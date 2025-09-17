MEXC birža
SEC Rule Could Fast-Track Solana, XRP, Chainlink ETFs: Will Investors Show Up?
TLDR: SEC is working on generic listing standards that could fast-track spot crypto ETFs for multiple altcoins. Approvals could come as early as October and cut application time from 240 days to 75 days. Assets like Solana, XRP, and Chainlink may soon have ETFs if they have futures on U.S. regulated exchanges. Analysts warn ETFs [...] The post SEC Rule Could Fast-Track Solana, XRP, Chainlink ETFs: Will Investors Show Up? appeared first on Blockonomi.
$0.014696
XRP
$3.0361
LIKE
$0.009567
Blockonomi
2025/09/17 16:35
Kiyosaki Slams ETFs, Endorses Trump’s Crypto Plans
The post Kiyosaki Slams ETFs, Endorses Trump’s Crypto Plans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Kiyosaki dismissed crypto ETFs as investments for “losers”. He praised Trump’s executive order expanding 401(k) access to alternative assets like crypto. Bitcoin surged past $117,200 as markets awaited the Fed’s rate decision. Popular entrepreneur Robert Kiyosaki has once again criticized exchange-traded funds (ETFs), calling them a poor substitute for direct ownership of Bitcoin BTC $117 044 24h volatility: 1.0% Market cap: $2.33 T Vol. 24h: $42.50 B . In a recent post on X, the Rich Dad Poor Dad author said that ETFs are “for losers.” Kiyosaki argued that only investors willing to study and do their homework should buy digital currencies or other alternative investments directly. He advised casual investors to stick with basic mutual funds or traditional ETFs. BIG NEWS: According to friend Andy Schectman….on August 7, 2025….President Trump signed an Executive Order “Democratizing Access to Alternative Investments for 401k Investors.” As some of you know I do not invest in mutual funds or ETFS. To me Mutual funds and ETFS are for… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) September 17, 2025 The millionaire’s comments come as spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted more than $552 million in combined inflows this week. These funds remain a popular way for investors to gain exposure to the world’s largest cryptocurrency without holding it outright. Notably, Bitcoin ETFs have faced outflow only twice this month, suggesting strong institutional buying interest. Still, Kiyosaki maintains his dislike for these funds, declaring in June that he would “never” buy a Bitcoin ETF. Praise for Trump’s Executive Order In the same X post, Kiyosaki applauded the US President Donald Trump’s recent executive order that broadens retirement investment choices. Signed in August, the order allows US 401(k) plans to include a wider range of alternative assets, including cryptocurrencies. Kiyosaki said the move treats investors “like adults” by giving…
$0.49522
$0.1598
$0.01677
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 16:35
Ondo Global Markets tops two hundred million total value locked as ONDO consolidates for a fifty percent move
Ondo Finance used posts on X to highlight new usage data for Ondo Global Markets and to point readers to the Dune and RWA xyz RWA Report 2025. The firm said tokenized assets now exceed three hundred billion dollars in total value, and it shared slides on Ondo Global Markets activity since the September 3 […] The post Ondo Global Markets tops two hundred million total value locked as ONDO consolidates for a fifty percent move appeared first on CoinChapter.
MOVE
$0.1297
ONDO
$1.04482
RWA
$0.005627
Coinstats
2025/09/17 16:34
Fed’s Rate Cut Tempts Bitcoin to New Heights
The post Fed’s Rate Cut Tempts Bitcoin to New Heights appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United States Federal Reserve is widely anticipated to cut interest rates today, a move already foreseen by market participants with a 25-basis-point reduction. The cryptocurrency market is abuzz, with investors eagerly awaiting Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s announcement at 21:00 Turkish Standard Time and his press conference at 21:30. Continue Reading:Fed’s Rate Cut Tempts Bitcoin to New Heights Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/feds-rate-cut-tempts-bitcoin-to-new-heights
MOVE
$0.1297
COM
$0.017755
NET
$0.00008779
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 16:34
Breaking: Bitcoin Proxy Metaplanet Announces New US, Japan Subsidiaries As Stock Slumps
Read the full article at coingape.com.
COM
$0.017755
Coinstats
2025/09/17 16:33
Corporate Bitcoin treasuries will drive BTC yield innovation
The post Corporate Bitcoin treasuries will drive BTC yield innovation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. Wall Street was caught in the headlights when Strategy first added Bitcoin (BTC) to its balance sheet. Was this a software company, or the world’s first corporate bitcoin ETF? Investors had to improvise, and the company’s stock quickly stopped trading on software fundamentals and started behaving like a pure Bitcoin proxy. Summary With interest rates above 4%, idle Bitcoin is now seen as inefficient, pushing corporate treasuries to demand compliant, yield-generating solutions. Current options — collapsed lenders, wrapped BTC, and offshore DeFi — don’t meet institutional standards for custody, auditability, or risk. Institutions want yield secured directly on Bitcoin, with transparent attestations and returns tied to real economic activity, not token gimmicks. If Bitcoin delivers these rails quickly, it can anchor the next financial layer; if not, capital will migrate to Ethereum, Solana, or traditional markets offering safer yields. That debate is over today. Asset managers like BlackRock and Fidelity now market Bitcoin ETFs to the mainstream, and corporate treasuries collectively hold billions in BTC. But holding Bitcoin is no longer enough. In a world of interest rates still above 4%, idle BTC comes with a steep opportunity cost. Treasuries are mandated to optimize liquidity and generate returns on reserves, not let assets sit dormant. What was acceptable in the first wave of corporate adoption now looks like a glaring inefficiency. Today’s Bitcoin-native solutions don’t cut it To date, there aren’t enough options for putting Bitcoin to work, and none pass the basic tests treasuries apply. Custodial lenders like Celsius dangled double-digit returns in retail investors’ faces, only to implode and wipe out deposits. Wrapped Bitcoin products like wBTC push assets off the Bitcoin base layer and…
T
$0.01677
REAL
$0.06424
LOOKS
$0.014294
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 16:32
XRP Price Prediction: Market Longs Surge to 78% as VivoPower Launches Treasury Expansion
Read the full article at coingape.com.
XRP
$3.0361
COM
$0.017755
Coinstats
2025/09/17 16:31
Bitcoin Reclaims Dominance, Ethereum Gains Strength as Lyno AI Presale Joins Best Cryptos to Buy Today
Bitcoin has regained its momentum, increasing by 2.5% and dominating the crypto market. Ethereum is holding steady at around $4,312. In the meantime, the presale of Lyno AI is rapidly gaining momentum, becoming one of the best investment options. Top Traders See A Massive Upside in Lyno AI. The recent rise of Bitcoin to the
RISE
$0.009939
TOP
$0.000096
AI
$0.1436
Coinstats
2025/09/17 16:30
Deutsche Bank raises gold price forecast to $4,000 next year
PANews reported on September 17 that Deutsche Bank raised its gold price forecast for next year on Monday, expecting an average price of $4,000 per ounce, higher than the previous $3,700. The bank said a favorable foreign exchange and interest rate environment could drive further gains in gold prices. Deutsche Bank also raised its silver price forecast for 2026 to $45 an ounce, up from its previous estimate of $40.
GAINS
$0.02571
BANK
$0.08025
PANews
2025/09/17 16:29
Coinbase urges DOJ to establish uniform crypto oversight amid state-level conflicts
Oregon filed a lawsuit against Coinbase for unregistered securities charges, even after the SEC dropped its lawsuit.
Coinstats
2025/09/17 16:29
