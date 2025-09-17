MEXC birža
New ETF Proposals Send BONK, SUI, and Litecoin Higher
The post New ETF Proposals Send BONK, SUI, and Litecoin Higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 17 September 2025 | 13:15 Crypto markets woke up to a wave of excitement after Tuttle Capital lodged fresh applications for three new exchange-traded funds tied to Bonk, Sui, and Litecoin. The announcement sparked immediate trading activity, with all three tokens climbing more than 3% in the past day. The proposed products, dubbed Income Blast ETFs, were filed under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and aim to deliver regular income streams alongside limited exposure to each asset’s daily performance. Unlike traditional spot ETFs, these funds will rely on a strategy centered around FLEX Options—customizable derivatives that provide more control over strike prices and expirations while reducing counterparty risk compared to over-the-counter markets. ETF analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart of Bloomberg weighed in on the novelty of this approach. Seyffart suggested such vehicles may require strong disclaimers due to their experimental nature but acknowledged that the rapid pace of crypto-linked ETF filings is showing no sign of slowing down. This is not Tuttle Capital’s first foray into crypto-linked funds. Earlier in the year, the firm filed for leveraged products tied to Bonk and Litecoin following pro-crypto remarks from President Donald Trump. Its latest batch of filings, however, comes as regulators continue to postpone decisions on more conventional spot ETFs for assets like Sui and Litecoin. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been working quietly with exchanges on a broader framework for listing standards, delaying approvals in the meantime. For traders, the filings proved to be a catalyst. BONK surged about 4% to $0.0000242, while SUI and LTC also posted gains, helped along by wider optimism tied to expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts. Both spot and derivatives markets saw higher volumes, underscoring how quickly sentiment can shift when fresh financial products linked to digital assets hit the…
U
$0.01484
+3.50%
TRUMP
$8.534
-1.93%
SUI
$3.7274
-4.84%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 18:21
Pundit Explains Why XRP to $50 by December 2025 is Realistic
A market commentator has suggested that an XRP rally to $50 could materialize as early as December 2025 if the U.S. SEC approves XRP ETFs by October.Visit Website
U
$0.01484
+3.50%
XRP
$3.0383
-2.92%
WHY
$0.00000003253
+8.14%
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/17 18:21
The Evolution of Crypto Payments: From Stablecoins to Seamless In-App Gaming Transactions
The post The Evolution of Crypto Payments: From Stablecoins to Seamless In-App Gaming Transactions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The way players interact with online gaming platforms is evolving rapidly, and cryptocurrency is at the forefront of this transformation. Platforms like Toshi Bet illustrate how crypto payments are reshaping the gaming experience, making transactions faster, more secure, and increasingly integrated within apps themselves. From the rise of stablecoins to fully embedded in-app payment systems, the evolution of crypto payments is enhancing convenience while supporting smarter financial management for players. The shift toward crypto-enabled transactions reflects a broader trend in digital finance, where transparency, speed, and decentralization are prioritized. For online gaming, this evolution is creating new possibilities for rewards, deposits, withdrawals, and loyalty programs. The Rise of Stablecoins in Gaming Stablecoins—cryptocurrencies pegged to stable assets like the US dollar—have become a critical bridge between traditional finance and the crypto economy. Unlike highly volatile coins, stablecoins provide predictable value, making them ideal for in-game transactions and reward systems. Key benefits for online gaming platforms include: Consistent value for players: Gamers can deposit and withdraw funds without worrying about sudden market swings. Smooth reward distribution: Loyalty programs and bonuses denominated in stablecoins maintain consistent purchasing power. Ease of conversion: Players can easily convert between stablecoins and other cryptocurrencies, providing flexibility in asset management. By integrating stablecoins, platforms like Toshi Bet enhance trust and usability, encouraging players to engage more confidently with crypto-based features. In-App Crypto Transactions: Convenience and Integration The next step in the evolution of crypto payments is fully embedded in-app transactions. Instead of redirecting users to external wallets or exchanges, many platforms now allow seamless deposits, withdrawals, and transfers directly within the gaming interface. This level of integration offers several advantages: Faster transactions: Players can move funds instantly, reducing downtime between gameplay sessions. Simplified user experience: Eliminating the need for multiple apps or platforms lowers barriers for newcomers. Secure…
BRIDGE
$0.06967
-0.01%
RISE
$0.009939
-0.01%
TRUST
$0.0005085
+0.23%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 18:20
FalconX Moves 413,075 Solana: Is Another Institutional Giant Accumulating SOL?
Solana is once again making headlines as speculation rises about another institution buying SOL tokens in bulk. According to blockchain tracker Lookonchain, FalconX, a leading prime broker for digital assets, withdrew 413,075 SOL across multiple exchanges.Visit Website
SOL
$242.65
-2.07%
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/17 18:19
Bitcoin Mining Stocks Outperform BTC as Companies Pivot to AI Computing
TLDR Bitcoin mining stocks have outperformed BTC itself in September, with some shares rising 73-124% Several mining companies are trading at yearly or all-time highs despite industry economic pressures Miners pursuing GPU and AI diversification strategies are being rewarded by investors Combined market capitalization of major mining firms has doubled to nearly $50 billion Miners [...] The post Bitcoin Mining Stocks Outperform BTC as Companies Pivot to AI Computing appeared first on Blockonomi.
BTC
$116,450.06
-1.13%
GPU
$0.1917
-3.81%
AI
$0.1435
-4.39%
Blockonomi
2025/09/17 18:19
Metaplanet Ventures into Global Markets
The post Metaplanet Ventures into Global Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Metaplanet, a key player in the Bitcoin treasury market, is actively pursuing international growth with new subsidiaries in the United States and Japan. The acquisition of the “Bitcoin.jp” domain name underscores the company’s commitment to enhancing its brand and establishing a solid foothold in Japan. Continue Reading:Metaplanet Ventures into Global Markets Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/metaplanet-ventures-into-global-markets
COM
$0.017756
-4.47%
NET
$0.00008779
-0.03%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 18:19
Metaplanet Snags Bitcoin.jp Domain, Launches New Subsidiary
Metaplanet has recently purchased Bitcoin.jp domain to create a unified platform for Bitcoin-related media, events, and services. The post Metaplanet Snags Bitcoin.jp Domain, Launches New Subsidiary appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker
2025/09/17 18:18
Experienced Analyst Predicts Bitcoin Price If the Fed Cuts Interest Rates Tomorrow
The post Experienced Analyst Predicts Bitcoin Price If the Fed Cuts Interest Rates Tomorrow appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency analyst Alex Krüger shared his expectations for tomorrow’s Fed interest rate decision. “I expect a dovish rate cut tomorrow, even though interest rate markets have already priced in a significant portion of it,” Krüger said. The analyst stated that he will write articles on the FOMC and the economy, but emphasized that there has been no significant change in his market views: “I’m still optimistic about stocks and Bitcoin. Markets often forget how fast Bitcoin can move.” Krüger stated that Bitcoin is likely to reach new highs by the end of the year. Despite Saylor’s limited buying power and profit-taking by previous investors, the analyst believes it’s likely that BTC will reach new record highs. Explaining this mathematically, Krüger argued that volatility scales with the square root of time. Accordingly, if realized volatility remains around 40% until the end of the year, this translates to 23% volatility for the next four months. This means the Bitcoin price could rise to $136,000, a move of around 23%, according to the analyst. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/experienced-analyst-predicts-bitcoin-price-if-the-fed-cuts-interest-rates-tomorrow/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 18:16
Dogecoin, PEPE & Layer Brett Are Dubbed The Best Cryptos To Buy Now For The Highest Returns
The post Dogecoin, PEPE & Layer Brett Are Dubbed The Best Cryptos To Buy Now For The Highest Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 13:13 The search for the best crypto is on and right now, Dogecoin, PEPE, and LayerBrett have taken center stage. Being meme coins, these three options look ready to explode for different reasons. But the real question is, which one of these tokens will fetch the highest returns? Read on to find out. New Dogecoin ETF to send DOGE to new highs Many thought it was impossible, but here we are. REX-Osprey has finally had their Degcoin ETF application approved by the SEC. This means that Dogecoin, a crypto project that started as a joke, is finally making its way to Wall Street. The ramification of this development is far-reaching and transformational. Since it legalizes Dogecoin to a certain extent, many expect the DOGE ETF would send Dogecoin to new highs. Dogecoin is currently trading around $0.25, and analysts expect a rise to $0.5 when the coin finally hits its stride. This effectively makes DOGE one of the best cryptocurrencies to take a close look at right now. Speculative PEPE Mounts Serious Rebound PEPE coin exploded into the crypto mainstream with blinding speed. Its appeal is pure meme power—born from internet trends, amplified by community engagement, and driven by viral sentiment. Over the last month, PEPE broke free from its downtrend and delivered a massive rally, which saw it more than double its price. Things have cooled down now and PEPE is forming a potential base for the next leg higher. That’s why it is another serious option for investors. How Layer Brett Outranks PEPE and Dogecoin Unlike PEPE and Dogecoin, LayerBrett brings something unique to the table: genuine blockchain utility. Built as an Ethereum Layer 2 solution, it delivers lightning-fast transactions to help the platform scale. It also offers mouthwatering staking rewards, a…
REAL
$0.06424
-1.95%
RISE
$0.009939
-0.01%
MORE
$0.08741
-0.82%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 18:15
Judge allows X to keep defamation case against Media Matters in Texas
A U.S. judge on Tuesday said X, Elon Musk’s social network, can keep its case against Media Matters in Texas, turning down calls to move it to California.
U
$0.01484
+3.50%
MOVE
$0.1295
-4.28%
ELON
$0.00000010256
-1.96%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/17 18:14
