2025-09-19 Friday

Fed Interest Rate Decision Today – 25bps Cut Expected

Fed Interest Rate Decision Today – 25bps Cut Expected

The U.S. Federal Reserve is set to make its first rate cut of 2025 today. The expected 25-basis-point cut is not a surprise, but what matters more is how many cuts will follow. The Fed now faces a tough job easing pressure on the weak job market while keeping inflation in check and handling political …
CoinPedia 2025/09/17 20:28
UK inflation stuck at 3.8% in August

UK inflation stuck at 3.8% in August

The post UK inflation stuck at 3.8% in August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UK inflation stayed at 3.8% in August, the same as in July, keeping pressure on households while the Bank of England prepared to decide on interest rates. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) released the latest inflation figures on Wednesday. The data matched analysts’ forecasts and strengthened expectations that the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will keep rates at 4% on Thursday. ONS shows food and fuel costs rise while airfares fall Price pressure in the grocery sector is still the same, with the inflation rate for food rising from 4.9% to 5.1% in August. Shopping trips have become more expensive for consumers as basic items like vegetables, cheese, fish, beef, butter, and coffee all increased during the month. However, the biggest changes have affected sweets and chocolates as the cost rose by 10.5%. These increasing costs across food categories prove that controlling inflation is difficult. At the same time, the transport cost for households and businesses also suffered a major hit as both petrol and diesel prices increased. Hotels and restaurant prices also increased, but the ONS said the rise was less sharp than last year. On the other hand, airfares dropped sharply in August, preventing overall inflation from rising above 3.8%.  Although households remain under pressure, there are early signs of cooling in some parts of the economy as services inflation dropped from 5% in July to 4.7% in August. Core inflation (excluding volatile components like energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco) also dropped from 3.8% to 3.6%. The declines show that some elements of inflation are starting to cool down, but the core sectors like food and fuel continue to weigh heavily on families and businesses.  Bank of England weighs rates as economy and politics add pressure The Bank of England has lowered borrowing costs five…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/17 20:26
BlockchainFX Presale Surges Past $7.3m: This Could Overshadow Remittix And Tapzi As The Best Crypto To Buy

BlockchainFX Presale Surges Past $7.3m: This Could Overshadow Remittix And Tapzi As The Best Crypto To Buy

With sales now exceeding $7 million, it is drawing serious attention from investors searching for crypto with high ROI. Early […]
Coindoo 2025/09/17 20:24
Galaxy Digital Said to Plan Its Own Tokenized Money Market Fund

Galaxy Digital Said to Plan Its Own Tokenized Money Market Fund

The post Galaxy Digital Said to Plan Its Own Tokenized Money Market Fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Galaxy Digital (GLXY), the digital asset investment firm led by Mike Novogratz, is planning to release a tokenized money-market fund, according to two people familiar with the plan. The New York City-based company is aiming to bring a more crypto-native twist to the range of traditional finance-led tokenized fund offerings, such as BlackRock’s BUIDL and Franklin Templeton’s BENJI token, said the people, who declined to be identified. The Galaxy fund, which will debut in the coming months, will ultimately be available on the Ethereum, Solana and Stellar blockchains. That said, it won't appear on all three blockchains on day one, according to one of the people. Anchorage Digital is to be the custodian of the new fund. “The overarching ambition is to use the power of tokenization to offer instant liquidity, and there’s a lot of innovation around that to come,” the person said. “Galaxy has had the benefit of seeing BUIDL and some of the other ones out there in the market, and seeing who's engaging with these funds, how they're engaging with them, and how that could be better.” A representative for Galaxy Digital declined to comment on the fund. Anchorage Digital did not immediately respond to requests for comment. BlackRock’s BUIDL fund, which now has a market cap of around $2.2 billion, went live on the Solana blockchain in March after debuting on Ethereum. Read more: Galaxy Digital Tokenizes Its Shares on Solana With Superstate Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/16/galaxy-digital-said-to-plan-its-own-tokenized-money-market-fund
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/17 20:21
Analyst predicts when gold might hit $4,000

Analyst predicts when gold might hit $4,000

The post Analyst predicts when gold might hit $4,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold continues to rise ahead of expected Federal rate cuts, a policy shift traditionally known to support non-yielding assets.  As the precious metal slowly inches toward a price of $3,700 per ounce, investors are citing persistent inflation coupled with weak growth as a core driver of demand.  Similarly, the August Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed a 2.9% annual increase, a notable number given that gold has not posted a decline in over two decades in periods when inflation exceeded 2% and the Fed remained accommodative. Economist Peter Schiff, a known gold advocate, believes the rally is likely to continue, suggesting that a price of $4,000 per ounce is easily achievable by the end of the year, a number predicted by Deutsche Bank as well on September 17. “Gold stocks have more than doubled, and so people have made a lot more money… But I don’t even think gold stocks have caught up to $3,000 gold yet, let alone $3,700, and we could easily be at $4,000 by the end of the year,” the analyst noted in an interview with Kitco News’ Jeremy Szafron on September 16.  Schiff also stated in a social media post that he expects buyers “to come rushing back in soon” as gold mining stocks are lower despite record prices per ounce, meaning that “skittish traders” will take profits ahead of the upcoming Fed rate announcement. Despite gold holding firmly in new record territory today, poised to break above $3,700, gold mining stocks are lower on the day as skittish traders take profits ahead of tomorrow’s FOMC announcement and Powell press conference. I expect buyers to come rushing back in soon. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) September 16, 2025 Gold market anxiety While indeed promising, the rally also reflects wider market anxieties. Looking ahead, Schiff also predicted that…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/17 20:20
Coinbase insider breach linked to $400 million crypto theft, court files reveal

Coinbase insider breach linked to $400 million crypto theft, court files reveal

Coinbase breach traced to TaskUs staff; $400M lost as hackers exploited insider-sold customer data. Court docs show TaskUs workers sold records, triggering scams, lawsuits, and 300 employee firings. Coinbase tightened controls, cut TaskUs ties, and reimbursed victims after insider-driven data theft. New court documents have revealed how a data breach at Coinbase, which came to […]
Coin Journal 2025/09/17 20:19
HoloWorld AI Staking Unleashes Revolutionary Rewards & Governance Power

HoloWorld AI Staking Unleashes Revolutionary Rewards & Governance Power

The post HoloWorld AI Staking Unleashes Revolutionary Rewards & Governance Power appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. HoloWorld AI Staking Unleashes Revolutionary Rewards & Governance Power Skip to content Home Crypto News HoloWorld AI Staking Unleashes Revolutionary Rewards & Governance Power Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/holoworld-ai-staking-rewards/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/17 20:19
Oil producers take yearly $500B for zero production growth amid Russian disruptions

Oil producers take yearly $500B for zero production growth amid Russian disruptions

The global oil industry is bleeding money just to stand still. According to reporting from the International Energy Agency on Tuesday, oil producers are now forced to spend $500 billion every year just to keep existing fields from collapsing. That’s just to stop production from falling apart. And the losses are accelerating faster than anyone […]
Cryptopolitan 2025/09/17 20:15
One in Four Public Bitcoin Treasuries Now Trade Below NAV: K33

One in Four Public Bitcoin Treasuries Now Trade Below NAV: K33

A quarter of all public companies holding Bitcoin now trade at market values below the worth of their BTC holdings, according to a new report from K33 Research. Key Takeaways: One in four public Bitcoin treasury firms now trade below the value of their BTC holdings, signaling weakening market confidence. K33 warns that trading below NAV limits capital raising, with dilution risks hurting smaller firms like NAKA and others. BTC accumulation is slowing, while spot ETFs and retail flows are emerging as the dominant drivers of demand. The drop reflects a growing disconnect between market confidence and the value of corporate Bitcoin treasuries, signaling that the once-booming trend may be cooling. K33: BTC NAV Gap Limits Capital Raising for Treasury Firms K33’s Head of Research, Vetle Lunde, warned that this gap is already limiting the ability of some firms to raise capital. “Issuing shares below NAV is dilutive,” he said, explaining that companies trading under the value of their Bitcoin effectively give away more ownership than they receive in return. The most dramatic case is NAKA, the merger vehicle of KindlyMD and Nakamoto Holdings, which has lost 96% of its market value from peak and now trades at just 0.7x NAV, down from 75x. Other firms currently below their NAV include Tether-backed Twenty One, Semler Scientific, and The Smarter Web Company. K33 notes that while the average NAV multiple across treasury firms remains at 2.8, that’s down from 3.76 in April, and the spread is widening. Larger players like MicroStrategy still enjoy premiums, while smaller firms are slipping below water. BTC accumulation is also slowing. In September, treasury firms added just 1,428 BTC per day, the weakest pace since May. Lunde called the declining premiums “rational,” noting that many of these companies face high advisory fees, insider incentives, and complicated capital structures. Exceptions, he added, exist when firms can leverage their BTC holdings in other business areas. Public companies now hold over 1 million BTC, but K33 suggests that spot ETFs and retail flows are taking over as the main drivers of demand. On the derivatives front, CME bitcoin futures have returned to modest premiums over offshore perpetuals, suggesting a more balanced market. Still, funding rates remain elevated, with leveraged traders maintaining a strong long bias, a setup that could lead to a squeeze if momentum shifts. GD Culture Stock Sinks 28% After $875M Bitcoin Acquisition Deal GD Culture Group shares plummeted 28% after announcing an $875 million share-based acquisition of 7,500 Bitcoin from Pallas Capital Holding. The livestreaming and e-commerce firm will issue 39.2 million new shares to complete the deal, shifting its focus toward building a diversified crypto asset reserve. CEO Xiaojian Wang framed the move as a strategic pivot to tap into rising institutional interest in Bitcoin. Investors, however, responded with caution. The stock drop reflects concerns over significant share dilution and the risks of speculative crypto exposure. G DC’s market cap now sits at $117.4 million, down 97% from its 2021 peak. Analysts, including VanEck, have previously warned that funding crypto purchases with stock offerings can erode shareholder value if the shares trade below the asset value. Michael Saylor’s Strategy now holds 636,505 BTC, making it the largest corporate holder by a wide margin. Bitcoin mining firm MARA Holdings remains in second with 52,477 BTC, after adding 705 BTC in August. But new entrants are gaining ground. XXI, founded by Strike CEO Jack Mallers, has amassed 43,514 BTC, while the Bitcoin Standard Treasury Company holds 30,021 BTC
CryptoNews 2025/09/17 20:15
XRP News Today: XRP Tundra Unveils 25% APY Staking Platform, Early Investors Positioned for Immediate Gains

XRP News Today: XRP Tundra Unveils 25% APY Staking Platform, Early Investors Positioned for Immediate Gains

XRP has returned to headlines with news that a long-anticipated staking platform is on the way. XRP Tundra, now in presale, has unveiled a system offering annual returns of up to 25% APY, a development that could change the way holders approach one of the world's most recognized digital assets. The announcement comes as XRP's …
CoinPedia 2025/09/17 20:13
