the sjmine cloud mining platform

the sjmine cloud mining platform

The post the sjmine cloud mining platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market never stops, which also means that cryptocurrencies have long been considered a symbol of wealth. However, the high cost of hardware and complex operations have deterred would-be crypto investors. The emergence of cloud mining has ushered in a new investment model. Its openness, mobile mining methods, and token rewards are gradually transforming investment methods into forms previously unimaginable. In this trend, the arrival of the sjmine cloud mining platform has become a mainstream choice for cryptocurrency investors seeking passive income. The sjmine platform’s “zero technical threshold, one-click start, and calculate” model breaks down the complex barriers of traditional mining, allowing ordinary users to easily participate in the global computing power network and achieve automatic appreciation of digital assets. Cloud Mining: From Individual Traditional Mining to Public Participation Traditional mining requires purchasing mining machines, setting up a computer room, and configuring power and internet connections. This is characterized by high barriers to entry, high costs, and significant risks. sjmine, through its cloud computing power sharing mechanism, encapsulates these complex processes at the underlying platform level. Users simply register an account and select a contract to start automated mining. The platform supports major cryptocurrencies such as BTC, DOGE, XRP, and USDT. All earnings are settled daily and automatically deposited into your account, truly realizing the wealth philosophy of “letting your assets work for you” and providing a truly open passive income model. The rapidly developing cryptocurrency market is driving a surge in demand for cloud mining. With the Bitcoin halving approaching and global regulations becoming increasingly clear, data shows that the number of global cloud mining users increased by over 45% in the first half of 2025 alone. The daily active users of the sjmine platform continue to climb, with some high-level users earning over $8,647 per day. How…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 20:32
Crypto markets: watch out for Fed rates

Crypto markets: watch out for Fed rates

Today is a key day, even if the cut is priced in.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/17 20:31
USDD launches natively on Ethereum with up to 12% APY airdrop and upcoming savings-focused sUSDD

USDD launches natively on Ethereum with up to 12% APY airdrop and upcoming savings-focused sUSDD

After expanding to Ethereum with audited contracts and an airdrop campaign offering up to 12% APY, USDD sets its sights on sUSDD — a savings-focused token built for transparent, on-chain growth.
Cryptodaily2025/09/17 20:31
Ripple Explains Stablecoin Approach as Market Surpasses $300 Billion

Ripple Explains Stablecoin Approach as Market Surpasses $300 Billion

Ripple shares stablecoin insights as market sees growth
Coinstats2025/09/17 20:31
Radiant Capital hacker purchased 1,327 ETH for 6 million DAI

Radiant Capital hacker purchased 1,327 ETH for 6 million DAI

PANews reported on September 17th that, according to Ember, the Radiant Capital hacker, after transferring 13,650 ETH (approximately $61.4 million) using Tornado Cash , recently purchased another 1,327 ETH for 6 million DAI at a price of $4,521. The address currently holds approximately 27.4 million DAI and 3,288 ETH (approximately $14.78 million).
PANews2025/09/17 20:30
Revolutionary Tokenized MMF: Standard Chartered & QNB Launch Groundbreaking Fund in Dubai’s DIFC

Revolutionary Tokenized MMF: Standard Chartered & QNB Launch Groundbreaking Fund in Dubai’s DIFC

BitcoinWorld Revolutionary Tokenized MMF: Standard Chartered & QNB Launch Groundbreaking Fund in Dubai’s DIFC Get ready for a significant leap in digital finance! Standard Chartered, in collaboration with Qatar National Bank (QNB Group) and DMZ Finance, has just launched the very first tokenized money market fund (MMF) in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). This isn’t just another fund; it’s a groundbreaking move that could redefine how we think about traditional investments and blockchain technology. What does this pioneering initiative mean for investors and the future of finance? Understanding the Innovation: What is a Tokenized MMF? Before diving into the implications, let’s break down what a tokenized MMF actually is. Money Market Funds (MMFs) are typically seen as low-risk, highly liquid investment vehicles. They invest in short-term debt instruments, offering stability and easy access to cash. Traditional MMFs: These funds offer a safe haven for investors, providing steady returns and high liquidity. Tokenization: This is the process of converting rights to an asset into a digital token on a blockchain. Think of it as creating a digital, verifiable share of an asset. Therefore, a tokenized MMF essentially transforms shares in a money market fund into digital tokens on a blockchain. This innovation allows for greater efficiency, transparency, and accessibility, merging the stability of traditional MMFs with the cutting-edge capabilities of blockchain. Why Dubai’s DIFC is Leading the Charge for Tokenized MMFs The choice of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) as the launchpad for this revolutionary tokenized MMF is no coincidence. The DIFC is a leading global financial hub known for its progressive regulatory framework and commitment to fostering financial innovation. The DIFC provides a robust and secure environment for digital asset initiatives. This regulatory clarity is crucial for instilling confidence in both institutional and individual investors. Furthermore, Standard Chartered’s role as the custodian for this fund adds another layer of trust and security, leveraging their extensive experience in asset management and digital asset services. This strategic location not only facilitates the launch but also positions Dubai at the forefront of the global digital finance landscape, attracting further investment and technological advancements in the region. Unlocking New Potential: Key Benefits of This Tokenized Money Market Fund The introduction of a tokenized MMF brings forth a multitude of advantages that could significantly impact the investment world. These benefits extend beyond just technological novelty, offering tangible improvements for investors and market operations alike. Increased Accessibility: Tokenization can lower entry barriers, potentially allowing a broader range of investors to participate in MMFs. Enhanced Transparency: Blockchain technology provides an immutable record of transactions, offering unparalleled transparency and auditability. Faster Settlement: Traditional fund settlements can take days. Tokenization on a blockchain can drastically reduce settlement times, potentially to near-instantaneous. Improved Liquidity: Digital tokens can be traded 24/7 on compatible platforms, enhancing the liquidity of the underlying assets. Operational Efficiency: Automating processes through smart contracts can reduce administrative overheads and operational costs. These transformative benefits highlight why this tokenized MMF is more than just a new product; it’s a significant step towards a more efficient and inclusive financial system. The Architects of Change: Standard Chartered, QNB, and DMZ Finance Behind the Tokenized MMF The success of such a pioneering venture relies heavily on the strength and expertise of its collaborators. This initiative brings together some formidable players in the financial and technological sectors. Standard Chartered: A global banking giant with a strong focus on digital assets and innovation. Their role as custodian underscores their commitment to secure and compliant digital finance solutions. Qatar National Bank (QNB Group): One of the largest financial institutions in the Middle East and Africa, bringing significant regional presence and financial prowess to the partnership. DMZ Finance: An innovative financial technology firm that likely provides the underlying tokenization platform and expertise, bridging traditional finance with blockchain capabilities. This powerful alliance combines deep financial knowledge, extensive market reach, and cutting-edge technological know-how. Together, they are paving the way for the mainstream adoption of digital assets like the tokenized MMF. The Road Ahead: What This Tokenized MMF Means for Digital Finance The launch of this tokenized MMF in the DIFC is a clear signal of the growing convergence between traditional finance and blockchain technology. It demonstrates a tangible application of digital assets that offers real-world benefits and addresses current market inefficiencies. Looking forward, we can anticipate more financial institutions exploring similar tokenization initiatives. This could lead to a broader range of tokenized assets, from real estate to private equity, making investments more modular, accessible, and liquid. While challenges like regulatory harmonization and technological interoperability remain, this launch is a crucial step in building a more interconnected and efficient global financial ecosystem. In conclusion, Standard Chartered and QNB Group’s launch of the first tokenized MMF in Dubai’s DIFC is nothing short of revolutionary. It’s a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation, setting a new benchmark for digital finance. This initiative promises to unlock unprecedented opportunities for investors, enhance market efficiency, and accelerate the adoption of blockchain technology in mainstream financial products. The future of investing is undoubtedly becoming more digital, and this fund is a shining example of what’s to come. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is a tokenized MMF? A tokenized MMF is a Money Market Fund (MMF) whose shares are represented as digital tokens on a blockchain. This combines the stability and liquidity of traditional MMFs with the transparency and efficiency of blockchain technology. Who launched the first tokenized MMF in Dubai’s DIFC? Standard Chartered, in partnership with Qatar National Bank (QNB Group) and DMZ Finance, launched the first tokenized MMF in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). What are the main benefits of investing in a tokenized MMF? Key benefits include increased accessibility, enhanced transparency through blockchain records, faster settlement times, improved liquidity due to 24/7 trading potential, and greater operational efficiency. Why was the DIFC chosen for this launch? The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) was chosen for its progressive and robust regulatory framework for digital assets, its strategic location as a global financial hub, and its commitment to fostering financial innovation. How does Standard Chartered contribute to this initiative? Standard Chartered plays a crucial role by serving as the custodian for the tokenized MMF, leveraging their expertise in digital asset management and ensuring the security and compliance of the fund. Found this article insightful? Share this groundbreaking news with your network and spark a conversation about the future of finance! Your support helps us bring more vital insights to the crypto community. To learn more about the latest digital finance trends, explore our article on key developments shaping blockchain technology and institutional adoption. This post Revolutionary Tokenized MMF: Standard Chartered & QNB Launch Groundbreaking Fund in Dubai’s DIFC first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/17 20:30
Investors Slept on XRP — Don’t Repeat the Mistake With BlockchainFX: The Best Crypto to Buy Now Before It Explodes

Investors Slept on XRP — Don’t Repeat the Mistake With BlockchainFX: The Best Crypto to Buy Now Before It Explodes

History doesn’t repeat itself in crypto, but it often rhymes. Ask anyone who ignored XRP when it traded under a cent and they’ll tell you about the pain of missed fortunes. Early investors in XRP turned small bets into life-changing wealth as the token climbed from fractions of a penny to more than $3 at
Coinstats2025/09/17 20:30
FCA Considering New Rules for Crypto Sector to Ensure Fair Standards and Protection

FCA Considering New Rules for Crypto Sector to Ensure Fair Standards and Protection

Highlights: FCA publishes consultation paper setting minimum standards for crypto companies under regulation. Proposals mirror traditional finance rules but also address issues unique to crypto markets. David Geale says the aim is to balance innovation, trust, and consumer protection without removing risks. The United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has released new proposals to shape how crypto firms should be treated under financial regulation. A consultation paper published on Wednesday outlines standards that companies will need to meet once oversight formally begins. The regulator stated that many of the requirements resemble those already applied to traditional finance, such as rules on financial crime controls and operational resilience. However, the FCA also flagged issues specific to crypto markets, opening discussion on whether new obligations are needed. David Geale, executive director of payments and digital finance at the FCA, explained the purpose behind the consultation. “We want to develop a sustainable and competitive crypto sector – balancing innovation, market integrity and trust. Our proposals won’t remove the risks of investing in crypto, but they will help firms meet common standards so consumers have a better idea of what to expect,” he added. The UK’s FCA plans to formally regulate crypto firms in 2026, waiving certain traditional financial rules—such as management, system controls, and “cooling-off” periods—to better suit the high volatility of crypto assets. The regulator will also focus on strengthening… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) September 17, 2025 FCA Looks at Adding Consumer Duty to Crypto Rules The FCA is considering whether Consumer Duty, which requires financial firms to treat customers fairly, should also apply to crypto companies. It is also asking for views on how complaints should be handled, including whether people could take disputes to the Financial Ombudsman Service. David Geale said the new rules will not remove all risks of crypto investing. Instead, they will set common standards so people know what to expect when using regulated firms. The goal is to protect consumers while keeping competition in the market.  The proposals build on earlier work from His Majesty’s Treasury. In April, the government published draft laws to regulate crypto more strictly. These draft laws would bring exchanges, brokers, and agents under the same rules already applied to banks and other financial firms. The aim is to ensure stronger oversight, fairer treatment of customers, and higher standards across the market. The plans also cover issues like licensing, customer protection, disclosures, and anti-money laundering. UK and US Discuss Crypto Coordination In parallel with domestic plans, UK authorities are working with the United States on deeper cooperation around digital assets. The Financial Times reported on Wednesday that Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had talks on stronger bilateral coordination. Anonymous sources said the conversation involved both crypto-focused firms such as Coinbase, Circle, and Ripple, as well as traditional finance executives from Citi, Barclays, and Bank of America. The move signals an intention to keep international standards aligned while developing national rules. The government aims to keep Britain “open for business” while fighting fraud. Together with the FCA’s plans, this signals how crypto rules may develop in 2025. A recent Aviva survey showed that 27% of UK adults are open to including crypto in retirement savings. About one in five respondents reported holding or having held crypto, with two-thirds of them still owning digital assets. Yello Paradisers UK + US set to align on #crypto rules Rreports say stablecoins are the first target as London & Washington tighten coordination under a pro-crypto US agenda. What it means: clearer, more compatible rules→ easier listings, fewer frictions, more… pic.twitter.com/Rq79tYBeNX — MyCryptoParadise.com (@MCryptoParadise) September 17, 2025   eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Coinstats2025/09/17 20:29
USDD's Strategic Launch on Ethereum: Exploring New Frontiers in Stablecoins

USDD's Strategic Launch on Ethereum: Exploring New Frontiers in Stablecoins

With a strong emergence on Ethereum, characterized by rigorously audited contracts and an enticing airdrop campaign, USDD introduces a fresh narrative in the stablecoin market. This move not only extends its footprint but also sets the stage for the launch of sUSDD, a derivative token with a focus on savings. Amidst a financial landscape where stablecoins increasingly influence global finance, USDD's expansion is noteworthy. As of mid-2025, stablecoins, particularly those pegged to the dollar, dominate a substantial portion of a market valued at approximately $260 billion. The burgeoning demand for these digital assets is most evident in regions grappling with economic instability and inflationary pressures, where they serve as a prudent financial refuge. Significant Developments in Cross-Border Transactions Global financial entities, including the International Monetary Fund and the U.S. Federal Reserve, have recognized the incremental role stablecoins like USDD play in facilitating cross-border transactions. This is affirmed by their growing usage, which offers a faster, cost-effective alternative to traditional financial systems. However, this expansion brings to light the necessity for enhanced transparency and security, as detailed in recent reports. Responding to these market demands, USDD, originally launched on TRON, has expanded natively to Ethereum. This strategic move aims to leverage Ethereum's robust ecosystem to offer improved transparency, seamless cross-chain interactions, and stable returns, satisfying the calls for a more secure and versatile stablecoin solution. Ethereum Debut and the Innovative 12% APY Airdrop On September 8, USDD made its debut on Ethereum, not through wrapped tokens or bridge solutions, but as a native issuance. This method directly addresses the inherent risks associated with cross-chain bridges by enabling users to manage their assets directly within the Ethereum network. CertiK, a leading blockchain security firm, validated USDD's smart contracts, reinforcing the project's commitment to safety. Aligning with its launch, USDD introduced the Peg Stability Module (PSM), which facilitates immediate, fee-free swaps between USDT and USDC, thereby enhancing liquidity and maintaining a robust dollar peg from inception. The promotional airdrop, operational from September 9 to September 23, offers up to 12% APY, calculated based on the total value locked (TVL) and managed via Merkl’s dashboard, where rewards can be claimed approximately every eight hours. This initiative was met with robust adoption, as evidenced by the rapid circulation of 8 million tokens within just days of launch. Strategic Allocation and Future Endeavors with sUSDD USDD’s reward mechanism is orchestrated by the Smart Allocator, designed to manage collateral efficiently with additional support from TRON DAO. This framework aims to transcend ephemeral bonus schemes, paving the way for sustainable financial models in DeFi. Looking ahead, USDD plans to introduce sUSDD, a new token focusing on savings. Unlike traditional systems, sUSDD will operate entirely on-chain, emphasizing USDD’s commitment to decentralization, particularly in the wake of challenges faced by centralized finance entities. The ongoing developments mark the commencement of USDD’s broader strategy to become a multi-chain, accessible, and enduring staple in the stablecoin arena. Market analysts view these steps as indicative of USDD’s potential to redefine its role within the broader DeFi ecosystem. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
Coinstats2025/09/17 20:29
Sui Crypto Joins Google’s AP2 Launch, Putting Crypto Payments Into the AI Era

Sui Crypto Joins Google’s AP2 Launch, Putting Crypto Payments Into the AI Era

Sui Crypto is about to have a major breakout in Q4. The L1 blockchain created by former Facebook devs has been thrust into the spotlight with Google’s launch of the Agentic Payments Protocol (AP2), a framework built for AI-driven payments. Backed by PayPal, Salesforce, and dozens of others, AP2 aims to let autonomous agents manage direct purchases and recurring transactions with little to no human input. According to analyst MartyParty, AP2 “creates a traceable audit trail, making automated purchases safer,” while setting the stage for broader Web3 applications in subscriptions and digital content monetization. Here’s what else you need to know about Sui crypto heading into Q4. Sui Crypto Price Action: Could Tight Bollinger Bands Hint at Breakout? (Source: CoinGecko) At the time of writing, SUI trades at $3.57, up +2.29% in 24 hours and logging a +1% weekly gain. While modest on the surface, traders are watching a bigger technical story unfold. Past setups of this SUI price action echo similar squeezes in Dec. 2023 and Sept. 2024, which triggered 250% and 404% rallies. It also helps that the Bollinger bands are at their tightest levels in SUI’s history, suggesting volatility is about to expand. (Source: X) Analyst CryptoBullet expects a 150–200% move if history repeats, with $5–$6 as early targets. That technical setup, layered on top of Sui’s AP2 partnership, has made it one of the most closely tracked altcoins this week. DISCOVER: Next 1000X Crypto: 10+ Crypto Tokens That Can Hit 1000x in 2025 Why Google’s AP2 Could Be a Catalyst for Sui’s Next Rally For investors, the key is whether agent-led commerce becomes more than a buzzword. I mean, would anyone you talk to on the street know what “agent-led” commerce was? No. But if AI-driven agents gain traction in industries like subscriptions, enterprise licensing, or automated trading, Sui’s architecture is well-positioned to capture demand. Its Move-based design allows fast, asset-oriented execution and it is exactly what’s needed for microtransactions at scale. (Source: DeFiLlama) DeFiLlama reports $290B in stablecoin liquidity across the market, capital that could rotate quickly if AP2 adoption picks up. DISCOVER: 20+ Next Crypto to Explode in 2025 Sui ETF Filings Add Fuel to the Fire: Is SUI The Breakout Star For Q4? “SUI”Price“SUI”24h7d30d1yAll time The news comes as US regulators face a flood of new crypto ETF filings. Among them is Bitwise’s spot Avalanche ETF, Tuttle’s “Income Blast” funds covering Sui (SUI) and Bonk, and a leveraged Orbs ETF. While analysts see AVAX and tokenization funds as likeliest to win approval, the presence of Sui in ETF filings adds another institutional angle. Whether SUI rallies 150% as traders predict will depend on adoption and broader market risk appetite, yet it is clear that Sui is now part of Google’s vision for AI-powered finance. EXPLORE: Singapore Denies Do Kwon’s $14M Refund Demand For ‘Stolen’ Penthouse Join The 99Bitcoins News Discord Here For The Latest Market Updates Key Takeaways Sui Crypto is about to have a major breakout in Q4. The L1 blockchain created by former Facebook devs just partnered with Google. Whether SUI rallies 150% as traders predict will depend on adoption and broader market risk appetite. The post Sui Crypto Joins Google’s AP2 Launch, Putting Crypto Payments Into the AI Era appeared first on 99Bitcoins.
Coinstats2025/09/17 20:28
