2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Metaplanet to Invest $1.25 Billion in Bitcoin by October

Metaplanet to Invest $1.25 Billion in Bitcoin by October

The post Metaplanet to Invest $1.25 Billion in Bitcoin by October appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Metaplanet invests $1.25 billion in Bitcoin by October 2025. $139 million dedicated to Bitcoin yield generation. Impact grows as Metaplanet expands BTC holdings. Metaplanet, a Tokyo-listed technology firm, announced plans on September 17 to invest $1.25 billion in Bitcoin and allocate $139 million for its Bitcoin yield-generating business by October. The move positions Metaplanet as a significant corporate player in the cryptocurrency market, potentially triggering Bitcoin pricing volatility and influencing public corporate adoption strategies globally. Market Dynamics and Regulatory Impact of Metaplanet’s Investment Bold market reactions arose, as $1.25 billion slated for Bitcoin acquisitions might introduce market volatility and price surges. Investors showed optimism, with a $30 million investment by Nakamoto Holdings. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin trades at $116,606.09 with a market cap of $2.32 trillion, commanding 57.53% of market dominance. In the last 24 hours, the trading volume reached $48.26 billion, marking a 0.96% price increase. The circulating supply stands at 19,922,109 BTC. “We have reached a historic milestone, expanding our shareholder base and reinforcing our commitment to Bitcoin as our primary treasury asset.” — Simon Gerovich, President, Metaplanet: Metaplanet Official Announcement Market Dynamics and Regulatory Impact of Metaplanet’s Investment Did you know? Metaplanet’s Bitcoin investment aligns with MicroStrategy’s historical strategy to adopt Bitcoin, witnessing similar market ripple effects. Coincu research experts suggest that Metaplanet’s infusion of significant liquidity could drive market dynamics, potentially influencing regulatory frameworks and technological adoption in the Asia-Pacific region. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 10:04 UTC on September 17, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin trades at $116,606.09 with a market cap of $2.32 trillion, commanding 57.53% of market dominance. In the last 24 hours, the trading volume reached $48.26 billion, marking a 0.96% price increase. The circulating supply stands at 19,922,109 BTC. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is…
Bitcoin
BTC$116,289.06-1.28%
Capverse
CAP$0.15404-2.82%
Movement
MOVE$0.1291-4.72%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 21:34
Kopīgot
Forward Industries doubles down on Solana with $4B share program

Forward Industries doubles down on Solana with $4B share program

Forward Industries intends to expand its $1.58 billion in Solana holdings with up to $4 billion in new purchases.Forward Industries intends to expand its $1.58 billion in Solana holdings with up to $4 billion in new purchases. Publicly traded firms…
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002487-1.89%
Kopīgot
Crypto.news2025/09/17 21:32
Kopīgot
Flare’s FLR token begins spot trading on Hyperliquid via LayerZero’s OFT

Flare’s FLR token begins spot trading on Hyperliquid via LayerZero’s OFT

The post Flare’s FLR token begins spot trading on Hyperliquid via LayerZero’s OFT  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Flare (FLR) has been listed for spot trading on Hyperliquid, enabled through LayerZero’s Omnichain Fungible Token (OFT) standard, as per the reports shared with Finbold on September 17.  The integration allows users to deposit FLR via Stargate and trade it directly on the decentralized exchange, with the aim of simplifying access and improving efficiency. A more efficient and simpler trading experience Unlike wrapped assets, Hyperliquid has listed native FLR, removing the need for unwrapping and reducing transaction complexity for deposits and withdrawals.  The listing was permissionlessly enabled after Flare secured the FLR ticker, and bridging is facilitated through LayerZero, linking FLR to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM and subsequently to the HIP-1 asset on HyperCore for spot trading.  Hyperliquid’s on-chain order book is designed to provide tight spreads, strong liquidity, and lower implicit costs for traders. “Hyperliquid trading volumes have soared over the recent months, rendering it a high-priority exchange listing with compelling prospects for the FLR token,” said Hugo Philion, CEO and co-founder of Flare. “Harnessing LayerZero’s native OFT standard and Hyperliquid’s decentralized listing flow, users can now access a permissionless bridge-in, trade, bridge-out experience for FLR.” How does it work?  FLR has been deployed as a HIP-1 asset on HyperCore, with an FLR/USDC market registered. As Hyperliquid expands, the market is expected to migrate to include additional stablecoin pairs such as USDT0 and USDH.  Users can deposit FLR via Stargate, place orders on Hyperliquid’s on-chain orderbook, and withdraw back to the Flare mainnet at any time. “The OFT standard is turning FLR into a first-class omnichain asset,” said Filip Koprivec, Chief Product Officer at Flare. “Combine that with Hyperliquid’s on-chain market structure and you get speed, transparency, and strong price discovery for everyday traders. Utilizing LayerZero, the default bridging solution on the Flare network allows us to enable a seamless user…
Flare
FLR$0.02328-2.83%
ONFA Token
OFT$0.9147-2.46%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06963-4.31%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 21:32
Kopīgot
Metaplanet’s Bold Move: $15M U.S. Subsidiary to Supercharge Bitcoin Strategy

Metaplanet’s Bold Move: $15M U.S. Subsidiary to Supercharge Bitcoin Strategy

Metaplanet’s $15M move targets Bitcoin growth with U.S. subsidiary. Miami subsidiary aims to supercharge Metaplanet’s bitcoin income strategy. Metaplanet increases holdings to $2.3 billion, accelerating U.S. expansion. Metaplanet (MTPLF), the Tokyo-listed firm focused on bitcoin treasury management, has unveiled plans to establish a new U.S. subsidiary, Metaplanet Income Corp. The Miami-based subsidiary is meant to boost the company’s income generation strategy in Bitcoin, mainly through derivatives and other financial-related activities. The new entity will be independent of Metaplanet’s core bitcoin holdings, and therefore, strategic risks can be managed with an initial investment of $15 million. This relocation indicates that the company intends to grow its bitcoin-oriented business, which has already demonstrated remarkable growth since it was launched towards the end of 2024. Also Read: The Secret Behind $RLUSD’s Success: Building a Stablecoin for the Global Economy Capitalizing on Bitcoin Growth The launch of Metaplanet Income Corp. is a direct response to the increasing success of Metaplanet’s bitcoin operations, which have generated consistent revenue and net income. According to CEO Simon Gerovich, this new subsidiary will be a growth driver, enabling the company to increase its capacity to generate income in the cryptocurrency arena. Earlier this year, the company declared a $5 billion investment program to finance its subsidiary in the United States. Besides, Metaplanet has increased its capital by raising $1.4 billion in an international offering, which is well above its initial $880 million target. This is supposed to expedite Metaplanet’s bitcoin acquisition process and make it one of the biggest corporate bitcoin holders in the world, along with such large players as the Bitcoin treasury company, led by Michael Saylor. Strategic Leadership in U.S. Expansion Metaplanet’s new U.S. subsidiary will be led by CEO Simon Gerovich, with directors Dylan LeClair and Darren Winia also playing key roles in the venture. The company’s bitcoin holdings have grown to 20,136 BTC, valued at over $2.3 billion. Metaplanet’s decision to diversify and expand into the U.S. market reflects its ongoing commitment to strengthening its position within the global bitcoin ecosystem. The company further highlighted its commitment to transparency and said it would give more disclosures as stipulated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange regulations. Metaplanet’s growth strategy and global expansion are expected to continue driving the company’s influence in the fast-evolving world of corporate bitcoin treasury management. Also Read: Trending: Teucrium’s CEO XRP Comment Sparks Excitement The post Metaplanet’s Bold Move: $15M U.S. Subsidiary to Supercharge Bitcoin Strategy appeared first on 36Crypto.
Union
U$0.014801+3.82%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,289.06-1.28%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08726-0.84%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/17 21:31
Kopīgot
UK and US Move to Align Crypto Regulations as the Best Crypto Presales Heat Up

UK and US Move to Align Crypto Regulations as the Best Crypto Presales Heat Up

With Donald Trump in the United Kingdom for a state visit, the UK and the US are poised to forge closer regulatory ties on key issues. One of those issues is crypto regulations – in particular, stablecoins. The move could reshape the landscape for stablecoins, investor protection, and cross-border financial innovation. Along the way, it […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.52-2.08%
Movement
MOVE$0.1291-4.72%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24201-2.75%
Kopīgot
Bitcoinist2025/09/17 21:30
Kopīgot
Japanese Bank and Singapore Fintechs Team Up on Multicurrency Settlement Network

Japanese Bank and Singapore Fintechs Team Up on Multicurrency Settlement Network

The three signed a memorandum of understanding to explore how tokenized deposits in multiple currencies could streamline international transactions. Instead […] The post Japanese Bank and Singapore Fintechs Team Up on Multicurrency Settlement Network appeared first on Coindoo.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08019-6.08%
Kopīgot
Coindoo2025/09/17 21:30
Kopīgot
DAOs must replace crypto cult leaders

DAOs must replace crypto cult leaders

Crypto’s cult of personality contradicts its decentralized mission, creating fragile systems that crumble when charismatic leaders inevitably fall. Opinion by: Houston Morgan, head of growth and business development at ShapeShiftCrypto was never supposed to turn out like this. The promise was decentralization, self-sovereignty and the end of gatekeepers. Far too many crypto firms still worship personalities and momentum rather than implementing fair governance and structure.The irony is stark. A movement built to eliminate central points of failure or control has repeatedly been derailed by its own leadership. The same story repeats from exchange founders being treated like visionaries to DeFi builders rigging token votes for personal gain. One person’s influence is allowed to outweigh the system. When that person falters, everything crumbles.Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.08726-0.84%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001896-10.65%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01381-4.75%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/17 21:30
Kopīgot
Institutional adoption faces blockchain bottleneck: Annabelle Huang

Institutional adoption faces blockchain bottleneck: Annabelle Huang

Fintechs like Robinhood and Stripe are building blockchains as Wall Street explores digital assets, but execution bottlenecks still stand in the way of institutional adoption. The next wave of institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies is emerging as established fintech firms begin building their own blockchains.Financial services app Robinhood recently announced that it is building its own layer-2 blockchain to support tokenized stocks and real-world assets, while Stripe followed with plans for Tempo, a payments-focused chain built with Paradigm.“That’s going to be the beginning of many others to come,” Annabelle Huang, co-founder of Altius Labs, told Cointelegraph in an interview. “The fintechs in Asia, Latin America and other emerging markets that have looked into this for many years now are also getting ready to make more moves.”Read more
RealLink
REAL$0.06411-2.16%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08726-0.84%
READY
READY$0.01666-13.76%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/17 21:30
Kopīgot
Layer Brett Becomes The Best Crypto Presale To Buy Now After Analysts Dub It ‘The Next Shiba Inu’

Layer Brett Becomes The Best Crypto Presale To Buy Now After Analysts Dub It ‘The Next Shiba Inu’

Layer Brett raises $3.7M with tokens at $0.0058, offering 706% APY staking and Ethereum layer 2 speed. Analysts call it “the next SHIB” and top presale to buy now.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001303-3.12%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000621+1.14%
Kopīgot
Blockchainreporter2025/09/17 21:30
Kopīgot
BDAG New Testnet Goes Live Soon! Mantle Surge Fades & AVAX Struggles

BDAG New Testnet Goes Live Soon! Mantle Surge Fades & AVAX Struggles

The post BDAG New Testnet Goes Live Soon! Mantle Surge Fades & AVAX Struggles appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 16:00 Discover why BlockDAG’s $407M presale & upcoming awakening testnet make it a top trending crypto, putting it ahead of Mantle’s surge & Avalanche’s price trends. Some projects keep slipping when it comes to proving real network strength. The much-talked Mantle (MNT) price surge shows momentum, but the project still lacks clear signals of sustained adoption. The Avalanche (AVAX) price trend has looked better recently, yet questions remain about how long it can hold above its key resistance levels. So the question is, why wait around watching for stability when you could be part of something already running strong? BlockDAG (BDAG) isn’t sitting in theory. Its much-anticipated Awakening Testnet is set to go live soon. This isn’t about waiting for listing day. It’s about being plugged into a live system before the crowd. That’s why BlockDAG is not just another project but one of the top Persuasive and informative for anyone who doesn’t want to miss the early run. BlockDAG Proves Real Utility with Mining & Awakening Testnet Most projects talk about mining rewards only after launch. BlockDAG is gearing up to do it in the testnet stage. Through the Stratum Protocol, X-Series hardware miners can be synced to the Awakening Testnet and actively hashing. That means early adopters will get to test the network, earn BDAG, and prove it works before the mainnet even arrives. This setup is rare and makes BlockDAG one of the few crypto coins to watch, where miners can see results in real time instead of waiting for promises. The impact is simple: people with miners will get to plug into a live ecosystem. Instead of chasing after charts and waiting for exchanges to open, these participants will be able to build their holdings. For anyone sitting on the…
Threshold
T$0.01673-4.07%
RealLink
REAL$0.06411-2.16%
GET
GET$0.007388-5.84%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 21:29
Kopīgot

Populārākās ziņas

Vairāk

Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining

Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction