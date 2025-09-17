2025-09-19 Friday

UK’s FCA to Regulate Crypto Firms from 2026

UK’s FCA to Regulate Crypto Firms from 2026

The post UK’s FCA to Regulate Crypto Firms from 2026 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Starting in 2026, the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will officially regulate crypto firms, adapting traditional financial rules to fit the unique crypto market. The FCA plans to ease some standard requirements for crypto companies while tightening rules in areas like cybersecurity and consumer protection. This balanced approach aims to promote innovation, maintain market trust, …
Hong Kong plans bigger role in global gold trade

Hong Kong plans bigger role in global gold trade

The post Hong Kong plans bigger role in global gold trade appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hong Kong plans to broaden its footprint in the global gold trade, setting out steps to add storage capacity and tighten ties with mainland China as Beijing seeks a larger role in international commodity markets. In his annual policy address on Wednesday, Chief Executive John Lee outlined actions to restore the city’s profile as a bullion center. The package calls for raising the city’s capacity to hold more than 2,000 tons within the next three years and for setting up a central clearing platform for gold. The larger buildout replaces earlier, slower plans and signals a push to attract traders and expand refining. Bloomberg reports it is part of a longer strategy to draw Hong Kong closer to the mainland. Lee also asked the Shanghai Gold Exchange to prepare for future two-way market access. Hong Kong has long served as China’s doorway to overseas bullion markets. Shanghai Gold Exchange sets up offshore vault in Hong Kong In June, the Shanghai Gold Exchange, the main venue for physical gold in China, opened its first offshore vault in Hong Kong and introduced two contracts for international investors, a move aimed at reducing reliance on the US dollar and promoting broader use of the yuan in cross-border trade. With that backdrop, the city is seeking to become Asia’s top trading hub while aligning more closely with Beijing’s goals. Hong Kong’s rules on importing and exporting bullion are lighter than those on the mainland, making it a link between global flows and China’s domestic market, where shipment controls remain tight. Officials say some specialists from abroad have returned to the local gold business, though state-owned banks and others still face hiring hurdles because skilled workers are in short supply. Also on Wednesday, the government said it would offer tax breaks for commodity traders and…
Best Crypto to Watch as Saylor and U.S. Treasury Council Push Bitcoin Reserve Bill

Best Crypto to Watch as Saylor and U.S. Treasury Council Push Bitcoin Reserve Bill

Michael Saylor and a group of crypto executives met in Washington, D.C. yesterday to push for the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill (the BITCOIN Act), which would see the U.S. acquire up to 1M $BTC over five years.
India opnieuw nummer 1 in wereldwijde crypto adoptie

India opnieuw nummer 1 in wereldwijde crypto adoptie

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   India heeft opnieuw de eerste plaatst gekregen in de mondiale ranglijst over de adoptie van digitale activa. Dit is het tweede jaar op rij dat India boven aan deze ranglijst staat. Alle andere landen presteerde minder goed dan India. Wat is de reden dat India het binnen de cryptoindustrie zo goed doet en welke gevolgen heeft dit voor bijvoorbeeld investeerders?  India staat opnieuw op nummer 1 India stond in 2024 al op plek 1 voor adoptie als het gaat om de cryptoindustrie, maar ook in 2025 gaat India met de nummer 1 plek ervandoor. Het dichtbevolkte land ter wereld presteerde beter dan alle andere landen op het gebied van belangrijke statistieken. Hierbij kwamen onder andere de volgende dingen aan bod: Gecentraliseerde retaildiensten Institutionele activiteiten Gebruik van gedecentraliseerde financiering (DeFi) Doordat India op nummer 1 staat zien we duidelijk dat het land een groeiende voetafdruk achterlaat binnen het digitale activa landschap. Nederland staat op dit moment op plek 39. India staat boven de VS Velen die geïnteresseerd zijn in de cryptoindustrie zullen denken dat de Verenigde Staten (VS) boven aan de lijst staat, maar India staat toch echt op plek nummer 1. De VS staat op dit moment wel op de tweede plek, terwijl ze vorig jaar nog op plek nummer vier stonden. Dit betekent dat de VS en India de belangrijkste spelers zijn als het gaat om crypto adoptie. De stijging van de VS op de ranglijst wordt toegeschreven aan institutionele betrokkenheid en duidelijkere regelgevingskaders in 2025 voor de cryptoindustrie. Dit heeft ervoor gezorgd dat er meer adoptie is richting crypto in de VS. Hoe Bitcoin kopen?Bitcoin kopen? Wij leggen je uit hoe en waar je dat het beste kan doen! Waar Bitcoin kopen in 2025? Het kopen van BTC of crypto wordt in Nederland steeds makkelijker. In deze handleiding laten we je precies zien hoe je dit doet. Stap voor stap leren we u waar en hoe u Bitcoin kunt kopen. Van het kiezen van een betrouwbaar platform tot het uitvoeren van uw eerste transactie, we… Continue reading India opnieuw nummer 1 in wereldwijde crypto adoptie document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Toenemende grensoverschrijdende betalingen Volgens het rapport van Chainalysis wordt crypto in het algemeen steeds meer gebruikt voor grensoverschrijdende betalingen. Hierbij worden bijvoorbeeld stablecoins steeds meer gebruikt om de wisselkoers kosten niet te betalen. Over het algemeen nemen de betalingen die met verschillende soorten cryptocurrencies worden gedaan toe. Dit komt door de adoptie. Niet alleen in India en de VS, maar steeds meer landen kiezen ervoor om crypto te omarmen. Uitdagingen voor crypto gebruikers in India In India is het niet alleen maar rozenkleur en maneschijn. In India hebben ze te maken met verschillende uitdagingen rondom crypto. Zo betaal je in India bijvoorbeeld 30% belasting op alle inkomsten uit digitale activa. Dit klinkt misschien niet zo nadelig, maar bij die 30% is er geen mogelijkheid om verliezen te berekenen. Hierdoor betalen investeerders soms belasting, zonder echte winst te hebben gemaakt. Daarnaast betaal je 1% TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) op transacties boven Rs 10.000. Dit is ongeveer $ 113. Vanwege deze belastingdruk en onduidelijke regelgeving verplaatst veel activiteit naar offshore exchanges of peer-to-peer trading. Wanneer er in India een duidelijk regelgevingskader zou komen voor crypto, kan de adoptie nog een stuk versneld worden. Op die manier kunnen Indiaanse crypto gebruikers handelen in crypto, zonder zich af te vragen wat de regels eigenlijk zijn. Crypto adoptie India: Investeerders zijn jong Uit het onderzoek van Chainalysis blijkt dat India profiteert van de jonge bevolking in hun land. Zij hebben sterke digitale vaardigheden en brede toegang tot het internet. Daarnaast hebben zij vaak betaalbare smartphones waardoor de eenvoudig kunnen handelen in crypto. Dit zorgt uiteindelijk voor groei buiten de grote steden. In India is een grote pool van technisch talent en ondernemerschap. Dit zorgt ervoor dat we te maken hebben met innovatie in Web3, DeFi enz. Dit stimuleert uiteindelijk de groei van de cryptomarkt. De gevolgen voor de cryptomarkt Het is voor de cryptomarkt zeer positief dat steeds meer landen cryptocurrencies adopteren. Op die manier kan de markt door groeien en werken we uiteindelijk toe naar het feit dat crypto in het dagelijks leven gebruikt kan worden. Ook kunnen we hier uit afleiden dat gunstige regelgeving voor de markt heel veel doet. De VS is naar de 2e plaats gestegen door gunstige regelgeving voor de markt te ontwikkelen. Wanneer dit in India ook toegepast wordt, zal de adoptie nog verder vooruit gaan in dit land. Hierdoor kan de cryptomarkt nog verder groeien. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht India opnieuw nummer 1 in wereldwijde crypto adoptie is geschreven door Jessy Zuidema en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Understanding Aave’s 55% lending share and what it means for $290 support

Understanding Aave’s 55% lending share and what it means for $290 support

The post Understanding Aave’s 55% lending share and what it means for $290 support appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways How strong are AAVE fundamentals now? Revenue climbed to $192 million with a 55% share, supported by $28.4 billion in Active Loans. What signals does AAVE’s price show? Token traded at $292 support, down 2%, with a breakout likely if loan demand and revenue momentum persist. Aave  [AAVE] showed strong signs of renewed revenue momentum from borrowers on the Ethereum [ETH] network recently. According to Token Terminal data, Aave’s protocol revenue on Ethereum surged to $192 million, with a lending Market Share of 55%. The latest weekly run rate reflected $3.08 million, signaling steady growth in user activity. Source: Token Terminal Borrowing activity is driving growth The real story lies in Aave’s loan book. Active loans on the protocol have surged past $28 billion, continuing an uptrend that’s been building steadily in recent months. Historically, increased borrowing demand has translated into higher protocol revenue, as users pay fees that strengthen Aave’s financial fundamentals. This surge also signals broader momentum across Ethereum’s DeFi ecosystem. The expansion in lending activity reinforces the view that investors are increasingly shifting toward decentralized finance over centralized lenders. More borrowing typically means stronger revenue and growing confidence in DeFi protocols. Price action yet to catch up Interestingly, AAVE’s price has not mirrored the surge in protocol revenue. The token traded in a sluggish range, with its prices shrinking by 2% over the last 24 hours, at press time, leaving a gap between fundamentals and investor sentiment. Price tested a confluence of a demand zone near $290 and an ascending trendline support. Source: TradingView Having said that, such gaps between fundamentals and price rarely persisted. Either enthusiasm around the token might catch up with the growth in Aave’s revenues, or the momentum in lending activity could cool. For now, the fundamentals looked stronger than price…
Looking For The Best Crypto Presales To Buy? Here’s How BlockchainFX, Lightchain And Maxi Doge Could Earn You Huge ROI

Looking For The Best Crypto Presales To Buy? Here’s How BlockchainFX, Lightchain And Maxi Doge Could Earn You Huge ROI

Investors scouting for the best cryptos to buy are increasingly turning their attention to BlockchainFX ($BFX). While presales like Lightchain and Maxi Doge have made headlines for their themed ecosystems, BlockchainFX is combining utility, rewards and scale in a way that is setting it apart. With over $7.5m already raised and its presale price climbing [...] The post Looking For The Best Crypto Presales To Buy? Here’s How BlockchainFX, Lightchain And Maxi Doge Could Earn You Huge ROI appeared first on Blockonomi.
Shiba Inu News Suggest That Dog Meme Coins Are Falling Out Of Trend As Robots Take Over With Layer Brett Up Top

Shiba Inu News Suggest That Dog Meme Coins Are Falling Out Of Trend As Robots Take Over With Layer Brett Up Top

Recent Shiba Inu news indicates concerning trends for dog-themed meme coins. Trading volumes have declined noticeably while community engagement shows signs of plateauing. The market appears to be shifting toward fresh concepts and innovative themes. Layer Brett leads this transition with its compelling robot meme theme and substantial technological utility. This evolution reflects changing investor [...] The post Shiba Inu News Suggest That Dog Meme Coins Are Falling Out Of Trend As Robots Take Over With Layer Brett Up Top appeared first on Blockonomi.
$2B ETH treasury firm files with SEC for public listing with ETHM ticker

$2B ETH treasury firm files with SEC for public listing with ETHM ticker

Ethereum treasury firm The Ether Machine is one step closer to a Nasdaq debut after filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday. The company submitted a draft registration on Form S-4, advancing its plan to enter the public markets through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company. The Form S-4 submission […]
Best Memecoins to Buy Today, September 17 – DOGE, BONK, PEPE

Best Memecoins to Buy Today, September 17 – DOGE, BONK, PEPE

Highlights: Dogecoin, Bonk, and Pepe lead the list of the best memecoins to buy today. Dogecoin gains momentum on ETF speculation, while Bonk strengthens with new corporate partnerships. Pepe consolidates at support, with analysts suggesting potential for a major upward move. The crypto market is displaying a mixed sentiment as most of the tokens trade in green and red ahead of the FOMC meeting today. Despite the mixed signals, the overall market valuation is hovering above the $4 trillion mark, up by 0.50% over the past 24 hours.  In the memecoin sector, the market cap and trading volume have surged to $77 billion and $10 billion, respectively. In the section below, we will discuss the best memecoins to buy today, such as Dogecoin, Bonk, and Pepe. Best Memecoins to Buy Today 1. Dogecoin (DOGE) Dogecoin has increased by 10% in the past week, making it the most successful large-cap crypto, outpacing the likes of Bitcoin and Ethereum. During the period, it reached a peak of $0.30, which it hasn’t seen since early February. As of this writing, the memecoin is trading around $0.2671 with a modest gain of 0.30% over the past 24 hours. Source: CoinMarketCap Dogecoin made headlines as traders await the first Dogecoin ETF launch, which may happen on Thursday. Open interest in Dogecoin derivatives increased 25% to $5.32 billion over the past week. Crypto analyst Crypto Elites forecasted a possible price target of $5 if the ETF launches. The analyst indicated that institutional money may soon flow into memecoins. Investors looking for the best memecoins to buy today should consider Dogecoin, with demand growing in ETF and derivatives markets. My target for $DOGE is $5 after a Dogecoin ETF! I believe a huge wave of institutional money is about to flow into #Memecoins very soon. Do you have any #DOGE in your portfolio? pic.twitter.com/udAXxbkyPA — CryptoELlTES (@CryptooELITES) September 15, 2025 2. BONK Solana-based memecoin Bonk is seeing a price boost in the midst of a broader market-wide recovery. BONK’s value increased by 3.3% during the past 24 hours, 4.9% in the last 7 days and 5.3% over the last month. In the daily charts, BONK is now outperforming most of the top 10 tokens by market cap. Currently, the price is resting around $0.00002360 with a trading volume of $370 million. Source: CoinMarketCap BONK’s rally comes after Sharps Technology and BONK announced a new partnership. Sharps Technology, a NASDAQ-listed firm, announced its plans to integrate the liquid staking model, BONK, while also keeping a digital assets treasury in Solana. These developments highlight the growing significance of BONK in treasury strategies and corporate blockchain adoption. The Dog is excited to welcome Sharps Technology (NASDAQ: STSS) into the BONK ecosystem initially with our liquid staking partnership, which continues the journey of $BONK into new realms with new partners! Let’s BONK https://t.co/nH5QrVKrCH — BONK!!! (@bonk_inu) September 16, 2025 In addition, Tuttle Capital recently applied for the second-ever spot BONK ETF, reflecting the growing investor interest. Meanwhile, exchange supply has dropped 22% during the past month, according to Nansen. With its future shaped by the institutional growth and supply reduction, BONK remains one of the best memecoins to buy today. 3. PEPE Pepe’s price has plummeted in the last few days from a high of $0.00001260 on September 13 to $0.00001080, a 13% loss. However, the memecoin is regaining momentum as its trading volume surged by over 30% to $775 million. In addition, its price has surged to 0.00001080 while the market stands at $4.5 billion. Source: CoinMarketCap Crypto Elites, a renowned market analyst, has provided insight into Pepe’s potential trajectory. The chart shows recurrent cycles of corrections and sharp upward trends. Each recovery has created higher lows, which indicate strength in the structure. The current price is consolidating around a support bottom. PEPE PEPE PEPE TARGET 40X $PEPE #PEPE pic.twitter.com/KyXR3wqsMP — CryptoELlTES (@CryptooELITES) September 17, 2025 According to the analysis, Pepe can rally up to 40x from the current levels. With technical indicators pointing upward, attention grows on whether Pepe may rank as the best memecoin to buy today. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Ripple Executive Calls for Stablecoins to Focus on Infrastructure

Ripple Executive Calls for Stablecoins to Focus on Infrastructure

TLDR Ripple’s RLUSD is fully backed by U.S. dollar reserves for trust and stability. McDonald stresses that interoperability is key for stablecoin adoption. UK proposes caps on stablecoin holdings to safeguard financial stability. Ripple’s RLUSD offers compliance-first design for cross-border payments. Ripple’s executive team is calling for a more thoughtful and responsible approach to stablecoins. [...] The post Ripple Executive Calls for Stablecoins to Focus on Infrastructure appeared first on CoinCentral.
