UK and US Officials Discuss Cryptocurrency Regulation Alignment
TLDR UK and US officials discussed strengthening coordination on digital assets Representatives from major crypto companies and banks attended the talks Stablecoins likely to be included in any agreement between the countries UK crypto advocacy groups have criticized Britain’s cautious approach to regulation 27% of UK adults surveyed are open to including crypto in retirement [...] The post UK and US Officials Discuss Cryptocurrency Regulation Alignment appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/17 17:53
Crypto ETF Race Heats Up With Avalanche, Litecoin, and Meme Coin Bonk
The post Crypto ETF Race Heats Up With Avalanche, Litecoin, and Meme Coin Bonk appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The ETF spotlight is no longer just on Bitcoin and Ethereum. A new wave of filings aims to bring altcoins like Avalanche (AVAX), Bonk (BONK), Litecoin (LTC), Sui (SUI), and Orbs (ORBS) into the regulated exchange-traded fund market. Analysts see this as a major step, showing that Wall Street is starting to treat altcoins as …
CoinPedia
2025/09/17 17:52
Market Watch: BNB Hits New ATH, BTC Eyes $117K Before FOMC
BNB topped $960 earlier today.
CryptoPotato
2025/09/17 17:50
Which One Of These Is Tipped As The Best Crypto To Buy Now For 30x Growth; Solana, Cardano Or Layer Brett
The post Which One Of These Is Tipped As The Best Crypto To Buy Now For 30x Growth; Solana, Cardano Or Layer Brett appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Traders searching for the best crypto to buy now often weigh established names against emerging projects. Solana and Cardano have proven themselves in the market, but both are already large-cap giants. For those chasing 30x returns, that might not be realistic. Enter Layer Brett, a meme-fuelled Ethereum Layer 2 that’s starting to turn heads. Solana …
CoinPedia
2025/09/17 17:48
US sanctions say Iran’s oil for crypto web pushed $100M through 2023 to 2025
The post US sanctions say Iran’s oil for crypto web pushed $100M through 2023 to 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has sanctioned two Iranian nationals accused of orchestrating crypto transactions to help Tehran sell oil in defiance of international restrictions. On Sept. 16, OFAC named Alireza Derakhshan and Arash Estaki Alivand as central figures in a network that moved more than $100 million worth of crypto between 2023 and 2025. According to the agency, the pair relied on multiple front companies across jurisdictions to obscure the trail of funds used in Iran’s oil-for-crypto trade. The designations were made under Executive Order 13224, a legal framework that targets individuals who materially assist or finance terrorism-related entities. OFAC stated that both men provided financial and technological support to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps–Qods Force (IRGC-QF), one of Iran’s most sanctioned military branches. Alivand, described as both an oil broker and financial facilitator, worked closely with the Syria-based Al-Qatirji Company, a long-time partner of the IRGC-QF in distributing Iranian oil. In 2023, he arranged a payment from a Derakhshan-run front company to Al-Qatirji, linking crypto-based transactions directly to sanctioned oil sales. Alivand also transacted multimillions of dollars with Tawfiq Muhammad Sa’id Al-Law, a Hezbollah-linked money changer who provided access to digital wallets for funds tied to IRGC-QF operations. Derakhshan’s role was equally significant. He established and operated companies in Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates to process transactions for Iranian entities already under sanction. These structures allowed Tehran to sidestep restrictions while keeping financial flows active in global markets. John K. Hurley, the Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said: “Iranian entities rely on shadow banking networks to evade sanctions and move millions through the international financial system.” As a result of the designations, both men are now barred from engaging with US persons or institutions. Anyone found…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 17:47
Whales Pump Nearly $70K into Bitcoin Hyper as the Token Presale Hits $16.4M
The Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) presale continues to heat up, breaching the $16.4M price milestone as whales pile in.
Brave Newcoin
2025/09/17 17:46
Crypto Finance and Bridgeport Launch Anchornote for Off‑Exchange, Custody‑Native Settlement
The post Crypto Finance and Bridgeport Launch Anchornote for Off‑Exchange, Custody‑Native Settlement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Finance, part of Deutsche Börse Group, launched Anchornote, a custody‑native pledging solution that enables off‑exchange settlement and yield‑enhancing services by acting as collateral custodian, the firm announced. Anchornote uses Bridgeport as middleware to coordinate messaging and connect to multiple trading venues simultaneously, allowing institutional clients to trade across platforms without moving assets out of […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/crypto-finance-and-bridgeport-launch-anchornote-for-off%E2%80%91exchange-custody%E2%80%91native-settlement/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 17:46
Cashing In on Momentum: 4 Top Cryptos to Join in 2025 Backed by Leading Investors
Are you wondering how to maximize gains from the rapidly evolving meme coin market? Could the right choice of meme coin transform a modest investment into substantial returns? As digital tokens continue gaining mainstream traction, selecting coins with strong community engagement and innovative features becomes crucial. The latest trend in Ethereum-based meme coins offers unmatched […]
Coinstats
2025/09/17 17:45
XRP Price Prediction: If An XRP ETF Is Approved How High Can Ripple Price Go?
XRP price prediction models show significant variation based on ETF approval scenarios. This potential regulatory development dominates investment discussions. Understanding possible outcomes helps investors make informed decisions. Meanwhile, alternative opportunities offer different growth potential beyond XRP’s trajectory. One such opportunity is Layer Brett. A coin straddling the meme coin and tech utility line. What many [...] The post XRP Price Prediction: If An XRP ETF Is Approved How High Can Ripple Price Go? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/17 17:45
BlockchainFX Hits Over $7.5M In Sales At $0.024 – Why This Presale Could Outshine Remittix And Tapzi
Investors searching for the best cryptos to buy have seen dozens of new presales emerge in 2024, from meme-driven projects like Remittix to ecosystem-based tokens such as Tapzi. But few have combined rapid adoption with a full-scale utility platform the way BlockchainFX has. With now over $7.5m already raised and its presale price now at [...] The post BlockchainFX Hits Over $7.5M In Sales At $0.024 – Why This Presale Could Outshine Remittix And Tapzi appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/17 17:45
