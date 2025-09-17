2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Global investors pump funds into U.S. stocks, abandoning dollar

Global investors are holding on to their U.S. assets but are racing to hedge their dollar exposure, showing rising unease about what Donald Trump’s economic plans mean for the world’s most used currency. Since Trump returned to the White House, the flow of money into hedged U.S. investments has jumped to levels not seen in […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 19:35
Pi Coin Trades Near All-Time Low Despite New Upgrade and TOKEN2049 Plans

The post Pi Coin Trades Near All-Time Low Despite New Upgrade and TOKEN2049 Plans appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Recently, the Pi Network confirmed that it successfully upgraded to protocol version 22 as part of a gradual upgrade process from version 19 to version 23. This upgrade will improve the network’s overall performance and security, while preparing for further developments.  Can the New Upgrade Boost Pi Coin Price? Pi coin is currently trading at …
CoinPedia2025/09/17 19:35
UK seeks deeper US ties on crypto regulation: report

The UK is taking a bold step toward aligning its crypto regulations with the United States as it faces pressure to keep pace with global competition. The United Kingdom is reportedly shifting towards strengthening its regulatory relationship with the United…
Crypto.news2025/09/17 19:35
Bitcoin Volatility Predicted as Fed Eyes Interest Rate Cut

The post Bitcoin Volatility Predicted as Fed Eyes Interest Rate Cut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Bitcoin traders are anticipating potential volatility with a possible rate cut announcement. Historically, unexpected dovish shifts lead to heightened volatility in Bitcoin markets. Analysts predict a moderate market rise due to preemptive pricing of the expected rate cut. On September 17, Bitcoin traders examined historical Federal Reserve rate cuts as a 25 basis point rate cut is anticipated, potentially impacting market dynamics. This expected rate cut could lead to moderate Bitcoin price increases driven by liquidity, without significant volatility, as past conditions have been priced in. Anticipated Rate Cut: Bitcoin Market Braces for Impact Wintermute, a leading crypto market maker, has analyzed historical rate cuts from 2019 to inform market predictions. Past cuts often led to significant volatility in Bitcoin markets when unexpected, but the gradual pricing in of this cut by the current robust market suggests otherwise. Bitcoin performance has been steady, showing only a 2.6% increase over 14 days. This suggests a muted market reaction to the expected rate cut. Market sentiment remains calm, and analysts foresee a moderate rise, not sharp fluctuations. Crypto macro emerges when Fed pivots. Dovish surprises = outsized BTC, ETH moves. But this cut was priced; expecting steady grind, not fireworks. — Raoul Pal, CEO, Real Vision, Twitter Bitcoin Price Trends Amid Federal Reserve Strategies Did you know? In periods of unexpected Federal Reserve dovishness, Bitcoin has often experienced heightened volatility. However, when rate cuts are anticipated, markets typically show moderate reactions due to preemptive pricing in. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $116,828.01, holding a market cap of $2.33 trillion and dominance of 57.55%. Trading volumes, despite a slight -0.80% dip in 24 hours, remain robust at 46.45 billion, reflecting stable market engagement. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:05 UTC on September 17, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 19:35
Bitcoin ETFs Log 7th Straight Day of Inflows With $292 Million

The post Bitcoin ETFs Log 7th Straight Day of Inflows With $292 Million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin ETFs extended their inflow streak to seven consecutive days with $292 million, while ether ETFs snapped a five-day run with $62 million in outflows. Institutional Flows Favor Bitcoin as Ether ETFs End Five-Day Winning Run Momentum stayed firmly behind bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Tuesday, Sept. 16, as the funds notched their seventh straight […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-etfs-log-7th-straight-day-of-inflows-with-292-million/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 19:34
Metaplanet Confirms Buying Biggest Bitcoin Domain in Japan

Bitcoin.jp finally changes hands after 10 years, Japanese "MicroStrategy" confirms deal
Coinstats2025/09/17 19:34
Bitcoin News: Metaplanet Announces New Subsidiaries in the US, Japan

The post Bitcoin News: Metaplanet Announces New Subsidiaries in the US, Japan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent Bitcoin news, Tokyo-listed Metaplanet, often referred to as Asia’s MicroStrategy, has announced the creation of new subsidiaries in the US and Japan. The move is part of its plan to continue scaling and growing its Bitcoin income generation business. The new subsidiaries are Metaplanet Income Corp., Bitcoin Japan Inc., and Bitcoin Japan Co., Ltd. This announcement follows the company’s recent completion of a “silent period.” During that time, it secured $1.4 billion from its international offering. The strategic move aligns with Metaplanet’s long-term vision of positioning itself as a key player in the global Bitcoin ecosystem. This also reflects the company’s effort to diversify revenue sources while strengthening its role in driving mainstream adoption of digital assets. However, despite the expansion, Metaplanet’s stock has continued to slump. The largest corporate Bitcoin treasury in Asia, Metaplanet, announced new plans on September 17. The company’s board of directors approved several measures aimed at expanding its business. One key step is the launch of Metaplanet Income Corp, a new U.S. subsidiary based in Miami, Florida. This unit will focus on growing the company’s Bitcoin income business. Unlike Metaplanet’s core treasury strategy, which centers on holding Bitcoin, the new venture will actively use Bitcoin to generate revenue. The strategy will include running derivatives operations and related activities designed to produce steady cash flow. This new structure also separates Bitcoin income generation from treasury holdings. By creating this division, Metaplanet aims to strengthen transparency, governance, and risk management. To support the new subsidiary, the company committed $15 million in initial capital. Leadership will include CEO Simon Gerovich, along with Dylan LeClair and Darren Winia. According to Metaplanet, the move is expected to have a minimal impact on financial results for the current fiscal year. However, it is expected to provide a stronger foundation…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 19:33
UBS, PostFinance, and Sygnum Bank execute first legally binding interbank blockchain payment

Swiss banks UBS, PostFinance, and Sygnum Bank have completed the first legally binding interbank payment using tokenized deposits on a public blockchain. UBS, PostFinance, Sygnum Bank complete historic interbank payment using blockchain Swiss banks UBS, Sygnum Bank, and PostFinance have…
Crypto.news2025/09/17 19:33
Bitcoin Whale Awakens From 12-Year Slumber To Move $116 Million Of BTC Ahead Of Highly-Anticipated Fed Meeting

When a large whale moves in the sea, it forms ripples across the water. Similarly, when a large Bitcoin (BTC) holder, colloquially referred to as a crypto whale, moves its coins on-chain, that creates buzz on social media, prompting spectators to wonder if it’s a prelude to a sale and downside price volatility. A long-dormant […]
Coinstats2025/09/17 19:30
Shiba Inu Price Prediction; Dogecoin Latest News & The Hottest Meme Coins To Invest In Today For Maximum Gains

The recent Shiba Inu price prediction model continues to make headlines in the crypto market as Dogecoin’s latest news focuses on the launch of the DOGE ETF. While in the broader meme space, Layer Brett ($BRETT) is causing a commotion with its current presale, which features SHIB as a key market comparison.  It offers an […] The post Shiba Inu Price Prediction; Dogecoin Latest News & The Hottest Meme Coins To Invest In Today For Maximum Gains appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/17 19:30
