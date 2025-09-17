MEXC birža
Saudi Awwal Bank Taps Chainlink to Power Next-Gen Onchain Finance in the Kingdom
The Saudi Awwal Bank has selected the Chainlink network to deploy on-chain applications in Saudi Arabia. Analysts suggest the news could serve as the spark needed for LINK to make a run at $52 before the year wraps up. Chainlink’s role as an oracle provider is growing as more real-world assets get tokenized. Saudi Awwal [...]]]>
REAL
$0.0642
-2.01%
GET
$0.007388
-5.84%
MORE
$0.08739
-0.85%
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/17 18:33
Forward Industries Announces $4 Billion ATM Equity Offering
PANews reported on September 17th that Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FORD) has filed an automatic registration statement with the US SEC, proposing an at-the-market offering of up to $4 billion in common stock. The company stated that the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including strategic advancement of Solana (SOL), acquisition of income-generating assets, and other capital expenditures. Forward Industries recently completed the largest fundraising to date for its Solana digital asset vault, acquiring over 6.8 million SOL tokens . The ATM program will be marketed by Cantor Fitzgerald, with no escrow arrangements for the funds.
SOL
$242.63
-2.07%
FORWARD
$0.0002487
-1.89%
PANews
2025/09/17 18:31
Bitcoin Amsterdam 2025: groter en gedurfder dan ooit
De wereldwijd toonaangevende reeks Bitcoin evenementen keert dit najaar terug naar Nederland. Bitcoin Amsterdam 2025 vindt plaats op 13 en 14 november in The Sugar Factory. Dit iconische gebouw is gekozen om de groeiende interesse in Bitcoin in Europa en daarbuiten te accommoderen. Deze conferentie maakt deel uit van de globale Bitcoin Conference Series, geproduceerd door BTC Inc. in samenwerking met Amsterdam Decentralized. Ze brengt vooraanstaande stemmen uit de Bitcoin-wereld bijeen: visionairs, bouwers, investeerders, beleidsmakers, onderwijzers en gepassioneerde nieuwkomers. Na een uitverkochte editie in 2024 in het Westergasterrein verhuist het evenement in 2025 naar een grotere locatie. Zo voldoet het aan de stijgende vraag en biedt het een nog meeslepender ervaring. The Sugar Factory was ooit een bruisende suikerraffinaderij. Nu is het een opvallend industrieel evenementencomplex net buiten Amsterdam, en het dient als de nieuwe thuisbasis van Bitcoin Amsterdam 2025. Met meer dan 8000 m² aan ruwe, flexibele ruimte, hoge plafonds, torenhoge pilaren en originele ketels biedt het gebouw een gedurfd en onvergetelijk decor. Dit weerspiegelt de disruptieve geest van Bitcoin. Van zijn wortels in de 19e eeuw tot zijn heruitvinding als podium voor Europa’s invloedrijkste Bitcoin-bijeenkomst combineert The Sugar Factory historische rauwheid met moderne energie. Dat maakt het de perfecte achtergrond voor innovatie, verbinding en gemeenschap. Kaarten beginnen bij slechts € 121. De prijzen stijgen naarmate het evenement nadert en de beschikbaarheid afneemt. “De Bitcoin-conferentie maakt deel uit van onze wereldreeks, en Europa kan het zich niet veroorloven om dit over te slaan. Als de financiële motor van het continent is Amsterdam niet alleen gastheer, het leidt. Wij zijn simpelweg de megafoon voor de grassroots-bouwers, beleidsmakers en evangelisten die herdefiniëren wat geld betekent,” zei David Bailey, CEO van BTC Inc. Bitcoin Amsterdam belicht kritieke thema’s, zoals digitale rechten, privacy en het evoluerende landschap van Europese regelgeving en beleid. Een snel opkomend aandachtsgebied is Bitcoin treasuries, waarbij bedrijven Bitcoin op hun balans houden. Dit wakkert gesprekken aan over beste praktijken en de bredere implicaties voor traditionele financiën. Bitcoin Amsterdam streeft ernaar de kloof tussen innovatie en toegankelijkheid te overbruggen. Het biedt een podium aan sprekers van wereldklasse, organiseert interactieve sessies en biedt netwerkmogelijkheden aan. Deze zijn afgestemd op iedereen, van institutionele investeerders en ontwikkelaars tot studenten en de gewoon nieuwsgierigen. Met de groeiende mondiale momentum rond de adoptie van Bitcoin is Bitcoin Amsterdam 2025 klaar om de invloedrijkste Europese Bitcoin-bijeenkomst tot nu toe te worden. Het bericht Bitcoin Amsterdam 2025: groter en gedurfder dan ooit is geschreven door Immanuel Rodulfo en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
M
$2.33643
-13.27%
SUGAR
$0.000426
-1.38%
BTC
$116,429.45
-1.15%
Coinstats
2025/09/17 18:31
Spain’s Biggest Bank Enters Crypto Trading, Snorter Token Attracts Attention
Banco Santander, Spain’s biggest bank and Europe’s fourth largest, now supports crypto trading. Since yesterday, German users of the company’s all-digital platform, Openbank, can buy, sell, and trade five tokens: $BTC, $ETH, $LTC, $MATIC, and $ADA. As mainstream crypto adoption expands, newer projects with their own trading bots, like Snorter Token ($SNORT), stand to benefit. […]
BTC
$116,429.45
-1.15%
TOKEN
$0.0138
-5.02%
LIKE
$0.009577
+0.88%
Bitcoinist
2025/09/17 18:31
Solana Meme Coins Trading Volume Slumps As Pengu & Fartcoin Could Be Overtaken By This Robot Meme In 2025
Solana meme coins are under pressure as trading volumes dip and investor focus shifts toward newer, more utility-driven tokens. While coins like Pengu and Fartcoin had viral moments, their momentum has slowed in recent weeks. At the same time, Layer Brett (LBRETT), a meme coin built on Ethereum Layer 2, is emerging as a standout […] The post Solana Meme Coins Trading Volume Slumps As Pengu & Fartcoin Could Be Overtaken By This Robot Meme In 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
MORE
$0.08739
-0.85%
FARTCOIN
$0.87636
-4.20%
PENGU
$0.036574
-6.13%
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/17 18:30
Bitcoin price gains 8% as September 2025 on track for best in 13 years
Bitcoin is working on its second-best September performance ever as this bull market increasingly stands out from those before it. Key points:Bitcoin is bucking seasonality trends by adding 8%, making this September its best since 2012.September 2025 would need to see 20% upside to become Bitcoin’s strongest ever.Read more
MORE
$0.08739
-0.85%
GAINS
$0.02571
+2.26%
BULL
$0.002458
-12.27%
Coinstats
2025/09/17 18:30
Unlock Your Exciting ASTER Opportunity Today!
The post Unlock Your Exciting ASTER Opportunity Today! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Astar Token Claim: Unlock Your Exciting ASTER Opportunity Today! Skip to content Home Crypto News Astar Token Claim: Unlock Your Exciting ASTER Opportunity Today! Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/astar-token-claim-open/
TOKEN
$0.0138
-5.02%
COM
$0.017755
-4.47%
OPEN
$0.90848
+6.14%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 18:29
Google Launches AI Payment Protocol With Stablecoin Support
The post Google Launches AI Payment Protocol With Stablecoin Support appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google has unveiled an open-source protocol that allows AI applications to send and receive payments, including transactions using stablecoins — highlighting the growing role of dollar-pegged cryptocurrencies in the emerging AI-driven web. The initiative is being launched in partnership with Salesforce, American Express and more than 60 other companies, Fortune reported Tuesday. Stablecoin functionality was developed in collaboration with crypto exchange Coinbase, and the Ethereum Foundation was also consulted on the project. James Tromans, head of Web3 at Google Cloud, confirmed the rollout, telling Fortune that the protocol was designed to support both “existing payment rail capabilities as well as forthcoming capabilities such as stablecoins.” Coinbase engineer Erik Reppel said the exchange worked with Google to make their payment systems interoperable. “We’re all working to figure out how to make AI transmit value to each other,” he told Fortune. Source: Coin Bureau The payment system builds on Google’s Agent2Agent Protocol, introduced in April, which provides a framework for AI agents to exchange information and interact more efficiently. It was developed with support from more than 50 technology partners, including PayPal, Salesforce and SAP, and consulting firms such as Deloitte, McKinsey and PwC. The Tuesday announcement comes amid a growing push to connect AI agents — autonomous software programs capable of making decisions without human input — with decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. Such integration could streamline trading, improve user interaction, and expand real-world payment use cases. Related: Ethereum Foundation forms AI research team to blend blockchain, AI Stablecoin integration with AI gains momentum Stablecoins may prove to be the most impactful crypto use case for AI agents, emerging just as both technologies gain broader mainstream adoption. These dollar-pegged tokens recently received a regulatory boost in the United States through the GENIUS Act. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz recently underscored stablecoins’ importance…
REAL
$0.0642
-2.01%
MORE
$0.08739
-0.85%
DEFI
$0.001875
-11.55%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 18:28
Sui (SUI) Price: Technical Pattern From Previous 400% Rally Reappears on Charts
TLDR Bollinger Bands on SUI’s chart are at their tightest point ever, similar to patterns before previous major rallies Previous instances of this pattern led to 253% and 404% price increases Market analyst CryptoBullet suggests potential for 150-200% rally, possibly reaching $6-$8 Technical indicators show SUI has already bounced from the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement level [...] The post Sui (SUI) Price: Technical Pattern From Previous 400% Rally Reappears on Charts appeared first on Blockonomi.
SUI
$3.7272
-4.84%
EVER
$0.01904
+7.57%
MAJOR
$0.16162
-1.65%
Blockonomi
2025/09/17 18:26
The Federal Reserve will announce its interest rate decision at 02:00 on Thursday morning.
PANews reported on September 17th that the Federal Reserve will announce its interest rate decision at 02:00 AM Beijing time on Thursday, followed by a press conference at 02:30 AM by Powell. According to QCP Asia, the Fed will initiate another round of rate cuts tonight, with an expected 25 basis point reduction to 4.00–4.25%. The market has already priced in six rate cuts through 2026, and investors are focusing on the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) and Powell's press conference to gauge the pace of easing. Risk assets have rebounded ahead of the meeting, but a hawkish dot plot or Powell's comments could impact market sentiment. Since August, cryptocurrencies have lagged behind US stocks despite improved liquidity.
SIX
$0.02197
-0.85%
DOT
$4.518
-0.76%
PANews
2025/09/17 18:22
