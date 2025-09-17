With a Fed Cut Likely These 3 Coins Have Huge Potential

The Federal Reserve is walking into one of its most consequential meetings in years. With markets already bracing for a rate cut, the decision will ripple far beyond equities and bonds. Cryptocurrencies, in particular, stand to benefit as liquidity loosens and borrowing costs fall. While uncertainty lingers over whether the cut will be 25 or 50 basis points, one thing is clear: a new cycle of monetary easing could ignite momentum in risk assets. In this environment, 3 coins stand out as having huge upside potential: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. Why Fed Cuts Matter for Crypto Market? Lower interest rates reduce the yield investors can earn from bonds and savings, pushing capital into higher-risk, higher-reward assets. Crypto sits at the far end of that spectrum, thriving when liquidity is cheap and abundant. At the same time, a softer labour market and political pressure on the Fed suggest an easing cycle could last well beyond a single cut. If markets are correct in pricing in 75 basis points this year and another 75 next year, crypto markets could see a surge of inflows similar to the 2020–2021 bull cycle. Let's take a look at the 3 coins Bitcoin: The First Beneficiary of a Liquidity Wave BTC/USD Daily Chart- TradingView Bitcoin remains the first stop for institutional flows when monetary policy shifts dovish. A cut to 4.0–4.25% reinforces its appeal as digital gold, especially if real yields fall. The August jobs report revealed economic softness, making Bitcoin's scarcity narrative more powerful. If the Fed signals further cuts into October and December, BTC could revisit $1,25,000 in the short term and push toward $150K by early 2026. The key driver will be how much risk appetite revives as the dollar weakens and bond yields fall. Ethereum: The Utility Play in an Easing Cycle…