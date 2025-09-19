MEXC birža
/
Kripto ziņas
/
2025-09-19 Friday
Kripto ziņas
Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
SBI Group Launches Hyper Deposit With 0.42% Yield and XRP Rewards
Key Takeaways: SBI Shinsei Bank and SBI Securities launch SBI Hyper Deposit, a yen deposit product with 0.42% annual interest. The service automates transfers between banking and securities accounts, streamlining The post SBI Group Launches Hyper Deposit With 0.42% Yield and XRP Rewards appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
HYPER
$0.30622
-3.23%
XRP
$3.0379
-2.93%
BANK
$0.08028
-6.17%
Kopīgot
Crypto Ninjas
2025/09/19 15:26
Kopīgot
Sjmine Cloud Mining is the best way to explore the cryptocurrency ecosystem and earn passive income through cloud mining.
Sjmine cloud mining is expected to become mainstream by 2025. The platform offers low-cost, short-term contracts, daily payouts, and remote access, significantly lowering the barrier to entry for cryptocurrency mining. For many individual users, cloud mining has become an effective way to earn a stable and passive income amidst the volatile cryptocurrency market. How to [...] The post Sjmine Cloud Mining is the best way to explore the cryptocurrency ecosystem and earn passive income through cloud mining. appeared first on Blockonomi.
CLOUD
$0.13953
+4.94%
Kopīgot
Blockonomi
2025/09/19 15:26
Kopīgot
BNB Hits New All-Time High as Ethereum-Based Project Mutuum Finance Surpasses 720 Million Tokens Sold
BNB crossing the $1,000 threshold highlights the strength of institutional demand and renewed confidence in the broader market. At the same time, emerging projects like Mutuum Finance show how investor attention is spreading toward new DeFi opportunities that bring practical utility and community-driven incentives.
1
$0.01347
+209.94%
BNB
$991.38
-0.20%
DEFI
$0.001884
-11.13%
Kopīgot
Coinstats
2025/09/19 15:25
Kopīgot
Defiance launches Ethereum ETF combining leverage and income
The post Defiance launches Ethereum ETF combining leverage and income appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Defiance has rolled out a first-of-its-kind product with the launch of ETHI, a leveraged Ethereum exchange-traded fund that blends amplified exposure with an options-driven income stream. Summary Defiance launched ETHI on Sept. 18, the first Ethereum ETF combining leveraged ETH exposure with an options income strategy. ETHI seeks 150%–200% daily performance of ETH-linked ETPs while generating weekly distributions via credit call spreads. The ETF doesn’t hold ETH directly but provides regulated exposure to Ethereum’s growth and volatility. Defiance has unveiled the Defiance Leveraged Long + Income Ethereum ETF (ETHI), the first exchange-traded fund designed to pair leveraged exposure to ether-linked products with an income-generating options strategy. The product began trading on Nasdaq on Sept. 18, according to a company press release. Hybrid Ethereum ETF ETHI seeks to deliver between 150% and 200% of the daily performance of U.S.-listed Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded products, while simultaneously employing a credit call spread strategy to generate weekly income distributions. Retail investors who wish to take advantage of Ethereum’s growth potential while preserving a consistent cash flow are the target audience for this dual strategy. Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has grown its range of applications and is a leader in decentralized finance. By combining leveraged exposure with an options overlay, Defiance positions ETHI as a way to benefit from Ethereum’s volatility while smoothing returns with income payouts. Not direct ETH exposure ETHI does not directly hold Ethereum or invest in derivatives linked to the spot price of Ethereum, despite its emphasis on the cryptocurrency. ETH-linked ETPs are tracked by the fund instead, providing regulated exposure within the ETF structure. Defiance points out that the call spread strategy may cap upside in strong rallies, and that leverage can both magnify gains and losses. The ETF’s primary objective is long-term capital appreciation, with income…
T
$0.01678
-3.72%
U
$0.014849
+3.57%
STREAM
$0.05852
-0.25%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 15:24
Kopīgot
FuturoMining Expands Cloud Mining Options for XRP Users
The post FuturoMining Expands Cloud Mining Options for XRP Users appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FuturoMining introduces a contract-based model for cryptocurrency users seeking structured participation without traditional trading. FuturoMining is a rapidly growing cloud mining platform that helps XRP holders and other cryptocurrency users generate passive income—reportedly up to $7,700 per day—through contract-based mining services. With short-term trading strategies facing increasing uncertainty, FuturoMining offers a more stable and convenient alternative. Its “contract cloud mining” model allows users to access daily settlement without having to monitor market trends or manage complex infrastructure. Security and Sustainability Trust and security are paramount in the mining world. FuturoMining understands this and prioritizes user safety. FuturoMining is committed to transparency and legality, ensuring your investment is protected, allowing you to focus on participation. All mining operations utilize clean energy, making cloud mining carbon neutral. Renewable energy protects the environment and supports sustainable operations , making opportunities and benefits accessible to every investor. Platform Advantages: ⦁ Receive an instant $18 bonus upon registration. ⦁ Daily settlement of contracts. ⦁ No additional service or management fees. ⦁ The platform supports settlement in over nine cryptocurrencies, including DOGE, BTC, ETH, SOL, USDC, USDT, XRP, LTC, and BCH. ⦁ Referral program with commission-based incentives. ⦁ McAfee® security. Cloudflare® security. 100% uptime guarantee and excellent 24/7 live technical support. How to easily earn daily income with FuturoMining? Step 1: Register an Account You can register an account by entering your email address and setting a password for logging in to the platform. After registration, you’ll receive an $18 signup bonus, which can be used to purchase an $18 contract, yielding a daily profit of $0.72. This program provides users with free cloud mining services and no financial risk. Step 2: Purchase a Mining Contract FuturoMining offers a variety of mining contracts, including $100, $500, and $1200 contracts. Each contract has a unique return on…
BCH
$605.3
-6.12%
1
$0.01347
+209.94%
SOL
$242.65
-2.07%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 15:21
Kopīgot
Radium Launches Incentivized Staging Network Ahead of Mainnet Release
New York, NY, 19th September 2025, Chainwire
Kopīgot
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/19 15:21
Kopīgot
Dollar Recovery Challenges Regional Currencies While Yen Gains Power
The post Dollar Recovery Challenges Regional Currencies While Yen Gains Power appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Asia FX Tremors: Dollar Recovery Challenges Regional Currencies While Yen Gains Power Skip to content Home Forex News Asia FX Tremors: Dollar Recovery Challenges Regional Currencies While Yen Gains Power Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/asia-fx-dollar-yen/
COM
$0.017754
-4.48%
GAINS
$0.02571
+2.26%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 15:18
Kopīgot
ConsenSys CEO Joseph Lubin Teases Imminent MetaMask Token Launch
Ethereum co-founder and ConsenSys CEO Joseph Lubin has hinted that the long-awaited MetaMask token, MASK, might launch sooner than expected. The announcement comes as MetaMask, one of the world’s most widely used crypto wallets, also introduces its own stablecoin, MetaMask USD (mUSD).Visit Website
TOKEN
$0.0138
-5.02%
MASK
$1.302
-1.51%
Kopīgot
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/19 15:18
Kopīgot
SoftBank trims Vision Fund staff to double down on $500B AI bet
SoftBank is cutting 20% of Vision Fund staff worldwide.
AI
$0.1435
-4.39%
VISION
$0.0003209
-6.14%
FUND
$0.01851
--%
Kopīgot
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/19 15:16
Kopīgot
Altcoin Season Incoming? Lyno AI Presale Buzz Surpasses Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Hype
The post Altcoin Season Incoming? Lyno AI Presale Buzz Surpasses Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Hype appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The altcoin season is picking up in September 2025, as the bitcoin dominance declines, and new opportunities emerge. The hype surrounding Lyno AI is currently more frenzied than the hype surrounding Dogecoin ETF and Shiba Inu meme-driven pumps. This trend is an indicator of increasing popularity of AI-based altcoins that have practical use. Lyno AI Early Bird Stage Heating Up. Early Bird sale by Lyno AI has brought in revenue of 31,462 and sold 632,398 tokens priced at 0.050. The second presale will raise the price to $0.055 and closer to the final target price of $0.100 per token. Customers who spend more than 100 dollars have an opportunity to win a portion of Lyno AI $100K giveaway that is divided into ten prizes worth 10K each. This incentive encourages a high start-up demand. Why Lyno AI is the leader in Altseason Hype. The difference between Lyno AI and other projects is its refined AI-driven cross-chain arbitrage engine, which is focused on democratizing trading, which in most cases is controlled by big organizations. Lyno AI takes advantage of retail investors by allowing them to invest in profitable opportunities once unavailable to them due to real-time market insights and automated execution on 15+ blockchains, such as Ethereum and BNB Chain. The smart contracts are audited and multi-layered, which increases trustworthiness. Arbitrage opportunities are searched by the AI algorithms of the platform in milliseconds, allowing to optimize the routes and eliminate such factors as slippage and gas fees. The community will determine the future of the protocol by laying control in the hands of the $LYNO token holders, and the long-term participation is incited by the staking rewards. This agriculture infrastructure and high presale dynamics makes Lyno AI the leader of this altseason wave. Act Fast Before the Surge Investors must not…
BNB
$991.38
-0.20%
REAL
$0.06424
-1.95%
HYPE
$56.43
-3.00%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 15:16
Kopīgot
Populārākās ziņas
Vairāk
Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit
Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today
How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining
Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction