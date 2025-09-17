Crypto community pushes back as BoE proposes stablecoin caps

Summary Bank of England's stablecoin cap sparks pushback from crypto leaders UK stablecoin limits draw criticism over enforceability and market impact Crypto industry warns "no other major jurisdiction has deemed it necessary to impose caps" UK regulators propose caps on stablecoin ownership to protect financial stability. The crypto industry criticizes the plan as costly, unnecessary, and counterproductive, to say the least. The Bank of England's plan to impose strict limits on stablecoin ownership reportedly drew immediate criticism from crypto and payments industry groups, who said the proposed caps — £10,000–20,000 per individual and £10 million per business for all systemic stablecoins — would be extremely difficult to enforce, requiring costly new systems such as digital IDs or constant wallet monitoring, the Financial Times has learned. The restriction initially aimed to mitigate financial stability risks tied to large and rapid outflows of deposits from the banking sector, such as sudden drops in the provision of credit to businesses and households. But critics warned that the measures could put the UK at a competitive disadvantage compared with other countries, where regulators have taken a more flexible approach to stablecoin use. Tom Duff Gordon, vice-president of international policy at Coinbase, told the FT that imposing caps on stablecoins is "bad for UK savers, bad for the City and bad for sterling," adding that "no other major jurisdiction has deemed it necessary to impose caps." The global stablecoin market has grown rapidly and is nearing $289 billion this year, mainly dominated by U.S. dollar-based tokens. Now, with new regulations in the U.S., including the Genius Act, stablecoins are seem to be expected a central component of the financial system, with Coinbase forecasting the market could reach $1.2 trillion by 2028. Crypto leaders respond Several crypto leaders also voiced strong objections to the Bank of…