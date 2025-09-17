MEXC birža
XRP push at VivoPower leans on 65% discount via Ripple shares and mining swaps
VivoPower is combining token swaps from mining with a $100 million deal to acquire privately held Ripple Labs shares, equivalent to roughly 211 million XRP. The company has partnered with Flare and Doppler Finance to generate yield on XRP holdings. Nasdaq-listed VivoPower International (NASDAQ: VVPR) announced on September 16 that its mining subsidiary, Caret Digital, [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/17 19:13
Solana Speeds Ahead in Crypto Launches
The post Solana Speeds Ahead in Crypto Launches appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Solana network has solidified its position as a frontrunner in the realm of new cryptocurrency launches, dwarfing its competitors in production scale. With data from the network indicating 85 million coins operating on its blockchain, Solana is closing in on the 100 million total coins produced by other leading networks in the industry. Continue Reading:Solana Speeds Ahead in Crypto Launches Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/solana-speeds-ahead-in-crypto-launches
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 19:13
White House trade adviser Navarro: The Federal Reserve should cut interest rates by 50 basis points and another 50 basis points at the next meeting
PANews reported on September 17 that White House trade advisor Peter Navarro stated that the Federal Reserve should cut interest rates by 50 basis points today and another 50 basis points at the next meeting. He stated that the Fed's interest rate is at least 100 basis points higher than normal.
PANews
2025/09/17 19:13
Hong Kong targets 2,000-ton gold to strengthen global trade role
Hong Kong plans to broaden its footprint in the global gold trade, setting out steps to add storage capacity and tighten ties with mainland China as Beijing seeks a larger role in international commodity markets. In his annual policy address on Wednesday, Chief Executive John Lee outlined actions to restore the city’s profile as a […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/17 19:11
Chainlink (LINK) Eyes $40 as Bull Flag Builds on Weekly Chart
Chainlink forms a bull flag on the weekly chart, with $40 target in view as traders and institutions increase exposure.
CryptoPotato
2025/09/17 19:09
Forward Industries Launches $4B Share Sale to Expand Solana Treasury Strategy
TLDR: Forward Industries filed a $4B ATM equity program with the SEC to support Solana treasury expansion. The firm plans to deploy proceeds into SOL purchases, working capital, and income-generating assets. Cantor Fitzgerald will act as agent for ATM share sales, with no set number of shares guaranteed. The filing follows Forward Industries’ purchase of [...] The post Forward Industries Launches $4B Share Sale to Expand Solana Treasury Strategy appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/17 19:09
Tokenized Deposits Go Global: Japan’s SBI Shinsei Teams Up with Partior, DeCurret
The post Tokenized Deposits Go Global: Japan’s SBI Shinsei Teams Up with Partior, DeCurret appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Great news – Japan’s SBI Shinsei Bank is stepping into blockchain-powered payments with a new global partnership. The bank has signed an MoU with Singapore’s Partior and Japan’s DeCurret DCP to develop a settlement system for tokenized deposits that works across multiple currencies. Here are the details you can’t miss! Faster Payments, Lower Costs The …
CoinPedia
2025/09/17 19:07
Ukraine’s New Strategy Is Impacting Gas Prices
The post Ukraine’s New Strategy Is Impacting Gas Prices appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Heavy smoke rises over the Moscow Oil plant in the southwest suburb of the Russian capital 21 August. No casualties were reported but the fire creates a dangerous situation on this plant and living houses. (Photo by ALEXANDER NEMENOV / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images The summer of 2025 was the summer of lower gas prices. You may remember the headlines on Memorial Day weekend, as well as the July 4th holiday that marked the lowest gas prices since 2021. According to the American Automobile Association, gas prices were down .30 a gallon from 2024. After several years of higher pump prices, people were finally getting some relief, and the promise of fall and winter coming soon, and the lower prices that come with it every year gave people something to look forward to in a time of rising food and energy costs. Just last week, there was a buzz about September 15th, the last day the Environmental Protection Agency requires summer blend gasoline in pumps in all states except California, as the cheaper winter blend was coming soon, and gas prices were expected to fall with it. In addition to all of that, OPEC had just announced another full year of oil production increases of 137,000 barrels per day each month. All signs were pointing towards lower oil and gas prices for Americans this fall and winter. Ukraine’s new strategy for Russia may put a damper on all of that. Since August, Ukraine has sharply increased strikes on Russian oil infrastructure, which includes refineries, pipelines, and export terminals. There is widespread reporting that the Russian pipeline company Transneft is restricting oil production from producers; according to Transneft, this is false. The United States Energy Information Administration is reporting that Russian crude oil…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 19:06
Robert Kiyosaki says Trump just made his Bitcoin ‘more valuable’
The post Robert Kiyosaki says Trump just made his Bitcoin ‘more valuable’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Robert Kiyosaki, the bestselling author of Rich Dad Poor Dad and a longtime advocate of hard assets, has once again stirred debate on X. On September 17, the outspoken finance commentator shared his thoughts on why his preferred assets, gold, silver, and Bitcoin (BTC) are becoming “more valuable” in light of fresh policy changes from Washington. In a post that quickly circulated among his 2.8 million followers, Kiyosaki pointed to a recent Executive Order signed by President Donald Trump on August 7, 2025, which aims to expand the scope of retirement investing. “BIG NEWS: According to friend Andy Schectman….on August 7, 2025….President Trump signed an Executive Order ‘Democratizing Access to Alternative Investments for 401k Investors.’” Kiyosaki, who has consistently rejected mutual funds and ETFs in favor of what he calls real assets, used the opportunity to double down on his long-standing views. “As some of you know, I do not invest in mutual funds or ETFs. To me mutual funds and ETFs are for ‘losers.’” Trump’s new executive order According to the author, Trump’s new executive order creates a pathway for what he described as “smarter” and “more sophisticated” investors to allocate retirement savings into assets beyond the traditional mix of equities and bonds. “Trump’s new XO opens the door for ‘smarter’ more ‘sophisticated investors’ to add alternative investments such as real estate, private equity and debt, crypto, and precious metals, under a 401k tax umbrella.” Yet his message came with a clear warning. The finance podcaster stressed that not every retail investor will have the appetite, or the discipline to take advantage of these new opportunities. “While good news for ‘sophisticated’ investors, Trump’s new XO means investors must be smarter and wiser. If you are not willing to ‘study’ and do your ‘homework’ it is best mom and pop investors…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 19:03
XRP Ledger devs introduces confidential multi-purpose tokens
Ripple engineers have proposed confidential MPT tokens on XRP Ledger, allowing private transactions while preserving regulatory oversight.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/17 19:01
