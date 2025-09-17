MEXC birža
/
Kripto ziņas
/
2025-09-19 Friday
Kripto ziņas
Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Prepare For Crypto Market Volatility: Investors Hold Breath As Fed Rate Cuts Could Happen Soon
The post Prepare For Crypto Market Volatility: Investors Hold Breath As Fed Rate Cuts Could Happen Soon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Prepare For Crypto Market Volatility: Investors Hold Breath As Fed Rate Cuts Could Happen Soon | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/crypto-market-fed-rate-cuts/
DEEP
$0.134221
-4.88%
COM
$0.017754
-4.48%
SIGN
$0.07984
+0.51%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 19:43
Kopīgot
Vaccines Are A Hard Business. RFK Jr.’s CDC Is Making It Even Harder
The post Vaccines Are A Hard Business. RFK Jr.’s CDC Is Making It Even Harder appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The CDC’s immunization advisory committee—whose membership Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. purged in June and replaced with people more aligned with his anti-vaccine views—is slated to meet this week, starting on Thursday. On the agenda, a topic crucial to the health of the country and its pharma industry: childhood vaccinations, specifically those that protect against hepatitis B, measles and chickenpox, as well as COVID-19. Typically meetings of this committee, known by its acronym ACIP, are straightforward and off the public’s radar, but since 1964 they’ve served a vital role in setting immunization recommendations and schedules to serve public health. States generally follow this guidance in setting vaccine mandates for schools, while insurers typically follow it in determining what shots they’ll cover. Global immunization efforts saved at least 154 million lives between 1974 and 2024, more than 100 million of them children, according to a study published in The Lancet. “ACIP isn’t ACIP anymore. It’s essentially an arm of our Secretary of HHS who is an anti-vaccine denialist and has been for the last 20 years.” Dr. Paul Offit Since his appointment, Kennedy has been pushing anti-vaccine policies at the federal level and this meeting could prove critical for U.S. immunization policy going forward. Already, he has announced plans to award a no-bid contract to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute to ‘investigate” long-debunked links between vaccines and autism, and appointed committee members like Retsef Levi and Robert Malone, who have been outspoken opponents of COVID vaccines, which saved an estimated 14.4 million lives the first year after they were made available, and Catherine Stein, who has argued against vaccine mandates. Sources with knowledge told Forbes that ACIP may restrict its COVID-19 vaccine recommendations to people older than 75 and those younger with a narrow set of preexisting conditions. The…
B
$0.49503
-1.65%
F
$0.017871
+2.10%
T
$0.01676
-3.84%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 19:42
Kopīgot
Forward Industries Launches $4B Equity Program
The post Forward Industries Launches $4B Equity Program appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FORD) announced a $4 billion at-the-market (ATM) equity offering program, giving the company a flexible way to raise capital. The funds will support its Solana treasury strategy, corporate needs, and growth plans. This new program allows Forward Industries to raise money efficiently as opportunities arise, helping expand their digital asset holdings and …
FORWARD
$0.0002487
-1.93%
Kopīgot
CoinPedia
2025/09/17 19:41
Kopīgot
Coinbase Slams 'Patchwork' State Crypto Laws, Calls for Federal Preemption
The crypto exchange’s Chief Legal Officer called state actions “government run amok,” arguing that it “harms consumers.”
Kopīgot
Coinstats
2025/09/17 19:40
Kopīgot
Federal Reserve Initiates 25 Basis Point Rate Cut
Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/federal-reserve-25-basis-point-cut/
COM
$0.017754
-4.48%
Kopīgot
Coinstats
2025/09/17 19:39
Kopīgot
BofA Unveils Optimistic 1,340 Target For Year-End
The post BofA Unveils Optimistic 1,340 Target For Year-End appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. South Korean Won: BofA Unveils Optimistic 1,340 Target For Year-End Skip to content Home Forex News South Korean Won: BofA Unveils Optimistic 1,340 Target for Year-End Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/south-korean-won-forecast/
COM
$0.017754
-4.48%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 19:38
Kopīgot
Bitcoin Proxy Metaplanet Announces New US, Japan Subsidiaries As Stock Slumps
The post Bitcoin Proxy Metaplanet Announces New US, Japan Subsidiaries As Stock Slumps appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Metaplanet, aka Asia’s MicroStrategy, announces new subsidiaries in the United States and Japan to expand its Bitcoin income generation business, while its stock slumps. These are Metaplanet Income Corp., Bitcoin Japan Inc., and Bitcoin Japan Co. Ltd. It follows the latest ‘silent period’ as the company received the $1.4 billion raised to finalize its international offering. Bitcoin Treasury Company Metaplanet Discloses Major Plans Metaplanet, Asia’s largest corporate Bitcoin treasury company, made several announcements on September 17 as its board of directors approved key plans. One of the major developments includes the establishment of a new US subsidiary, Metaplanet Income Corp, to boost its Bitcoin income generation business. It will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of U.S.-based Metaplanet Holdings Inc. Commenting on the next phase of company’s growth and closing of $1.4 billion raised to buy more Bitcoin, CEO Simon Gerovich said: Metaplanet Income Corp. in the U.S. to further expand our Bitcoin Income Generation Business. This business has become our engine of growth, generating consistent revenue and net income. We are cash flow positive, producing significant internal cash flow to support future initiatives. The Bitcoin treasury company also announced the strategic acquisition of the domain “Bitcoin.jp” to strengthen its position in Japan. In addition, the company announced an adjustment of the minimum exercise price for the 20th to 22nd series of stock acquisition rights. It also released Q&A regarding overseas offerings and stock rights. Metaplanet’s Strategic Domain Acquisition Metaplanet expanded its total Bitcoin holdings to 20,136 BTC valued at over $2.3 billion after the last purchase of 1,009 BTC worth $112 million. Stock Remains Under Pressure Metaplanet stock price fell 1.16% to 594 JPY despite the announcements. The 24-hour low and high were 571 and 614 JPY, respectively. As per Yahoo Finance, the stock price has tumbled 31% in a month, reducing…
Q
$0.030643
-5.11%
U
$0.014834
+3.78%
BTC
$116,353.51
-1.23%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 19:37
Kopīgot
FUNToken's $5 Million Giveaway Moves Forward with Successful Security Audit
In a significant development for its community engagement strategies, FUNToken has announced the successful completion of a security audit for its $5 million giveaway smart contract, conducted by the renowned blockchain security firm, CredShields. The completion of this audit is a crucial component in guaranteeing the security and reliability of the forthcoming community reward campaign. The audit by CredShields demonstrates FUNToken's commitment to prioritizing user safety and trust in its operations. A spokesperson emphasized the importance of this milestone, stating, "Achieving this audit approval from CredShields is essential as it reassures our community of the robustness and safety of engaging with our platform. It allows our users to participate in the giveaway with increased confidence." The secure, audited smart contract is the backbone of a larger initiative to distribute $5 million in rewards to the FUNToken community. This initiative encourages community members to interact more deeply with FUNToken’s ecosystem, boosting engagement and fostering a sense of involvement and ownership among users. Looking ahead, FUNToken plans to launch the reward distribution in the coming weeks. This move is expected to drive greater participation within the FUNToken community and help expand the overall ecosystem. Advancing Community-First Initiatives The $5 million giveaway is not just a promotional tool but a reflection of FUNToken's dedication to community-centered growth. Through such initiatives, FUNToken aims to reinforce its vision of transparency and innovation in the blockchain space. About FUNToken As a pioneer in decentralized gaming and engagement infrastructure, FUNToken continues to develop a tokenized ecosystem that rewards community involvement and pushes the boundaries of gaming technology and Web3 adoption. Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
TRUST
$0.0005084
+0.33%
MORE
$0.08727
-1.12%
MOVE
$0.1293
-4.50%
Kopīgot
Coinstats
2025/09/17 19:36
Kopīgot
FUNToken Secures Audit Approval for $5M Giveaway Smart Contract from CredShields
FUNToken today announced that its highly anticipated $5 million community giveaway smart contract has successfully passed an independent security audit by CredShields, a leading blockchain security firm.
SMART
$0.005262
+1.54%
Kopīgot
Cryptodaily
2025/09/17 19:36
Kopīgot
ALL4 Mining attracts investors as crypto market heats up
Ripple’s $15m XRP transfer and a fresh legal victory shift focus toward ALL4 Mining, a cross-chain platform offering passive income through DeFi-powered mining. #sponsored
CROSS
$0.24239
-2.58%
XRP
$3.0347
-3.02%
DEFI
$0.001895
-10.61%
Kopīgot
Crypto.news
2025/09/17 19:35
Kopīgot
Populārākās ziņas
Vairāk
Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit
Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today
How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining
Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction