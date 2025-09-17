2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
NAKA's stock price plummeted 54% in one day. Is the market tired of DAT?

NAKA's stock price plummeted 54% in one day. Is the market tired of DAT?

By Chloe, ChainCatcher On September 15th, KindlyMD (NAKA), a digital asset management (DAT) company, saw its share price plummet to $1.28, a 54% drop in the 24 hours prior to press time and a more than 90% drop in a month. The healthcare-turned-Bitcoin (BTC) asset manager is facing pressure from both its equity dilution plan and widespread investor fatigue with its digital asset treasury (DAT) strategy. KindlyMD, originally listed on the Nasdaq, is an integrated medical technology company. Its transformation began with its merger with Bitcoin (BTC) asset Nakamoto Holdings. Its founder, David Bailey, served as a crypto policy advisor to former US President Trump and is very familiar with industry regulatory trends. A month ago, KindlyMD announced plans to raise $540 million through a stock offering to expand its Bitcoin reserves. In mid-August, KindlyMD announced its first Bitcoin purchase, acquiring approximately 5,744 Bitcoins through a Nakamoto subsidiary for a total of approximately $679 million, with an average price of approximately $118,200 per coin. At the time, Bitcoin was trading around $110,000. The stock peaked above $15 in mid-August and then began a steep decline that accelerated throughout September. The company announced PIPE financing, and its stock price subsequently halved "As these shares enter the market, the company expects stock price volatility to increase in the short term. For shareholders seeking short-term transactions, the company recommends exit." On September 12, David Bailey posted on social media that the company had submitted an S3 form to register the shares sold in PIPE financing. A PIPE financing is a method of raising capital by selling shares to private investors, typically at a discount to market price. After the S3 registration is completed, these shares become publicly traded. The introduction of a significant number of new shares (in this case, those in the PIPE financing) increases the supply of shares in the market. This can put downward pressure on stock prices, potentially causing volatility, if demand is not matched. KindlyMD's move directly allows for a gradual issuance of shares at current market prices, raising significant investor concerns about equity dilution. Is it related to the saturation signal of digital asset vaults (DAT)? Grayscale's August report documented a softening of investor interest in digital asset treasuries (DATs), noting that Bitcoin exchange-traded products saw their first monthly net outflow since March, with redemptions reaching $755 million. The report measures supply and demand imbalances by comparing market capitalization to the value of the underlying crypto asset, known as "mNAV." According to Grayscale, the mNAV ratio for major DAT companies has approached 1.0, indicating a balance between supply and demand, rather than the premium valuations these products previously commanded. This suggests that investors are no longer paying a premium for cryptocurrency exposure through public equity vehicles. Grayscale's August 2025 report revealed a weakening of investor interest in digital asset treasuries (DATs). This was primarily due to Bitcoin exchange-traded products (ETPs) experiencing their first monthly net outflow since March in August, with redemptions reaching $755 million. This reflected a reduction in investor holdings and enthusiasm for Bitcoin spot ETPs. Meanwhile, ETH-related spot ETPs bucked the trend, attracting substantial inflows, with approximately $3.9 billion in net inflows in August, marking two consecutive months of net inflows. This demonstrates investors' preference for diversified asset allocation, particularly their growing confidence in Ethereum and its application areas (such as DeFi and smart contracts). The "mNAV" mentioned in the report measures the supply-demand balance between a DAT's stock price and the market value of its crypto holdings. The mNAV (market NAV) ratio compares a company's market capitalization to the market value of its underlying crypto assets. When the ratio approaches 1.0, it indicates that the stock price is consistent with the actual value of its holdings, reflecting a balance between supply and demand. Grayscale noted that the mNAV ratios of most major DATs are approaching 1.0, indicating that the market is no longer willing to provide these companies with a premium valuation, meaning that investors are no longer paying the premium to gain cryptocurrency exposure through stock trading. Therefore, the decline in investor enthusiasm, the outflow of funds from Bitcoin ETP, and the disappearance of the valuation premium of DAT companies reflect the saturation and rational return of the entire market's demand for such digital asset investment tools. Despite signs of fatigue for Bitcoin DATs, altcoin DATs continue to emerge. Is the altcoin DAT criticized for being confusing? In terms of altcoin DAT, tokens such as Solana and Cronos have recently announced the establishment of new digital asset vaults, indicating that although investors' enthusiasm for overall DAT companies has declined, institutions are still continuing to launch related products. As reported in August, Nasdaq-listed Mill City Ventures III may be raising an additional $500 million to fund its recently announced Sui Token DAT strategy. Galaxy Digital, on July 31st, noted that narrative-driven investing is driving the firm’s expansion beyond Bitcoin. Cryptocurrencies such as ETH, Solana, XRP, BNB, and HyperLiquid are gradually gaining favor in corporate coffers alongside Bitcoin. According to BitcoinTreasuries.NET, publicly traded companies hold approximately $117.91 billion worth of Bitcoin. Ethereum, another crypto asset, is gaining increasing attention, in part due to its ability to be staked and generate annualized returns, making it both a store of value and a source of income. According to data from StrategicETHReserve, approximately 3.14% of Ethereum's total supply is held by publicly listed DATs. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz suggested that DATs' interest in the broader crypto market may be contributing to Bitcoin's recent price consolidation. "Bitcoin is currently in a period of consolidation, in part because most DATs are starting to experiment with other tokens." However, David Bailey criticized the term "digital asset treasury" as confusing, noting that more and more companies are holding assets other than Bitcoin on their balance sheets. "Many companies are adding underperforming altcoins to their balance sheets, which blurs the DAT narrative." Image credit: X @DavidFBailey Currently, altcoins are being heavily included in many companies' financial reports, raising market concerns about some digital asset companies (including some DATs and similar financial entities). With altcoins under scrutiny in treasury vaults, Bitcoin treasury vaults are now also facing questions. Venture capital firm Breed said that only a few Bitcoin vault companies can stand the test of time and avoid falling into a "death spiral" of trading close to the net asset value.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0616+0.44%
Binance Coin
BNB$991.36-0.21%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.534-1.93%
Kopīgot
PANews2025/09/17 18:00
Kopīgot
Swiss Banks Execute First Cross-Bank Payment on Public Blockchain

Swiss Banks Execute First Cross-Bank Payment on Public Blockchain

UBS, PostFinance, and Sygnum complete binding transaction using tokenized deposits on Ethereum
CROSS
CROSS$0.24274-2.46%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06719-6.27%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08028-6.17%
Kopīgot
Blockhead2025/09/17 18:00
Kopīgot
Is XRP Becoming A Privacy Coin? Ripple’s New Proposal Says Yes—And No

Is XRP Becoming A Privacy Coin? Ripple’s New Proposal Says Yes—And No

Ripple’s developer arm has floated a blueprint to bring privacy-coin-like functionality to the XRP Ledger—without abandoning the network’s long-standing emphasis on public supply integrity and compliance tooling. In a new XRP Ledger Standards (XRPLF) discussion opened on September 13, Ripple engineers Murat Cenk and Aanchal Malhotra propose “Confidential Multi-Purpose Tokens (MPTs),” an amendment that would […]
XRP
XRP$3.0377-2.93%
Wink
LIKE$0.009577+0.88%
Multichain
MULTI$0.0397-13.58%
Kopīgot
Bitcoinist2025/09/17 18:00
Kopīgot
Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Live News Today: Latest Insights for Bitcoin Maxis (September 17)

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Live News Today: Latest Insights for Bitcoin Maxis (September 17)

Stay Ahead with Our Immediate Analysis of Today’s Bitcoin & Bitcoin Hyper Insights Check out our Live Bitcoin Hyper Updates for September 17, 2025! In 2010, Bitcoin was worth a few cents. One year later, it hit $20. In six years, it was $17,000, and now it’s sitting at over $100K, after hitting an ATH […]
SIX
SIX$0.02201-0.67%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30622-3.23%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01822+6.11%
Kopīgot
Bitcoinist2025/09/17 18:00
Kopīgot
4 Top Crypto Gainers of 2025: BlockDAG, Stellar, Hedera, & Arbitrum

4 Top Crypto Gainers of 2025: BlockDAG, Stellar, Hedera, & Arbitrum

4 Top Crypto Gainers Right Now: BlockDAG Goes Viral with a Nearly $410M Presale; Stellar, Hedera, & Arbitrum Follow Suit! In crypto, hype can inflate prices, but only real economics sustain them. The top crypto gainers aren’t just the coins making noise; they’re the ones with mechanisms that translate attention into adoption and traction into […] The post 4 Top Crypto Gainers of 2025: BlockDAG, Stellar, Hedera, & Arbitrum appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Threshold
T$0.01678-3.72%
RealLink
REAL$0.06424-1.95%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.43-3.00%
Kopīgot
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/17 18:00
Kopīgot
Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 17)

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 17)

Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for September 17, 2025! Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination. Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to […]
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994--%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01822+6.11%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.064+36.75%
Kopīgot
Bitcoinist2025/09/17 18:00
Kopīgot
Apple sees 6% drop in China iPhone sales before iPhone 17 release

Apple sees 6% drop in China iPhone sales before iPhone 17 release

iPhone sales in China dropped 6% in July and August before the iPhone 17 launch.
Kopīgot
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 17:59
Kopīgot
Stablecoins’ infrastructure matters more than the hype, Ripple sets the market to order

Stablecoins’ infrastructure matters more than the hype, Ripple sets the market to order

The post Stablecoins’ infrastructure matters more than the hype, Ripple sets the market to order appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoins are slowly but steadily moving into traditional finance (Tradfi) and the financial mainstream, more so after the President Donald Trump-led US administration signed the GENIUS Act into law.  The Guaranteeing U.S. Exchange Neutrality for Interconnected and Universal Stablecoins Act, passed in July, is a federal framework that has given institutions and banks clarity on how to issue stablecoins.  According to CoinGecko data, the global market for these assets is now valued at $294 billion. Coinbase economists predict the industry could reach $1.2 trillion by 2028. The market is undoubtedly expanding, but Ripple executive Jack McDonald believes not every project meets the standards required for an interoperable, compliant and transparent stablecoin. Many tokens, he argues, are developed for purely hype, which in turn limit their potential. Ripple executive wary of short-sighted stablecoin issuers McDonald, who is the chief executive of Standard Custody & Trust Co. and senior vice-president for stablecoins at Ripple, said many current projects lack vision. Pouring his sentiments in an insight published on Ripple’s website on Wednesday, McDonald reiterated that stablecoins should not be treated as “just a marketing initiative.” Stablecoins carry responsibilities of trust, compliance, and scale. Tokens focused on loyalty programs, gaming economies, or closed ecosystems often fall short of this,” he wrote. The Ripple stablecoins SVP coined the hype-based stablecoins as “isolated islands of value” that fail to connect with broader financial systems, and lack the liquidity, portability, or utility sought in real-world payments. McDonald explained how stablecoins thrive in jurisdictions where financial infrastructure is considered “limited or inefficient” by world standards, because they can bridge access to the US dollar, lower the cost of remittances, and make faster settlements than the slow and expensive banking networks. “The benefits are tangible and measurable,” McDonald continued, “This is where stablecoins can unlock real economic value,…
Union
U$0.014849+3.57%
RealLink
REAL$0.06424-1.95%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.534-1.93%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 17:57
Kopīgot
USDC goes live on Hyperliquid as Circle joins as stakeholder

USDC goes live on Hyperliquid as Circle joins as stakeholder

Circle has rolled out native USDC on Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM chain and taken a direct stake in the network, marking a deeper push to expand the stablecoin’s reach and support the fast-growing DeFi platform. Circle has officially announced the launch of…
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994--%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001884-11.13%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03667+0.46%
Kopīgot
Crypto.news2025/09/17 17:54
Kopīgot
XRP-centric treasury company VivoPower expands mining fleet to acquire XRP at 65% discount

XRP-centric treasury company VivoPower expands mining fleet to acquire XRP at 65% discount

VivoPower, a Nasdaq-listed energy company that recently launched an XRP-centric treasury, will expand its mining fleet to acquire XRP at a 65% discount. VivoPower, a Nasdaq-listed XRP-centric treasury company, has announced that its digital asset mining unit, Caret Digital, has…
XRP
XRP$3.0377-2.93%
Kopīgot
Crypto.news2025/09/17 17:53
Kopīgot

Populārākās ziņas

Vairāk

Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining

Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction