2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Chinese regulators enlist tech firms to snub Nvidia's new RTX 6000D

China’s internet regulator has told major tech firms to halt tests and cancel orders for Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D chip. The Cyberspace Administration of China issued the notice this week, targeting a product Nvidia designed to comply with U.S. rules on advanced AI hardware bound for Beijing. Before the order, several companies had said they […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 21:15
UK Sets Stage for Crypto Oversight as FCA Opens Industry Consultation

In its latest consultation paper, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) suggested minimum requirements for companies offering crypto services, echoing the […] The post UK Sets Stage for Crypto Oversight as FCA Opens Industry Consultation appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/17 21:15
Forward Industries Targets $4B Share Sale to Boost Solana Treasury Growth

Forward Industries Files for $4 Billion ATM Equity Offering to Fuel Solana Treasury Strategy Nasdaq-listed Forward Industries has announced plans to establish an at-the-market (ATM) equity offering program, potentially raising up to $4 billion. The move aims to provide flexible capital access to support its expanding Solana-focused treasury holdings. On Wednesday, the company disclosed that [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/17 21:14
HYPE Price Positioned For a New All-Time High Amid Circle’s Hyperliquid Ecosystem Dive

The post HYPE Price Positioned For a New All-Time High Amid Circle’s Hyperliquid Ecosystem Dive appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: HYPE price traded at $53.81, just 6.3% below the September all-time high of $57.4. Circle announced its first HYPE token investments alongside comprehensive builder incentive programs. The stablecoin issuer explored becoming a Hyperliquid validator while launching native USDC integration. Circle announced a comprehensive expansion into the Hyperliquid ecosystem on Sept. 16, including direct HYPE token investments, potential validator status, and builder incentive programs. The stablecoin issuer’s strategic move positioned HYPE price for a potential breakout to new all-time highs as institutional backing strengthened the token’s fundamentals. The announcement included Circle’s launch of native USDC and CCTPv2 on HyperEVM. This move confirms the firm’s plans to enable direct deposits and CCTP interoperability for Hyperliquid USDC on HyperCore in the coming weeks. HYPE Price Eyes Rally Amid Circle’s Strategic Investment Circle became a direct stakeholder in the Hyperliquid ecosystem through its first HYPE token investments, marking a significant institutional endorsement of the platform. This has sparked discussions in the market over its potential impact on HYPE price. Notably, many anticipate this move to trigger a rally to a new all-time high for the token. The company outlined plans to iterate its investment strategy based on mutual “win-win principles” for both Hyperliquid and USDC adoption. The stablecoin issuer actively explored becoming a Hyperliquid validator, which would deepen its technical integration with the network. Circle also launched dedicated incentive programs for HyperEVM and HIP-3 builders, targeting developers creating innovative applications on the platform. The company highlighted its trillion-dollar minting and redemption history, always maintaining 1:1 backing, alongside primary liquidity spanning major financial centers, including the US, UK, EU, Singapore, Hong Kong, Brazil, and Japan. Competitive Response to USDH Development Circle’s Hyperliquid initiative followed Native Markets winning the bid to issue USDH, the network’s native stablecoin. Validators voted on Sept. 14 to award…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 21:14
The Best Crypto To Buy Now For The Highest Staking Rewards & Biggest ROI Is $LBRETT Over ADA & PI

It’s new, fresh, takes a unique approach to crypto solutions, and most of all, is on a roaring momentum. Veteran […] The post The Best Crypto To Buy Now For The Highest Staking Rewards & Biggest ROI Is $LBRETT Over ADA & PI appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/17 21:13
UK and US Step Up Crypto Cooperation – What It Means for Altcoins Like $SUBBD

The UK and US are moving closer on crypto policy, with fresh talks signaling a potential turning point for the industry.
Brave Newcoin2025/09/17 21:12
Tesla stock up nearly 50% since Elon Musk’s public spat with Trump

The post Tesla stock up nearly 50% since Elon Musk’s public spat with Trump appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has staged a strong rebound since June 5, 2025, the day public tensions erupted between CEO Elon Musk and U.S. President Donald Trump.  That day, the spat knocked Tesla shares down about 14%, wiping roughly $150 billion from the company’s market value. TSLA stock plunged to an intraday low of around $284.70, sparking fears that the high-profile clash could weigh heavily on the company. Instead, the opposite happened.  By the very next session on June 6, the EV maker began to rebound, kicking off a sustained rally that carried through the summer. As of September 16, Tesla closed at $421.62, marking a gain of more than 48% from the fallout low. Put differently, a $1,000 buy on June 5 low would now show about a $481 unrealized gain. What turned the Tesla tide? First, Musk’s open-market purchase of roughly $1 billion of Tesla stock in mid-September acted as a powerful signal, compressing skepticism and accelerating momentum. The buy coincided with a multi-day surge that pushed shares back into 2025 positive territory.  Second, fundamentals stabilized. Tesla’s Q2 2025 report confirmed over 410,000 vehicles produced and 384,000 delivered, alongside a record 9.6 GWh of energy storage deployed, evidence that the energy business continues to scale even as EV demand ebbs and flows. The company’s Q2 update also reiterated key capacity and supply-chain projects slated to come online this year.  Third, product-roadmap narrative improved. Through July and August, Tesla advanced its robotaxi/FSD storyline and began limited-footprint rollouts, with coverage noting expansion beyond Austin and fresh activity in Las Vegas, developments that fed the “software/AI optionality” thesis many bulls lean on. How Tesla flipped the Trump fallout June 5 marks the political shock: a very public Musk–Trump break that slammed the stock intraday and into the close. June 6 marks the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 21:11
Australian regulators to use bank ID software in age limitations on social media use

Australia’s biggest banks are unexpectedly being drawn into efforts to enforce a world-first ban on under-16s using social media, due to take effect in December this year. The key tool under trial is ConnectID, an identity system owned by the country’s major lenders. While originally created to confirm customer details securely through bank accounts, it […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 21:10
Cardano News, Solana Price Prediction & Which Crypto Are New Investors Rushing To Buy At The End Of Q3

Cardano and Solana show steady growth, but Layer Brett is stealing Q3 with $3.7M raised, $0.0058 presale price, and 706% APY staking — attracting new investors fast.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/17 21:10
Bitcoin and Ethereum hit record highs: Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

As the cryptocurrency market continues its recovery, Ethereum has once again become the center of attention for investors.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/17 21:09
