2025-09-19 Friday

Cointelegraph's new direction: An open letter to the crypto industry

Cointelegraph's new direction: An open letter to the crypto industry

The largest crypto media outlet in the world is changing its focus, with a view to celebrating the people, projects and philosophies that are changing our collective future. At Cointelegraph, we’ve spent the last 13 years documenting the incredible rise of blockchain, crypto and Web3.From the days when crypto was discussed in obscure forums to today’s global headlines and multibillion dollar innovations, we’ve reported on the industry without bias or favor.But as our industry matures, so must the way we cover it.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/17 21:28
Altcoins RAY, FET About to Takeoff? 21Shares Brings 2 New ETPs

Altcoins RAY, FET About to Takeoff? 21Shares Brings 2 New ETPs

21Shares has launched two new crypto ETPs, AFET and ARAY, expanding its European lineup to 50 products. The post Altcoins RAY, FET About to Takeoff? 21Shares Brings 2 New ETPs appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/09/17 21:28
Employee Allegedly Sold Data to Hackers

Employee Allegedly Sold Data to Hackers

The post Employee Allegedly Sold Data to Hackers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Court filing links TaskUs employee to Coinbase hack impacting over 69,000 customers. Hackers from “the Comm” used stolen data to impersonate Coinbase staff and steal funds. TaskUs accused of concealing breach, firing 226 staff and its HR team during the probe. On Sept. 16, 2025, a court filing in a class-action lawsuit revealed that Ashita Mishra, a TaskUs employee in Indore, India, is implicated in one of the largest breaches in Coinbase history. The complaint alleges Mishra gained access to private customer data beginning in September 2024, selling it to hackers who then impersonated Coinbase staff to steal funds. TaskUs, a Texas-based outsourcing firm, supplies customer support services for major technology companies and operates service centers in India. Related: Coinbase Data Breach: Brian Armstrong Offers $20 Million Bounty for Intel on Attackers What the Filing Alleges According to the amended complaint by Greenbaum Olbrantz, Mishra accessed sensitive customer data including Social Security numbers and bank account information. The filing claims she accepted roughly $200 per photograph of customer data and at times captured data on up to 200 accounts per day.  In total, Coinbase disclosed that more than 69,000 customers were affected. The company estimated the financial impact of the breach could reach $400 million. Role of “The Comm” and Concealment Claims Hackers tied to the group known as “the Comm,” a loose network of young cybercriminals, are suspected of orchestrating the larger scheme. TaskUs has also claimed that Coinbase employees may have played a role, though no additional details were provided. Coinbase stated it refunded affected customers, reported the breach to regulators, strengthened vendor controls, and cut ties with TaskUs. The company also offered a $20 million reward for information leading to arrests. Moreover, TaskUs previously said it has strengthened its security protocols but did not respond to the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 21:28
Disney, Universal, Warner Bros. Sue China's MiniMax Over AI Copyright Breach

Disney, Universal, Warner Bros. Sue China’s MiniMax Over AI Copyright Breach

TLDRs; Disney, Universal, and Warner Bros. are suing Chinese AI unicorn MiniMax in California over alleged copyright infringement. MiniMax’s tool Hailuo AI lets users generate videos with characters like Spider-Man and Shrek, sparking Hollywood’s lawsuit. The case mirrors Hollywood’s earlier lawsuit against Midjourney, reflecting a growing legal push against AI content firms. MiniMax, valued at [...] The post Disney, Universal, Warner Bros. Sue China’s MiniMax Over AI Copyright Breach appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/17 21:26
Crypto community pushes back as BoE proposes stablecoin caps

Crypto community pushes back as BoE proposes stablecoin caps

The post Crypto community pushes back as BoE proposes stablecoin caps appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Summary Bank of England’s stablecoin cap sparks pushback from crypto leaders UK stablecoin limits draw criticism over enforceability and market impact Crypto industry warns “no other major jurisdiction has deemed it necessary to impose caps” UK regulators propose caps on stablecoin ownership to protect financial stability. The crypto industry criticizes the plan as costly, unnecessary, and counterproductive, to say the least. The Bank of England‘s plan to impose strict limits on stablecoin ownership reportedly drew immediate criticism from crypto and payments industry groups, who said the proposed caps — £10,000–20,000 per individual and £10 million per business for all systemic stablecoins — would be extremely difficult to enforce, requiring costly new systems such as digital IDs or constant wallet monitoring, the Financial Times has learned. The restriction initially aimed to mitigate financial stability risks tied to large and rapid outflows of deposits from the banking sector, such as sudden drops in the provision of credit to businesses and households. But critics warned that the measures could put the UK at a competitive disadvantage compared with other countries, where regulators have taken a more flexible approach to stablecoin use. Tom Duff Gordon, vice-president of international policy at Coinbase, told the FT that imposing caps on stablecoins is “bad for UK savers, bad for the City and bad for sterling,” adding that “no other major jurisdiction has deemed it necessary to impose caps.” The global stablecoin market has grown rapidly and is nearing $289 billion this year, mainly dominated by U.S. dollar-based tokens. Now, with new regulations in the U.S., including the Genius Act, stablecoins are seem to be expected a central component of the financial system, with Coinbase forecasting the market could reach $1.2 trillion by 2028. Crypto leaders respond Several crypto leaders also voiced strong objections to the Bank of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 21:25
Ethereum Faces Validator Bottleneck With 2.5M ETH Awaiting Exit

Ethereum Faces Validator Bottleneck With 2.5M ETH Awaiting Exit

The post Ethereum Faces Validator Bottleneck With 2.5M ETH Awaiting Exit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum’s proof-of-stake system is facing its largest test yet. As of mid-September, roughly 2.5 million ETH — valued at roughly $11.25 billion — is waiting to leave the validator set, according to validator queue dashboards. The backlog pushed exit wait times to more than 46 days on Monday, the longest in Ethereum’s short staking history, dashboards show. The last peak, in August, put the exit queue at 18 days. The initial spark came on Sept. 9, when Kiln, a large infrastructure provider, chose to exit all of its validators as a safety precaution. The move, triggered by recent security incidents including the NPM supply-chain attack and the SwissBorg breach, pushed around 1.6 million ETH into the queue at once. Though unrelated to Ethereum’s staking protocol itself, the hacks rattled confidence enough for Kiln to hit pause, highlighting how events in the broader crypto ecosystem can cascade into Ethereum’s validator dynamics. In a blog post from staking provider Figment, Senior Analyst Benjamin Thalman noted that the current exit queue build up isn’t only about security. After ETH has rallied more than 160% since April, some stakers are simply taking profits. Others, especially institutional players, are shifting their portfolios exposure. At the same time, validators entering the Ethereum staking ecosystem have been steadily rising. The SEC’s May statement clarifying that staking is not a security has renewed interests in staking. Anticipation of ETH ETF approvals is another driver, as funds prepare for regulated ways to capture staking yield, Thalman noted. Ethereum’s churn limit, which is a protocol safeguard that caps how many validators can enter or exit over a certain time period, is currently capped at 256 ETH per epoch (about 6.4 minutes), restricting how quickly validators can join or leave the network, and is meant to keep the network stable. With…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 21:24
Lyno AI Presale Surpasses $25k Milestone as Professional Traders Recognize Opportunity

Lyno AI Presale Surpasses $25k Milestone as Professional Traders Recognize Opportunity

The post Lyno AI Presale Surpasses $25k Milestone as Professional Traders Recognize Opportunity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lyno AI presale has already reached a significant mark of $25,000, which has already drawn attention to the professional traders in the context of the trading volume of the crypto market in September, which reached 168 billion. The Early Bird phase is going on with a token price of $0.050, it has received 498,224 tokens sold, and it has collected 24,911 dollars. Investors are encouraged to move on the next upcoming price hike to $0.055. Pro Traders Spot a Rare Opportunity The insiders of the industry that succeeded in predicting the 2025 outburst of Dogecoin propelled by ETFs, now recognize Lyno AI as the next revenue-producing asset. The millisecond-response arbitrage bots of Lyno AI execute safely on 15+ blockchains and provide institutional-level advantages to the retail investors. Its clear fees of 30 percent redistribution as a staker makes it more attractive to trading plans of professional levels. Reasons why Lyno AI is taking off. Lyno proposes the next generation AI-powered cross-chain arbitrage to give retail trading an even playing field. The smart contracts audited by Cyberscope on the platform provide trusted security. Autonomous AI works 24 hours, making trades in milliseconds. Having a single connection with key networks, such as Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, and others, Lyno breaks the limitations of liquidity fragmentation other traders face. Its 30 percent commissions with stakers form a reward system that is sustainable. Another event that Lyno AI conducts during the presale is a giveaway. The people who invest more than 100 dollars in tokens will get an opportunity to get a portion of a 100K reward, divided among 10 investors. This also encourages early participation. Conclusion: Act Before It Surges Higher Lyno AI presale is an infrequent opportunity to participate in an exclusive, swift, and professional-grade arbitrage system that is taking off with…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 21:22
ETFs are 'for losers,' Robert Kiyosaki claims, backing Trump policies

ETFs are ‘for losers,’ Robert Kiyosaki claims, backing Trump policies

The Rich Dad Poor Dad author, Robert Kiyosaki, is again taking aim at exchange-traded funds (ETFs). He blasted them as “for losers” even as Bitcoin ETFs continue to pull in massive inflows. Kiyosaki even doubled down on his belief that real investors should own assets like Bitcoin, gold, or real estate directly. The author’s remarks […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 21:21
XRP Price Forecast For 2025 – 2028: Layer Brett Beats XLM On Crypto Trending Charts As Presale Raises Over $3.7M

XRP Price Forecast For 2025 – 2028: Layer Brett Beats XLM On Crypto Trending Charts As Presale Raises Over $3.7M

XRP targets gradual gains toward $3.80, XLM stays steady near $0.45, but Layer Brett surges with $3.7M raised, $0.0058 presale price, and 706% APY staking rewards.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/17 21:20
Forward Industries launches $4B at-the-market program to support Solana treasury expansion

Forward Industries launches $4B at-the-market program to support Solana treasury expansion

The post Forward Industries launches $4B at-the-market program to support Solana treasury expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Forward Industries has launched a $4 billion at-the-market (ATM) program. The capital raised will support an expansion of its Solana-focused digital asset treasury. Forward Industries today launched a $4 billion at-the-market program to support Solana treasury expansion and long-term strategic growth objectives. The program allows the company to issue and sell shares directly into the market to fund its digital asset treasury strategy focused on Solana. Forward Industries can execute the share sales over time based on market conditions and capital needs. The at-the-market offering provides Forward Industries with flexibility to raise capital without the timing constraints of traditional equity offerings. The company can suspend or terminate the program at any time. Forward Industries trades under the ticker symbol $FORD. The program represents one of the largest at-the-market facilities announced by a public company for digital asset treasury purposes. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/forward-industries-4b-solana-atm-program/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 21:19
