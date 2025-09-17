MEXC birža
/
Kripto ziņas
/
2025-09-19 Friday
Kripto ziņas
Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Metaplanet CEO: $1.4 billion IPO completed today, with over 70 institutional investors participating
PANews reported on September 17th that Simon Gerovich, CEO of Metaplanet, a Japanese Bitcoin treasury company, announced in a post on the X platform that the company had successfully completed its public offering today. Several institutional investors participated, including mutual funds, sovereign wealth funds, and hedge funds. Nearly 100 investors participated in the roadshow, with over 70 ultimately investing. This financing will propel Metaplanet into the next phase of its development and continue to expand its Bitcoin holdings. According to previously disclosed information, Metaplanet raised approximately $1.4 billion.
PUBLIC
$0.06719
-6.26%
SIMON
$0.00078
-11.26%
Kopīgot
PANews
2025/09/17 16:28
Kopīgot
SUI Price: Why This Google Partnership Could Launch Token to $6-8 Range
TLDR SUI rose nearly 4% after being selected as a launch partner for Google’s new Agentic Payments Protocol Trading volume surged to 33.14 million during the breakout, nearly four times the 24-hour average Bollinger Bands have reached their tightest compression in SUI’s history, matching levels seen before previous major rallies Technical analysis suggests potential for [...] The post SUI Price: Why This Google Partnership Could Launch Token to $6-8 Range appeared first on CoinCentral.
SUI
$3.7263
-4.93%
TOKEN
$0.0138
-4.95%
ROSE
$0.03
-1.05%
Kopīgot
Coincentral
2025/09/17 16:27
Kopīgot
Americans add $16B in consumer credit, total reaches $5.06T
U.S. consumer credit rose by $16 billion in July, reaching $5.06 trillion—third-highest ever.
U
$0.014696
+2.41%
EVER
$0.01922
+8.58%
ROSE
$0.03
-1.05%
Kopīgot
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/17 16:25
Kopīgot
ETFs Are for Losers, Says Robert Kiyosaki Backing Trump’s Crypto Plans
Robert Kiyosaki has reiterated his dislike for crypto ETFs, calling them an investment for “losers” as Bitcoin ETFs post $552 million in inflow this week. The post ETFs Are for Losers, Says Robert Kiyosaki Backing Trump’s Crypto Plans appeared first on Coinspeaker.
TRUMP
$8.538
-1.89%
Kopīgot
Coinspeaker
2025/09/17 16:25
Kopīgot
Santander ignites crypto banking: Openbank launches retail trading in Germany, with expansion to Spain coming soon
Banco Santander, through its digital bank Openbank, has activated cryptocurrency trading for retail clients in Germany.
SOON
$0.3439
+4.91%
BANK
$0.08025
-6.17%
Kopīgot
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/17 16:24
Kopīgot
Ripple CEO Questions Why Amazon Isn’t Using XRP Ledger Payments
The post Ripple CEO Questions Why Amazon Isn’t Using XRP Ledger Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple CEO Questions Why Major Marketplaces Haven’t Adopted Blockchain Payments Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse is raising eyebrows in the payments and e-commerce sectors by questioning why major marketplaces, such as Amazon, have not yet adopted blockchain-based payment solutions like the XRP Ledger. According to technical analyst All in Crypto, Garlinghouse emphasized the potential advantages of leveraging blockchain technology to improve payment efficiency and drive operational benefits. Garlinghouse highlighted Uber as an example, noting that faster payments improve driver retention. He suggests that marketplaces adopting blockchain solutions like the XRP Ledger could see similar gains in vendor and freelancer satisfaction and loyalty. Ripple’s XRP Ledger enables near-instant, low-cost cross-border transactions, bypassing traditional intermediaries that slow payments to days. Garlinghouse highlights that integrating such blockchain solutions into e-commerce could give marketplaces a clear edge, particularly those managing high daily payment volumes. Analysts emphasize that timely, reliable, and low-cost payments are key to retaining employees and partners. In e-commerce and gig economies, delays or inefficiencies can drive attrition and lower engagement. Blockchain’s speed, security, and transparency offers a scalable solution to these challenges. Therefore, Garlinghouse’s remarks highlight a key industry question touching on if blockchain can streamline payments and boost stakeholder satisfaction, why haven’t major marketplaces adopted it? His comments could spark renewed interest in pilots and adoption strategies as businesses aim to modernize payments and stay competitive in the fast-evolving digital economy. XRP Sees $32.5M Weekly Investment Inflows XRP is capturing renewed institutional attention as investment inflows surged to $32.5 million last week, according to the latest data from CoinShares. Source: CoinShares This development follows strong monthly net inflows totaling nearly $48 million, reflecting growing confidence in the digital asset ahead of anticipated regulatory decisions on spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States. The recent inflows have lifted XRP-linked assets…
NEAR
$3.15
+5.81%
T
$0.01677
-3.78%
CROSS
$0.24248
-2.52%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 16:23
Kopīgot
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$57.7049 million
PANews reported on September 17th that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$57.7049 million. Among them: The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$19.0952 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$16.0325 million. The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$6.5251 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$634,100; The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$11.8279 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$3.59 million. Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two of Hua Xia’s ETFs also have RMB counters.
KONG
$0.01433
-8.43%
VIRTUAL
$1.2975
-6.29%
Kopīgot
PANews
2025/09/17 16:22
Kopīgot
Google Partners with Coinbase to Enable Stablecoin Payments for AI Applications
TLDR Google launches open-source protocol enabling AI applications to send and receive payments, including stablecoin transactions Partnership includes Coinbase, Ethereum Foundation, Salesforce, American Express, and over 60 companies Protocol builds on Google’s Agent2Agent framework from April to standardize AI agent communication Stablecoin market has grown to $289 billion in circulation, up from $205 billion at [...] The post Google Partners with Coinbase to Enable Stablecoin Payments for AI Applications appeared first on CoinCentral.
SEND
$0.5293
-4.59%
AI
$0.1436
-4.39%
OPEN
$0.90885
+6.30%
Kopīgot
Coincentral
2025/09/17 16:20
Kopīgot
Three wallets deposited 7.25 billion TOSHI worth $6.15 million to Coinbase
PANews reported on September 17th that, according to Onchain Lens monitoring, TOSHI's price rose by approximately 90% after its listing on multiple centralized exchanges. Three wallet addresses (possibly belonging to the same entity) deposited 7.25 billion TOSHI, valued at $6.15 million, into Coinbase, generating a profit of $1.415 million. This entity had paid $4.738 million to withdraw these TOSHI from Coinbase two months prior.
TOSHI
$0.0008404
-3.73%
ROSE
$0.03
-1.05%
PAID
$0.0196
-3.44%
Kopīgot
PANews
2025/09/17 16:17
Kopīgot
Unlocking A Potential Boom For Crypto
The post Unlocking A Potential Boom For Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japan’s Debt Crisis: Unlocking A Potential Boom For Crypto Skip to content Home Crypto News Japan’s Debt Crisis: Unlocking a Potential Boom for Crypto Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/japan-debt-crisis-crypto/
BOOM
$0.009069
-1.18%
DEBT
$0.0013545
+6.22%
COM
$0.017755
-4.48%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 16:17
Kopīgot
Populārākās ziņas
Vairāk
Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit
Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today
How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining
Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Ripple (XRP) Flagged as Top Picks