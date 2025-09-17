2025-09-19 Friday

Wormhole Releases W Token 2.0 Upgrade, Implementing a New Token Economic Model

Wormhole Releases W Token 2.0 Upgrade, Implementing a New Token Economic Model

PANews reported on September 17th that Wormhole announced the launch of the W Token 2.0 upgrade. Key features include the establishment of the Wormhole Reserve , a 4% target base yield, and an optimized biweekly unlocking mechanism. The total supply of W Tokens is capped at 10 billion, with approximately 4.7 billion currently in circulation. The new mechanism accumulates protocol revenue and ecosystem application value into the reserve pool, with returns comprised of existing tokens and protocol revenue, with no additional inflation. Some allocation categories will have a 4.5- year linear unlocking period to enhance market stability and long-term incentives.
PANews2025/09/17 21:09
US Retail Investors Buy Nearly Twice as Much BTC as ETH: Chainalysis

US Retail Investors Buy Nearly Twice as Much BTC as ETH: Chainalysis

The post US Retail Investors Buy Nearly Twice as Much BTC as ETH: Chainalysis appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. crypto traders on CEXs overwhelmingly prefer BTC, while institutional funds pour into tokenized Treasuries and crypto ETFs. In the past year, Bitcoin (BTC) proved to be the people’s preferred cryptocurrency in North America, Chainalysis analysts say. Meanwhile, institutions are piling into tokenized money market funds, which hold U.S. Treasuries, and crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs). In an excerpt from its 2025 Geography of Cryptocurrency report shared with The Defiant, the New York-headquartered blockchain forensics firm revealed that between June 2024 and July of this year, everyday users in the United States purchased $2.7 trillion worth of Bitcoin with U.S. dollars on centralized exchanges, with Ethereum (ETH) purchases came to $1.5 trillion, and USDT came in third at $454 billion. The report noted that the share of Bitcoin against fiat trading pairs in North America “has remained incredibly stable over the past four years, capturing around 42% of all fiat trading in December 2022 and 42% of all fiat trading again in June 2025.” Global Governments ‘Will Be Closely Monitoring’ That sustained demand coincides with the rapid growth of stablecoins, and growing global demand for USD-pegged stablecoins, in particular. Per the report: “Meanwhile, the global adoption of dollar-backed stablecoins is extending American monetary influence beyond traditional borders, reflecting and entrenching the outsized role of the U.S. dollar in global markets.” According to Chainalysis’ report, stablecoins now move trillions in dollar liquidity each month, with transfer volumes frequently exceeding $2 trillion per month and peaking near $3 trillion in 2025. Total adjusted stablecoin volumes. Source: Chainalysis That dynamic occurs alongside regulatory clarity — in July President Trump signed the GENIUS Act, which establishes criteria for federal and state oversight, and provides restrictions around issuers and reserves. As Chainalysis explains in the report excerpt, dollar-referenced stablecoins “have become integrated into global finance,” serving…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 21:07
TAPZI, ALGO, LTC, & LINK Backed as the Best Crypto To Buy Today: This Web3 Gem Can 1000x in 1 Year

TAPZI, ALGO, LTC, & LINK Backed as the Best Crypto To Buy Today: This Web3 Gem Can 1000x in 1 Year

Analysts are pointing to a mix of established projects and bold newcomers as the best crypto to buy today. In […] The post TAPZI, ALGO, LTC, & LINK Backed as the Best Crypto To Buy Today: This Web3 Gem Can 1000x in 1 Year appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/17 21:05
Uber Freight Partners With Tesla to Launch EV Truck Accelerator Program

Uber Freight Partners With Tesla to Launch EV Truck Accelerator Program

TLDRs; Uber Freight launches EV accelerator with Tesla Semi subsidies to tackle adoption barriers and boost sustainable freight solutions. Program offers cost support, freight guarantees, and charging optimization to help fleets adopt electric trucks at scale. Tesla Semi mass production begins in late 2025, with commercial rollout expected in 2026. Deliver 2025 highlights logistics as [...] The post Uber Freight Partners With Tesla to Launch EV Truck Accelerator Program appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/17 21:05
XRP ETF Anticipation Grows, XRP Tundra Presale Offers Alternative to Crypto Wealth

XRP ETF Anticipation Grows, XRP Tundra Presale Offers Alternative to Crypto Wealth

The post XRP ETF Anticipation Grows, XRP Tundra Presale Offers Alternative to Crypto Wealth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Exchange-traded fund (ETF) speculation has once again placed XRP in the spotlight. Applications from major asset managers have fueled hopes that XRP could soon follow Bitcoin and Ethereum in gaining an ETF listing, opening the door for institutional inflows. Yet while investors wait for regulatory approval, another opportunity has emerged that some argue offers a faster track to wealth creation: the XRP Tundra presale Currently underway, the presale introduces a dual-token model and a high-yield staking platform that directly benefits XRP holders. With fixed entry pricing and external verification already complete, XRP Tundra could be a parallel route for retail investors. It is the one that does not depend on lengthy regulatory processes. ETF Momentum Meets Retail Urgency The push for an XRP ETF has gained momentum since Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds’ listing on US markets in 2024. Analysts note that such a product would allow institutions to deploy capital at scale, potentially driving XRP’s price higher. However, the reality is that ETF applications often move slowly. The outcomes remain tied to regulatory agendas and political cycles. It has created space for alternative plays. XRP Tundra, through its presale, offers immediate access to growth potential without requiring a green light from the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Early buyers gain allocations at a fixed $0.30 entry price, locking in positions before later stages increase costs. For many, it represents a chance to front-run institutional capital and capture wealth creation directly. Dual Tokens Across Solana and XRPL XRP Tundra departs from single-token launches by dividing its ecosystem into two assets. The first, TUNDRA-S, is issued on Solana and powers yield generation, DeFi activity, and staking rewards. The second, TUNDRA-X, runs on the XRP Ledger and carries governance responsibilities while anchoring reserves. Together, they create a structure that splits operational utility…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 21:02
Teranode is almost ready—here’s what it means for Bitcoin

Teranode is almost ready—here’s what it means for Bitcoin

The post Teranode is almost ready—here’s what it means for Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Teranode is almost ready—here’s what it means for Bitcoin The long-awaited Teranode is in the final stages of testing. That’s what Teranode technical leader Siggi Òskarsson told Gavin Mehl in an interview on September 4. title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen=””> Dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s Òskarsson tells Mehl that Teranode is literally in its final testing stages. Right now, the team is ironing out the quirks and potential flaws that come with a system that scales to 1 million transactions per second. He says that, to scale to Teranode levels, everything had to be rebuilt from the ground up. That’s not an easy task, but he hasn’t seen anyone else even attempt it, let alone succeed. For those who don’t know, Teranode splits different node functions into microservices. Whereas SV Node was a monolith, Teranode breaks everything down into chunks. Spreading this out over 10 minutes for each block means everything can be processed seamlessly, and massive scaling can be achieved. Òskarsson says a few hundred thousand transactions per second are easy, but things start to break when you get past 700k. They reached over 1 million transactions in testing on AWS, but it’s important to take care of all the ‘what ifs’ before releasing Teranode to the public. The CLARITY Act and why other blockchains can’t do this Mehl points to the CLARITY Act, which is currently being debated in the United States. He says it seems like it was written for BSV. For example, the current definition of a ‘mature blockchain’ basically describes BSV. Òskarsson urges caution, saying that many big players with deep pockets oppose BSV. They have powerful lobbyists working for their interests. That said, they can’t beat BSV technically,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 21:01
Forget Mantle’s Rally & Avalanche’s Price Trends, BlockDAG’s Upcoming Awakening Testnet Is The Real Talk of Crypto Town!

Forget Mantle’s Rally & Avalanche’s Price Trends, BlockDAG’s Upcoming Awakening Testnet Is The Real Talk of Crypto Town!

Some projects keep slipping when it comes to proving real network strength. The much-talked Mantle (MNT) price surge shows momentum, […] The post Forget Mantle’s Rally & Avalanche’s Price Trends, BlockDAG’s Upcoming Awakening Testnet Is The Real Talk of Crypto Town!  appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/17 21:00
Hong Kong's new crypto regulations are here: CRP-1 and its impact on the market

Hong Kong's new crypto regulations are here: CRP-1 and its impact on the market

Let’s take a closer look at the new requirements of CRP-1, compare them with the regulatory policies of other countries and regions, and then discuss the impact these changes will have on us cryptocurrency players. Written by Xiao Sa Legal Team Driven by a wave of technological innovation, the global cryptoasset market has expanded rapidly. This has, however, also exposed a range of risks, including price volatility and money laundering, making the need for effective regulation even more urgent. In September 2025, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) issued a draft of the new module CRP-1, "Cryptoasset Classification," of the Banking Supervisory Policy Manual (SPM), to the local banking industry for public comment. This draft aims to align with international regulatory standards and establish a regulatory framework that balances innovation and risk prevention, providing clear guidance for banks involved in cryptoasset-related businesses. Next, the Sajie team will take a closer look at the new requirements of CRP-1, compare them with the regulatory policies of other countries and regions, and discuss the impact these changes will have on our cryptocurrency players. 01 Interpretation of the core content of the new Hong Kong CRP-1 regulations (I) Basic Definition: Scope of Supervision and Applicable Objects The new CRP-1 regulation clearly defines the scope of cryptoasset regulation, laying a solid foundation for subsequent implementation. Specifically, the new regulation defines cryptoassets as those primarily relying on cryptography and distributed ledger technology (DLT), or similar technologies, that can be used for payment or investment purposes, or to acquire goods or services. However, it explicitly excludes central bank-issued digital currencies from this scope. This approach provides a precise definition of cryptoassets while distinguishing them from legal tender digital currencies, preventing overly broad regulation. The new regulations will apply to all licensed financial institutions in Hong Kong, including regular banks, restricted license banks, and deposit-taking companies. These institutions are an important part of Hong Kong's financial system, and the crypto businesses they conduct directly impact financial stability. Bringing them under regulation will help control risks at the source. In terms of risk management, the new regulations adopt a comprehensive approach. Risks arising from banks' own holdings of crypto assets, the safekeeping and trading of crypto assets for clients, and indirect exposure to crypto assets through financial derivatives must all be managed. This prevents financial institutions from exploiting loopholes to evade regulation, ensuring that all crypto-related risks are rigorously managed. (2) Core categories Risk grading is the core logic of the new CRP-1 regulations. The new regulations divide crypto assets into Group 1 (low risk) and Group 2 (high risk) based on their risk mitigation capabilities. The table below provides a clear overview of these core categories. 02. Connection and Differences between CRP-1 and International Rules (BCBS Standards) (1) BCBS Standard Core Logic The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS), as the core institution of global banking supervision, issued the "Prudent Treatment of Crypto-Asset Risk Exposures" in December 2022 and launched the "Revision of Crypto-Asset Standards" in July 2024, building a global unified crypto-asset regulatory framework. Its core logic can be summarized as "risk classification and prudent control." The BCBS standards focus on "preventing and controlling cryptoasset risks and ensuring adequate bank capitalization" to prevent the transmission of cryptoasset risks to the traditional banking system and maintain global financial stability. Within the core framework, the BCBS classifies cryptoassets into "Group 1" and "Group 2" based on risk, setting strict capital requirements for high-risk assets while also promoting global regulatory coordination to prevent regulatory arbitrage. The launch of the BCBS standard stems from the rapid development and risk accumulation of the global crypto asset market. It aims to provide a unified regulatory benchmark for internationally active banks, balance "financial stability" and "responsible innovation", and provide a reference framework for regulators in various countries. (2) Integration of CRP-1 and BCBS The new CRP-1 regulations and BCBS standards are consistent in many key areas, demonstrating Hong Kong's commitment as an international financial center to keeping pace with global regulation. In terms of asset classification, CRP-1 divides crypto assets into "Group 1" and "Group 2," while BCBS divides them into "Group 1" and "Group 2." The core criterion for both classifications is the ability of an asset to manage risk. For example, relatively low-risk and reliable assets like compliant stablecoins fall into "Group 1" under BCBS and "Group 1" under CRP-1. Both require clear legal regulations for such assets and effective risk management. For higher-risk assets, both sides implement strict regulations on the amount of capital that financial institutions must maintain to manage risk, fully embodying the principle of "the greater the risk, the stricter the management." In terms of fund supervision requirements, CRP-1 largely continues the BCBS's approach to prudent management. The BCBS stipulates that for certain high-risk crypto assets, financial institutions must maintain a reserve of funds equivalent to 1250% of the asset's value to mitigate risk. CRP-1 also applies this standard to Group 2b assets. For highly liquid crypto assets, the BCBS requires trading on regulated exchanges and achieving a certain market size. CRP-1 also imposes similar requirements on Group 2a assets, requiring trading on regulated exchanges and setting market capitalization and trading volume thresholds to ensure that the funds invested align with the asset's risk. In addition, both CRP-1 and BCBS place particular emphasis on comprehensive supervision. Whether it is the crypto assets held by the bank itself, the assets involved in providing services to customers, or even indirectly related risks, all must be included in the regulatory scope to avoid the emergence of "gray areas" where no one is in charge and to achieve the goal of global unified supervision. 03 CRP-1 Specific Impact of the New Regulations on Crypto Asset Users After the implementation of the new CRP-1 regulations, banks’ crypto business has undergone major adjustments, which directly affects our friends’ trading, custody, and use of crypto assets. Let's start with trading options. The new regulations have tightened trading restrictions on both assets and channels. High-risk Category 2b assets, like some NFTs and governance tokens, are no longer permitted by banks, forcing users to switch to other platforms, which can be less reliable. While Category 1 compliant assets are safe, the selection is narrower. Category 2a assets must be traded on licensed exchanges, which require stricter account opening procedures and higher thresholds. Regarding asset security, the new regulations do make asset custody safer, providing priority for recovering funds even if a platform fails. However, the stringent anti-money laundering requirements reduce personal privacy, and the price fluctuations of different assets vary. For those holding Category 2b NFTs and governance tokens, the Sajie team recommends prioritizing platforms regulated by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority or with international compliance qualifications, and avoiding storing all assets in one place. Those who prefer Category 1 compliant assets can seek the security of a bank, but must accept that they can purchase fewer items. For those trading Category 2a assets, remember to prepare a complete set of documents, including your ID and bank card, in advance to prepare for the exchange's rigorous review. Regardless of the type of asset you hold, you'll need to restructure your portfolio and monitor changes in bank fees. You need to balance the security provided by the new regulations with privacy protection and operational convenience. Final Thoughts In summary, the new Hong Kong CRP-1 regulation demonstrates significant foresight in the field of crypto asset regulation, providing new ideas and directions for industry development and risk prevention and control. Sister Sa recognizes that Hong Kong's cryptoasset regulation will enter a phase of dynamic optimization and deepening practice. Going forward, regulators must closely follow international trends and strengthen cross-border regulatory coordination. Industry participants should establish regular compliance communication mechanisms. I hope Hong Kong will use CRP-1 as an opportunity to improve regulatory technology, balance investor protection and innovation, and set a global regulatory precedent.
PANews2025/09/17 21:00
AAVE Poised For Explosive $400 Surge This Week

AAVE Poised For Explosive $400 Surge This Week

Aave (AAVE) is showing signs of a potential short-term rebound as it trades at $299.44, testing the crucial $295–$300 support zone. With a $4.56 billion market cap and a $812.27 million daily volume, the next few sessions could determine whether the asset moves higher toward $400 or dips toward $250. Aave is currently trading at […]
Tronweekly2025/09/17 21:00
Zypher Network Teams Up with Pilot AI to Boost Web3 Wallet Usability

Zypher Network Teams Up with Pilot AI to Boost Web3 Wallet Usability

The partnership is focused on advancing Web3 wallet interactions, simplifying NFT and token management, and streamlining airdrop claims to fortify commerce.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/17 21:00
