Crypto Is The Money For AI, Says Economist As Coinbase CEO Teases Stablecoin-Powered Transactions Between Agents

Renowned economist Alex Tabbarok described cryptocurrencies as the “money” for artificial intelligence on Tuesday after Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO teased a new feature that enables AI agents to transact using stablecoins.read more
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.0053+12.76%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08745-0.73%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1434-4.52%
Coinstats2025/09/17 17:39
VivoPower Expands Digital Asset Mining Fleet to Procure XRP at Discounted Rates

VivoPower expands mining fleet to acquire XRP at 65% discount. Caret Digital’s mining growth boosts XRP acquisition strategy, reducing costs. VivoPower’s dual strategy strengthens XRP holdings through mining and purchases. VivoPower International PLC, a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ under the ticker VVPR, has announced an exciting development in its digital asset mining strategy. Caret Digital, the company’s mining subsidiary, has been able to negotiate bulk pricing for more mining rigs, which means that the company can expand its proof-of-work activities. The action is after VivoPower makes additional measures to enrich its XRP-oriented treasury policy, which is supposed to purchase the cryptocurrency at very low-priced levels. According to the recent update, VivoPower plans to acquire XRP at up to a 65% discount by swapping mined tokens from its expanded digital asset mining fleet via bulk purchase deals. Within this broadened operation, mined tokens will be bought back with XRP, which will provide VivoPower with the chance to purchase XRP at an effective discount of 65% based on the prevailing market rates. By harnessing this cost-effective strategy, the company aims to have the maximum exposure to XRP at the lowest investment cost. VivoPower is also acquiring XRP as part of its two-pronged strategy, both by mining its own and by buying stocks of Ripple Labs, which is firmly entrenching it in the XRP ecosystem. Also Read: Bitcoin and Ethereum Surge: Top Crypto Coins Make Huge Gains – See Who’s Leading Now! Caret Digital, which focuses on maximizing renewable energy usage for digital asset mining, will be pivotal in this expansion. Mining’s economic sustainability, combined with soaring digital asset prices, has provided a good environment for scaling up operations and acquiring more XRP at a small percentage of its market value. NEW: XRP treasury firm VivoPower plans to acquire $XRP at up to 65% discount by swapping mined tokens from its expanded digital asset mining fleet via bulk purchase deals. pic.twitter.com/d6bo1emgXA — 36crypto – Daily Cryptocurrency News and Update (@36Crypto2) September 17, 2025 VivoPower’s Shift to XRP-Centric Operations VivoPower’s recent efforts signal a significant transformation for the company. The once diversified energy solutions provider is now focused on digital assets, with XRP at the center of its new strategy. The move is a long-term commitment to purchase and own XRP, in an effort to help grow and make the XRP Ledger (XRPL) useful. This aligns with the company’s vision, which is to facilitate decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure and real-world blockchain applications that will establish the company’s role as a digital asset. VivoPower is a publicly traded company established in 2014 and present in several regions worldwide, such as North America, Europe, and the Middle East. The company is recognized for its sustainable energy solutions through its business units, Tembo and Caret Digital. Tembo is an electric vehicle solution, whereas Caret Digital is an electric power-based solution, including digital asset mining. VivoPower is establishing itself as a major digital asset player through this strategic expansion of its digital mining business and its changing strategy of acquiring XRP. This move further reinforces the company’s commitment to maximizing its exposure to the cryptocurrency market, particularly through XRP, as it seeks to strengthen its digital treasury strategy. Also Read: Black Swan Capitalist Founder: Here’s What Must Happen Before XRP Will Reach $100 The post VivoPower Expands Digital Asset Mining Fleet to Procure XRP at Discounted Rates appeared first on 36Crypto.
RealLink
REAL$0.06423-2.01%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08745-0.73%
Movement
MOVE$0.1295-4.35%
Coinstats2025/09/17 17:38
Pi Network Price Prediction: Is Pi Coin Heading To $0 In 2026?

The post Pi Network Price Prediction: Is Pi Coin Heading To $0 In 2026? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News After a brief period of optimism around crypto circles worldwide, analysts have provided a grim outlook on the future of Pi Network as the ongoing bull market intensifies. There have been ongoing debates within the crypto industry about the Pi Network price prediction and where the token may be headed in the short and long …
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01378-5.09%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002458-12.27%
MAY
MAY$0.04498+0.78%
CoinPedia2025/09/17 17:38
What Tonight’s FOMC Means for Bitcoin, Ethereum & Solana

Paradise Trades released an interesting video about the market outlook just before the Federal Reserve’s FOMC decision. The focus was on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and altcoins, with clear trading levels and a cautious approach to the event. The FOMC Factor The Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points. What really matters
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01613-3.52%
Coinstats2025/09/17 17:37
Saudi Awwal Bank partners with Chainlink to leverage CCIP and CRE in blockchain innovation pact

The post Saudi Awwal Bank partners with Chainlink to leverage CCIP and CRE in blockchain innovation pact appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB) has entered a strategic agreement with Chainlink to strengthen its digital transformation agenda. The partnership brings to Saudi banking Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) and Chainlink Runtime Environment (CRE), a step towards onchain financial services. The CCIP facilitates secure cross-chain transfers of assets and data. This functionality bridges decentralized applications and traditional financial platforms, opening up the path for the seamless integration of tokenized assets, programmable contracts, and real-time settlement mechanisms. CRE provides SAB with a developer-friendly platform for testing, building, and deploying next-generation banking tools reliably and securely. In a tweet on X, SAB noted, “This collaboration marks a pivotal step in our commitment to drive Financial Innovation in Saudi Arabia.” Through these technologies, SAB has the ability to test new applications such as automated lending, tokenization of physical assets, and faster cross-border payments. Tokenization is relevant to financial markets, where stocks, bonds, and real estate can be digitally represented for easier and safer transactions. Smart contracts can also make loans and insurance contracts more efficient by automating the process and cutting down on paperwork and operational delay. Saudi Awwal Bank (@alawwalsab), one of Saudi Arabia’s largest banks with over $100 billion in total assets, is leveraging several Chainlink services to facilitate the deployment of next-generation onchain applications in Saudi Arabia. Under the innovation agreement, SAB is… https://t.co/DAvUawI3Yg pic.twitter.com/Zhlm1GJdGp — Chainlink (@chainlink) September 16, 2025 Chainlink aligns with Saudi Arabia’s vision 2030 The collaboration is in line with Saudi Arabia’s wider Vision 2030 initiative, which focuses on innovation in financial services. Earlier this year, in a message on his vision for 2030, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the kingdom would “turn the Public Investment Fund into the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund. Our nation holds strong investment capabilities, which we will harness…
Threshold
T$0.01678-3.72%
RealLink
REAL$0.06423-2.01%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0499+0.20%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 17:36
Tether CEO: Open-source password manager PearPass will soon be available on all platforms

PANews reported on September 17th that Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino announced that the password management tool PearPass will soon be open source and available on all app stores. PearPass supports localization, privacy protection, and peer-to-peer synchronization across devices. It is compatible with mobile, desktop, and a forthcoming browser extension, and users can import passwords from other password managers.
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003407-2.15%
SOON
SOON$0.3439+4.91%
RWAX
APP$0.002489-0.91%
PANews2025/09/17 17:34
Bitcoin Sticks To $115,000 as Gold Sets a Fresh Record High

The post Bitcoin Sticks To $115,000 as Gold Sets a Fresh Record High appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key points: Bitcoin attempts to liquidate longs at the Wall Street open with $115,000 a focus. Markets are flipping short ahead of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve meeting. Gold hits fresh all-time highs above $3,700 before correcting. Bitcoin (BTC) wobbled at Tuesday’s Wall Street open as analysts eyed potential liquidations. BTC/USD one-minute chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView Bitcoin leverage spikes with longs at risk Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD becoming unsettled as the US trading session began. Price gyrated between $114,800 and $115,300 while surrounded by blocks of liquidity on exchange order books, both up and down. “There’s a huge cluster of long liquidations below the current price, specifically around the 114724.3 level. That’s a lot of trapped longs,” trading resource TheKingfisher observed in part of its latest commentary on X.  BTC order-book liquidation levels. Source: TheKingfisher/X An accompanying chart showed relevant “pain” levels for traders above and below spot price. “This chart doesn’t predict the future, but it tells you where the pain is. And where the pain is, price movements often follow,” TheKingfisher added, noting high levels of leverage active on the market. The day prior, popular trader Skew identified similar low-timeframe volatility, querying what he implied was manipulative price behavior. $BTCThe psyops continue https://t.co/yJAKAijXLt pic.twitter.com/JY5tBX49RV — Skew Δ (@52kskew) September 15, 2025 “Market remains top side heavy with persistent supply & offloading into price,” he summarized in his latest market coverage. Skew said traders were flipping short into the week’s key macroeconomic event: the US Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) was expected to cut rates for the first time in 2025 by 25 basis points. “Quite large positioning decay already going into FOMC, not surprising although short positioning is starting to pick up as the consensus trade going into FOMC,” he concluded.…
Threshold
T$0.01678-3.72%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,455.07-1.15%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 17:34
The Clarity Act Is Probably Dead: Here's What's Next for Its Successor Legislation

The post The Clarity Act Is Probably Dead: Here's What's Next for Its Successor Legislation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It was a big moment for U.S. crypto when the House of Representatives cleared the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act that would set the regulatory stage for the industry. But before the dust settled on that eye-popping 308-122 vote, the Senate was working on a separate but similar bill that will almost certainly steal the show. In much the same way that President Donald Trump leaned on House lawmakers to approve the Senate's stablecoin bill as written, without putting their own stamp on it, any market structure legislation that clears the more difficult hurdle of the Senate's 60-vote demand is likely to be a carefully balanced compromise that the administration will want approved as-is by the House. Throughout crypto's U.S. policy journey, the House has taken an early lead on crafting legislation, and the Senate has been the more difficult battlefield. That hasn't stopped prominent House Republicans such as Majority Whip Tom Emmer and House FInancial Services Committee Chairman French Hill from urging the Senate to just take up their Clarity Act and pass it without revision. “The Senate must finish the job on America’s pro-crypto future and pass the CLARITY Act,” Emmer, a Minnesota Republican, wrote in a social-media post on X last week. Were the Senate to approve the House bill without changes, it would move straight to Trump's desk. But pro-crypto lawmakers in the Senate have their own ideas and are trying to hatch a strategy that satisfies enough Democrats there that the final bill — whatever it's called — gets a massive jolt of Democratic support in its final Senate vote before heading to the House for a potential sign-off. So, here are the steps it's got to take before U.S. crypto firms are officially and completely regulated in the U.S.: Senators from both parties finish…
Threshold
T$0.01678-3.72%
Union
U$0.014816+3.24%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.535-1.93%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 17:31
Is The Dogecoin Bottom In? Confluence Of Signals Says Yes

The Dogecoin daily chart is clustering several classical support signals around $0.256–$0.265, as highlighted by Cantonese Cat (@cantonmeow) via X: “DOGE finding support. Tweezer bottom. 0.382 linear fib holding. AVWAP from cycle high holding.” On the Coinbase DOGE/USD one-day view shown, price is reclaiming the 0.382 Fibonacci retracement at $0.26537 while riding the Anchored VWAP drawn from the cycle high, with yesterday’s session marked at an open of $0.26840, high $0.27214, low $0.25680 and last $0.27119. What This Means For Dogecoin Price For readers less familiar with the terms, a “tweezer bottom” is a two-bar reversal formation in which consecutive candles print almost identical lows after a decline. The repeated low shows that dip buyers defended the same price on back-to-back sessions, and the intraday wicks rejecting that level often indicate absorption of sell pressure. In the chart, the twin lows cluster exactly into the $0.265 area, giving a clean reference for risk. On higher timeframes such as the daily, this pattern is watched because it defines a precise inflection without requiring a long basing process; confirmation is typically evaluated by whether subsequent candles hold above those lows and push through the interim highs of the pattern. Related Reading: Dogecoin Price Could See Another Double-Digit Surge This Week As These Developments Take Place The 0.382 “linear fib” refers to a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement calculated on a linear price scale from the prior swing extremes drawn on the chart. In practical terms, it marks a shallow retracement level where trends frequently pause or resume. Here, that retracement prints at $0.26537, almost perfectly overlapping the tweezer lows. “Holding” in the analyst’s note means price probed the level intraday but closed back above it, preserving it as support rather than converting it to resistance. AVWAP—the Anchored Volume-Weighted Average Price—is the running average price of all trades since a chosen starting point, weighted by traded volume, with that starting point “anchored” to a specific candle. The anchor here is the cycle high visible on the left side of the chart. Functionally, this AVWAP (drawn as the blue band) represents the composite cost basis of market participants from that top onward. When price is below an AVWAP anchored to a major high, it often behaves as dynamic resistance because many holders are underwater; when price reclaims it, the same line can flip into dynamic support as the average participant moves back to break-even or profit. On this chart, the AVWAP is sloping through $0.265–$0.27 and “holding,” meaning successive tests have found buyers along that band, precisely where the 0.382 retracement and tweezer lows coincide. Related Reading: Dogecoin Bulls Eye $0.54 ‘Final Boss’ Breakout, Says Top Analyst Technically, that three-way overlay—pattern, retracement, and anchored cost basis—is what traders call confluence. It improves the quality of a level because different methods, derived from different data (price structure, proportional retracement, and volume distribution over time), all argue for the same zone. Where Is DOGE Heading Next? The chart also frames the next directional checkpoints. The nearest marked resistance is the 0.5 retracement at $0.30724, which capped the latest advance before the pullback into $0.265. Above that, the Fibonacci ladder steps to $0.34911 (0.618), $0.40871 (0.786), $0.44419 (0.886), and $0.48464 (1.000), with extensions labeled at $0.58115 (1.272) and $0.63153 (1.414). If the confluence at $0.265 were to fail on a closing basis, the next plotted downside reference on this template is the 0.236 retracement at $0.21357, while the bottom of the displayed range sits at $0.12984. Put together, the chart Cantonese Cat shared communicates a straightforward message: DOGE tested a cluster of technical supports at $0.265, produced a tweezer-style reaction there, and is attempting to stabilize above both the 0.382 retracement and the AVWAP from the cycle high. That is the specific technical context behind the analyst’s “local bottom” read. At press time, DOGE traded at $0.267. Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com
Ibiza Final Boss
BOSS$0.001465-30.92%
Simons Cat
CAT$0.000008114-4.28%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
NewsBTC2025/09/17 17:30
From $0.035 to $10? Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Named Top Crypto to Buy for the 2025–26 Bull Run

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is predicted to skyrocket from $0.035 to hit $10 in 2025, making it one of the top talked-about cryptos. Mutuum Finance is currently in its sixth phase of presale. The tokens are being sold at $0.035 per MUTM. The project has raised over $15.85 million and has over 16,340 holders. In contrast […]
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002458-12.27%
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 17:30
