2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Caliber Completes $15.9 Million Convertible Preferred Stock Financing and Launches ATM Follow-on Offering

Caliber Completes $15.9 Million Convertible Preferred Stock Financing and Launches ATM Follow-on Offering

PANews reported on September 17th that, according to GlobeNewswire , Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD ) announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors to issue 15,868 shares of Series B convertible preferred stock at $ 1,000 per share, raising approximately $ 15.9 million in total financing. The preferred stock, convertible into common stock at $ 250 per share, has no voting rights or dividends and ranks higher than Class A and B common stock but lower than Series A and AA preferred stock. The company has also filed a supplemental offering document with the SEC , launching its ATM offering program with an initial available quota of approximately $ 10.3 million. The funds will be used to support its digital asset strategy, including the continued accumulation of Chainlink ( LINK ) tokens.
PANews 2025/09/17
Yunfeng Financial Completes FOF Fund RWA Tokenization Pilot

Yunfeng Financial Completes FOF Fund RWA Tokenization Pilot

PANews reported on September 17th that Yunfeng Financial announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary has issued RWA (Real Asset Tokenization) shares of its fund of funds , marking the group's first independently completed RWA project. The fund primarily invests in credit and real estate-related debt securities. The group stated that this move has improved the fund's investment efficiency and transparency, and plans to use this as a pilot to gradually explore tokenization solutions for more asset classes, promoting the integration of traditional finance and blockchain technology.
PANews 2025/09/17
Metaplanet unveils US subsidiary to drive Bitcoin treasury strategy

Metaplanet unveils US subsidiary to drive Bitcoin treasury strategy

Metaplanet is expanding its bitcoin operations on two fronts, unveiling new subsidiaries in the United States and Japan to strengthen both revenue generation and market presence. In a corporate filing today, Metaplanet announced the launch of Metaplanet Income Corp., a…
Crypto.news 2025/09/17
Bitcoin Price Stays Above $116,000 As Metaplanet Announces To Close A Giant Raise To Buy Bitcoin

Bitcoin Price Stays Above $116,000 As Metaplanet Announces To Close A Giant Raise To Buy Bitcoin

The post Bitcoin Price Stays Above $116,000 As Metaplanet Announces To Close A Giant Raise To Buy Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Metaplanet, a Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed company, has announced that it closed a massive $1.4 billion fundraise through an international share offering, with plans to buy Bitcoin with it. The announcement comes as Bitcoin price continues to trade above $116,000, highlighting growing institutional interest in Bitcoin treasury operations. The Japanese Bitcoin treasury company announced multiple strategic initiatives today, including the establishment of new subsidiaries in both the United States and Japan, as well as the acquisition of the premium domain Bitcoin.jp. The fundraising initiative attracted significant interest from global institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, highlighting the growing mainstream acceptance of Bitcoin treasury operations. The company plans to deploy the capital for Bitcoin purchases between September and October 2025, with other allocated to expanding its Bitcoin income generation business. Metaplanet’s aggressive expansion comes amid a broader trend of corporations adding Bitcoin to their treasury holdings. Corporate Bitcoin holdings have now exceeded 1 million BTC, representing roughly 5% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply, with new companies entering the space almost daily. The company’s U.S. subsidiary, Metaplanet Income Corp., will be based in Miami, Florida, with an initial capital of $15 million. The subsidiary will focus on Bitcoin income generation and derivatives operations, marking a significant expansion of the company’s Bitcoin operations beyond simple treasury management. In Japan, the newly established Bitcoin Japan Inc. will manage media, events, and services related to Bitcoin, operating from Tokyo’s Roppongi Hills complex. The acquisition of Bitcoin.jp positions the company to become a central gateway to Japan’s Bitcoin ecosystem. The Japanese market offers unique advantages, including a favorable low interest rate environment and tax benefits for individual investors through NISA accounts. Combined with Japan’s position as the world’s second-largest capital market, these factors create compelling opportunities for Bitcoin treasury operations. The company’s strategic moves reflect growing competition in…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/17
The SwissBorg Solana Exploit & The Case Against Transaction-Crafting APIs

The SwissBorg Solana Exploit & The Case Against Transaction-Crafting APIs

SwissBorg lost 192,600 $SOL ($41.5M) via a partner API exploit. Funds are covered, but the case highlights major risks of third-party transaction-crafting APIs.
Blockchainreporter 2025/09/17
Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Act receives support from US lawmakers and industry leaders

Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Act receives support from US lawmakers and industry leaders

PANews reported on September 17th that Crypto In America reported that several US congressmen and Bitcoin industry leaders met on Capitol Hill to discuss the " BITCOIN Act, " which proposes that the US government purchase one million Bitcoins over the next five years to establish a national strategic reserve. The bill, introduced by Senator Cynthia Lummis , aims to include Bitcoin in the national reserve. The meeting also explored ways to purchase Bitcoin without increasing the federal budget. Some attendees described the meeting as productive, and the industry is pushing for the bill to be included in the policy agenda.
PANews 2025/09/17
PayPal expands P2P payments to include crypto transfers in U.S.

PayPal expands P2P payments to include crypto transfers in U.S.

PayPal is expanding its peer-to-peer payment system to allow U.S. users to send and receive cryptocurrencies directly within the PayPal app. PayPal has announced that it will soon allow U.S. users to send and receive crypto directly through its peer-to-peer…
Crypto.news 2025/09/17
Is Charles Hoskinson Visiting India Soon? India’s Police Forensics Go Blockchain With Cardano

Is Charles Hoskinson Visiting India Soon? India's Police Forensics Go Blockchain With Cardano

The post Is Charles Hoskinson Visiting India Soon? India’s Police Forensics Go Blockchain With Cardano appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The India-based blockchain and AI development studio, Trivolve Tech, recently announced that its Forensic Management System is live on the Cardano Mainnet. Watching this development closely, Cardano CEO Charles Hoskinson revealed that he might pay a visit to India soon.  Charles Hoskinson Plans to Visit India  Recently, Hoskinson showed his enthusiasm to travel to India …
CoinPedia 2025/09/17
Ben & Jerry’s Co-Founder Announces Exit—Says He’s Being ‘Silenced’

Ben & Jerry's Co-Founder Announces Exit—Says He's Being 'Silenced'

The post Ben & Jerry’s Co-Founder Announces Exit—Says He’s Being ‘Silenced’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Ben & Jerry’s co-founder Jerry Greenfield announced his exit from the ice cream maker late on Tuesday, alleging that parent firm Unilever had taken away the company’s independence and “silenced” its activism on progressive issues. Ben Cohen (L) and Jerry Greenfield (R), co-founders of Ben & Jerry’s, partnered with MoveOn to hand out free ice cream at Franklin Square in Philadelphia during their Scoop The Vote tour to get-out-the-vote for Vice President Kamala Harris and Democrats down the ballot. Getty Images for MoveOn Key Facts The company’s other co-founder Ben Cohen shared Greenfield’s announcement on X, which said: “It’s with a broken heart that I’ve decided I can no longer, in good conscience, and after 47 years, remain an employee of Ben & Jerry’s.” Greenfield said the ice cream maker’s “independence to pursue our values,” which was guaranteed to him “when Unilever bought the company…is gone.” The statement then attacked President Donald Trump’s administration, saying “our country’s current administration is attacking civil rights, voting rights, the rights of immigrants, women, and the LGBTQ community.” Greenfield said standing up for “justice, equity, and our shared humanity has never been more important,” but alleged that “Ben & Jerry’s has been silenced, sidelined for fear of upsetting those in power.” The Ben & Jerry’s co-founder then added: “If I can’t carry those values forward inside the company today, then I will carry them forward outside, with all the love and conviction I can.” In addition to sharing Greenfield’s statement, Cohen wrote: “His legacy deserves to be true to our values, not silenced” by the Magnum Ice Cream Company, and followed it up with the hashtag “#FreeBenAndJerrys.” Crucial Quote “Love, equity, justice. They’re part of who Ben and I are, and they’ve always been the true foundation of Ben & Jerry’s. From the…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/17
US, India trade talks advance after 'wonderful' phone call between leaders

US, India trade talks advance after 'wonderful' phone call between leaders

U.S. President Donald Trump reported a cordial phone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as Washington and New Delhi try to ease friction over tariffs and India’s Russian oil purchases while formal trade talks restart this week. Trump wrote on TruthSocial on Tuesday that he had a “wonderful” conversation with the Indian leader and […]
Cryptopolitan 2025/09/17
