2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson to Join Senate Roundtable on Crypto Market Structure

The post Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson to Join Senate Roundtable on Crypto Market Structure appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto leaders are heading to Capitol Hill Thursday to meet with the Senate Banking Committee They will discuss key regulatory issues and the future of digital assets in the U.S.  This comes as lawmakers consider new proposals to bring more clarity to the crypto space. Hoskinson to Join Senate Crypto Roundtable In a recent post …
CoinPedia2025/09/17 20:03
DeXRP Raised $6.4M as first Presale on XRPL: Next X100 Crypto?

The post DeXRP Raised $6.4M as first Presale on XRPL: Next X100 Crypto?   appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Recent upgrades to the ecosystem and heightened institutional support mark the beginning of a new age of growth for the XRP Ledger. The ecosystem is ready for institutional adoption after XRPL CTO David Schwartz recently reaffirmed XRPL’s preparedness to enable tokenized assets, cross-border payments, stablecoins, and CBDCs. DeXRP, the first-ever presale to be launched on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), is the focus of all the attention as the cryptocurrency market is humming with speculation once more. DeXRP is one of the most successful token sales of 2025 on XRPL, having raised over $6.4 million in a short period of time. With over 9,000 unique investors participating in the presale, there is no denying the excitement around DeXRP: may it emerge as the next x100 altcoin? What is DeXRP? Presale Details   Getting $6.4 million at the presale stage is a big accomplishment, especially in the competitive cryptocurrency market. Strong community trust and a diverse investor base are indicated by the participation of over 9,300 wallets. The success of DeXRP’s presale indicates that its strategic significance within the XRPL ecosystem has been acknowledged, rather than only depending on speculative hype. Once the platform is online, this initial impetus might act as a basis for sustained adoption. Forbes also pointed out that DeXRP offers an open alternative to Ripple’s newly launched Permissioned DEX, showing how diverse approaches can coexist on XRPL. As announced by the DeXRP Team, the listing price of the $DXP token will be $0.35, with the current price being $0.14015. In addition to bank card transactions, users can buy $DXP tokens through Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, XRP Ledger, Bitcoin, or USDT on compatible networks. $DXP Utility  DeXRP has positioned itself within significant blockchain networks by announcing strategic alliances with WOW Earn and Micro3, as well as its sponsorship of the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 20:03
Best Plinko Gambling Sites in 2025 Ranked & Reviewed

Recently, Plinko has been surging in popularity for all the good reasons; it’s easy to play, gives a sense of perceived control, and is available in online casinos, which can be accessed via desktop or mobile devices. Yet choosing the right Plinko casino can be overwhelming due to their recent surge in numbers.  But don’t ... Read more The post Best Plinko Gambling Sites in 2025 Ranked & Reviewed appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/09/17 20:02
Coinbase's worst data breach ever exposed: Outsourced customer service staff secretly photographed tens of thousands of customer data with their phones and sold each photo for $200.

Original article: Ben Weiss , Fortune Compiled by Yuliya, PANews In May, Coinbase disclosed that hackers had stolen the personal data of thousands of customers and used it to trick victims into handing over their crypto assets. Coinbase stated that the incident could have resulted in losses of up to $400 million. Officially, the hack originated from an insider at an Indian outsourcing company, but the largest US crypto exchange has not yet disclosed the specific individuals involved. New court documents reveal the identity of a suspect and his role in the incident, the most serious security breach in Coinbase's history. According to an amended complaint filed Tuesday by class action law firm Greenbaum Olbrantz, the hack was linked to Ashita Mishra, an employee of TaskUs. TaskUs is a publicly traded, Texas-based company that provides outsourced customer service support to large technology companies and operates in a low-cost labor market. Mishra worked at TaskUs's service center in Indore, India. The lawsuit alleges that starting in September 2024, Mishra began stealing confidential customer data, including Social Security numbers and bank account information. She agreed to sell this information to hackers, who then posed as Coinbase employees and tricked victims into transferring their crypto assets. From September 2024 to January 2025, Mishra and another accomplice recruited more TaskUs employees to participate in the theft of customer information, forming a "complex radial conspiracy network" that funneled Coinbase customer data to criminals via TaskUs computers. The complaint cites a former TaskUs employee who claims even team leaders and operations managers were involved. By the time TaskUs finally realized the problem, Mishra's phone had data on over 10,000 Coinbase customers. The complaint alleges that Mishra and her accomplices were paid $200 per photo, sometimes taking up to 200 photos of Coinbase customer accounts in a single day. Coinbase disclosed in regulatory filings that over 69,000 customers were ultimately affected. As Fortune previously reported, the masterminds behind the bribery scheme appear to be young people in their teens or early twenties who belong to a loose hacker group called "the Comm." The allegation that the data theft began in September 2024 is significant because Coinbase had previously said the attack took place in late December. In another notable development, TaskUs claimed this month that not only external vendors but also internal Coinbase employees were involved in the hack, but the company did not elaborate further. After the incident was exposed, a Coinbase spokesperson told Fortune: "We immediately notified affected users and regulators, compensated affected customers, strengthened controls on suppliers and internal personnel, and terminated our partnership with TaskUs. We refused to pay the ransom and instead established a $20 million reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect." TaskUs did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the amended complaint, and Fortune was unable to immediately locate Ashita Mishra. TaskUs previously told Fortune: "The company considers the security of its customers and their user data a top priority and continues to strengthen its global security protocols and training programs." A series of cover-ups The story told in the complaint is the most detailed account yet of one of the largest cryptocurrency hacks of the year and the most serious breach in Coinbase’s more than decade-long history. Other plaintiffs' attorneys have previously sued Coinbase over the hack, and Coinbase has been pushing for these lawsuits to be brought into arbitration. Arbitration has historically helped businesses mitigate financial losses and negative publicity, which may explain why the class action firm chose to sue TaskUs, the outsourcing provider, rather than Coinbase directly. In the lawsuit, the law firm accused TaskUs of "taking steps to silence those with knowledge of the allegations." As Fortune previously reported, TaskUs laid off 226 employees in Indore in January. The lawsuit, citing a former employee, claimed the company took this drastic step because the conspiracy group "had so thoroughly infiltrated TaskUs' systems that the company was unable to identify all those implicated." Furthermore, on February 10, TaskUs decided to fire the human resources team that was originally responsible for investigating the leak, which the lawsuit alleges was part of a "serious cover-up." The new court filing by Greenbaum Olbrantz is an amendment to its original complaint filed in May, about two weeks after Coinbase disclosed the hack. The firm has previously filed several high-profile lawsuits, including one alleging that airlines sold "window seats" but actually seated passengers against windowless walls. Coinbase is seeking to include the lawsuit in a consolidated lawsuit against all hack-related cases against the exchange, while TaskUs has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit and block its inclusion in the broader consolidated lawsuit. "Our amended complaint reveals unprecedented details about how this data breach occurred, and we will continue to work diligently to hold all parties responsible accountable," Greenbaum Olbrantz co-founder Carter Greenbaum said in a statement.
PANews2025/09/17 20:00
Solana ETF Delayed Again, But Analysts Spotlight This Cheap Crypto For 2025 Gains

This latest delay adds to a pattern of cautious approvals, as seen with Ethereum and XRP funds. Even so, Solana’s […] The post Solana ETF Delayed Again, But Analysts Spotlight This Cheap Crypto For 2025 Gains appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/17 20:00
These 2 Growth Engines Are Driving Billions Into US Crypto Adoption: Chainalysis

Tokenized money market funds and Bitcoin ETFs are pushing crypto deeper into US financial systems.
CryptoPotato2025/09/17 20:00
Cardano L2 Midgard Hits Major Milestone As Hoskinson Says ‘All Foreseen’

Cardano’s scaling roadmap took a concrete step forward after Anastasia Labs CEO Philip DiSarro reported on September 16 that Midgard—the project’s native Layer-2—now runs a “functional node” with live pathways for settling state on Layer-1 and finalizing state commitments. In a post on X, DiSarro summarized the status succinctly: “Update on Midgard: We have a […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/17 20:00
PANews X Space "The First Year of Crypto Stocks: The Present and Future of DAT Companies" live broadcast

PANews reported on September 17th that PANews will host Space's "The First Year of Crypto Stocks: The Present and Future of Digital Asset Transfer Companies" at 8 PM tonight. From MicroStrategy to Metaplanet, the DAT (Digital Asset Transfer) model has rapidly gained popularity over the past two years. With the rise of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, DATs are becoming a new central narrative in the capital markets. However, MSTR was rejected for inclusion in the S&P 500, Metaplanet's stock price has fluctuated, and there are rumors that Nasdaq may intensify its scrutiny. Are DATs the prototypes of "crypto investment banks" or merely short-lived products of a bull market? How do they balance regulation, compliance, bear market pressures, and market expectations? In this issue of PANews, we invite several leading researchers to discuss the opportunities and challenges of DATs and the future direction of this emerging model. Space live broadcast address: https://x.com/i/spaces/1djxXWzZzbPJZ
PANews2025/09/17 20:00
Nav3 Router: Convenient Navigation on Top of Jetpack Navigation 3

Jetpack Navigation 3 is a new Google navigation library that is fundamentally different from previous versions. The main idea of Nav3 is simple: you have a NavBackStack — a regular mutable list where each element represents a screen in your application.
Hackernoon2025/09/17 20:00
Nubila Launches Monad Ecosystem's Largest Forecasting Event, "Summer Forecast Royale"

PANews reported on September 17 that Nubila, a global distributed physical data network, announced that it would join forces with Monad and dozens of core projects in its ecosystem to jointly launch the Monad ecosystem's largest large-scale weather forecast event, "Summer Forecast Royale." This 10-day event will feature daily weather forecasts centered around globally renowned landmark cities. Users can participate in weather forecasts and win multiple rewards. Nubila will provide decentralized weather data for the event, primarily sourced from its tens of thousands of weather stations worldwide, ensuring the authenticity and verifiability of forecasts. The rewards include Nubila nodes, Monad ecosystem partner prizes, sNUBI points, etc. Monad Card users will also enjoy additional points bonuses and unlock higher-level rewards. Nubila stated that this move not only demonstrates the application potential of decentralized weather data, but also combines the verifiability of the prediction market with an entertaining experience, highlighting the Monad ecosystem's leading exploration in on-chain innovation and cross-scenario applications.
PANews2025/09/17 20:00
