XRP Price Targets $4 But This Altcoin Could Reach $3 From $0.10
XRP eyes $4 after consolidating near $3.20, but analysts say Remittix, at $0.1080 and ranked #1 by CertiK, could climb to $3 with mass PayFi adoption in 2025.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/17 17:10
US media: Scale AI opens its platform to the US Department of Defense with a $100 million contract
PANews reported on September 17th that data annotation company Scale AI will open its platform to the US Department of Defense through a contract capped at $100 million. This contract will enable the Department of Defense to access AI technology capabilities through Scale AI's end-to-end product and deploy them on top-secret networks. This means the company will provide the Department of Defense with its data engine (for processing DoD data) and its generative AI platform (for testing models). Scale AI also stated that its services will cover both secret and top-secret networks.
PANews
2025/09/17 17:09
Bitcoin, ETH, & More Coming Soon
The post Bitcoin, ETH, & More Coming Soon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PayPal Adds Crypto To P2P: Bitcoin, ETH, & More Coming Soon Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Keshav is a Physics graduate who has been employed as a writer with Bitcoinist since June 2021. He is passionate about writing and through the years, he has gained experience working in a variety of niches. Keshav holds an active interest in the cryptocurrency market, with on-chain analysis being an area he particularly likes to research and write about. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/paypal-crypto-to-p2p-bitcoin-ethereum-more-coming/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 17:07
Trump Sues New York Times for $15 Billion Over Meme Coin Damage Claims
TLDR President Trump filed a $15 billion defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, claiming their 2024 reporting damaged his meme coin project and other business interests The lawsuit targets four Times reporters and alleges their articles and book harmed Trump’s brand value and business reputation Trump’s TRUMP meme coin launched in January 2025, hit [...] The post Trump Sues New York Times for $15 Billion Over Meme Coin Damage Claims appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/17 17:05
Markets Brace for Fed Call as Analyst Targets $136K Bitcoin
The post Markets Brace for Fed Call as Analyst Targets $136K Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 17 September 2025 | 12:00 With the Federal Reserve set to announce its next policy decision tomorrow, markets are already bracing for a 25-basis-point cut. Analyst Alex Krüger believes the move will come with a dovish tone, even if traders have largely priced it in. Krüger told followers that his broader outlook remains intact: optimism for both equities and Bitcoin. “Markets often underestimate how quickly Bitcoin can move,” he said, adding that he sees the asset climbing to fresh highs before the year closes. A Mathematical Case for $136K Beyond market sentiment, Krüger backed up his view with a volatility model. If realized volatility stays near 40% annually, the scaling effect over the next four months implies around 23% potential movement. Applied to current price levels, that math points toward Bitcoin climbing to roughly $136,000 — a new record. The analyst acknowledged headwinds such as Michael Saylor’s reduced buying capacity and profit-taking by long-term holders. Still, he argued those factors are unlikely to prevent Bitcoin from breaking higher if liquidity improves after the Fed decision. Krüger also said he intends to publish a series of articles on the FOMC and the broader economy, but his stance is unchanged: the stage is set for another explosive move in crypto’s largest asset. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Kosta joined the team in 2021 and quickly established himself with his thirst for knowledge, incredible dedication, and analytical thinking. He not only covers a wide range of current topics, but also writes excellent reviews, PR articles, and educational…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 17:03
$3.1M Secured in Ozak AI Presale as Whales Accumulate Ahead of Projected 100x ROI Gains
Ozak AI (OZ) is rapidly becoming one of the most sought-after presales in 2025, having already secured more than $3.1 million in funding and sold over 899 million tokens. Priced at just $0.01 per token in Stage 5, Ozak AI is attracting strong attention from retail traders and institutional whales alike. With analysts forecasting the [...] The post $3.1M Secured in Ozak AI Presale as Whales Accumulate Ahead of Projected 100x ROI Gains appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/17 17:00
GFK Exchange Partners with DataVLT to Power Data Analytics in its Tokenized Asset Trading, Unlock Opportunities for Users
By collaborating with DataVLT, GFK understands trading activity, market trends, health of assets/projects in its RWA ecosystem and unlocks new opportunities.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/17 17:00
Global Crypto Market‑Maker Keyrock Acquires Turing Capital to Launch Asset & Wealth Management Division
The post Global Crypto Market‑Maker Keyrock Acquires Turing Capital to Launch Asset & Wealth Management Division appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Keyrock announced the launch of a dedicated Asset & Wealth Management division following its acquisition of Luxembourg‑registered alternative investment fund manager Turing Capital, the firm said. The move brings Turing’s systematic, onchain and risk‑focused investment strategies and fund management structure into Keyrock’s global crypto investment platform, expanding services for institutional clients and private investors beyond […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/global-crypto-market%E2%80%91maker-keyrock-acquires-turing-capital-to-launch-asset-wealth-management-division/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 16:58
Stablecoins im Fokus: Wie USA und UK jetzt Krypto-Allianz für 2025 planen
Großbritannien und die USA planen ein Abkommen rund um Kryptowährungen und digitale Vermögenswerte. Im Fokus stehen sogenannte Stablecoins, die als stabiles digitales Geld gelten. Ziel ist es, Märkte besser zu verbinden und neue Investitionen anzuziehen. Ein Treffen mit viel Symbolkraft Manchmal gehen wichtige Dinge ganz schnell: In London trafen sich diese Woche die britische Finanzministerin […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/17 16:57
Metaplanet Expands Bitcoin Operations with New Subsidiaries in U.S. and Japan
TLDR Metaplanet creates Metaplanet Income Corp. in Miami to generate Bitcoin-related income. Bitcoin Japan Inc. aims to promote Bitcoin education and events in Japan. Metaplanet invests $15M in the U.S. subsidiary to diversify Bitcoin operations. Metaplanet’s stock faces challenges despite Bitcoin price increases and new ventures. Metaplanet, a prominent player in the Bitcoin space, is [...] The post Metaplanet Expands Bitcoin Operations with New Subsidiaries in U.S. and Japan appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/17 16:57
