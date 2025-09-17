MEXC birža
Alchemy Pay Launches Fiat-to-RWA Platform With Visa, Mastercard, and xStocks Support, Bringing Wall Street to Users Worldwide
The post Alchemy Pay Launches Fiat-to-RWA Platform With Visa, Mastercard, and xStocks Support, Bringing Wall Street to Users Worldwide appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This content is provided by a sponsor. Alchemy Pay, the world leading fiat-crypto payment solution provider, has launched its fiat-to-RWA investment platform with xStocks integration on day one, enabling global users to purchase tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs directly with their local fiat currencies. The platform supports over 60 tokenized equities, including Apple, Tesla, Circle, […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/alchemy-pay-launches-fiat-to-rwa-platform-with-visa-mastercard-and-xstocks-support-bringing-wall-street-to-users-worldwide/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 20:39
Meet The Self-Improving DEX: How True Turns Every Trade Into Training Data
The post Meet The Self-Improving DEX: How True Turns Every Trade Into Training Data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Every swap, signal, and strategy turns True’s AI into a sharper trader Nothing bonds crypto traders like the misery of a 5 AM candle watch. Bent over the keyboard, nerves shot, screens full of lines that look more like a modern art masterpiece than market signals – ring any bells? The market never sleeps, but we do, and that’s when the profits slip away. What if there was a smarter way to trade? Instead of combing through endless numbers, you ask, “Long SOL or not?” and get guidance from a networked AI that remembers every trade, every market movement, every successful (and failed) strategy across the entire network. Enter True Trading, the AI-native protocol that doesn’t just watch over trades but learns from every blockchain transaction. From Chat to Trade True’s approach flips the script on everything we know about trading interfaces. Yes, you can forget about charts and dashboards. Instead of old-school stuff, you get a simple chat interface that feels like texting a friend, if that friend was a superintelligent market analyst with razor-sharp memory and no ego. “What’s the PnL of top traders this week?” you might ask. The AI doesn’t just spit back static data. It pulls real-time information from its own Solana Layer 2, analyzes patterns across thousands of trades, and gives you insights that would take hours to dig out by hand. Want to mirror a successful strategy? Tap once. Need guidance on risk? The AI already calculates optimal sizing based on your trading history and current market swings. This is True’s take on the “ChatGPT of Trading,” but with real stakes. Every conversation trains the system, and every trade turns into a data point that makes the next trader smarter. The On-chain Brain: True’s Self-learning Market AI Most “AI-enabled” platforms feel like someone…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 20:38
Kritik Gün Geldi: Bitcoin ve Altcoinlerde Bugün Eylül Ayı FED Faiz Kararı Bekleniyor! İşte Beklentiler ve Tüm Bilinmesi Gerekenler!
Bitcoin ve küresel piyasalar dahil dünya genelinde gözler bir kez daha FED’in vereceği faiz kararına çevrildi. Son dönemde açıklanan bir dizi makroekonomik verinin ABD’de enflasyon endişelerini canlı tutmasına rağmen FED‘in politika faizini indirmesine kesin gözüyle bakılıyor. Bu noktada FED’in bu akşam 25 baz puan indirim yapması %95,8 ile fiyatlanırken, 50 baz puan indirim yapılması ise […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats
2025/09/17 20:37
Altcoins Move Sideways While In A Slump
The post Altcoins Move Sideways While In A Slump appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 17, 2025 at 11:09 // Price The worst-performing altcoins are forced to go sideways as cryptos are under selling pressure at higher price levels. In addition, the emergence of doji candlesticks has caused several altcoins to trade in a narrow range indefinitely. Four Four (FORM) is in a downtrend after hitting an overhead resistance at $4.20. The cryptocurrency tested the aforementioned barrier twice before abruptly dropping to the bottom of the chart. FORM has fallen to a low of $2.09 and is likely to fall further. The altcoin will fall to its previous low of $1.89. On a positive note, the long candlestick wicks indicate significant selling pressure at the high of $4.20. FORM is the underperforming coin and has the following characteristics: The current price: $2.15 Market capitalization: $823,438,511.64 Trading volume: $140,070,205.96 7–day loss: 49.18% Cronos The price of Cronos (CRO) has fallen below the moving average lines. The price of the cryptocurrency has fallen between the moving average lines. The crypto price is trading above the 50-day SMA support but below the 21-day SMA barrier. The altcoin will turn into a trend if the moving average lines are broken. On the downside, selling pressure is expected to exhaust above the 50-day SMA support. If the altcoin holds its position above the $0.19 support, the uptrend will begin. In the meantime, the altcoin will be forced to move in a range between the moving average lines. CRO ranks second worst in the following metrics: The current price: $0.2284 Market capitalization: $7,675,203,714.22 Trading volume: $65,075,313.72 7–day loss: 8.84% …
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 20:36
Koersval bij JuCoin token roept vragen op over transparantie
De JU token van crypto exchange JuCoin kreeg gisteren een zware klap te verduren. Rond 16:45 uur kelderde de koers van $23.86 naar $7.66, een vrije val van maar liefst 67.9%. De schok was direct zichtbaar op de grafiek en veroorzaakte paniek bij investeerders die het token wekenlang zagen stijgen.... Het bericht Koersval bij JuCoin token roept vragen op over transparantie verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats
2025/09/17 20:36
GOP’s Last-Ditch Move: CBDC Ban Quietly Added to Major Crypto Bill
House Republicans moved to merge a bill banning a U.S. central bank digital currency with the bipartisan CLARITY Act on crypto regulation, a step that faces long odds in the Senate.
Coinstats
2025/09/17 20:35
TV’s Best New Show Is A Gripping Crime Drama From The Creator Of ‘Mare Of Easttown’
The post TV’s Best New Show Is A Gripping Crime Drama From The Creator Of ‘Mare Of Easttown’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Home invasions, vicious biker gangs and a rag-tag task force looking for a group of thieves after a young child goes missing. HBO’s best new series has all the elements of a masterpiece crime drama in the making. This should come as no surprise when you see who’s behind the new limited series. One of the best crime dramas I’ve seen in recent years was HBO’s 2021 miniseries, Mare Of Easttown. The story centered on Mare Sheehan, a world-weary detective sergeant in the fictional suburb of Easttown, Pennsylvania investigating the murder of a young mother. Mare struggles with family issues and a town that questions her ability as a detective, after a year-long investigation into the disappearance of another girl continues to go unsolved. It’s a great show. The only complaint I have, in retrospect, is how similar it is to the BBC’s Happy Valley, which is an even better show and shares a plethora of similarities. It is Happy Valley transported to Pennsylvania, though the UK version is a little more reminiscent of Fargo, which released the same year (2014). Still, when I heard that Mare Of Easttown creator, Brad Inglesby, had a new show out on HBO I was excited to check it out. Light spoilers ahead. Task returns to the dense forests and rundown towns of Inglesby’s home state of Pennsylvania. Like his previous series, Task is a character drama about people whose lives have been torn apart by loss and tragedy. Mark Ruffalo plays FBI agent, Tom Brandis, a former priest who’s taken time away from field duty after a personal tragedy threatens to tear his family apart. After the death of his wife, Brandis has taken to hitting the bottle most nights, putting his teenage daughter, Emily (Silvia Dionicio) in something of a caretaker role.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 20:35
Google and Coinbase Partner for Crypto Payments: Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token
Google has announced the launch of a new open-source protocol called Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) in partnership with Coinbase, the Ethereum Foundation, and 60 other organizations.
Brave Newcoin
2025/09/17 20:34
Charles Hoskinson to attend Senate Banking Committee roundtable on crypto legislation
The post Charles Hoskinson to attend Senate Banking Committee roundtable on crypto legislation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano, will attend a Senate Banking Committee roundtable. The roundtable’s focus is on crypto market structure legislation and regulatory frameworks for digital assets. Charles Hoskinson confirmed today he will attend a Senate Banking Committee roundtable focused on crypto market structure legislation. The Cardano founder’s participation comes as lawmakers continue efforts to establish regulatory frameworks for digital assets. The Senate Banking Committee has been examining various approaches to crypto oversight and market regulation. No additional details about the timing or other participants in the roundtable were immediately available. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/charles-hoskinson-senate-banking-committee-crypto-legislation/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 20:34
DeFi Dev increased its holdings by 62,700 SOL, and the treasury's holdings rose to 2,095,700 SOL
PANews reported on September 17th that DeFi Dev Corp. (NASDAQ: DFDV ), the Solana treasury, announced the purchase of an additional 62,745 Sol , bringing its total treasury holdings to 2,095,748 Sol , equivalent to approximately $ 499 million at a market value on September 16 , 2025. All of the newly added Sol has been staked to earn native yield and support the security of the Solana network. As of now, DFDV has 25,670,108 shares outstanding, representing 0.0816 Sol per share, with an SPS value of $ 19.44 .
PANews
2025/09/17 20:34
