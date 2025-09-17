2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
LimeWire Acquires Fyre Festival – A New Era for the Infamous Brand

LimeWire Acquires Fyre Festival – A New Era for the Infamous Brand

LimeWire acquires infamous Fyre Festival brand for $230K, planning crypto-integrated relaunch. Can blockchain tech revive the failed festival?
ERA
ERA$0.7238-2.76%
Kopīgot
Blockchainreporter2025/09/17 17:30
Kopīgot
Flipster Partners with WLFI to Advance Global Stablecoin Adoption Through USD1 Integration

Flipster Partners with WLFI to Advance Global Stablecoin Adoption Through USD1 Integration

Flipster Partners with WLFI to Advance Global Stablecoin Adoption Through USD1 Integration
WLFI
WLFI$0.2294+3.33%
USD1
USD1$0.9997+0.02%
Kopīgot
Cryptodaily2025/09/17 17:28
Kopīgot
Bitcoin Wavers as Gold Hits Record High Ahead of Fed, Saylor Pushes U.S. Strategic Reserve Plan

Bitcoin Wavers as Gold Hits Record High Ahead of Fed, Saylor Pushes U.S. Strategic Reserve Plan

Gold surges to $3,703, cementing its safe-haven role as investors brace for the Fed’s rate decision. Michael Saylor leads push for U.S. Bitcoin reserve bill, proposing government acquisition of up to 1 million BTC. Bitcoin is balancing short-term volatility around $115K with longer-term policy developments in Washington. With a potential for long liquidations and the [...]]]>
Union
U$0.014816+3.24%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,468.46-1.14%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03667+0.46%
Kopīgot
Crypto News Flash2025/09/17 17:28
Kopīgot
Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB) taps Chainlink to drive blockchain innovation

Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB) taps Chainlink to drive blockchain innovation

Saudi Awwal Bank partners with Chainlink to advance onchain finance, tokenization, and digital banking in line with Saudi Vision 2030 goals.
Line Protocol
LINE$0.000038-6.63%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0003209-6.14%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0803-6.11%
Kopīgot
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 17:27
Kopīgot
MYX Finance (MYX) Is 45% Up: New All-Time High on the Way?

MYX Finance (MYX) Is 45% Up: New All-Time High on the Way?

MYX Finance sees strong demand a week after addressing fraud allegations. The post MYX Finance (MYX) Is 45% Up: New All-Time High on the Way? appeared first on Coinspeaker.
MYX Finance
MYX$12.12949-25.96%
Kopīgot
Coinspeaker2025/09/17 17:25
Kopīgot
Hong Kong leader to push economy and tech hub in policy address

Hong Kong leader to push economy and tech hub in policy address

The post Hong Kong leader to push economy and tech hub in policy address appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. John Lee, the Chief Executive of Hong Kong, had made public his intentions to prioritize the country’s economy and the current living conditions in his upcoming policy address. This may also include developing a strategy to accelerate the establishment of a tech center that connects with China. The Hong Kong leader will deliver his speech at the Legislative Council at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 17. Meanwhile, during a regular press briefing on Tuesday, September 16, he stressed the continuity of his policy plans, stating that the theme is “Deepening Reform, Focusing on People’s Livelihoods, Leveraging Our Strengths, and Creating a Better Future.”  Hong Kong positions itself as a hub for economic growth  Recent analysis from reliable sources has pointed out that Hong Kong’s economy has indicated signs of economic rebound. However, challenges such as China’s slowdown and geopolitical tensions still hinder its growth outlook. Despite this, Lee’s fourth policy address sparks hope for a positive outlook for economic growth. This is because his policy address will accelerate the development of the Northern Metropolis, including loosening financial regulations, according to reports from state-owned media Wen Wei Po. Another source familiar with the topic of discussion, who wished to remain anonymous due to the confidential nature of the situation, revealed that Hong Kong’s government aims to attract major businesses focusing on fields like AI, renewable energy, and medical technology to establish their presence in new districts. On the other hand, the property sector formulated proposed ideas to enhance the real estate market, according to Sing Tao newspaper. However, in the face of these new proposals, options like reducing capital flows for buyers from the mainland or easing property taxes still remain unaddressed. Hong Kong faces challenges in its plan to improve the housing market Apart from plans to establish their presence…
MemeCore
M$2.3502-12.80%
RealLink
REAL$0.06425-1.98%
Bittensor
TAO$351.89-4.04%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 17:24
Kopīgot
With a Fed Cut Likely These 3 Coins Have Huge Potential

With a Fed Cut Likely These 3 Coins Have Huge Potential

The post With a Fed Cut Likely These 3 Coins Have Huge Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Federal Reserve is walking into one of its most consequential meetings in years. With markets already bracing for a rate cut, the decision will ripple far beyond equities and bonds. Cryptocurrencies, in particular, stand to benefit as liquidity loosens and borrowing costs fall. While uncertainty lingers over whether the cut will be 25 or 50 basis points, one thing is clear: a new cycle of monetary easing could ignite momentum in risk assets. In this environment, 3 coins stand out as having huge upside potential: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. Why Fed Cuts Matter for Crypto Market? Lower interest rates reduce the yield investors can earn from bonds and savings, pushing capital into higher-risk, higher-reward assets. Crypto sits at the far end of that spectrum, thriving when liquidity is cheap and abundant. At the same time, a softer labour market and political pressure on the Fed suggest an easing cycle could last well beyond a single cut. If markets are correct in pricing in 75 basis points this year and another 75 next year, crypto markets could see a surge of inflows similar to the 2020–2021 bull cycle. Let’s take a look at the 3 coins Bitcoin: The First Beneficiary of a Liquidity Wave BTC/USD Daily Chart- TradingView Bitcoin remains the first stop for institutional flows when monetary policy shifts dovish. A cut to 4.0–4.25% reinforces its appeal as digital gold, especially if real yields fall. The August jobs report revealed economic softness, making Bitcoin’s scarcity narrative more powerful. If the Fed signals further cuts into October and December, BTC could revisit $1,25,000 in the short term and push toward $150K by early 2026. The key driver will be how much risk appetite revives as the dollar weakens and bond yields fall. Ethereum: The Utility Play in an Easing Cycle…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.10991-4.80%
RealLink
REAL$0.06425-1.98%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,468.46-1.14%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 17:20
Kopīgot
Step-by-Step Guide To Invest in America’s First Spot XRP ETF

Step-by-Step Guide To Invest in America’s First Spot XRP ETF

The post Step-by-Step Guide To Invest in America’s First Spot XRP ETF appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News After months of reviewing, the United States may finally see its first ETF launch on Thursday, tomorrow. Bloomberg analysts confirmed that REX-Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR) and the Dogecoin ETF (DOJE) are scheduled to list on September 18, following a short delay from their initial Sept. 12 target. To make the investment easier, here are the …
XRP
XRP$3.0377-2.90%
SphereX
HERE$0.000259+3.60%
MAY
MAY$0.04498+0.78%
Kopīgot
CoinPedia2025/09/17 17:16
Kopīgot
Aster, a decentralized trading platform, has opened airdrop applications

Aster, a decentralized trading platform, has opened airdrop applications

PANews reported on September 17th that the decentralized trading platform Aster announced that its native token, $ASTER, has been launched and is now available for users to claim through an airdrop. Furthermore, spot trading of ASTER will launch on Aster Spot at 8:00 PM, with withdrawals opening on October 1st.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0138-4.95%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00585-0.84%
Kopīgot
PANews2025/09/17 17:13
Kopīgot
Hong Kong chief to push economic growth and tech integration with China

Hong Kong chief to push economic growth and tech integration with China

Hong Kong's leader, John Lee, plans to focus on the economy in the upcoming policy address.
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01556-5.58%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.532-0.84%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03667+0.46%
Kopīgot
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 17:11
Kopīgot

Populārākās ziņas

Vairāk

Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining

Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction