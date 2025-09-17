Global investors are piling into hedges to shield U.S. investments from the dollar

Global investors are holding on to their U.S. assets but are racing to hedge their dollar exposure, showing rising unease about what Donald Trump's economic plans mean for the world's most used currency. Since Trump returned to the White House, the flow of money into hedged U.S. investments has jumped to levels not seen in four years, according to Deutsche Bank. George Saravelos, head of FX strategy at the bank, said foreign buyers "may have returned to buying U.S. assets, but they don't want the dollar exposure that goes with it," adding they're cutting their dollar positions "at an unprecedented pace." Investors hedge despite booming U.S. stocks This behavior helps explain why the dollar has stayed weak, even as U.S. stocks continue rising. Wall Street had taken a hit in April when Trump rolled out his so-called "liberation day" tariffs, but the S&P 500 has since rebounded and is now up 12% in dollar terms. Yet, for investors in Europe, that return drops to negative 2% in euro terms, because the dollar itself has sunk more than 10% this year against major currencies. About $7 billion has moved into U.S. equity ETFs owned abroad in the past three months. Deutsche Bank found that 80% of this was hedged, compared to just 20% at the start of the year. Hedging protects investors from currency moves, allowing them to track the performance of the asset alone, although it comes with extra costs. This surge in currency protection is a key factor behind the drop in the dollar, which helped push the euro above $1.18 for the first time in four years. With U.S. interest rates falling, the cost of these hedges has also come down, making it more attractive. Pictet Asset Management's Arun Sai said his firm increased its dollar hedges on…