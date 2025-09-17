Jennifer Aniston And Reese Witherspoon On ‘The Morning Show’ Season 4

Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson and Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy for "The Morning Show" Season 4. Apple TV+ Ever since premiering its very first episode in November 2019, the Apple TV+ drama series The Morning Show has captured the hearts and minds of audiences everywhere. Yes, it stars Hollywood trailblazers Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon – but as this story surrounding the inner-workings of a national morning television show has evolved over the years, the gripping narratives continue to be based around real world headlines, alongside a rather incomparable ensemble cast of talented actors – making The Morning Show still one of the best series on television today. From tackling relatable storylines around the "Me too" movement to the Covid-19 pandemic in earlier seasons, viewers will next get to experience the highs-and-lows surrounding Artificial Intelligence (AI) in season four, with new episodes now streaming weekly, as celebrated journalists Alex Levy (Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon) strive to navigate corporate cover-ups and cut-throat business deals, while questioning their own moral compass and why they got in this fight to make a difference in the first place. I sat down with Witherspoon and Aniston, knowing that The Morning Show story continues to be fiction – yet addressing real hot topics facing our world lately, which goes beyond just entertainment value alone. So, what have they enjoyed most about working alongside their The Morning Show creative team in putting out these episodic stories that actually matter? Aniston said, "Well, just that – that these stories matter and being able to shine light on issues that are taking place in the real world in real time, and sort of getting to take a peek behind the curtain of what people – how these human beings are keeping up with everything as it happens.…