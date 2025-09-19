2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Ex-SEC Chair Behind XRP Lawsuit Defends Bitcoin, John Deaton Demands Answers

The post Ex-SEC Chair Behind XRP Lawsuit Defends Bitcoin, John Deaton Demands Answers appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Gary Gensler, the former chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is back in the headlines following new remarks on crypto. In a recent CNBC interview, Gensler reflected on his tenure, defending the enforcement actions he led. He said most cryptocurrencies outside of Bitcoin are speculative assets without real fundamentals. According to Gensler, …
CoinPedia2025/09/19 15:48
Stablecoin Market: Urgent Warning of a Zero-Sum Future

BitcoinWorld Stablecoin Market: Urgent Warning of a Zero-Sum Future A significant warning has emerged from financial giant JPMorgan, signaling a potentially challenging future for the stablecoin market. This isn’t just a minor blip; it’s a stark reminder that the booming world of digital assets faces a critical juncture, especially for those relying on the stability of stablecoins. JPMorgan’s recent research note suggests that unless the broader cryptocurrency market expands dramatically, stablecoin issuers are heading towards a fierce ‘zero-sum game’ scenario. The Alarming Truth About the Stablecoin Market What exactly does a ‘zero-sum game’ mean for the stablecoin market? Essentially, it implies that for one stablecoin to gain market share, another must lose it. This isn’t about overall growth where everyone benefits; it’s about a fixed pie where new entrants only succeed by taking a slice from existing players. JPMorgan analysts point to a rapidly increasing number of new stablecoin projects vying for attention. Tether recently announced its unregulated stablecoin, USAT. Hyperliquid plans to launch USDH, aiming to reduce its dependence on Circle’s USDC. Even traditional fintech powerhouses like Robinhood and Revolut are developing their own stablecoins. This surge of new issuers intensifies competition significantly. While the overall stablecoin market capitalization has reached an impressive $278 billion, its share of the total crypto market has remained stagnant, averaging below 8% since 2020. This stagnation, according to JPMorgan, is a key indicator of the brewing zero-sum challenge. Why is the Stablecoin Market Becoming So Crowded? The influx of new players into the stablecoin market isn’t accidental; it’s driven by various strategic motivations. Many projects aim to gain greater control over their financial infrastructure and reduce reliance on third-party stablecoins. For instance, Hyperliquid’s move to USDH is a clear example of a platform seeking self-sufficiency and potentially lower operational costs. Furthermore, established fintech firms like Robinhood and Revolut see stablecoins as a natural extension of their existing services. They can integrate these digital assets into their platforms, offering new functionalities and potentially attracting a broader user base. However, this expansion comes with a caveat: if the overall crypto market doesn’t grow proportionally, these new offerings will merely fragment the existing demand, making profitability and widespread adoption harder to achieve for all. The core challenge remains the limited expansion of the total crypto market relative to the growing supply of stablecoins. This dynamic creates an environment where innovation must go hand-in-hand with genuine market expansion, not just internal competition. Navigating the Competitive Stablecoin Market Landscape So, what does this intense competition mean for users and the broader crypto ecosystem? For one, it could lead to increased innovation as issuers strive to differentiate their offerings through better features, lower fees, or enhanced security. However, it also presents potential risks, particularly if some stablecoins fail to gain traction or face liquidity issues in a highly competitive environment. Users should exercise caution and conduct thorough due diligence when choosing stablecoins. For existing giants like USDC, the entry of new competitors means they must continue to innovate and maintain their market leadership. Regulatory clarity also plays a crucial role here. As more entities enter the space, the demand for clear, consistent regulations will only grow, potentially shaping the future landscape of the stablecoin market significantly. Ultimately, the long-term health of the stablecoin ecosystem hinges on the ability of the entire cryptocurrency market to attract new capital and users. Without this broader expansion, JPMorgan’s warning of a zero-sum game could become a stark reality. In conclusion, JPMorgan’s recent warning serves as a potent reminder of the escalating competition within the stablecoin market. While innovation and new entrants are exciting, the core challenge lies in the stagnant growth of the broader crypto market. For stablecoins to truly thrive beyond a zero-sum dynamic, a significant influx of new capital and users into the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem is paramount. The future success of these digital anchors depends on collective market expansion, not just internal rivalry. Frequently Asked Questions About the Stablecoin Market Q1: What is a ‘zero-sum game’ in the context of the stablecoin market? A1: A ‘zero-sum game’ means that for one stablecoin to gain market share, another stablecoin must lose an equivalent amount. It implies that the overall market size for stablecoins is not growing, forcing issuers to compete for a fixed pool of users and capital. Q2: Why is JPMorgan concerned about the stablecoin market? A2: JPMorgan is concerned because despite the stablecoin market’s growth in total value, its share of the overall crypto market capitalization has stagnated. With many new entrants, they believe competition will intensify, leading to a zero-sum dynamic unless the broader crypto market significantly expands. Q3: Which new stablecoin issuers are mentioned in the warning? A3: The warning highlights new entrants such as Tether’s unregulated stablecoin USAT, Hyperliquid’s planned USDH, and stablecoins being developed by fintech firms Robinhood and Revolut. Q4: What could be the implications for users of stablecoins? A4: For users, increased competition could lead to more innovative features, potentially lower fees, and better services. However, it also means a greater need for due diligence to assess the stability and reliability of various stablecoins, especially if some struggle in a crowded market. Q5: How can the stablecoin market avoid a zero-sum outcome? A5: According to JPMorgan, avoiding a zero-sum outcome requires significant expansion of the broader cryptocurrency market. This means attracting new capital and users into the entire crypto ecosystem, thereby growing the ‘pie’ rather than just re-dividing existing slices. Did JPMorgan’s warning about the stablecoin market catch your attention? Share this crucial insight with your network and join the conversation about the future of digital assets. Your thoughts and perspectives are invaluable! To learn more about the latest stablecoin market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoin market institutional adoption. This post Stablecoin Market: Urgent Warning of a Zero-Sum Future first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/19 15:45
Spot ETH ETFs Witness Remarkable $213.1M Inflow Surge

The post Spot ETH ETFs Witness Remarkable $213.1M Inflow Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The world of digital assets is constantly buzzing, and recently, Spot ETH ETFs have captured significant attention. After a brief period of outflows, these innovative investment vehicles have made a remarkable comeback, signaling renewed investor confidence in Ethereum and its foundational technology. This latest surge offers a fascinating glimpse into the evolving dynamics of institutional and retail interest in the crypto market. A Powerful Return: What’s Fueling Spot ETH ETFs’ Resurgence? The U.S. market for Spot ETH ETFs just delivered a compelling message: investor appetite for Ethereum-backed products is undeniably strong. On September 18, these exchange-traded funds collectively recorded an impressive $213.07 million in net inflows. This positive shift, according to precise data compiled by TraderT, marks a significant return to growth after two consecutive days of outflows. It’s a clear signal that the market is recalibrating, and confidence is building. This surge indicates a renewed interest from a diverse range of investors, spanning both institutional players and individual retail participants. It suggests a potential turning point in market sentiment, moving past recent hesitations and embracing Ethereum’s long-term prospects. Leading this impressive charge was Fidelity’s FETH, which alone attracted a substantial $159.38 million. Grayscale’s Mini ETH also saw strong performance, adding $22.9 million in net inflows. Crucially, no individual Spot ETH ETFs experienced net outflows on this particular day, painting a picture of broad-based positive sentiment across the board. This collective buying power highlights a growing comfort level with Ethereum as a mainstream, regulated investment. Why Are Investors Gravitating Towards Spot ETH ETFs Now? The return to significant inflows for Spot ETH ETFs isn’t merely a random event; it reflects deeper, more strategic market dynamics. Investors are increasingly seeking regulated and accessible ways to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies like Ethereum without the inherent complexities and risks often associated with direct…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 15:45
Bank of Japan keeps rates unchanged amid political and economic fog

The post Bank of Japan keeps rates unchanged amid political and economic fog appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bank of Japan kept its benchmark interest rate at 0.5% on Friday, ending a two-day meeting in Tokyo without any change in monetary policy. The vote split was 7 to 2, and literally no one was surprised—all 50 economists polled by Bloomberg expected the hold. But the real development wasn’t the rate. The real story? For the first time ever, the central bank said it’s going to start dumping its exchange-traded funds. The ETF stash, built up during Japan’s wild pandemic-era monetary easing campaign, is valued at around ¥37 trillion on the books. Back in 2020, the BoJ became the largest single owner of Japanese stocks, but that buying spree ended last year. Meanwhile, Japan’s core inflation dropped to 2.7% in August, the lowest reading since November 2024. This was the third straight monthly decline, so its not the kind of trend that gets the BoJ in a hurry to hike anything. Ishiba exit stalls BoJ as inflation dips and yen stays firm Friday’s decision came just days after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced his resignation, throwing the ruling party into a sudden race to replace him. The political shakeup added yet another layer of uncertainty to an already murky economic outlook. It’s been less than a year since the last leadership vote, and once again, Japan is without a clear political direction. That was one reason the BoJ didn’t move on rates; it’s waiting to see who takes over and where they’ll steer policy. There’s also the U.S. tariffs that the BoJ is watching. Even though Japan recently wrapped up a trade deal with the United States, central bank officials are still trying to figure out how the tariffs will play out, both domestically and abroad. That’s another reason they’re staying on the sidelines. Markets didn’t love the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 15:43
Drug Integrity at Every Step: How Pharma Tokenization Reduces Risks and Fraud

Introduction: Securing the Pharmaceutical Supply&nbsp;Chain The global counterfeit drug trade is one of the most dangerous challenges in healthcare. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), falsified or substandard medicines make up about 10% of medical products in low- and middle-income countries, causing over 100,000 deaths annually. On a global scale, counterfeit pharmaceuticals represent a $200 billion black market, ranking among the most profitable criminal enterprises. Enter pharma tokenization — a blockchain-driven innovation designed to secure integrity at every step of the supply chain. By leveraging asset tokenization, each medicine unit can be represented by a unique, tamper-proof digital token. This not only reduces risks and fraud but also enhances transparency, patient safety, and regulatory compliance. With enterprise-ready frameworks like Hyperledger Fabric, pharma tokenization is becoming a cornerstone of a safer, smarter, and more accountable pharmaceutical industry. What Is Pharma Tokenization? Pharma tokenization is the process of using asset tokenization to represent drugs as digital tokens on a blockchain. Each token carries key data — such as batch numbers, expiration dates, and manufacturer details — that travels securely with the drug throughout its lifecycle. How it&nbsp;works: Manufacturers create tokens for each batch or drug&nbsp;unit. Each token is updated at every checkpoint: shipping, distribution, storage, and&nbsp;retail. Patients, pharmacists, and regulators can verify authenticity by scanning QR or NFC codes linked to&nbsp;tokens. This creates a tamper-proof, immutable record that ensures drug integrity from factory to pharmacy. Why the Pharmaceutical Industry Needs Tokenization Counterfeit Crisis Counterfeit drugs account for 10–15% of the global drug supply (OECD &amp;&nbsp;EUIPO). Fake medicines generate $200B annually, surpassing even the global heroin&nbsp;trade. Complex Supply&nbsp;Chains Drugs pass through multiple intermediaries and borders, creating vulnerabilities. Paper-based tracking systems are prone to manipulation and&nbsp;error. Regulatory Pressure U.S. Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) requires full traceability by&nbsp;2025. The EU Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD) already enforces serialization and verification. Pharma tokenization directly addresses these challenges by ensuring transparency and traceability at every&nbsp;stage. How Pharma Tokenization Reduces Risks and&nbsp;Fraud 1. End-to-End Drug Traceability Every handoff is recorded immutably on blockchain, making it nearly impossible for fake drugs to infiltrate the&nbsp;system. 2. Fraud Prevention Fraudulent activities like diversion, substitution, or relabeling are detectable because tokens must match the original data on the blockchain. 3. Patient Verification Patients can scan their medication and confirm authenticity instantly, reducing exposure to dangerous counterfeits. 4. Smarter&nbsp;Recalls Instead of broad, costly recalls, tokenization pinpoints affected batches, saving time and resources. 5. Automated Compliance Smart contracts built on Hyperledger Fabric can automate compliance reporting, reducing manual overhead and ensuring adherence to global standards. Hyperledger Fabric: The Backbone of Pharma Tokenization While public blockchains provide transparency, the pharma industry requires enterprise-grade features — privacy, scalability, and regulatory compliance. That’s why Hyperledger Fabric has emerged as the go-to platform. Key benefits for&nbsp;pharma: Permissioned network: Only verified participants (manufacturers, distributors, regulators) can&nbsp;join. Privacy controls: Sensitive patient or business data is only visible to relevant&nbsp;parties. High throughput: Handles thousands of transactions per second, supporting large supply&nbsp;chains. Smart contract functionality: Automates everything from recalls to&nbsp;audits. Fabric ensures that pharma tokenization is secure, scalable, and regulator-friendly. Real-World Use&nbsp;Cases The MediLedger Project A U.S.-based initiative using blockchain to help pharma companies comply with the DSCSA, ensuring full traceability and eliminating counterfeits. Novartis Pilots Novartis has explored blockchain for tracking drugs and improving supply chain visibility. Indian Pharma Blockchain Pilots Given India’s status as the world’s largest generic drug producer, tokenization is being tested to improve global export&nbsp;safety. These pilots show that tokenization is moving from proof-of-concept to large-scale deployment. Market Outlook: Pharma Tokenization’s Future The global blockchain in healthcare market is projected to reach $14.25 billion by 2030 (Grand View Research). A significant share of this growth will come from pharmaceutical applications. Additional insights: 90% of pharma executives (Deloitte, 2023) believe blockchain can solve supply chain transparency challenges. By 2025, all U.S. drug manufacturers must comply with the DSCSA track-and-trace mandate, pushing adoption&nbsp;forward. Tokenization could reduce counterfeit drugs by 50%+ in high-risk regions over the next&nbsp;decade. Challenges to&nbsp;Overcome While promising, pharma tokenization isn’t without&nbsp;hurdles: Regulatory harmonization → Different regions follow different rules. Integration with legacy systems → Upgrading old supply chain systems requires investment. Adoption barriers → Smaller manufacturers may resist due to&nbsp;costs. However, with rising counterfeit threats and stricter regulations, adoption is becoming inevitable. FAQs on Pharma Tokenization Q1. What is pharma tokenization? Pharma tokenization is the process of converting drugs into digital tokens on a blockchain to ensure authenticity, safety, and traceability. Q2. How does it reduce fraud in drug supply chains? By creating an immutable audit trail, tokenization prevents counterfeiters from introducing fake drugs and ensures every batch is verified. Q3. Which blockchain frameworks support pharma tokenization?Hyperledger Fabric is a leading choice because it supports permissioned networks and regulatory compliance. Q4. How do patients benefit? Patients can verify the authenticity of their medicines instantly by scanning QR codes or NFC tags linked to tokenized records. Q5. Is tokenization already in use? Yes, pilots like the MediLedger Project and pharma giants like Novartis are actively testing and deploying blockchain solutions. Wrapping Up: Drug Integrity Through Tokenization The risks posed by counterfeit drugs are too big to ignore. By applying pharma tokenization, the pharmaceutical industry can guarantee drug integrity at every step of the supply&nbsp;chain. With Hyperledger Fabric enabling secure, scalable networks, and asset tokenization ensuring transparency and traceability, fraud and counterfeiting can be drastically reduced. For manufacturers, regulators, and patients, tokenization is more than a technology upgrade — it’s a life-saving innovation. In the future of healthcare, trust in medicine won’t be assumed — it will be verified, token by&nbsp;token. Drug Integrity at Every Step: How Pharma Tokenization Reduces Risks and Fraud was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/19 15:43
Matrixport Forecasts Economic Resilience Boosting Bitcoin Performance

The post Matrixport Forecasts Economic Resilience Boosting Bitcoin Performance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points:Matrixport predicts U.S. economic resilience supporting Bitcoin and stocks.Inflation expected below 2.0% soon, aiding market expansion.AI and efficient enterprises play key roles in asset stability. On September 19, Matrixport released a market insight indicating the U.S. economy’s resilience, driven by tightening credit spreads and AI efficiency, supporting Bitcoin and stock performance. The analysis suggests impending Fed policy shifts due to forecasted inflation drops, contrasting consensus views, potentially influencing Bitcoin’s trajectory. AI and Inflation Dynamics in Bitcoin’s Rise Matrixport has identified a correlation between the tightening of credit spreads and robust performance in stocks and Bitcoin. The firm’s analysis suggests AI applications enhancing enterprise efficiency contribute to these favorable market conditions. Matrixport’s forecast anticipates inflation falling below 2.0%, contrasting with some market predictions of persistent inflation due to fiscal measures. The firm’s belief in a current upward trend for Bitcoin, despite an absence of clear core drivers, emphasizes optimism. The potential shift in the Federal Reserve’s strategy towards easing financial conditions is closely aligned with these insights, impacting market sentiment. The reaction from the broader market includes favorable momentum for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, driven by the anticipation of easing monetary policies. Although BitMine Chairman echoed similar sentiments regarding AI’s influence on Wall Street, official statements directly from Matrixport leadership were absent. Bitcoin’s Market Trajectory and Historical Patterns Did you know? Historically, a tightening credit spread often coincides with strong stock and Bitcoin performance. This pattern, as highlighted by Matrixport, reflects trends seen in other economic cycles, suggesting a repeating economic behavior that informs investment strategies. Bitcoin (BTC), as of September 19, 2025, trades at $116,908.87 with a market cap of 2,329,174,512,910.91. Its dominance stands at 57.10%, while the trading volume declined by 36.82% over the past 24 hours. The past 90 days saw a 12.97% increase. This data, reported by…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 15:42
158,000,000 DOGE Bought by Whales – What’s Happening?

Whales buy 158M DOGE, price nears $0.29 resistance, ETF launches with $17M volume. What's next for Dogecoin?
CryptoPotato2025/09/19 15:41
NEAR Price Surges as Bitwise Predicts Over 7,000% Jump

NEAR jumps 11.56% with AI momentum as Bitwise predicts a $155 target, hinting at a possible 7,000% price explosion.]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/09/19 15:41
XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE) Exchange-Traded funds (ETFs) Debut in U.S.

The post XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE) Exchange-Traded funds (ETFs) Debut in U.S. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The first exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offering exposure to XRP and dogecoin DOGE$0.2758 started trading in the U.S. on Thursday. Products offered by Rex Shares and Osprey Funds listed on the Cboe BZX exchange under the tickers DOJE and XRPR and follow Rex-Osprey Solana ETF, which debuted in July. DOJE was recently trading at $26.90 and XRPR at $25.73. DOJE will differ slightly from similar products for the other tokens, however, in that it will not hold DOGE directly. Instead, it will use a Cayman Islands-based subsidiary to gain exposure through futures and other derivatives. While XRPR is structured to hold XRP directly, it will also invest in spot ETFs from outside the U.S. to achieve exposure, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart wrote on X. XRP, the native token of the financial institutional payments-focused network XRP Ledger, and memecoin DOGE are the third-largest and eighth largest crypto tokens by market cap, according to CoinDesk data. Spot crypto ETFs debuted in the US. in January 2024 after many years of rejections and delays by Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Bitcoin BTC$116,993.43 funds were approved first, followed a few months later by ETFs offering spot exposure to ether (ETH). Buying shares of ETFs offers exposure to assets without having to take ownership of the underlying asset themselves. As such, crypto ETFs offer a means of direct exposure to cryptocurrencies without having to worry about storage, custody and so on, making them a more practical and secure means of investment for deep-pocketed institutional investors. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/18/etfs-offering-exposure-to-xrp-doge-debut-in-u-s
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 15:41
4 Altcoins Under $1 That Could Explode in Q4 2025

The post 4 Altcoins Under $1 That Could Explode in Q4 2025 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Altcoin Market (TOTAL2) has closed above its 2021 all-time high, coinciding with the Russell 2000. This dual breakout signals a new phase of capital rotation. The Altcoin Season Index (ASI) currently sits at 76, after touching 77 yesterday, firmly placing the market in the “alt season” zone for two consecutive days. According to Coinglass …
CoinPedia2025/09/19 15:40
