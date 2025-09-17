MEXC birža
XRP Tundra Presale Launches Dual-Token System Promising Swift Returns for Early Adopters
The post XRP Tundra Presale Launches Dual-Token System Promising Swift Returns for Early Adopters appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple’s XRP continues to command headlines as one of the most widely held cryptocurrencies, but a new development is driving the latest wave of attention. The launch of the XRP Tundra presale introduces a dual-token system that not only expands XRP’s utility but also promises faster returns for those who join early. In a market where staking rewards are often modest and presales unpredictable, XRP Tundra has drawn focus by combining clarity, yield potential, and verified security. Community discussions already point to it as one of the most significant opportunities linked to XRP since the digital asset’s creation. Two Tokens, Two Roles Unlike typical presales where one token carries every responsibility, XRP Tundra has divided its system into two. One token, issued on the XRP Ledger, is dedicated to governance and the management of reserves. The other, deployed on Solana, powers yield functions and serves as the backbone of its DeFi operations. For early buyers, this approach delivers dual exposure in a single entry. Governance rights tie investors directly to the XRP Ledger’s established ecosystem, while the utility token connects them to Solana’s speed and liquidity. Together, the two assets are designed to work in tandem, giving presale participants a balanced position between stability and growth. The current phase fixes entry at $0.30, with 40% of supply reserved for presale allocations. Later stages will increase the cost, making the earliest round the most favorable for those seeking swift returns once listings occur. Staking as the Catalyst for Income XRP holders have long lacked a native staking option, limiting their strategies to speculative price gains. XRP Tundra introduces Cryo Vaults, where tokens can be staked for annual yields reaching 30% APY. To enhance returns, the system integrates Frost Keys, NFTs that shorten lock-up times and unlock higher multipliers. Although staking is…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 19:30
Shiba Inu (SHIB) 2026 ROI: A Promising Outlook
Shiba Inu sits at about $0.00001308 right now. It has dropped from $0.00002114 back on January 1, 2025. Despite this, analysts are predicting a real bounce back for SHIB over the next few years. As the crypto market moves fast, the meme coin rides those waves just like the other coins. Shiba Inu Potential ROI […]
Tronweekly
2025/09/17 19:30
Ethereum-Focused Ether Machine Pushes Toward IPO With SEC Filing
TLDR: Ether Machine filed a draft S-4 with the SEC as part of its planned business combination with Dynamix Corporation. The move is a key step toward making Ether Machine a publicly traded Ethereum-focused company. KPMG was retained as auditor to ensure high standards of governance and transparency during the process. The transaction still requires [...] The post Ethereum-Focused Ether Machine Pushes Toward IPO With SEC Filing appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/17 19:26
SEC Receives Bonk, Sui, and Litecoin Income ETF Filings- Market Reacts
Tuttle Capital has filed for the Bonk Income Blast ETF, Litecoin Income Blast ETF, and Sui Income Blast ETF, citing rising demand as the reason behind the move. Prices of all assets involved recorded a sharp upsurge following the announcement, hinting that a more explosive run could be recorded after the official approval. Fund Manager [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/17 19:22
Special Envoy Witkoff faces asset dilemma; failure to divest Trump-linked crypto assets creates conflict of interest
PANews reported on September 17 that the White House stated that Witkoff has not divested his cryptocurrency assets, including shares in World Liberty Finance, a company associated with the Trump family, which could pose a conflict of interest issue for the special envoy. A White House official stated that Witkoff has completed financial disclosures and is currently working with ethics officials and legal counsel to ensure full compliance with government regulations, including taking all necessary legal steps to complete asset divestiture. The process of determining which assets an official appointee needs to divest may turn into a negotiation game with ethics officials. If there is a long-standing dispute over "which assets constitute a conflict of interest," Witkoff could face legal risks - especially if he is substantially involved in specific matters related to his personal financial interests, which could violate the Criminal Conflict of Interest Act. Government ethics regulations require cabinet members and other senior officials to divest assets that may give rise to financial conflicts of interest, but the president is not subject to these restrictions.
PANews
2025/09/17 19:20
Eli Lilly and Company ($LLY) Stock: $5B Virginia Facility to Expand Cancer Drug Production
TLDR Eli Lilly stock closed at $764.71 on Sept. 16, up 2.21%, as it announced a $5B Virginia facility. The plant will boost U.S. production of targeted cancer drugs and antibody drug conjugates. Part of a $27B plan for four U.S. facilities, building on $23B invested since 2020. Facility will create 650 permanent jobs and [...] The post Eli Lilly and Company ($LLY) Stock: $5B Virginia Facility to Expand Cancer Drug Production appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/17 19:20
SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce Rejects OpenVPP’s Misleading Crypto Claims
The post SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce Rejects OpenVPP’s Misleading Crypto Claims appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce has clarified that she does not endorse private cryptocurrency ventures. Her statement responds to claims from energy-token startup OpenVPP, which suggested collaboration with Peirce by posting a photo of her alongside its CEO. Peirce emphasized that her role is strictly regulatory and neutral, underlining the SEC’s commitment to impartial oversight of emerging digital asset projects. Peirce Denies Association with OpenVPP Sponsored Sponsored US SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce, often called “Crypto Mom” for her openness to digital asset innovation, said she had no involvement with OpenVPP’s energy-token initiative. Moreover, the startup had announced it was “working alongside” her. It also posted a photo of Peirce with OpenVPP CEO Parth Kapadia. Peirce clarified that attending public events or photos does not indicate endorsement. She further stressed that regulatory officials must remain impartial when interacting with private firms. Excited to announce that we are working alongside Commissioner @HesterPeirce Pierce and the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission on the Tokenization of Energy. Regulators and Public Utilities Commissions are all aligned — energy payment rails today are antiquated and will not be… pic.twitter.com/dumI44oK89 — OpenVPP (@OpenVPP) September 15, 2025 This clarification comes after the social media post created confusion among the crypto community. Consequently, Peirce made it clear that her engagement is strictly informational. In addition, she noted that her appearances are meant to foster dialogue rather than promote any specific project. Therefore, the SEC maintains a neutral stance while engaging with industry participants. SEC Task Force Focuses on Smaller Startups Furthermore, Peirce leads the SEC’s cryptocurrency task force, which is designed to engage early-stage companies with ten or fewer employees. The initiative ensures that smaller firms’ perspectives are included in shaping regulatory policies. To achieve this, the task force hosts a series of roundtables across major…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 19:20
Blockchain-Based RWA Specialists Bring $50M to Apollo's Tokenized Credit Strategy
The post Blockchain-Based RWA Specialists Bring $50M to Apollo's Tokenized Credit Strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain-based real world asset (RWA) specialists Centrifuge and Plume have launched the Anemoy Tokenized Apollo Diversified Credit Fund (ACRDX), backed by a $50 million anchor investment from Grove, a credit infrastructure protocol within the Sky Ecosystem. The fund gives blockchain investors exposure to Apollo’s diversified global credit strategy, spanning direct corporate lending, asset-backed lending and dislocated credit, a type of mispriced debt due to market stress and lack of liquidity. ACRDX will be distributed through Plume’s Nest Credit vaults under the ticker nACRDX, making the strategy accessible to institutional investors on-chain. By packaging Apollo’s portfolio in tokenized form, the fund aims to lower entry barriers and increase transparency for investors seeking exposure to private credit markets, according to a press release. Apollo, a $600 billion-plus asset manager, is one of several traditional finance firms active n exploring blockchain rails. Its digital assets head Christine Moy said the initiative expands access to institutional-grade strategies while helping “build the onchain DeFi economy” alongside Grove and Centrifuge. The product combines Apollo’s investment management with Centrifuge’s tokenization infrastructure and Plume’s real-world asset–focused blockchain. Chronicle will serve as oracle provider, and Wormhole will handle cross-chain connectivity. Subject to approval, Anemoy will oversee the fund as manager. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/16/blockchain-based-rwa-specialists-bring-usd50m-to-apollo-s-tokenized-credit-strategy
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 19:19
SEC’s Peirce Denies Endorsing Crypto Projects
The post SEC’s Peirce Denies Endorsing Crypto Projects appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Hester Peirce has denied endorsing private cryptocurrency projects or cryptocurrency firms. This comes after OpenVPP, a cryptocurrency project that is meant to streamline the electric utility sector with blockchain, announced that it was working “alongside” Peirce on the tokenization of energy. The project also attached a photo of Peirce and OpenVPP CEO Parth Kapadia, which was ostensibly meant to signal some sort of endorsement. The social media post clearly has a promotional spin. I welcome the chance to meet with crypto projects to hear from them about their regulatory challenges, but I do not “work alongside” or endorse private crypto projects or firms. — Hester Peirce (@HesterPeirce) September 17, 2025 Crypto task force roundtables Peirce, who has been dubbed “Crypto Mom” due to her cryptocurrency-friendly views, is spearheading the agency’s cryptocurrency task force that is meant to foster engagement with early-stage cryptocurrency startups that have just 10 or fewer employees. The goal of the task force is to make sure that the voices of smaller cryptocurrency firms are taken into account when developing regulations for the industry. The agency is in the process of conducting a series of roundtable discussions across the U.S. New York City is set to be the next stop for the SEC, according to the schedule that was unveiled earlier this year. The tour will also include such cities as Los Angeles, Cleveland, Scottsdale, Atlanta, and Ann Arbor. However, the effort to hear underrepresented voices within the industry might also lead to some awkward encounters like the one described above. Source: https://u.today/secs-peirce-denies-endorsing-crypto-projects
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 19:16
Blockchain Upgrade and Ventures Fund Under Spotlight
The post Blockchain Upgrade and Ventures Fund Under Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain 17 September 2025 | 14:00 Pi Network is stepping into one of its most critical public appearances yet at TOKEN2049 in Singapore, scheduled for October 1-2. The project, which has long drawn attention for its enormous community size, will use the stage to outline what comes next for its ecosystem. Founder Chengdiao Fan is set to deliver the keynote, and anticipation is running high among supporters. The community has been vocal about what it expects. At the top of the list is a long-overdue roadmap that sets clear milestones for the blockchain. Many also want updates on the Pi App Studio, the no-code development tool launched earlier this year, and greater visibility into how the $100 million Pi Ventures Fund is being deployed. With Pi Coin still trading near $0.35—far below its $3 peak—TOKEN2049 is being viewed as a moment that could influence confidence in the project. Technical Upgrades and Roadmap Pressure Recent development has brought Pi’s testnet from version 19 to 22, with version 23 currently in the works. Supporters say this next step is essential to enhance scalability, improve consensus, and ready the blockchain for interoperability with other systems. However, frustrations remain that mainnet progress has been too slow, leaving much of the community demanding firmer deadlines. App Studio and Ventures Fund Under Scrutiny The Pi App Studio was unveiled in June with big ambitions and quickly produced nearly 8,000 experimental projects. But momentum has cooled, and developers complain about limited functionality. At the same time, the $100 million Pi Ventures Fund—intended to back startups building utility for Pi—has offered few public details on how capital is being deployed. Calls for transparency around both initiatives are now growing louder. For Pi Network, TOKEN2049 is more than a high-profile sponsorship—it’s a chance to restore confidence, reassure users, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 19:15
