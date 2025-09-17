2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Bitcoin ETFs attract $2.9 billion in fresh capital

Bitcoin ETFs attract $2.9 billion in fresh capital

The post Bitcoin ETFs attract $2.9 billion in fresh capital appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have registered a seven-day streak of inflows totaling nearly $2.9 billion, signaling a decisive return of investor confidence after August’s selloff. Data from Coinperps shows that on Sept. 16 alone, Bitcoin ETFs pulled in $292.27 million. That daily gain capped a weeklong surge in activity, with inflows reaching $2.87 billion over the period. The reversal starkly contrasts the prior month, when the products shed more than $750 million amid a rotation into Ethereum-based ETFs. Bitcoin ETFs momentum The shift reflects more than just short-term flows. Bitwise highlighted that US-traded Bitcoin ETFs are once again absorbing more capital than new Bitcoin supply entering the market, reinforcing the latest recovery. Bitcoin ETF Net Flows vs BTC Supply (Source: Bitwise) NovaDius Wealth Management President Nate Geraci highlighted the scale of the trend, noting that these funds have now secured over $22 billion in inflows since January. The rebound comes as Ethereum-focused products lose momentum in the market. In August, investors allocated roughly $3.87 billion into Ethereum ETFs, while Bitcoin products struggled. This month, however, Bitcoin ETFs have already attracted $3.14 billion compared to just $148 million for Ethereum. Last week alone, BTC ETFs brought in $2.4 billion globally, far surpassing Ethereum’s $646 million. The turnaround appears to be fueled by growing institutional conviction. Market participants point to regulatory clarity efforts and an expanded lineup of large financial institutions offering Bitcoin access as catalysts. For context, Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley recently revealed that one of the country’s largest banks, with more than $1 trillion in assets, has onboarded Bitwise as an asset manager. At the same time, its flagship product, the Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB), has also gained approval for use in managed accounts and brokerage platforms serving more than 10,000 wealth managers. As a result, this scale…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 18:44
Kart Rumble’s Token Presale Quietly Surges Past $150K — Could This Be the Best Crypto Launch of 2025?

Kart Rumble's Token Presale Quietly Surges Past $150K — Could This Be the Best Crypto Launch of 2025?

The post Kart Rumble’s Token Presale Quietly Surges Past $150K — Could This Be the Best Crypto Launch of 2025? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While much of the crypto market remains fixated on high-cap assets and AI narratives, a quietly emerging project is gaining momentum — and early investors are starting to take notice. Kart Rumble, an AI-powered meme racing game built on the Polygon blockchain, has just passed $150,000 in presale funding, putting it firmly on the radar as a potential breakout in 2025’s crowded presale scene. With a unique blend of viral meme coin energy and actual game utility, Kart Rumble may be one of the most overlooked opportunities in the current cycle. Presale Structure Backed by Utility, Not Just Hype Unlike many meme projects that rely on little more than community engagement and speculative buying, Kart Rumble is launching with a full ecosystem in development. At the heart of the project is RBT, the native token used for in-game purchases, upgrades, marketplace rewards, and future platform integrations. The presale is structured across 20 stages, with each new tier increasing in price — rewarding early backers with the best possible entry point. So far, the community has responded. With no major exchange listings, celebrity endorsements, or hype cycles driving it, Kart Rumble’s organic traction speaks to its fundamentals. Inside the Game: Meme Culture Meets Racing Mechanics Kart Rumble is centered around a skill-based, single-player racing game that features iconic meme characters like Doge, Shiba, Pepe, and DogWithHat — all rendered in 3D and fully playable. Players race through chaotic tracks while completing timed challenges, unlocking upgrades, and customizing their NFTs. The game will initially launch as single-player focused, with multiplayer development planned for later stages. Gameplay is powered by Rumble AI, the project’s proprietary adaptive AI engine. This system adjusts enemy behavior, challenge intensity, and race logic based on player performance — offering a more engaging experience than typical Web3 games. NFTs…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 18:42
Best Crypto Wallets to Use in September 2025: From Beginners to Power Users

Best Crypto Wallets to Use in September 2025: From Beginners to Power Users

The post Best Crypto Wallets to Use in September 2025: From Beginners to Power Users appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Looking for the best Bitcoin and crypto wallets in September 2025? We compare the top Bitcoin and crypto wallets for secure self-custody. These next-gen wallets eliminate single points of failure, offering smarter key recovery and institutional-grade security. Here’s how they stack up. Why Bitcoin & Crypto Wallets Are Evolving in 2025 After the collapse of […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/best-crypto-wallets-for-september-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 18:40
Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for September 17

Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for September 17

Can traders expect Solana (SOL) to test the $230 area by the end of the week?
Coinstats2025/09/17 18:40
Metaplanet expands Bitcoin strategy with new US, Japan units

Metaplanet expands Bitcoin strategy with new US, Japan units

Japan’s Metaplanet has launched new subsidiaries in Miami and Tokyo to grow Bitcoin income and expand domestic crypto media operations. Metaplanet, the Japanese hospitality and real estate group turned Bitcoin treasury company, is ramping up its crypto strategy with the launch of two new subsidiaries, one in the US and one in Japan.In a Wednesday post on X, the Tokyo-based firm announced the establishment of Metaplanet Income Corp., a wholly owned US subsidiary based in Miami with an initial capital of $15 million, according to its disclosure.The unit will focus on Bitcoin (BTC) income generation and derivatives trading, creating a structural separation between Metaplanet’s core BTC holdings and revenue-generating operations. Read more
Coinstats2025/09/17 18:39
Federal Reserve Initiates First Rate Cut of 2025

Federal Reserve Initiates First Rate Cut of 2025

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/federal-reserve-announces-rate-cut/
Coinstats2025/09/17 18:39
Metaplanet Expands Bitcoin Business With New US and Japan Subsidiaries

Metaplanet Expands Bitcoin Business With New US and Japan Subsidiaries

The post Metaplanet Expands Bitcoin Business With New US and Japan Subsidiaries appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 17 September 2025 | 13:30 Metaplanet, often dubbed “Asia’s MicroStrategy,” is pressing ahead with its global Bitcoin strategy despite a recent drop in share price. The company revealed on September 17 that it is launching new subsidiaries in both the United States and Japan as part of an effort to strengthen its Bitcoin-related business operations. Among the new entities are Metaplanet Income Corp. in the U.S. and two Japan-based firms, Bitcoin Japan Inc. and Bitcoin Japan Co. Ltd. According to the board of directors, these ventures are designed to expand the company’s business model of generating income from Bitcoin, which has become a central driver of growth. The announcement comes shortly after Metaplanet secured $1.4 billion in funding to support its international expansion. That capital is expected to back further Bitcoin purchases as well as broader strategic initiatives. As part of its Japan-focused strategy, Metaplanet also disclosed the acquisition of the domain Bitcoin.jp, positioning itself more firmly in the country’s crypto ecosystem. Alongside these developments, the firm outlined adjustments to stock acquisition rights and published a Q&A to clarify details of its overseas offerings. Despite the market turbulence, Metaplanet’s Bitcoin treasury continues to grow. The company now holds 20,136 BTC valued at more than $2.3 billion, following its most recent acquisition of 1,009 BTC worth $112 million. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 18:39
LMAX launches perpetual futures with 100X leverage on BTC and ETH

LMAX launches perpetual futures with 100X leverage on BTC and ETH

The post LMAX launches perpetual futures with 100X leverage on BTC and ETH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The London group LMAX announced on September 16, 2025, according to Bloomberg, and in the official statement from LMAX, the debut of perpetual contracts on Bitcoin and Ether with 100X leverage, settled in cash and reserved for professional counterparties. Indeed, the initiative strengthens the City’s presence in the institutional crypto derivatives segment. According to data collected by our editorial team on market flows and from institutional desk sources, there is growing interest in cash-settled instruments that simplify reporting and accounting reconciliation for regulated entities. Industry analysts also note that a nominal leverage of 100X corresponds to an initial margin requirement of about 1% of the notional, with significant operational and liquidity implications in stress scenarios. In risk modeling tests conducted for this analysis, scenarios emerged with strong slippage and a rapid sequence of margin calls under intraday volatility conditions. In brief Instrument: perpetual futures on BTC and ETH, with cash settlement. Maximum leverage: 100X (implies a theoretical initial margin of approximately 1% of the notional). Target: institutional clients, investment desks, and hedge funds. Operator: LMAX Group (London); total reported spot volume on FX and digital assets exceeding 40 billion dollars per day. Primary source: LMAX communication. What Was Launched: Key Specifications LMAX introduces perpetual futures on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) that replicate the price of the underlying assets without an expiration date and without the need for roll-over. The contract is cash-settled: profits and losses are settled in supported fiat currency or stablecoin, avoiding the physical delivery of the asset. That said, the structure remains the classic perpetual type intended for a professional audience. Margin structure: initial and maintenance margins defined for professional counterparties; details will be specified in the term sheets that will be made public. Access: through institutional connectivity with API/integration (typically via FIX/REST) and direct access…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 18:38
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to cut rates today

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to cut rates today

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is expected to cut interest rates today, for the first time this year, after months of intense pressure from US President Donald Trump to ease monetary policy. The Federal Reserve has held interest rates steady since December 2024, until recent weak jobs data finally forced the board to intervene.
Coinstats2025/09/17 18:35
Black Swan Capitalist: XRP Supply Shock Incoming, Here’s Why

Black Swan Capitalist: XRP Supply Shock Incoming, Here's Why

Versan Aljarrah claims Wall Street giants like JPMorgan and BlackRock have been quietly stacking XRP, reducing effective supply. He links XRP’s role to broader shifts involving the Fed, stablecoins, and tokenization. With its settlement utility and scarcity dynamics, XRP is positioned to serve as a base-layer asset for global finance, akin to gold. Versan Aljarrah, founder of Black Swan Capitalist, has declared that a supply shock in XRP is “inevitable,” pointing to years of alleged quiet accumulation by Wall Street heavyweights such as JPMorgan, BlackRock, and other major institutions. According to Aljarrah, while retail investors have been shaken out during volatile cycles, deep-pocketed players have been positioning themselves for the long term. This silent accumulation, he argued, has already begun to tighten the asset’s effective supply and set the stage for what he described as a seismic repricing event. Convergence of Forces: Fed, Stablecoins, and Tokenization Aljarrah linked the XRP supply dynamics to a broader macro-financial transformation involving the U.S. Federal Reserve, the stablecoin sector, and the rapid rise of tokenized assets. These elements, he said, are not isolated developments but part of a coordinated shift toward digitized financial infrastructure. Also Read: Black Swan Capitalist Founder: Here’s What Must Happen Before XRP Will Reach $100 An #XRP supply shock is inevitable. JPMorgan, BlackRock, and major institutions have been stacking quietly for years while retail gets shaken out. The Fed, stablecoins, and tokenized assets are all part of the same play. This is digital gold in motion.https://t.co/Q1JjfDrCF9 — Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) September 15, 2025 By positioning XRP as a core liquidity and settlement layer in this evolving system, Aljarrah suggested the token is effectively moving into the role of “digital gold,” a base layer asset underpinning the next stage of global finance. XRP as Digital Gold The Black Swan Capitalist founder has long argued that XRP’s utility and design make it unique among cryptocurrencies. Unlike speculative tokens, XRP was built for scale, cross-border settlement, and liquidity provision. As such, institutional adoption combined with structural scarcity could create a dynamic similar to gold markets, where value is derived from both trust and limited supply. “The Fed, stablecoins, and tokenized assets are all part of the same play,” Aljarrah said, stressing that the system is quietly being built around XRP as its backbone. Also Read: ‘The XRP End Game’: Here’s What’s Converging Around XRP The post Black Swan Capitalist: XRP Supply Shock Incoming, Here’s Why appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/09/17 18:33
