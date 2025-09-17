Hong Kong leader to push economy and tech hub in policy address
The post Hong Kong leader to push economy and tech hub in policy address appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. John Lee, the Chief Executive of Hong Kong, had made public his intentions to prioritize the country’s economy and the current living conditions in his upcoming policy address. This may also include developing a strategy to accelerate the establishment of a tech center that connects with China. The Hong Kong leader will deliver his speech at the Legislative Council at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 17. Meanwhile, during a regular press briefing on Tuesday, September 16, he stressed the continuity of his policy plans, stating that the theme is “Deepening Reform, Focusing on People’s Livelihoods, Leveraging Our Strengths, and Creating a Better Future.” Hong Kong positions itself as a hub for economic growth Recent analysis from reliable sources has pointed out that Hong Kong’s economy has indicated signs of economic rebound. However, challenges such as China’s slowdown and geopolitical tensions still hinder its growth outlook. Despite this, Lee’s fourth policy address sparks hope for a positive outlook for economic growth. This is because his policy address will accelerate the development of the Northern Metropolis, including loosening financial regulations, according to reports from state-owned media Wen Wei Po. Another source familiar with the topic of discussion, who wished to remain anonymous due to the confidential nature of the situation, revealed that Hong Kong’s government aims to attract major businesses focusing on fields like AI, renewable energy, and medical technology to establish their presence in new districts. On the other hand, the property sector formulated proposed ideas to enhance the real estate market, according to Sing Tao newspaper. However, in the face of these new proposals, options like reducing capital flows for buyers from the mainland or easing property taxes still remain unaddressed. Hong Kong faces challenges in its plan to improve the housing market Apart from plans to establish their presence…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 17:24