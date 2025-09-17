2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
The Ongoing Privacy Battle Between Blockchain Stakeholders and Governments

The Ongoing Privacy Battle Between Blockchain Stakeholders and Governments

The cryptocurrency sector in Europe is bracing for significant changes as the European Union prepares to implement strict Anti-Money Laundering (AML) rules that will target privacy coins and anonymous crypto accounts starting in 2027. Under the new Anti-Money Laundering Regulation (AMLR), banks, financial firms, and crypto asset service providers (CASPs) will be prohibited from offering [...]
Kopīgot
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/17 20:59
Kopīgot
UBS Predicts Critical Bearish Shift Post-FOMC

UBS Predicts Critical Bearish Shift Post-FOMC

The post UBS Predicts Critical Bearish Shift Post-FOMC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Dollar Outlook: UBS Predicts Critical Bearish Shift Post-FOMC Skip to content Home Forex News US Dollar Outlook: UBS Predicts Critical Bearish Shift Post-FOMC Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/us-dollar-fomc-outlook/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017754-4.49%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 20:58
Kopīgot
Tencent (0700.HK) Stock: Gains 2.56% After $1.3B Multi-Tranche Bond Issuance Exceeds Target

Tencent (0700.HK) Stock: Gains 2.56% After $1.3B Multi-Tranche Bond Issuance Exceeds Target

TLDRs; Tencent raised $1.3B via offshore yuan bonds across 5-, 10-, and 30-year tranches, surpassing its $1B goal. Final pricing tightened by about 50 basis points, signaling strong investor demand for the tech giant’s debt. This marks Tencent’s first bond issuance since 2021 and its debut in the offshore yuan (dim sum) bond market. Stock [...] The post Tencent (0700.HK) Stock: Gains 2.56% After $1.3B Multi-Tranche Bond Issuance Exceeds Target appeared first on CoinCentral.
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1665-0.83%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0013536+6.15%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02571+2.26%
Kopīgot
Coincentral2025/09/17 20:56
Kopīgot
Trump to be interviewed by Fox News during Powell press conference

Trump to be interviewed by Fox News during Powell press conference

PANews reported on September 17 that at 03:00 am Beijing time on the 18th, during the press conference of Federal Reserve Chairman Powell, US President Trump will be interviewed by Fox News in the UK and may comment on the Fed's actions at that time.
FOX Token
FOX$0.02872-0.10%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.52-2.11%
MAY
MAY$0.04498+0.76%
Kopīgot
PANews2025/09/17 20:54
Kopīgot
Global investors are piling into hedges to shield U.S. investments from the dollar

Global investors are piling into hedges to shield U.S. investments from the dollar

The post Global investors are piling into hedges to shield U.S. investments from the dollar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Global investors are holding on to their U.S. assets but are racing to hedge their dollar exposure, showing rising unease about what Donald Trump’s economic plans mean for the world’s most used currency. Since Trump returned to the White House, the flow of money into hedged U.S. investments has jumped to levels not seen in four years, according to Deutsche Bank. George Saravelos, head of FX strategy at the bank, said foreign buyers “may have returned to buying U.S. assets, but they don’t want the dollar exposure that goes with it,” adding they’re cutting their dollar positions “at an unprecedented pace.” Investors hedge despite booming U.S. stocks This behavior helps explain why the dollar has stayed weak, even as U.S. stocks continue rising. Wall Street had taken a hit in April when Trump rolled out his so-called “liberation day” tariffs, but the S&P 500 has since rebounded and is now up 12% in dollar terms. Yet, for investors in Europe, that return drops to negative 2% in euro terms, because the dollar itself has sunk more than 10% this year against major currencies. About $7 billion has moved into U.S. equity ETFs owned abroad in the past three months. Deutsche Bank found that 80% of this was hedged, compared to just 20% at the start of the year. Hedging protects investors from currency moves, allowing them to track the performance of the asset alone, although it comes with extra costs. This surge in currency protection is a key factor behind the drop in the dollar, which helped push the euro above $1.18 for the first time in four years. With U.S. interest rates falling, the cost of these hedges has also come down, making it more attractive. Pictet Asset Management’s Arun Sai said his firm increased its dollar hedges on…
Threshold
T$0.01674-4.01%
Union
U$0.014801+3.62%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003909-3.67%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 20:53
Kopīgot
Bitcoin Is Deeply Troubled, but Bitcoin Hyper’s L2 Can Save It

Bitcoin Is Deeply Troubled, but Bitcoin Hyper’s L2 Can Save It

The post Bitcoin Is Deeply Troubled, but Bitcoin Hyper’s L2 Can Save It appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Is Deeply Troubled, but Bitcoin Hyper’s L2 Can Save It – Here’s Why Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-l2-can-save-troubled-bitcoin/
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30615-3.17%
READY
READY$0.01666-13.76%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017754-4.49%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 20:51
Kopīgot
LivLive Crypto Presale Sets New Heights: 12x Price Increase From Presale To Launch

LivLive Crypto Presale Sets New Heights: 12x Price Increase From Presale To Launch

The post LivLive Crypto Presale Sets New Heights: 12x Price Increase From Presale To Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Token airdrops and a million-dollar treasure hunt form the backbone of the LivLive presale. The presale price is just $0.02 in comparison to the launch price of $0.25. Thus, early participants can expect a potential 12x gain right from day one. The crypto presale bundles include a wristband with augmented reality, move-to-earn (M2E), blockchain, and AI technology, along with $LIVE token allocations and more. The LivLive protocol is a virtual ecosystem deployed on top of the physical world. The AR technology facilitates the process of integrating digital items and quests into a gamified economy. The project’s long-term narrative involves creating a shift in how platforms reward everyday habits. In the current social media and internet model, platforms harvest and sell data created by users for a profit. They do that without rewarding the users themselves. LivLive plans to change this for the better. Presale Bundles: $LIVE Allocation and a $2.5 Million Giveaway Access to the LivLive world requires one of the AR-protocol-compatible wristbands. The new platform is selling wristbands as part of bundles in the presale with five different tiers. Every tier gives holders full access to the LivLive ecosystem, but the benefits of the bundle improve with higher tiers. Each bundle comes with an allocation of $LIVE tokens at the crypto presale price of $0.02. That gives holders a 12x potential with the $0.25 launch price. Lower-tier bundles include smaller allocations. The entry-level bundle offers around $250 worth of $LIVE. The top-tier bundle includes up to $10,000 worth of $LIVE tokens. This allocation gives early adopters significant influence within the protocol from day one. Every bundle also comes with NFT keys. They unlock digital vaults containing a total of $2.5 million in $LIVE tokens as part of the LivLive giveaway. The higher-tier wristband bundles contain digital NFT keys. They…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00187717-5.46%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08728-0.98%
Movement
MOVE$0.1291-4.72%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 20:50
Kopīgot
Analysts Say Top Crypto to Buy Isn’t ETH or SOL But an Altcoin With Faster Adoption and 40x Forecast Before Mid 2026

Analysts Say Top Crypto to Buy Isn’t ETH or SOL But an Altcoin With Faster Adoption and 40x Forecast Before Mid 2026

Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) produced some of the most dramatic crypto runs in recent years. Ethereum (ETH)’s smart contract boom in 2020–2021 and Solana (SOL)’s rapid ecosystem growth put early buyers on life-changing paths. Today, the market’s mood swings on the crypto fear and greed index will shift faster, and analysts are flagging a [...] The post Analysts Say Top Crypto to Buy Isn’t ETH or SOL But an Altcoin With Faster Adoption and 40x Forecast Before Mid 2026 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Threshold
T$0.01674-4.01%
Solana
SOL$242.5-2.09%
Boom
BOOM$0.009069-1.74%
Kopīgot
Blockonomi2025/09/17 20:50
Kopīgot
Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Hedera & Layer Brett Are Tipped As The Best Cryptos To Buy Now Mid September

Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Hedera & Layer Brett Are Tipped As The Best Cryptos To Buy Now Mid September

Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Hedera are trending, but Layer Brett steals the spotlight with $3.7M raised, $0.0058 presale price, and 706% APY staking rewards.
Solayer
LAYER$0.5307-4.63%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00586-0.50%
Kopīgot
Blockchainreporter2025/09/17 20:50
Kopīgot
Zircuit Announces Launch of $495K Grants Program to Accelerate Web3 Super Apps

Zircuit Announces Launch of $495K Grants Program to Accelerate Web3 Super Apps

The post Zircuit Announces Launch of $495K Grants Program to Accelerate Web3 Super Apps appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Zircuit, an innovative security-first zk-roll up designed to integrate innovation with security, has disclosed the launch of a new $495,000 grant program in an official announcement today. According to the announcement, the $495,000 grant program has been launched to support developers building applications and infrastructure on its network. With Zircuit being renowned for combining high performance with unmatched security, it offers web3 users access to the safest chain for DeFi and staking. Moreover, the project features a friendly and easily accessible interface that allows developers to utilize powerful features while giving users peace of mind. While the development focuses on bolstering the efficiency of web3 super apps, the program introduces two funding tracks tailored to different types of builders. Advertisement &nbsp The first funding track is the Super App Track, which offers two grants of $135,000 each ($50,000 in stablecoins and $85,000 in ZRC) for projects with the potential to drive significant user adoption and transaction volume. The second funding track, on the other hand, is the Ecosystem Track, which provides five grants of $45,000 each ($10,000 in stablecoins and $35,000 in ZRC) for projects that expand Zircuit across key areas such as DeFi, NFTs, gaming, and infrastructure. While applications for the grant program have yet to commence, Zircuit has announced that it will review applications on a rolling basis, while prioritizing early submissions. Dr. Martin Derka, Co-Founder of Zircuit, commented on the initiative, saying; “Breakthrough applications need more than hype; they need funding and secure infrastructure…With nearly half a million dollars…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.36-3.04%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08728-0.98%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001896-10.86%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 20:48
Kopīgot

Populārākās ziņas

Vairāk

Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining

Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction