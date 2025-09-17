2025-09-19 Friday

2025 Guide to Playing Real Money Casino Games in South Africa

2025 Guide to Playing Real Money Casino Games in South Africa

Casinos have turned out to be the option of choice when it comes to playing games and getting real cash in South Africa. In 2025, though, the biggest action is happening online. Fueled by smartphones and fast internet, many players no longer need to dress up for a night out; the casino now fits in […] The post 2025 Guide to Playing Real Money Casino Games in South Africa appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/17 18:13
Metaplanet Boosts Global Bitcoin Strategy with U.S. and Japan Expansion

Metaplanet Boosts Global Bitcoin Strategy with U.S. and Japan Expansion

The post Metaplanet Boosts Global Bitcoin Strategy with U.S. and Japan Expansion appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Metaplanet is taking bold steps to expand globally.  It announced new initiatives in the U.S. and Japan to strengthen its position in the Bitcoin market. The company is focused on growing its business, building new platforms, and engaging with a broader network of investors and stakeholders to support long-term growth. Expansion Plans in the U.S. …
CoinPedia2025/09/17 18:12
XRP to $1,000 Re-emerges After CNBC Guest Says Ripple Going After SWIFT

XRP to $1,000 Re-emerges After CNBC Guest Says Ripple Going After SWIFT

Discussions about XRP to $1,000 have resurfaced in the XRP community following a recent CNBC interview that highlighted Ripple's ambition to replace SWIFT. During a Monday appearance on CNBC, Pantera Capital founder Dan Morehead discussed the progress of blockchain technology and noted Ripple’s mission to disrupt global financial messaging.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic2025/09/17 18:12
iPhone sales in China dropped 6% year-over-year ahead of iPhone 17

iPhone sales in China dropped 6% year-over-year ahead of iPhone 17

The post iPhone sales in China dropped 6% year-over-year ahead of iPhone 17 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Apple’s iPhone business in China just took a punch to the gut. Sales dropped 6% year-over-year in the two months leading up to the global launch of the iPhone 17, according to data from Counterpoint Research. That dip hit harder than what the company usually sees before a new model drops. The pullback happened in July and August, weeks before Apple’s new lineup is set to go live this Friday, September 19. And it wasn’t just Apple. Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Vivo, and Honor also had slower numbers, which dragged the entire market down 2% in the same period, despite government-backed incentives meant to push more people to buy. China matters to Apple more than anywhere outside the U.S., and the latest numbers show it’s becoming a tougher place to win. CEO Tim Cook told investors during Apple’s latest earnings call that the company saw a short-term sales recovery in China during the June quarter, helped by subsidies. But even with that bounce, Apple still landed in sixth place over the summer, owning just 12% of the market. Chinese rivals were ahead: Xiaomi, Oppo, and Huawei each grabbed 16%, while Vivo led with 19%. Xiaomi fast-tracks its release after Apple’s announcement To stay competitive, Xiaomi pushed up its next flagship launch to this month. Lei Jun, the company’s co-founder and CEO, said he wants Xiaomi phones to be judged next to Apple’s top-tier devices. The iPhone 17 lineup is Apple’s biggest hardware shake-up in years, with four different models rolling out: the regular iPhone 17, the thinner Air, the higher-end Pro, and the super-sized Pro Max. Every single one of them runs on Apple’s updated in-house chips, has better cameras, and comes wrapped in tougher glass. Preorders started September 12. The company also tweaked its pricing. Most models kept last…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 18:12
XRP Strategy Accelerates as VivoPower Secures Mining Discounts and Ripple Equity

XRP Strategy Accelerates as VivoPower Secures Mining Discounts and Ripple Equity

TLDR VivoPower mines BTC, LTC, DOGE to scale XRP reserves at deep discounts. Caret Digital expands mining to swap tokens into discounted XRP treasury. XRP growth fueled by BTC, LTC, DOGE mining and Ripple equity exposure. VivoPower leverages mining and equity buys for low-cost XRP expansion. Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin power VivoPower’s discounted XRP strategy. VivoPower [...] The post XRP Strategy Accelerates as VivoPower Secures Mining Discounts and Ripple Equity appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/17 18:11
Denver Pastor Ordered to Repay $3.39M After Court Rules Crypto Tokens Defrauded 600 Church Members

Denver Pastor Ordered to Repay $3.39M After Court Rules Crypto Tokens Defrauded 600 Church Members

Denver District Court Judge Heidi Kutcher ordered pastor Eligio “Eli” Regalado Jr. and his wife Kaitlyn to repay $3.39 million after ruling their INDXcoin crypto scheme defrauded over 600 church members and Christian community investors. The judgment follows a three-day bench trial where the court found the couple committed securities fraud by selling worthless tokens between June 2022 and April 2023. ‘False Prophets’ Weaponize Faith for Multi-Million Dollar Crypto Fraud Colorado Securities Commissioner Tung Chan called the Regalados “21st century false prophets who leveraged promising cryptocurrency technology to run an old-fashioned scam, victimizing their own congregants.” The case gained international attention when Eli Regalado admitted in a viral YouTube video to using investor funds for personal expenses, including a “home remodel the Lord told us to do.” The Denver couple raised $3.4 million from more than 300 individuals despite having zero crypto experience and receiving a security audit score of 0 out of 10. They promised INDXcoin would trade on their Kingdom Wealth Exchange, which collapsed after one day of operation. The Regalados used investor money for luxury purchases, including jewelry, designer clothes, and a Range Rover. A Denver grand jury separately indicted both defendants on 40 criminal counts in July, adding to a growing pattern of faith-based crypto fraud targeting religious communities across the United States. Religious Leaders Exploit Sacred Trust Through Fraudulent Crypto Schemes The Regalado case joins multiple instances of pastors and religious figures weaponizing congregational trust for cryptocurrency fraud. Back in August, federal courts awarded the CFTC $228.6 million against Eddy Alexandre, who exploited his church position and Haitian community standing to defraud over 25,000 investors of $262 million through his EminiFX scheme. Alexandre marketed EminiFX as an “investment club” promising 5% to 9.99% weekly returns through non-existent “robo-assisted advisor” technology. He enlisted congregation members to recruit additional investors, leveraging sacred relationships to expand the fraudulent operation across ethnic and religious communities. Court documents revealed Alexandre diverted at least $15 million in investor funds to personal accounts, purchasing luxury cars, including a BMW, while his trading platform lost money during 24 of its 30 weeks of operation. The fake technology claims centered on proprietary algorithms that never existed throughout the scheme’s eight-month duration. Washington state witnessed similar exploitation when former Spanish-speaking church pastor Francier Obando Pinillo allegedly orchestrated a multiyear fraud, raising $5.9 million from over 1,500 investors. December last year, the CFTC alleges Pinillo promised up to 34.9% monthly profits through his “Solanofi” platform using proprietary trading bots he described as “risk-free.” Pinillo added multi-level marketing elements, offering 15% referral fees to customers who recruited friends and family. He provided fake online dashboards allowing investors to track supposed profits while operating a classic Ponzi scheme using later investor funds to pay earlier participants. Crypto Fraud Epidemic Religious Communities Through Social Engineering Colorado has emerged as a significant battleground against crypto fraud, with state investigators documenting a large number of crypto-related scams resulting in losses exceeding $81 million as of last year. Recent incidents include sophisticated law enforcement impersonation scams where fraudsters convinced victims to send Bitcoin under threats of arrest warrants. A Keystone resident lost over $6,000 in Bitcoin after scammers posed as deputies threatening arrest for missing jury duty, while a Denver woman lost nearly $5,000 following similar tactics. Scammers increasingly use caller ID spoofing to appear as official law enforcement agencies, as seen recently in a $2.8M UK theft case. These scammers exploit the irreversible nature of crypto transactions, which makes fund recovery nearly impossible. Bank staff have prevented additional losses by stopping residents from transferring thousands in crypto after receiving suspicious calls. Since last year, the FBI Denver office has issued public warnings highlighting cases where fraudsters specifically targeted religious communities, noting the aggressive and persuasive tactics employed by cryptocurrency scammers. In fact, during this first half of this year alone, crypto investors lost over $2.2 billion to hacks, scams, and breaches, with phishing attacks accounting for $410 million across 132 incidents
CryptoNews2025/09/17 18:07
Economist warns of ‘U.S. sovereign debt crisis’ worse than 2008

Economist warns of 'U.S. sovereign debt crisis' worse than 2008

The post Economist warns of ‘U.S. sovereign debt crisis’ worse than 2008 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Economist Peter Schiff warns the Federal Reserve is about to commit its “biggest error yet” in managing a looming U.S. sovereign debt crisis. Notably, he argued that a “great repricing” of assets is underway while emphasizing that the turmoil bears little resemblance to the 2008 financial crash, having much deeper implications for the U.S. dollar, precious metals, and personal savings of the average American, as argued in a recent interview with Kitco News. Schiff believes the ongoing rally in gold and silver, both of which hit multi-year highs in the past weeks, has been fueled primarily by central bank demand, not retail investors.  What’s more, he noted that sales volume from individual “stackers” is still far below historical peaks, implying the broader public entering the market could generate a significant buying wave. “This may be the biggest error yet for the Fed. I mean, they’re going to cut rates tomorrow. And not only should they not be cutting rates, they should be raising rates. I’ve said all along that they waited too long to raise rates, which a lot of people now agree with. And of course, they never should have cut them the way they did. That was an even bigger mistake.” This Crisis Won’t Be Like 2008, It Will Be a U.S. Sovereign Debt Crisis@PeterSchiff warns that a “great repricing” is underway and the Federal Reserve is about to make its “biggest error yet” in the face of a U.S. sovereign debt crisis. In this exclusive interview with Kitco… pic.twitter.com/KSVqdqoVOZ — Kitco NEWS (@KitcoNewsNOW) September 16, 2025 Foreign investors taking steep losses on U.S. debt During the discussion, Schiff also pushed back on U.S. Treasury Secretary claims about bond market stability, insisting that foreign investors are taking steep losses on U.S. debt and increasingly offloading their holdings. This…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 18:06
‘This is absurd:’ Crypto community pushes back as Bank of England proposes stablecoin caps

'This is absurd:' Crypto community pushes back as Bank of England proposes stablecoin caps

UK regulators propose caps on stablecoin ownership to protect financial stability. The crypto industry criticizes the plan as costly, unnecessary, and counterproductive, to say the least. The Bank of England‘s plan to impose strict limits on stablecoin ownership reportedly drew…
Crypto.news2025/09/17 18:05
From Dogecoin Dreams to $BFX Reality: Why Smart Investors Are Watching the Best Crypto Presales of 2025

From Dogecoin Dreams to $BFX Reality: Why Smart Investors Are Watching the Best Crypto Presales of 2025

Back in 2013, few could have predicted that a lighthearted joke coin featuring a Shiba Inu dog would capture global attention. Yet Dogecoin did exactly that. It went from a meme to a multi-billion-dollar market cap, fueled by internet culture and high-profile endorsements. For some, Dogecoin was a golden ticket. Early buyers turned pocket change […] The post From Dogecoin Dreams to $BFX Reality: Why Smart Investors Are Watching the Best Crypto Presales of 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/17 18:03
Hex Trust Unveils Revolutionary Institutional Custody

Hex Trust Unveils Revolutionary Institutional Custody

The post Hex Trust Unveils Revolutionary Institutional Custody appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. StETH Staking: Hex Trust Unveils Revolutionary Institutional Custody Skip to content Home Crypto News stETH Staking: Hex Trust Unveils Revolutionary Institutional Custody Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/steth-staking-hex-trust/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 18:02
