Ripple CEO Questions Why Amazon Isn’t Using XRP Ledger Payments

The post Ripple CEO Questions Why Amazon Isn’t Using XRP Ledger Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple CEO Questions Why Major Marketplaces Haven’t Adopted Blockchain Payments Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse is raising eyebrows in the payments and e-commerce sectors by questioning why major marketplaces, such as Amazon, have not yet adopted blockchain-based payment solutions like the XRP Ledger. According to technical analyst All in Crypto, Garlinghouse emphasized the potential advantages of leveraging blockchain technology to improve payment efficiency and drive operational benefits. Garlinghouse highlighted Uber as an example, noting that faster payments improve driver retention. He suggests that marketplaces adopting blockchain solutions like the XRP Ledger could see similar gains in vendor and freelancer satisfaction and loyalty. Ripple’s XRP Ledger enables near-instant, low-cost cross-border transactions, bypassing traditional intermediaries that slow payments to days. Garlinghouse highlights that integrating such blockchain solutions into e-commerce could give marketplaces a clear edge, particularly those managing high daily payment volumes. Analysts emphasize that timely, reliable, and low-cost payments are key to retaining employees and partners. In e-commerce and gig economies, delays or inefficiencies can drive attrition and lower engagement. Blockchain’s speed, security, and transparency offers a scalable solution to these challenges. Therefore, Garlinghouse’s remarks highlight a key industry question touching on if blockchain can streamline payments and boost stakeholder satisfaction, why haven’t major marketplaces adopted it? His comments could spark renewed interest in pilots and adoption strategies as businesses aim to modernize payments and stay competitive in the fast-evolving digital economy. XRP Sees $32.5M Weekly Investment Inflows XRP is capturing renewed institutional attention as investment inflows surged to $32.5 million last week, according to the latest data from CoinShares. Source: CoinShares This development follows strong monthly net inflows totaling nearly $48 million, reflecting growing confidence in the digital asset ahead of anticipated regulatory decisions on spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States. The recent inflows have lifted XRP-linked assets…