MEXC birža
/
Kripto ziņas
/
2025-09-19 Friday
Kripto ziņas
Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
XRP: Be Ready in Next 24 Hours
XRP might see rapid gain of volatility on market far sooner than we anticipated
XRP
$3.0362
-2.95%
READY
$0.01666
-13.76%
FAR
$0.000316
-4.24%
Kopīgot
Coinstats
2025/09/17 16:45
Kopīgot
The Ether Machine Moves Toward Public Listing with S-4 Filing
The post The Ether Machine Moves Toward Public Listing with S-4 Filing appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Ether Machine, one of the largest Ethereum treasury firms, is moving closer to going public. This marks an important milestone in the firm’s growth strategy, which shows its ambition to expand its presence in the public markets and set new standards for digital asset treasuries. Ether Machine Files S-4 With SEC The firm revealed …
PUBLIC
$0.06719
-6.26%
Kopīgot
CoinPedia
2025/09/17 16:44
Kopīgot
Metaplanet Raises $1.4 Billion to Expand Bitcoin Holdings
The post Metaplanet Raises $1.4 Billion to Expand Bitcoin Holdings appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Tokyo-based Metaplanet has raised $1.4 billion through an international share offering, including investments from sovereign wealth funds. The majority of these funds, about $1.25 billion, will be used to buy more Bitcoin, while the rest supports its Bitcoin income generation activities. This bold move strengthens Metaplanet’s position as one of the largest corporate Bitcoin holders, …
MORE
$0.08742
-0.77%
MOVE
$0.1295
-4.35%
Kopīgot
CoinPedia
2025/09/17 16:44
Kopīgot
Crypto Looks at Fed Interest Rate Cut as Trump Shakes Up Central Bank
The post Crypto Looks at Fed Interest Rate Cut as Trump Shakes Up Central Bank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the US Federal Reserve prepares to adjust interest rates on Wednesday, a broader shake-up at the central bank could have serious implications for crypto markets. The Fed is expected to cut interest rates tomorrow, in a move that traditionally signals a rally in crypto markets: Lower yields on assets like bonds mean riskier assets like crypto are more attractive. The expected rate cuts come amid a political battle and a new appointment to the Federal Reserve. US President Donald Trump’s administration has charged Fed governor Lisa Cook with mortgage fraud as it seeks her removal. Meanwhile, the Senate has confirmed White House economic adviser Stephen Miran to the board of governors. The charges against Cook and the effort to nominate an individual with ties to the administration could mean a less independent Federal Reserve, which plays an important role in setting crypto policy. Bitcoin price spiked in 2021-2022 amid low US interest rates. Source: Trading Economics What a political Federal Reserve means for crypto policy The Trump administration is seeking to remove Cook — a Biden-era appointee — as it aims to exert more control over the Federal Reserve. On Aug. 25, the White House X page posted a letter in which Trump fired Cook, accusing her of making false statements on one or more mortgage agreements. Cook denied the accusations and refused to step down. Her legal team said the charges were motivated by politics and that the White House is “scrambling to invent new justifications for its overreach.” Cook herself said that it is “unprecedented and illegal.” On Monday, the appeals court in Washington blocked the White House from removing Cook from her position at the Federal Reserve. This will allow her to maintain her post while the case is pending. Trump sought to remove Cook on…
WHITE
$0.000391
-3.52%
TRUMP
$8.538
-1.89%
LOOKS
$0.014294
-1.47%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 16:43
Kopīgot
After a 150x Profit on Pepe Coin (PEPE), Here’s Why This Investor Is Now Buying Little Pepe (LILPEPE)
The post After a 150x Profit on Pepe Coin (PEPE), Here’s Why This Investor Is Now Buying Little Pepe (LILPEPE) appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News A crypto investor, who reportedly made a 150x profit on Pepe Coin (PEPE), has now turned his attention to Little Pepe (LILPEPE). The new Layer 2 blockchain project has already raised over $25 million through its presale, catching the interest of early investors hoping to get in before listings go live. With most tokens sold, …
GET
$0.007388
-5.84%
HERE
$0.00026
+4.00%
LIVE
$0.01823
+6.23%
Kopīgot
CoinPedia
2025/09/17 16:42
Kopīgot
$75,618,633 Bitcoin Withdrawal Strikes Coinbase on Eve of Fed Rate Verdict
Major US exchange Coinbase faces $75,618,633 Bitcoin outflow ahead of Fed rate verdict
MAJOR
$0.16164
-1.65%
Kopīgot
Coinstats
2025/09/17 16:42
Kopīgot
Best Crypto Investment 2025: Is Dogecoin Stalling Or Does Pepeto Offer 100x Potential?
Is Dogecoin really on the way out? Across crypto, anyone hunting the best crypto to buy now and the best crypto investment for 2025.
ANYONE
$0.5101
-6.76%
NOW
$0.00585
-0.84%
Kopīgot
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/17 16:40
Kopīgot
Pump.fun Executes $3.297M Buyback of PUMP Tokens
Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/pump-fun-3-297m-buyback/
FUN
$0.009469
+0.53%
COM
$0.017756
-4.47%
PUMP
$0.007109
-9.85%
Kopīgot
Coinstats
2025/09/17 16:39
Kopīgot
Hex Trust Empowers Institutional Crypto Staking
Hex Trust has introduced a groundbreaking integration enabling institutional clients to engage in staking and custody of stETH, a liquid staking token associated with Ethereum, marking a pivotal step in merging decentralized finance (DeFi) with traditional finance. This advancement could significantly simplify the complexities of staking for institutional investors, providing a more accessible entry point […]Continue Reading:Hex Trust Empowers Institutional Crypto Staking
TRUST
$0.0005083
+0.53%
MORE
$0.08742
-0.77%
DEFI
$0.001884
-10.92%
Kopīgot
Coinstats
2025/09/17 16:38
Kopīgot
Google and Coinbase Demonstrate How AI Can Pay for Refrigerator
The post Google and Coinbase Demonstrate How AI Can Pay for Refrigerator appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google has unveiled its open-source payment standard that makes it possible for artificial intelligence (AI) agents to settle monetary transactions via traditional trails as well as stablecoins, Fortune reports. The tech giant aims to standardize the rails for future AI-to-AI commerce before it becomes a reality. Broad collaboration For implementing this initiative, the tech behemoth has collaborated with Coinbase, the Ethereum Foundation (EF), as well as roughly 60 payment and commerce firms, including American Express and Salesforce. The collaboration between Coinbase and Google was meant to ensure the interoperability of payments. Notably, Google has integrated Coinbase’s x402, which is an HTTP-native, instant stablecoin payment standard. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says that the collaboration has unlocked a “new level” for AI agents. x402 + @Google just unlocked a new level for AI agents. Agents can actually pay each other now, with x402 powering the stablecoin rail inside Google’s new Agentic Payments Protocol (AP2). Really cool. pic.twitter.com/R3gj16g3hY — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) September 16, 2025 The company has also shared a demo that shows how Coinbase’s x402 and Google’s AI can be used for purchasing a refrigerator. You Might Also Like The protocol, which is known as Agent Payments Protocol (AP2), is an open protocol that is meant to serve as an extension of Google’s April Agent2Agent (A2A), the protocol that enables communication between agents. Essentially, the idea is that AI agents will be able to pay bills or buy things on a user’s behalf, and Google is working on a universal payments protocol. AI agents could potentially gain the ability to pay each other automatically. Source: https://u.today/google-releases-new-ai-payment-protocol-that-will-support-stablecoins
U
$0.014696
+2.41%
COM
$0.017756
-4.47%
LIKE
$0.009567
+0.77%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 16:37
Kopīgot
Populārākās ziņas
Vairāk
Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit
Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today
How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining
Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction