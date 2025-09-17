MEXC birža
/
Kripto ziņas
/
2025-09-19 Friday
Kripto ziņas
Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
BlockDAG Raises Over $405M, Ozak AI Gains AI Buzz, Snorter Builds Meme Tools! Which Is The Best Presale For 2025 Gains?
Presales in 2025 are shaping up to be more about real-world value than just buzz. Ozak AI is already sitting on $2.6 million raised with 844 million units sold at $0.01 each. Meanwhile, Snorter is carving out its own lane, having raised $3.7 million as a Telegram-based Solana bot with fast trading and safety tools […] The post BlockDAG Raises Over $405M, Ozak AI Gains AI Buzz, Snorter Builds Meme Tools! Which Is The Best Presale For 2025 Gains? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
BOT
$0.08519
-7.50%
REAL
$0.06418
-2.07%
MORE
$0.08718
-1.22%
Kopīgot
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/17 20:00
Kopīgot
XRP $1000 Prediction Gains Credibility as XRP Tundra’s DeFi Platform Outpaces Kaspa’s Growth, Early Investors ‘Building Generational Wealth’
XRP has long been a battleground for bold forecasts, but in recent weeks two voices have reignited the $1,000 debate. Armando Pantoja, a well-known crypto commentator, reaffirmed his stance that XRP can eventually hit $1,000 — though not in the immediate future. He sees that level as realistic only over a decade-long horizon, contingent on […]
XRP
$3.0341
-3.04%
DEFI
$0.001895
-10.61%
GAINS
$0.02571
+2.26%
Kopīgot
Tronweekly
2025/09/17 20:00
Kopīgot
XRP Coinmarketcap Ranking Set to Climb as XRP Tundra’s Two-Token Model Attracts Investors from Shiba Inu Community Seeking ‘Real Returns’
XRP has consistently held a top position on CoinMarketCap, but its standing has often depended more on payments adoption and regulatory outcomes than on direct yield for holders. That is beginning to change with the arrival of XRP Tundra, a platform built to give XRP holders access to staking rewards while linking Solana and XRPL […]
REAL
$0.06418
-2.07%
CHANGE
$0.00188003
-5.34%
MORE
$0.08718
-1.22%
Kopīgot
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/17 20:00
Kopīgot
Blockchain Ecosystem Expands Further — XRP Cloud Mining App Launches Globally
SitonMining launches global XRP Cloud Mining app, letting users mine XRP with zero hardware costs, real-time profit tracking, and daily payouts.
REAL
$0.06418
-2.07%
XRP
$3.0341
-3.04%
CLOUD
$0.1391
+4.68%
Kopīgot
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/17 20:00
Kopīgot
GD Culture Share Tanks Nearly 28% Following Bitcoin Treasury Move
The post GD Culture Share Tanks Nearly 28% Following Bitcoin Treasury Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GD Culture shares plunge 28% after announcing $875M Bitcoin acquisition via 39.2M new share issuance. Purchase from Pallas Capital adds 7,500 BTC, making GDC the 14th largest public Bitcoin holder. Nasdaq-traded livestreaming firm GD Culture Group had its worst trading day in more than a year, falling 28% after declaring an $875 million acquisition of Bitcoin. The stock crash followed when investors came to know that the company would sell almost 39.2 million new shares to close the cryptocurrency buy transaction. The livestreaming company, which uses artificial intelligence, entered into an agreement with Pallas Capital Holding to purchase all assets, including 7,500 Bitcoin tokens valued at around $875.4 million. This acquisition makes GD Culture the 14th largest publicly traded corporate Bitcoin holder in the marketplace. Market Concerns Over Share Dilution Strategy On Tuesday, GD Culture shares fell to $6.99, the company’s highest drop since the beginning of 2024 and a drop in market value to $117.4 million. After-hours trading saw shares regain some ground, up 3.7% as some investors considered the drastic fall to be a potentially oversold situation. The large share issue dilutes the ownership rights of the current shareholders, which provokes a mass panic among investors regarding the feasibility of the Bitcoin treasury corporate policies. VanEck had already cautioned that firms funding the buying of cryptocurrency by diluting equity risk, losing shareholder value in the event of a sharp drop in stock prices. CEO Xiaojian Wang justified the acquisition, saying it would directly facilitate the creation of a strong and diversified crypto asset reserve and the opportunity to capitalize on the institutional adoption of Bitcoin. The company provides e-commerce applications based on AI-generated virtual personalities on TikTok-based livestreaming services. This acquisition is part of a larger corporate trend of adopting Bitcoin, as publicly listed companies that hold the…
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 19:59
Kopīgot
Jennifer Aniston And Reese Witherspoon On ‘The Morning Show’ Season 4
The post Jennifer Aniston And Reese Witherspoon On ‘The Morning Show’ Season 4 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson and Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy for “The Morning Show” Season 4. Apple TV+ Ever since premiering its very first episode in November 2019, the Apple TV+ drama series The Morning Show has captured the hearts and minds of audiences everywhere. Yes, it stars Hollywood trailblazers Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon – but as this story surrounding the inner-workings of a national morning television show has evolved over the years, the gripping narratives continue to be based around real world headlines, alongside a rather incomparable ensemble cast of talented actors – making The Morning Show still one of the best series on television today. From tackling relatable storylines around the “Me too” movement to the Covid-19 pandemic in earlier seasons, viewers will next get to experience the highs-and-lows surrounding Artificial Intelligence (AI) in season four, with new episodes now streaming weekly, as celebrated journalists Alex Levy (Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon) strive to navigate corporate cover-ups and cut-throat business deals, while questioning their own moral compass and why they got in this fight to make a difference in the first place. I sat down with Witherspoon and Aniston, knowing that The Morning Show story continues to be fiction – yet addressing real hot topics facing our world lately, which goes beyond just entertainment value alone. So, what have they enjoyed most about working alongside their The Morning Show creative team in putting out these episodic stories that actually matter? Aniston said, “Well, just that – that these stories matter and being able to shine light on issues that are taking place in the real world in real time, and sort of getting to take a peek behind the curtain of what people – how these human beings are keeping up with everything as it happens.…
REAL
$0.06418
-2.07%
ALEX
$0.00532
+14.90%
GET
$0.007388
-5.84%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 19:54
Kopīgot
Swap.io Launches Multi-Router Aggregation Exchange for the Solana Ecosystem
Dubai, UAE, 17th September 2025, Chainwire
IO
$0.618
-4.77%
MULTI
$0.0397
-13.39%
SWAP
$0.08687
+1.78%
Kopīgot
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/17 19:54
Kopīgot
Metaplanet establishes US subsidiary Metaplanet Income Corp. to expand Bitcoin income business
The post Metaplanet establishes US subsidiary Metaplanet Income Corp. to expand Bitcoin income business appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Metaplanet, a Japanese company, has established Metaplanet Income Corp. as a U.S. subsidiary. The new entity is aimed at expanding Metaplanet’s Bitcoin income business. Metaplanet established a U S. subsidiary called Metaplanet Income Corp. today to expand its Bitcoin income business. The Japanese company announced the formation of the new American entity as part of its strategy to grow operations focused on Bitcoin-related income generation. The subsidiary will operate from the United States as Metaplanet looks to broaden its digital asset business activities. The move represents Metaplanet’s continued expansion into Bitcoin-focused services through its new U.S.-based corporate structure. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/metaplanet-us-subsidiary-bitcoin-income-expansion/
U
$0.014867
+4.01%
LOOKS
$0.014293
-1.46%
MOVE
$0.1293
-4.50%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 19:53
Kopīgot
SharpLink Gaming Inc. ($SBET) Stock: Expands Buyback to 1.94M Shares While Ethereum Holdings Hit $3.86B
TLDR SharpLink ($SBET) closed at $16.95 on Sept. 16, up 120.7% YTD. Company expands buyback program to nearly 1.94M shares. Ethereum holdings now total 838,152 ETH valued at $3.86B. Co-CEO calls ETH “the cornerstone of the digital asset economy.” Compared to MicroStrategy for its crypto-first corporate strategy. SharpLink Gaming Inc. ($SBET) closed at $16.95 on [...] The post SharpLink Gaming Inc. ($SBET) Stock: Expands Buyback to 1.94M Shares While Ethereum Holdings Hit $3.86B appeared first on CoinCentral.
ETH
$4,541.4
-1.73%
NOW
$0.00586
-0.67%
Kopīgot
Coincentral
2025/09/17 19:53
Kopīgot
GDC Stock Slumps 28% After $879 Million Bitcoin Treasury Move
The post GDC Stock Slumps 28% After $879 Million Bitcoin Treasury Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GD Culture Group Limited (GDC), a Nevada-based holding company focused on AI-driven digital human technology and live-streaming e-commerce, has entered into a share exchange agreement to acquire Pallas Capital Holding’s assets. Notably, the transaction will hand the firm ownership of 7,500 Bitcoins (BTC). This positions it as a major player in the digital asset treasury space. However, the firm’s stock fell 28% after the news, highlighting investor caution. GD Culture Group on Its Way to Become 14th Largest Corporate Bitcoin Holder Sponsored In the latest press release, GD Culture Group noted that the acquisition was approved by a majority of its shareholders under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(d) and the Nevada Revised Statutes. As part of the deal made on September 10, the company will issue approximately 39.2 million shares of common stock in exchange for Pallas Capital’s assets. This includes the 7,500 BTC free of encumbrances. At current market prices, the stack is valued at $879 million. Notably, these holdings could position GDC as the 14th largest corporate Bitcoin holder globally. According to data from Bitcoin Treasuries, the firm could surpass entities like Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd, which has 6,894 BTC. Xiaojian Wang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GD Culture, emphasized that the move places GDC in a strong position to benefit from Bitcoin’s expanding importance as both a store of value and a preferred asset for institutional reserves. “The acquisition of Pallas Capital marks a significant advancement in GDC’s digital asset treasury strategy. It directly supports our initiative to build a strong and diversified crypto asset reserve by acquiring scalable, high-value digital assets. When we integrate these assets, we are building the reserves necessary to execute on our digital asset strategy with both stability and growth potential,” Wang stated. Sponsored According to the executive, the deal is projected…
D
$0.03517
-3.51%
BTC
$116,369.57
-1.21%
MOVE
$0.1293
-4.50%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 19:50
Kopīgot
Populārākās ziņas
Vairāk
Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit
Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today
How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining
Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction