY$0.00000003253+8.14%
Kopīgot
Medium2025/09/17 16:11
Kopīgot
GD Culture acquires 7,500 Bitcoin via $875M share deal, shares plunge 28%

GD Culture acquires 7,500 Bitcoin via $875M share deal, shares plunge 28%

The post GD Culture acquires 7,500 Bitcoin via $875M share deal, shares plunge 28% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nasdaq-listed GD Culture Group has acquired 7,500 Bitcoin as part of a share exchange agreement with Pallas Capital Holding, a British Virgin Islands-registered company. Summary GD Culture Group has acquired 7,500 Bitcoin through a share exchange deal with Pallas Capital Holding. The live streaming company issued 39.2 million shares to complete the $875.4 million acquisition. GDC shares fell more than 28% after the announcement. GD Culture Group, a livestreaming and e-commerce company with operations across the United States and China, said in a Sep. 16 disclosure that it will issue approximately 39.2 million shares of its common stock for all of Pallas Capital’s assets. Assets involved include 875.4 million worth of Bitcoin, which amounts to 7500 BTC, which the company said is “free and clear of any encumbrances.” Meaning the assets are not subject to any legal claims, debts, liens, collateral agreements, or restrictions that could limit GDC’s ownership or ability to use them. The acquisition was completed last Wednesday, and GD Culture will also acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of Pallas Capital Holding Ltd. With this addition, GD Culture becomes the 14th largest corporate Bitcoin holder, surpassing Galaxy Digital Holdings, which has 6,894 BTC in its coffers according to data from Bitcoin Treasuries. According to Xiaojian Wang, who is leading the company’s efforts to establish a cryptocurrency-funded treasury, the deal “supports [GD Culture’s] initiative to build a strong and diversified crypto asset reserve by acquiring scalable, high-value digital assets. “When we integrate these assets, we are building the reserves necessary to execute on our digital asset strategy with both stability and growth potential. Looking ahead, we are confident that this acquisition will deliver meaningful value to our shareholders as we continue to execute our vision of becoming an established player in the digital asset ecosystem.”…
Bitcoin
BTC$116,380.6-1.22%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08742-0.67%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017755-4.44%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 16:11
Kopīgot
Why This Crypto Cycle Is Unlike Anything We’ve Seen Before

Why This Crypto Cycle Is Unlike Anything We’ve Seen Before

I’ve been in crypto long enough to have seen multiple bull runs, brutal bear markets, and everything in between. I’ve watched fortunes made and lost in the blink of an eye. But as I look at where we are right now, I can say with confidence: this cycle is not like the previous&nbsp;ones. And if you’re not paying attention, you could miss the biggest opportunity of your&nbsp;life. 1. Institutional Money Is Finally Here&nbsp;💼 In 2017, people talked about “Wall Street coming.” In 2021, we saw hints of it with MicroStrategy, Tesla, and a handful of funds. But in 2024–2025, it’s not just hints — it’s reality. Spot Bitcoin ETFs, asset managers like BlackRock, Fidelity, and Franklin Templeton — they’re not just buying, they’re shaping the market structure. This means deeper liquidity, more stability, and less of the “wild west” chaos that defined earlier&nbsp;cycles. Ledger VS Tangem Crypto Wallet Reviews &amp; Comparisons 2. The Rise of Real Use Cases&nbsp;🌍 Let’s be honest: a lot of the last bull run was driven by hype — memecoins, overinflated NFTs, and projects with no real product. This time, things are different. Layer 2 networks are scaling Ethereum to levels never seen&nbsp;before. On-chain gaming and social apps (think Farcaster, Farcade, and Base ecosystem) are exploding. Tokenized real-world assets are finally moving from theory to&nbsp;reality. This isn’t just about speculation anymore. It’s about adoption. 3. Global Macro Is Fueling the Fire&nbsp;🔥 In past cycles, crypto lived in its own bubble. Today, Bitcoin is openly discussed as digital gold by mainstream media and politicians. With inflation concerns, geopolitical instability, and broken trust in traditional finance, crypto isn’t just an investment — it’s a&nbsp;hedge. Unlike 2013 or 2017, this cycle is being fueled not just by retail hype but by global demand for alternatives. Centralized vs. Decentralized Crypto Exchanges: Which One Will Rule the Future? 4. The Community Has Matured&nbsp;👥 In 2017, most of us were just figuring things out. In 2021, DeFi summer and NFTs brought waves of excitement but also scams. In 2025, communities are smarter, builders are stronger, and the tools are&nbsp;better. People know how to spot red flags. Wallets like Ledger, Tangem, and Ellipal make self-custody easier. Knowledge is spreading faster. The “crypto tourists” are still around, but the real believers are leading the&nbsp;charge. A Supercycle? Or Something Bigger? I’m not here to say we’re entering a “supercycle” or that prices will only go up forever. Markets don’t work like that. But here’s the&nbsp;truth: This cycle is built on foundations that simply didn’t exist before. Institutional adoption, real-world use cases, macro tailwinds, and a matured community mean we’re entering a completely new phase of&nbsp;crypto. If you’ve been waiting on the sidelines for the “right time” — be careful. Because by the time the headlines scream “Bitcoin hits new ATH,” the real opportunity may already be&nbsp;gone. 👉 This isn’t just another cycle. It’s the beginning of a new era. Are you&nbsp;ready? Thank you for&nbsp;reading! I Tried the World’s First Crypto Card Cold Wallet. My Ledger is Now Collecting Dust Why This Crypto Cycle Is Unlike Anything We’ve Seen Before 🚀 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
WHY
WHY$0.00000003253+8.14%
Kopīgot
Medium2025/09/17 16:10
Kopīgot

Populārākās ziņas

Vairāk

Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining

Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Ripple (XRP) Flagged as Top Picks